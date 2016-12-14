Becoming Writer

3 Essential Factors to Make Your Villain 3D

by | 15 Comments

Everybody loves a good bad guy, am I right? There’s something  appealing about a well-written villain; even though we want them to lose, we still root for them on the down-low.

3 Essential Factors to Make Your Villain 3D

3 Essential Factors for a 3D Villain

Today, I’m going to give you three tips to help you create the kind of villain people like to read: you need to figure out your villain’s conviction, self-interest, and passion.

The reason these three factors work, by the way, is because they’re relatable. We all share bits and pieces of these three features—just hopefully not as much as the villains in our fiction.

1. Conviction

This is belief: no matter who they are, the villain believes they’re right.

I’m not saying they think they’re “good.” I’m saying they believe the path they’re on is the justified one, and that any other path would not work or would violate some principle.

  • This applies to an abusive parent who thinks they’re making their kid tough (or, worse yet, thinks the child deserves the abuse).
  • This applies to the nastiest, most Hitleresque character who really believes they’re removing a “taint” from humanity—one that would harm the people this Hitleresque guy thinks is good.
  • This applies to characters like Marvel-movie Loki, who believes he’s been wronged, and no one will ever understand him, and that this is the only way he can ever be happy.

How does your character justify what they do? If you can answer that, you’re already on the path to better villains.

2. Self-Interest

This is perspective: narcissism involves an excessive interest in one’s self. Even the most depressed villain secretly believes the world revolves around them.

  • Their own actions and choices matter more than everyone else’s, deep down.
  • Even villains who act on behalf of another do it for narcissistic reasons—the way those others make them feel, or the appearance of honor, or their own glory. “They’ll be sorry/finally appreciate me”  are two sides of the same coin.
  • Every statement and action is interpreted as aimed at them. They feel shame more keenly and praise more keenly. They hear jokes and assume those jokes are pointed.
  • Remember the conviction? Well, good villains believe they need to do the thing, or else the thing will not get done.

How does your character interpret the world as focused on/at them? If you can answer this question, you’re well on your way to a 3D villain.

3. Passion

This is emotion: you’re looking for the need behind the need. As an example, what they seem to want is world domination, but what they actually want is what world domination will give them:

  • Revenge against someone.
  • Wealth—enough to keep them safe or provide the luxury they want.
  • Love, or the idea of it via followers.
  • Fear, which is similar to love in that it involves emotional and mental focus.

A cruel sibling may want the vain pleasure of superiority gained by tormenting a sibling. Someone like Hannibal Lecter feels both superior (overcoming the pain of his childhood) and luxurious when he eats human beings, which is why he does it.

What does your villain need with an unholy passion? If you can figure that out, your character’s actions will make a lot more sense and resonate with your reader.

Understand Your Villain

Of course, these are only three of the aspects you need to know to write an effective villain, but they’re important ones. If you can answer these three, your villain will be more complex, more “real,” and more appealing. Now, fellow writers, go forth and answer these questions!

What aspect of your villain is the most important? Let us know in the comments.

PRACTICE

Write for fifteen minutes and answer one of the three questions in detail: How does your character justify what they do? How does your character interpret the world as focused on/at them? What does your villain need with an unholy passion? Share your writing in the comments, and be sure to leave feedback for your fellow writers!

About Ruthanne Reid

Sci-fi/fantasy author Ruthanne Reid currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona, though some say she really lives in her head. They'd be right. To see what she's all about (and snag free books), visit RuthanneReid.com or follow her on Twitter (@RuthanneReid).

  • Kellen Welch

    Re 2. Self-interest: what if a villain truly does everything for someone else? For example, my villain wants to make the world a better place, first for his people, then (once she’s born) for his daughter, but he goes about it in a completely wrong way. I like him, and he does fit the other factors. Thoughts?

    • Excellent! And that’s something we’ve actually seen in history many, many times. This is extreme, but that profile actually fits Hitler.

      He really, truly seemed to believe he was saving his people from a scourge that would destroy them.

      It’s always confusing when someone is really “good” to people around them, but horrible to others. However, it DOES make for some fantastically complex characters.

      The thing to ask yourself is *why* he goes about it the wrong way – and how he came to the conclusion that this was right. 🙂

  • Mine would have to be#3 The stepmom thinks that the wealth she married into is hers, she works to get it and evidence of this is seen (if I remember) is seen at the end of chapter one.

    Until this post, I didn’t know where to really take her. Oh you could see the beginning of the part she plays, but the story needs to be expanded more. I like these characters so I want to work on this and see what happens.

    • That’s fantastic, Debra! I really hope you keep following that until you figure out where that story ends. 🙂

  • At Home With Grandma

    I’m attempting to answer question 1, “how does your character justify what they do. I prefer to write from life’s experiences, this is how I interpret my mother’s actions of manipulation.

    She slammed the door to her bedroom behind her, then sat on the bed and brooded over the conversation that had brought her here yet again.

    “God!” she thought, “Why is he so frustrating? Why can’t he see how wrong he is?” Why do I put up with him? Why won’t he see sense? One of these days I’m just going to walk out on him! That will make him sorry for crossing me!”

    After 18 years of marriage to this man, one would think that he would realize she was no pushover and wouldn’t give in to his whining and begging.

    “Well, I’ll show him,” she whispers to herself, “How long will it take this time before he comes begging at my door to forgive him? A week? Maybe 2?” She knew from much practice that not speaking to him for days at a time was the best way to get him to come to his senses. He would soon forget whatever silly notion it was that made him think he could get his way; just to get back on speaking terms with her again. “No one, but NO ONE was EVER going to make her feel small and unappreciated like her mother made her feel when she was growing up. NO ONE!”

    • Effective, absolutely effective. I, too, come from a family with no small amount of narcissism in certain people. They simply see themselves as always wronged, and others as the ones doing the wrong. Great job unraveling that; I’m sure it was at least a little painful, but hopefully the process of figuring this out will help heal you as it did me.

      • At Home With Grandma

        Thank you for your input

  • My villain is after revenge for the way he was treated as a child. His revenge is on an entire nation. He is somewhat narcissistic too. Although on the surface quite charming there is an undercurrent of menace that my protagonists only feel when he is not present.
    He definitely feels he’s justified in his pursuit of conquest of the land of Grosmer

    • This is definitely a big deal. I love charming, deadly villains, too!

      That surety of justification is always amazing to me, especially since it often involves committing the wrong that they know was wrong when done to them! What a fascinating character you’re working on. 🙂 Keep it up!

  • TerriblyTerrific

    Very good! When I see some villains, I feel sorry for them. I feel if they were treated right, then they wouldn’t be villains. But, then I think about how to approach the situation differently. And, then, I am mad at the villain. Thank you.

    • I so agree! And of course, there’s the other oddity that “villain” depends on which side you’re on, too. 😀 One person’s villain can be another person’s hero!

  • graycbeth.gk@gmail.com

    Mine will go for question 1(how does your character justify what they do?)
    I have two villains; One is my protagonist’s aunt who believes that her neice being with the man she loves is a sinful act since he had been married to her mother and she’s willing to go all the way, even if it means killing her. As long as she doesn’t end up with him.

    The second is an ex fiancée of the man in question who believes that the man was hers right from the beginning, ‘it is her birth right’ as she claims, because she’s grown up with him and their marriage was foreseen and arranged before they even knew about it. She’s willing to do whatever it takes to keep “her man”.

    • Wow, what a complicated story! It’s easy to see how everyone believes they’re right, and since it’s about such intimate and personal issues, everyone will be willing to fight for their point of view.

  • Hi, Ruthanne. This is a wonderful post. You gave me so much insight into what makes a well-done and believable villain. Thank you! Deena

    • I’m glad to hear that, Deena! I hope it really helps you write boldly. 🙂