The 30 Best Tools for Writers

If you want to write a book, you need the right tools for the job. But what are the best tools for writers? We get asked that all the time.

Whether you’re ready to write, publish, or market your book, there are hundreds of resources you could use. They’re not all equal, though. Some will help you make your book better than you’d ever dreamed, and others, well, won’t.

I’ve worked with hundreds of writers and learned what tools they recommend—and which ones they avoid at all costs. I’ve also experimented with all kinds of tools for writers myself as I’ve written my own books.

I want to help you find the best tools for your writing, too. I've put together a roundup of the thirty best tools for writers at every stage of the writing and publishing process.

A Sneak Peek at Five Amazing Tools for Writers

Wondering what you’ll find on this list? Here are five of my favorite tools:

For writing: Scrivener. The best word processor for writing a book. There’s a learning curve, but once you’ve mastered Scrivener, you’ll never write a book in Word again. For editing: The Story Grid by Shawn Coyne. This is an essential guide for editing your first draft, and is applicable whether you’re writing fiction or nonfiction. For traditional publishing: QueryTracker.com. The first step to traditional publishing is getting an agent, and QueryTracker.com is a free database of agents that also guides you through the querying and submission process to those agents. For self-publishing: Vellum. This tool is fantastic for easily designing beautiful digital and print books. For marketing: Your First 1000 Copies by Tim Grahl. A book marketing consultant, at one point Tim Grahl had five clients on the NY Times bestsellers list at the same time. This is the best and timeless guide to marketing your book.

No matter where you are in your book writing journey or how you plan to share your book with the world, this guide has you covered.

Discover the Best Tools for Writers

We've already heard from so many writers how this guide has helped them to find exactly the tools that will help them.

Don't waste your time (and money!) on tools for writers that won't get you the results you need.

