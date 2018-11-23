Black Friday and Write Practice Wednesday Gifts for Writers

How’s your holiday shopping going? You’ve heard of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday. This year, we’re introducing something new: Write Practice Wednesday! If you’re looking for gifts for writers this season, you’ve come to the right place.

UPDATE: Below, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best Black Friday deals for writers we’ve seen. Check them out and take note of our special gift we’re offering!

Gifts for Writers: Write Practice Wednesday

Whether you know a writer whom you want to give an amazing gift this season, or you are a writer looking for a way to give your writing goals a boost, we bet you’ll find the perfect gift right here.

These amazing deals will be available from Write Practice Wednesday (November 21) through Cyber Monday (November 26).

“ Looking for great deals on the perfect gifts for the writers in your life? We’ve got you covered.

Tweet this Tweet

Check out our favorite resources for writers below. And mark your calendar for this Wednesday so you can take advantage of our best deals of the year!

Build an Author Website Deals

Having a great website is important for any writer, especially if you want to get published. If you’re ready to take your publishing efforts to the next level, check out our complete guide to building an author website here.

The great news is that some of our favorite tools and resources are offering huge discounts today.

Bluhost WordPress Hosting . Build your WordPress website with our favorite host for just $2.65 a month, 60 percent off, now until Monday. Get the deal here.

. Build your WordPress website with our favorite host for just $2.65 a month, 60 percent off, now until Monday. Get the deal here. Divi WordPress theme. Make your author website beautiful with this powerful, easy to use, drag-and-drop theme (which we use here at The Write Practice), 25 percent off, through Monday. Get the deal here.

Make your author website beautiful with this powerful, easy to use, drag-and-drop theme (which we use here at The Write Practice), 25 percent off, through Monday. Get the deal here. CYBER MONDAY ONLY Convertkit Creator Pass. Huge package that includes 12 months of Convertkit (our preferred email newsletter service), a coffee table book for writers, Creator Pass Pro educational resources, and more. $1,400 value for $289. Get the deal here.

If you get one of these awesome author website deals, email me your receipt to admin (at) thewritepractice (dot) com and I’ll send you a free gift.

Some of the above contain affiliate links to resources we personally use and recommend.

The Writer’s Library Package

Purchase our entire library for just $20.

Many of our books are available for purchase on Amazon. All together, they cost $35. That’s a 43% discount on our books alone.

But that’s not all. This package also includes ten guides and digital downloads that we’ve never offered for sale. Some of them are included in our courses, and some we’ve shared at limited times throughout the year.

Want them all? With the Writer’s Library Package, you’ll receive every guide we’ve ever published.

Here are the eBooks and digital downloads you’ll receive:

Click here to get the Writer’s Library Package: Get The Write Practice’s 14 eBooks, guides, and digital downloads for $20.

The Write Your Stories Package

Are you writing regularly, but you’d like some feedback on your writing? Or maybe you’d like to make 2019 the year you give your writing an amazing boost, but you’re not sure how?

Maybe you’d love a writing group to support you, but you don’t know many writers.

If any of those sound familiar, this package might be for you.

The Write Your Stories Package is designed for the writer who’s ready to get serious about their writing in 2019. It’s perfect for people who want to start writing finished pieces, get feedback, and get published.

You’ll get a year of access to The Write Practice Pro, our premium writing community, starting on January 1, 2019.

How will The Write Practice Pro help you? Here’s what comes with being a part of the community:

Publishing Opportunities. We partner with literary magazines to help you get published.

Accountability. Most writers need deadlines to stay focused (I know I do). We’ll give you deadlines and the accountability you need to to turn your passion into practical steps.

Feedback. Want to know if your book or short story is ready for publication or not? Post it in our secure writing workshop to get feedback. Our group of encouraging writers want to help you grow.

Resources. Get premium writing instruction—like eBooks, courses, and premium articles—so you can learn how to improve at the craft of writing.

Relationships. Join an interactive forum where you can build relationships with your fellow writers.

Discounts. As part of The Write Practice’s inner circle, you’ll get early access and special discounts to new courses and events.

Normally, a year of membership to The Write Practice Pro is $180. But on Write Practice Wednesday, you can join for all of 2019 for just $99. That’s a 45% discount!

If you’re ready to get serious about your writing, or you know someone who is, we’d love to see you in The Write Practice Pro.

Click here to get the Write Your Stories Package: Join The Write Practice Pro from January 1 to December 31, 2019 for $99.

The Finish Your Book Package

Do you have a book idea, but you’re not sure how to turn it into a finished book? Do you have a manuscript you’ve been struggling with for months (or even years), and you’re wondering what it takes to make it to “The End”? Or do you have a friend who’s always said they want to write a book, and they just need a nudge to finally do it?

If that sounds like you or someone you know, you’re ready for the Finish Your Book Package.

The Finish Your Book Package combines our flagship course, 100 Day Book, and our advanced publishing seminar, Write to Publish.

It’s a combination that will help you start and finish writing a book, and then prepare you to publish it successfully. You’ll start at the very beginning with a book idea and a plan, and you’ll write your way to a finished manuscript and a growing platform of readers who can’t wait to devour your book.

You’ll get a year of access to The Write Practice Pro, where you’ll workshop your book in our supportive community. You’ll also have a book mentor to help you navigate the book writing process, plus a publishing mentor to help you build your platform and launch your writing to the world.

And if you finish writing your book in the 100 Day Book program, we’ll give you $100 back! How’s that for an incentive to write?

This is our biggest package, meant for the writer who’s serious about their writing goals. Together, the 100 Day Book program and Write to Publish are normally $980.

That’s why we’re offering our steepest discount here: if you purchase the Finish Your Book Package, you’ll get both courses for just $490. That’s a 50% discount!

Imagine: this time next year, you could be holding your finished manuscript in your hands. You have hundreds of readers excited to purchase it, and you have a community of writers supporting you as you share your book with the world.

Click here to get the Finish Your Book Package: Join 100 Day Book and Write to Publish for $490.

Black Friday Gifts for Writers

If you have a writer in your life and you’re wondering what to give them this holiday season, or if you are a writer and you’re ready to make 2019 an amazing year for your writing career, consider one of these exciting packages.

Click here to get the Writer’s Library Package »

Click here to get the Write Your Stories Package »

Click here to get the Finish Your Book Package »

These sales begin on Write Practice Wednesday, November 21. They’ll continue all week until Cyber Monday ends, at midnight on November 26.

Whether you’re an experienced writer or just getting started, whether you’ve budgeted hundreds of dollars for gifts or just a few, we’ve created a package that might be a perfect fit.

What’s the best writerly gift you’ve ever given or received? Let us know in the comments section.