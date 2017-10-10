Giveaway: Win Your Favorite Books on Audible

by

In his book On Writing, Stephen King wrote, “If you want to be a writer, you must do two things above all others: read a lot and write a lot. There’s no way around these two things that I’m aware of, no shortcut.”

Amazing Audible Giveaway

We couldn’t agree more. That’s why we’re excited for our Audible Giveaway. One lucky writer will win a $100 gift card to find amazing books to listen to on Audible.

Or, read on to get all the details.

The Magic of Audiobooks

You know that if you want to write well, you need to read a ton. Maybe you even have a reading list of all the books you plan to tackle this year.

But sometimes it can be hard to find time to read. Life gets in the way, days and weeks pass, and you realize you haven’t made any progress on the stack of books waiting on your bedside table.

(No? Just me, then? Darn.)

That’s where audiobooks come in. They fit into the nooks and crannies of life. It’s easy to play an audiobook while you’re driving to work, or doing the dishes, or going on a run.

Plus, an excellent narrator adds a whole new layer to the storytelling. When you’re listening to Ready Player One narrated by Wil Wheaton or Harry Potter narrated by Stephen Fry, you might even enjoy getting stuck in traffic.

Win a $100 Audible Gift Card

The best part is, we’re giving away a $100 Audible gift card to one lucky winner! This is your chance to win your next great listens.

Want to enter the giveaway? Here’s how to maximize your chances of winning:

What’s your favorite audiobook? Share your recommendations in the comments.

PRACTICE

Today’s practice comes to you in two steps:

Step 2: Pick up something you’ve already written and take fifteen minutes to read it aloud. What do you discover about it as you read? Are there any strengths you didn’t realize, or any changes you want to make?

When you’re done, share the piece you read in the comments. Don’t forget to leave feedback for your fellow writers!

  • Lois

    The question was – what do you think of when you hear ‘foster’? You
    My response was –
    Fern, a young girl I met years ago at a camp for youngster. She was one of my campers. She was 10 yrs old, still wet the bed, was awkward around people but loved to talk to anyone who would listen to her. She was a great help when working with the younger girls. I disliked her foster parents. They wouldn’t let her sit with the rest of the family at meals because she was ‘sloppy’. I realize this was her description of what happened. Her clothes were more like boys clothing while her hair was cropped short and stood on end. She loved giving hugs. When she left she cried saying she would never have as much fun as she did that week. I saw her once after that. She was a few years older. She hugged me tight. It was good to see her. This time she wore a very plain, short sleeved yellow dress that barely covered her knees. Hugging her I discovered I had to lift my chin in order for her to fit in my arms. Still awkward around people. This my ‘foster’ memory. Thanks for asking. I wonder how she is and what she’s doing. Lost track of her soon after that.’

    I really think that my best writing is writing my experience or experiences from my family, friends, or things I know about. Writing for me is scary because I don’t want people coming to me and saying ‘that’s not right…’. So…this for me is my 2nd opportunity to share what I write.