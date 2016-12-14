3 Essential Factors to Make Your Villain 3D

Everybody loves a good bad guy, am I right? There’s something appealing about a well-written villain; even though we want them to lose, we still root for them on the down-low.

3 Essential Factors for a 3D Villain

Today, I’m going to give you three tips to help you create the kind of villain people like to read: you need to figure out your villain’s conviction, self-interest, and passion.

The reason these three factors work, by the way, is because they’re relatable. We all share bits and pieces of these three features—just hopefully not as much as the villains in our fiction.

1. Conviction

This is belief: no matter who they are, the villain believes they’re right.

I’m not saying they think they’re “good.” I’m saying they believe the path they’re on is the justified one, and that any other path would not work or would violate some principle.

This applies to an abusive parent who thinks they’re making their kid tough (or, worse yet, thinks the child deserves the abuse).

This applies to the nastiest, most Hitleresque character who really believes they’re removing a “taint” from humanity—one that would harm the people this Hitleresque guy thinks is good.

This applies to characters like Marvel-movie Loki, who believes he’s been wronged, and no one will ever understand him, and that this is the only way he can ever be happy.

How does your character justify what they do? If you can answer that, you’re already on the path to better villains.

2. Self-Interest

This is perspective: narcissism involves an excessive interest in one’s self. Even the most depressed villain secretly believes the world revolves around them.

Their own actions and choices matter more than everyone else’s, deep down.

Even villains who act on behalf of another do it for narcissistic reasons—the way those others make them feel, or the appearance of honor, or their own glory. “They’ll be sorry/finally appreciate me” are two sides of the same coin.

Every statement and action is interpreted as aimed at them. They feel shame more keenly and praise more keenly. They hear jokes and assume those jokes are pointed.

Remember the conviction? Well, good villains believe they need to do the thing, or else the thing will not get done.

How does your character interpret the world as focused on/at them? If you can answer this question, you’re well on your way to a 3D villain.

3. Passion

This is emotion: you’re looking for the need behind the need. As an example, what they seem to want is world domination, but what they actually want is what world domination will give them:

Revenge against someone.

Wealth—enough to keep them safe or provide the luxury they want.

Love, or the idea of it via followers.

Fear, which is similar to love in that it involves emotional and mental focus.

A cruel sibling may want the vain pleasure of superiority gained by tormenting a sibling. Someone like Hannibal Lecter feels both superior (overcoming the pain of his childhood) and luxurious when he eats human beings, which is why he does it.

What does your villain need with an unholy passion? If you can figure that out, your character’s actions will make a lot more sense and resonate with your reader.

Understand Your Villain

Of course, these are only three of the aspects you need to know to write an effective villain, but they’re important ones. If you can answer these three, your villain will be more complex, more “real,” and more appealing. Now, fellow writers, go forth and answer these questions!

