What Not to Do When NaNoWriMo Ends

Writers across the globe spent a frenzied month neglecting their laundry, sneaking writing time at lunch, and compulsively checking their word counts. Whether you won, lost, or didn’t participate at all, here’s what NOT to do the day after NaNoWriMo ends.

I always sign up for NaNoWriMo, even when that nagging voice in my head (or the reality on my calendar) says that there is little chance I’ll finish 50K this month because of other deadlines, illness, travel, or family commitments. I’ve finished 50K several years, but not this one. It’s okay. Any new words, revised words, or learning that has moved me toward my writing goals are wins.

3 Things NOT to Do When NaNoWriMo Ends

If you find yourself exhausted from the NaNoWriMo frenzy, here are a few things NOT to do in the aftermath today.

1. Don’t give up

I often finish a thirty-day challenge and think, “I’ve earned a day off. I’ll start again tomorrow or next week.” Then I wake up six years later and wonder where the time has gone.

In a Paris Review interview, author Haruki Murakami described the importance of a daily routine for writers when he said, “The repetition itself becomes the important thing.”

Small daily progress yields a large increase over time. Open your current project or a new one and write today, even if it’s only a hundred words. Keep your momentum going.

2. Don’t ignore the lessons learned

The first time I completed NaNoWriMo, I wrote a terrible, sprawling YA time-travel-coming-of-age-mystery-thriller novel (No, that’s not a marketable genre). I pantsed the whole thing and it was a mess. I tried to straighten out the story several times in revision, and I even paid for help from a editor.

We ended up scrapping the existing structure and nearly 40,000 words. I emerged with a cast of terrific characters, two scenes, and a ton of knowledge about what did and didn’t work for me as a writer. It was painful, but probably necessary to learn what I needed to learn.

Take a minute to reflect on your experience. Consider the act of writing as well as the story you produced. When you were most energized? What obstacles slowed you down?

Think about which scenes worked and which ones sagged. Notice patterns and plan to practice intentionally to reach your goals this week.

3. Don’t crawl back into the cave

My favorite part of NaNoWriMo is the community spirit it engenders. Keep in contact with those who inspire you to keep following your dream. Find a group that will cheer you, challenge you, and hold you accountable.

Encourage a writer to keep going, and you’ll find you’re inspired as well.

The Secret of NaNoWriMo

Here’s the thing: the last day of NaNoWriMo isn’t the end. It’s the beginning.

Back to the quills and keyboards!

Did you participate in NaNoWriMo? What are you planning to do today to progress toward your goals? Share in the comments!

PRACTICE

Keep the NaNoWriMo momentum going! Pick one of the following prompts and take fifteen minutes to write.

  1. Finished NaNoWriMo, but still dreaming of your story? Take your characters on a mini-adventure and write a short story about their exploits.
  2. Started NaNoWriMo, but didn’t make it to the end of your story? Pick up that work in progress, and keep at it!
  3. Don’t have a work in progress, or need a break from your NaNoWriMo novel? Write a new story based on this prompt: a character totally meant to keep that promise they made . . . but they definitely broke it, and badly.

When you’re done, share your writing in the comments below. Be sure to comment on your fellow writers’ pieces!

Sue Weems
Sue Weems

Sue Weems is a writer, teacher, and traveller with an advanced degree in (mostly fictional) revenge. When she’s not rationalizing her love for parentheses (and dramatic asides), she follows a sailor around the globe with their four children, two dogs, and an impossibly tall stack of books to read. You can read more of her writing tips on her website.


  • Varina Suellen Plonski

    I didn’t do NaNo this year. Or last year, or the one before. What I did do is continue working on the novel I started in NaNo 2012, which I won, despite a wreck that totaled my car, a week looking for another to the exclusion of all else, and a week in the hospital (not related to the wreck).
    It’s taken me 5 years to get this far because in the process I realized I had too much going on for just one novel – but the story insisted it all needed to be there.
    Turns out it’s a series, and part of what took so long was figuring out what the other books are “about.” Well hey, can’t properly foreshadow anything if you don’t know what’s going to happen, right?
    I tried to do Nano in 2014, but failed for that very reason – I didn’t know what Book Two was “about.” I wrote a bunch of scenes, but got nowhere. I knew what things were happening, but I didnt know what was *HAPPENING* if you get what i mean.
    Now I do.
    And I have now been reliably informed by my muse (and several characters) that this is a SIX book series, not five, as I thought going into this November. I still have NO idea what Book Six is about.

    • Such an amazing point of view! You GO!

    • Evelyn Sinclair

      Your story – journey – is a real encouragement to a start-up writer. Thanx.

  • Mary M

    I haven’t participated in any of the NaNoWriMos; in fact, I just found out about it at the beginning of last month XD…but tbh I liked the prompt so I decided why the heck not try it out. PS: it’s a tad bit too sad and yeah
    :

    I was meant to keep it.

    I was meant to stay; no, she was meant to stay.

    I promised her forever; I promised her security, but I broke it.

    Guilt gnawed at my insides as I stared at her lifeless body. This wasn’t supposed to happen; she was supposed to live. And all that because of what? Because of a stupid deal. I was cold…numb. I was still…lost…pained…I was a mess. Footsteps; I heard them from behind me. Someone was approaching me, but I didn’t care.

    “Diego, I see you’ve kept your end of the deal and I’ll keep mine,” I ignored the gruff man talking and let the cold tears race down my face. “You will have the home you’ve always wanted.

    Taking a shaky breath, I spoke: “It means nothing now.” My body started shaking as all emotions intensified to rage. “That home was meant for two. Two lovers: a husband and a wife. It was meant for a f-family,” I gently laid her body down, “but now, it will only carry one person with the world’s burdens. The family will not exist with only one man.” With quivering shoulders, I stood up, turned around, and faced the reason behind all my problems.

    I was no longer afraid of this man. I’m not afraid of his ice-cold eyes, or the scar running across half of his face. I’m no longer afraid of his immaculate suit or the men behind him with guns. I am not afraid of his powerful aura or position. I am not afraid of what might happen to me. All rational thoughts and fears flew with the winds the moment I saw that bullet penetrating her chest and stomach, and all by none other than his men.

    “You have ruined my life!” I growled out with feral rage.

    “No, you did everything; I was a mere instructor.” He had the audacity to smirk smugly as if it was all he planned.

    With a loud grah, I went to attack him. We crashed to the floor in a heap. I sent punch after another releasing with each a grunt or a scream. Hands started pulling me, but he waved them off. He laid still beneath me and didn’t struggle. I was growing tired from my ongoing assault. Soon, I’ve had enough, so with one final punch, I got off him. He got to his feet as if nothing was wrong and spat out blood.

    “Now, I’ve tolerated your despicable actions so far. Next time, I won’t be lenient.” He snapped his fingers and a man came behind me. Before I could react, a kick sent me sprawling on the ground beside my wife. I didn’t get up. Their footsteps receded and soon they disappeared.

    I pulled my wife’s body and hugged it tightly as the tears returned once again with the fatigue. Her lifeless hand fell onto my lap as I turned her. There was a flash of something white in her hand. A piece of crumpled white paper (now stained with blood) was clutched between her fingers. I took it tentatively.

    ‘I didn’t know how to tell you this and I didn’t have the courage to. I know it’s news we should be happy about, but I didn’t know what your reaction could be. I know you said you weren’t ready for this, but it’s out of our hands.’ My shoulders shook again with greater force as I continued reading her net handwriting. ‘After much thought, I decided to just write it down. There is no other way to say it, o her goes nothing…I’m pregnant.’

    My heart stopped with that sentence. It clenched painfully in my chest. I let out pained screams with the sobs. I clenched the paper in my hand and her closely. My now bloodied hand now hovered over her stomach as I leaned over her. Guttural sobs escaped my lips.

    I had lost her and the baby, our baby. We were planning on finally starting a family. I wanted that house for us and our future kids. I was too desperate. I shouldn’t have. I shouldn’t have done that.

    With a final scream, I wiped all my tears. I stood on shaky legs tall and vengeful. Taking her body into mine, I turned around and exited the building. With newfound resolution, I vowed revenge. I will avenge her. I will take my revenge, and I shall not stop until I feel that man’s blood running through my fingers.

  • Inci Haksoz

    First time I started and finished a novel. Did not register anywhere just started on Nov 1st and finished Nov 30th. I won’t look at it for 2 months I don’t want to discourage myself. I have something to count on my 2017 achievents. Yey!

    • Christine

      You may not look at your story for two months, but I’d encourage you to write a little bit about one of your characters every day. A paragraph or two about their personalities, likes, dislikes, reactions to various circumstances.
      Having finished Nanowrimo, but not my story yet, I’ve concluded that I can’t stop caring about the people I’ve created or this project is going to fall off the back burner and down behind the stove to collect dust and guilt bunnies for years.

      • Inci Haksoz

        Thank you for the advice

    • Evelyn Sinclair

      Inci, I’m interested to know how long was your novel? To comlete in a month sounds a real achievement. Congrats.

      • Inci Haksoz

        Word count was 66500 but there are repetitons that I need to revise so I am not sure how much I will cut.

  • Evelyn Sinclair

    I didn’t take part in NaNoWriMo as I joined the site too late for that. But I want to write a story based on my links to the sea. So today I’m starting.

    It’s called the Holy Loch. Why? I don’t really know. Something to do with a sixth century monk from Ireland who sailed (in his corracle presumably) up the Firth of Clyde, into this small sea loch and built a Church where the village of Kilmun now stands. I live on the other side of the loch, in Sandbank and there is more activity generated on the loch from this side. I learned to swim here, my father up to his waist in the water with me, supporting my head. Suddenly I was floating. I nearly drowned in the excitement of that moment, but I was launched, and continued to swim in the open water for pleasure. No heated indoor pools for me! and the open water is free – always a consideration for a child from a working class background. I had many escapades in those waters. Sometimes, with a friend, I would venture into the boatyard across from the house, borrow a rowing boat, (oars and rowlocks were always left in the yard boats) and we would take turns at rowing out into the loch. On one occasion it was to look inside the open broken hull of a container ship which had sought refuge in the loch. Another time we might simply take our fishing lines and look for mackerel. Life was never dull, and we duly returned the dinghy to where we had found it. Then there was the weekly regatta. Not able to afford a membership fee to the local sailing club, we discovered that by waiting on the pier among the sailors, there could be someone lacking a crew mamber for the racing, and that was our chance. Thereby hangs another exciting episode.