Can You Tell a Story in 140 Characters?

Let’s write stories today.

I’ve been thinking about this, and I don’t know why we can’t do it.

If you don’t already know, all Twitter posts must consist of 140 characters or less. And a “story” is defined as “an account of imaginary or real people and events told for entertainment” or “an account of past events in someone’s life or in the evolution of something.”

You see? No minimum word requirement for something to qualify as a story! So let’s do it. Let’s write 140 character stories.

Stories to Inspire You

To be fair, I even took fifteen minutes to write a few myself:

They were friends. Until one of them married Norm. Since then, they’ve gone their separate ways.

They dated. He cheated. She stayed. He lied. She moved to Philadelphia for school. She could finally end it.

His one regret was not studying abroad—on another planet. At 28, he’s finally gets a job on Jupiter. It’s everything he imagined and more.

What story will you tell with just 140 characters?

Do you have any tips for writing a story in just 140 characters? As a writer, what do you share on Twitter? Let us know in the comments.

PRACTICE

Take fifteen minutes to write a story in 140 characters or less (real words only pls). Share in the comments section and even Twitter, if you want. And of course, don’t forget to leave feedback for your fellow writers!

Monica M. Clark
Monica is a lawyer trying to knock out her first novel. She lives in D.C. but is still a New Yorker. You can follow her on her blog or on Twitter (@monicamclark).
  • C. M.

    He fixed her. She broke him. Never again would he trust someone with such a large collection of broken hearts. Never again would he try.

  • MICHAEL HOTCHKISS

    The brutalized corpse of the child molester lay on the pristine lawn in front of his house. The neighbors mixed reaction of horror, sadness and spite was palpable.

  • bien osorio

    Oh God. Remember I just I told you I don’t want to be alone? F*ck! SEND HELP PLEASE. I’m hiding right now. Our stepdad’s here! Please Mikey!

  • Karen Watkins

    Broken, weary, screaming for help. Screaming, screaming, screaming into silence.
    Nothing is changing or working. Still broken and weary. Hope slowly draining.