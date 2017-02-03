How to Write a Blog Post: The Simple 5 Step Template

How do you write a blog post? And more importantly, how do you write a great blog post, one that gets clicks, is shared on social media, and grows your online audience?

How to write a blog post: 5 step template

Because yes, there are marketing tips and tricks you can use to grow your blog and get more readers, but the reality is that unless you’re writing great blog posts, no one is going to want to read your blog, no matter how many creative ways you market it.

Here’s the hard truth: the single best way to accomplish your writing goals with a blog is to write better blog posts.

So how do you write better blog posts, especially if you aren’t necessarily comfortable writing nonfiction “how-to style” articles?

Great Blog Posts Are About Problems

As a creative writer, it took me about seven years to find my own style of blogging. But now, every time I start writing a blog post, I already have a template, a structure, in mind before I start writing.

I developed this template from the three-act story structure:

  1. In the first act, present a problem for your character.
  2. In the second act, make that problem worse.
  3. In the third act, solve the problem.

The main difference is when you write a blog post, your character is your reader, and the story you’re telling is how to solve their own, unique problems.

How to Write a Blog Post in 5 Steps

Keeping that three-act structure in mind, here’s how to write a blog post in five steps:

1. Identify the Problem

The first step to write a better blog post is to write your lead. Also known as lede for journalism geeks, this term describes the first paragraph, the hook of your story where your job is to grab the attention of the reader,

How do you hook your reader? Identify a problem that your reader desperately wants solved. (Another way to describe a lead is your premise.)

Length: one to three paragraphs.

2. Make the Problem Personal

Remember what “act two” was above? The next step is to make the problem personal, either by making the problem seem even worse or by telling your unique story in relationship to the problem.

How do you fit in to this problem? What is your personal connection to this problem?
Robert Frost said, “No tears in the writer, no tears in the reader. No surprise for the writer, no surprise for the reader.”

Don’t just give us information, but summon the emotion to tell your story in a way that makes your audience care, connect, and want to take action.

Here you want to create a sense of trust and identify with the reader, talking about what makes their problem so annoying.

Length: two or five paragraphs.

3. Tell a Solution Story

Now that you’ve talked about the problem and made the problem personal, talk about how the solution to that problem was discovered.

Note: You’re not giving the solution to your problem yet, just talking about how one person, maybe you, discovered the solution.

This is a great place to use case studies, customer testimonials, or your own story about how you discovered the solution to the problem.

Length: three to five paragraphs.

4. Solve the Problem

This is where you finally explain the solution to your readers’ problem.

Most people start their post here, with the solution. However, that’s a huge mistake. Skipping to the solution before you’ve fully explained the problem is like skipping to the climax in a novel without all the plot points that came before it. If you do, you might find that your article comes out flat.

So make sure to remember, you don’t get into the solution, the core points of your post, until you’re halfway through the article.

Length: as long as you want, but minimum of three paragraphs, depending on your post length.

5. Call Your Readers to Action

It’s not enough to tell people how to solve their problem. You have to tell them to go do it, showing them each of their next steps.

Another word for this is the “conclusion,” and surprisingly, many people skip it. However, it’s the single best place to connect the dots and show how your solution actually solves your readers’ problem.

Length: one to three paragraphs.

But You’re Not Quite Done

What makes blogging different than print newspapers or magazines? Blogging is interactive. That’s why a blog post is never finished until you’ve added a question to stimulate discussion. Scan to the end of a few blog posts from top bloggers (like Michael Hyatt or Jeff Goins). You’ll find that they always include a question to their readers. Give it a try!

Length: one or two sentences.

How Do You Learn to Write Great Blog Posts?

It took me a long time to discover a template that worked for me. Along the way I experimented with several different templates, many of which I still use (like my writing prompt template). I’ve found that this one, which I’ve explained here, works best for me in most situations, but that doesn’t mean I’m trapped into using it all the time.

You need to find your perfect template, too, and the only way you can do that is through practice (we’re fond of that around here).

So don’t take my word for it. Go try out this template and others and figure out what works best for you. (And don’t forget to have fun while you do it!)

How about you? What problem (or solution) you could write about today? Let us know in the comments.

PRACTICE

Write a blog post using these five steps. First, pick a problem that you know how to solve, and then write a blog post sharing the solution. If you post it on your blog, share the link in the comments section for the community to see how you did!

And as always, don’t forget to have fun! Happy writing!

Joe Bunting
Joe Bunting
Joe Bunting is a writer and entrepreneur. He is the author of the #1 Amazon Bestseller Let's Write a Short Story! and the co-founder of Story Cartel. You can follow him on Twitter (@joebunting).

  • Ahh, but the question is, should every post be about problems? Perhaps just as books can be plot driven or character driven, blogs can be problem driven or not.

    • Well said, Mirel. I would argue character driven stories are still about solving it’s characters’ problems, but there are certainly plenty of stories where problems aren’t the central focus. Whether those stories/blog posts have much of a readership is open to debate, though.

      • I agree with the analysis of character driven stories, that is that they’re about solving the characters’ problems. One of the people in my critique group keeps on grumbling looking for the action in my submissions, till another person pointed out that unlike his action novel, mine is character driven. There is action, obviously, but no major wars or battles 🙂 The others in the group seem to be fine with the amount of action there is. But the point is, that there is more than one way of doing something. My blog doesn’t really deal with problems, and while I have not reached the big time, the number of hits is on the rise and the site is growing. The most popular post on my blog is entitled “A tribute to my mother-in-law,” and though like most people, my mother-in-law has had problems in her life, the post is certainly not about how to solve a problem…

  • Dennisfp

    “Stories are about solving the protagonist’s problems, whether their love
    life is floundering or aliens are trying to kill them or their fighting
    cancer.”

    Good blog post about perfect blog posts, but to make yours closer to perfect, it’s “they’re fighting cancer.”

  • Sandra D
  • Christine

    This sounds really interesting! I’ll give it a shot with a current non-fiction issue here.

    Lead:
    Guess what? Back at the end of April a skunk burrowed under our mobile home.

    Aggravators:
    –She then had her babies under there.
    –A stray cat would like to become part of our family and has discovered a way into the trailer–through the hole the skunk made.
    –The skunk gets really aggravated when that cats pokes its nose into HER
    hole, near her babies, as it tries to enter our family via a gap in the
    bathroom plumbing area.

    Core points:
    –Skunks can raise a stink, especially when aggravated. You never want a skunk living in your basement or under your floor.
    –Mother skunks are determined. All attempts to shut her out and separate her from her offspring have met with stiff resistance.
    –Badgers hunt skunks and may enter a skunk’s den to try and kill them. Believe
    me, this battle is not pleasant for occupants living above. Talk about chemical warfare! (See my post: The Sound of Murder at Midnight.)

    Connectors:
    –Our son-in law offered us their skunk trap. But this skunk evidently understands what a trap is all about. Hence our efforts to trap the critter have been in vain.
    –We have made various efforts, but have been outfoxed time and again.
    –We must find a way to get the skunk out from under the trailer before winter — and another litter of kits next spring.

    Question to leave with readers: How would YOU handle this ticklish situation?

    Does this sound like a good foundation for a blog post that could hold interest?

  • FeliChivaughn

    This was extremely helpful and encouraging to know that I was basically using this structure. What I was missing was the interactive component and that makes all the difference!!!

  • Great post.
    It’s given me several ‘ahah!’ moments.
    Thanks.
    Dawn

  • Grief the Unspoken is petitioning President Obama to have
    August 30, 2014 declared as National Grief Awareness Day. For those who have not experienced the death
    of a loved one it may appear that grief awareness is unneeded. You may have
    family, friends, or coworkers who had a loved one die recently. To your eyes
    they look as if they are coping well with their grief. They could be coping well. More than likely
    though they are grieving in silence and alone.

    For many new grievers it comes as a shock that grieving has
    a stigma associated with it. Some family and friends may come right out and say
    it is time to get over it. When the deceased’s name is spoken it will not be
    acknowledged in conversation. Invitations to family events and outings decline
    until they stop all together. Sleepless
    nights begin immediately. In the quiet of the house the weeping is smothered to
    avoid waking other sleepers. Expectations of completing housework, performing
    well at work, and maintaining relationships with others is the mask that is
    worn every day. Feelings of loneliness, not being understood, and feeling less
    than become constant companions. Mystery
    illnesses plague the body. Aches, pain, fatigue bring the ability to cope with
    the grief even lower. Loss of employment, loss of significant relationships
    become a reality.

    This is the reality of grief. Grief is not about denial,
    anger, bargaining, depression and anxiety. These stages of grief have become
    the accepted concept about the grief process despite the fact that Elizabeth
    Kubler-Ross’s stages were developed when she worked with people who were dying
    not grieving. Grief is the breakdown of
    the emotional, physical, and psychological systems in response to the death of
    a loved one.

    This is why Grief Awareness is important. It is important to
    educate society on the reality of grief. For doctors to understand grief
    reactions include physical symptoms. For therapists to understand grief is not
    time limited, and to allow healthy grieving reactions. For families and friends
    to understand grief reactions interfere with relationships. If society would
    become more compassionate towards people who are grieving there would be less
    sleepless nights, more support, and healthier grieving.

    • I write blog posts for examiner.com on relationships, and grieving. Their expectation of a blog post is 400-600 words.

  • Thanks, Joe. This blog post couldn’t come at the right time. I’m working on creating a blog post template and I needed a structure that would make researching and writing blog posts for my blog time efficient. My current template includes blog objectives and benefits only. But this post just gave me some more ideas.

  • In my first journalism internship, my boss once told me: “When you’re looking for an effective conclusion, that means you’ve actually concluded”. I recall in mind this statement when I start writing an article for magazines, where interaction isn’t always required… or it should be? 🙂

    I think it’s really hard to conclude each post with a question: in a blog like The Write Practice is essential, because comments and community practice nourish it and allow its growth. But what about… for example… the review of a novel? How conclude it with a question, or with something that inspire the reader to start a dialogue with me about the novel, or about its author, or about any kind of stuff which could be connected to my review?

  • Willson John

    Nice tips for blog posting thanks for sharing.

  • Talha

    Wow Amazing Work Joe, It really helps me also have a look on mine strategies for best and attractive articles for your blog that may get more followers or fans http://techfumes.com/how-to-write-a-blog/

  • This post is rock solid! I never really looked at the sequence or true elements of a compelling blog post but…looks like you nailed it! Thanks for sharing.

  • The interesting thing is that I do most of this in many of my blog posts without knowing that I’m doing it. I shall have to print out your blog post and keep it handy for writing tomorrow’s blog post.

    The one important thing I’m trying to do more often is to end with one or two questions for the blog readers. I think it really does lead to more blog comments. I’m also doing that for my Facebook posts and even some Tweets. Just to let people know I want their opinion.

  • Sami AF

    Awesome insight Joe!

    I am continuously looking for ways to improve my writing, and this just did wonders for me.

  • What, please, are the “three ‘acts’ mentioned above”?
    I’ve only just found you, and am not sure where they are explained. Thank you

  • Mario Popov

    Many thanks for sharing this valuable material with us.I’m a beginner in blogging and this will help me a lot .

  • Sarah Jones

    I am a first year law school student and I have been following the careers of some of the most influential attorneys in the United States in order to help guide me on my career path. Joel Hyatt is one of the most successful lawyers in the United States. I have learned a lot by following his career. Here is a comprehensive blog post that gives some background information about Mr. Hyatt. https://disruptivelegal.wordpress.com/2014/01/21/who-is-joel-hyatt-the-little-known-pioneer-of-innovation-in-the-legal-services-industry/

  • Did anyone see what “three acts above” he’s referring to in the first section?

  • Justine McGrath

    Right….not quite sure how this would work for a book review. But good to know for other types of blog posts.

    • It’s great with a book review. Check out the Wall Street Journal’s review section on Saturday’s or the New Yorker’s book review’s. They often follow a similar pattern: 1) the problem the book presents, 2) the solution the book presents for that problem (often they introduce the book here for the first time), 3) how effectively they solve that problem.

  • Sefton

    Great! I’m gong to try ti with my very next blog post.

    I also read this week that increasing the length of your blog posts to at least 600 words helps build trust with your readers because a longer post is perceived as more valuable. 2,00 words is apparently even better.

    I’m not totally sure about that because I am put off by long, wordy posts. I like an intro, then the guidance I’m looking for, and then a wrap up. I also prefer short snappy paragraphs with plenty of white space.

    -Sef

  • drjeane

    I hadn’t seriously considered blogging before reading this, feeling that it might only swallow time that would be better spent on my current writing project. Yet, in doing this exercise, I found the diversion helpful in clearing some thoughts I’ve been having about social media. – those thoughts are recorded below.

    Are you as tired of politics as I am? It seems social media has become a political warfare platform rather than a wonderful way to keep up with friends and family. Yet, when I start thinking this way, I immediately think and feel that I have some responsibility for keeping up with political news in times that feel dangerous for the future of humanity. But, does reading all of this or signing a petition really do any good? Does any of this reading help me understand what is happening in our world? Deeper still is the question of how to have an impact on any of it.

    When I read something that I agree with it feels as if I do deepen my understanding, but when I read something from a friend or relative that I admire that is the polar opposite of what I believe, I’m left feeling as if I don’t understand anything. How could seemingly intelligent, thinking individuals come to such wild conclusions? Do they think the same of my conclusions? I’m using conclusions here to include all of the re-posting of others’ opinions. I do appreciate being directed to thoughtful articles, but they, too, leave me feeling helpless. If I were just confused, it might be easier, but I know part of the polarization of opinions when I can’t find my way toward understanding the “other side.” Let me be more concrete. I do not understand how a man like Donald Trump was elected president. This makes me vulnerable to speculation about some political machine engineering this for other purposes, such as the article I recently read saying that this background manipulation was intended to get Trump into office so that he could blow the whole thing and be impeached. This would result in Pence becoming President, which was indicated to be the end goal of this behind the scenes group manipulating things.

    Now, we may be getting somewhere. Reading that article made me question whether Pence would be good for our country. Prior to that Trump being impeached sounded like good news – now I’m not so sure. Perhaps the writer of that article intended to create such uneasiness. The answer, for me, is to learn more about Mike Pence. While I may not agree with him politically, he might be less dangerous than Trump. If I cannot simply ignore the politics and all of the dialog surrounding the current situation, I can investigate reliable and varied sources of information. Even while that is challenging, it is worth the effort. I cannot become well informed by relying on social media. I’m looking forward to the day when I open Facebook and only ready about who is baking cookies that day or going to the beach to relax.

    • Good start! One suggestion: how can you move from “I” to “you,” from talking about your experience and thoughts to talking about what the reader can learn/should know.

  • nancy

    I like this template, but as a travel blogger this doesn’t often apply to my topics–does it? Okay, last week I wrote about potential harm to Jerusalem if the US Embassy is moved there from Tel Aviv. But I don’t want to be alarmist or political that much, so I’m not sure if this template applies to travel???!

    • You’d be surprised! Think about problems travelers are dealing with. A few that come to mind: where to go, how to pack, what to do when they get there, where to eat, which hotels to stay at, which shops to shop at. And on and on!

  • Glenn Sparrow

    Let me start with a confession. I signed up for you daily emails over a year ago and this is the first one I have read in full and I absolutely loved it. Two years ago I started blogging accidently. My original plan was writing fiction and in the last two years I have written a total number of zero fiction pieces, or words if I am to continue with my confession. Your words today have given me a lot to consider about how I approach my blogging. Thank you. My site is https://howilivewithms.wordpress.com/

    • So glad you read it, Glenn! It sounds like you have an important subject to write about and a lot of people to help. I hope this template helps!

  • Great post, Joe! One of my major writing goals for this year is to learn how to write for blogs, so this was a great help. I love how you explained it through storytelling. Since I am a storyteller, it helped me see blog writing in a much more familiar way. Thank you very much!

    I already have a few blog post ideas. I think I will apply that template to one of them and see how it goes for me. =)

    • The best bloggers tell great stories. Often the stories they’re telling are about the reader.

      When you publish your first post, send me a note! Can’t wait to see it!

  • retrogeegee

    I am so glad you shared this post today. I am trying to find my genre and running in and out of thoughts, Today, however, brought an oft thought of blog possibility. While driving home from a Bible Study this morning I was trying to think of how to phrase my response to the question, “What did you think of the study today?” As there were some parts I liked, some parts I had a mediocre response to and one part that absolutely left me hurting for some groups of people; I didn’t know how to respond without being offensive to the hosts. I am still defining my blog idea and I certainly am not ready to present a solution,but does anyone out there think a blog devoted to expressing in between viewpoints on divisive issues might be of value ?

    • Of course! But the question is: what’s the problem? What problem are real people struggling with that you’re solving? Start there and see where it leads.

  • hemsri

    Hi Joe,
    As usual your step by step guidance for writing a good Blog Post is remarkably to the point and easy to emulate – of course provided the Blogger is committed to the cause of good writing.

  • Oh my…I feel like I’m seeing clearly for the first time in my life. Great, great, advice for us bloggers out there. Thanks!

  • Kikku

    Thanks Joe. Great post! Actually I have been waiting for a post like this.
    I am a fiction writer. I am working on my first novel. What I want to know is, is blogging necessary to build a platform or an audience before I try to publish my novel? If it is, then I actually have no idea what I should be writing in the blog to build potential readers for my upcoming novel.

  • I’ve had so much trouble with my blog that I don’t understand any of it. I used to write daily and the traffic was just random. The readers don’t come to read but they come to gain traffic for their blog. I blogged for three years and then I changed the format of the blog and got absolutely no results. I’m so frustrated with my blog that I almost quit writing altogether. I get like 10-12 views a day even after writing daily. Got anything for me to work on?