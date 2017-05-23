6 Tips From Stephen King on Describing Your Characters

When we read books, books with characters we love, we can learn how to write our own characters by studying what details the writers included. There are so many details about your characters you could include in a character description, but which ones do you need?

How Much Character Description Does Your Story Need?

Let’s look at the advice Stephen King gives in his book On Writing: A Memoir of the Craft about good description and see if applies to Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games and Harry Potter in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

6 Tips on Writing Exciting Character Description

When you write a story, you want your readers to believe that the characters you create are real. Well, I assume that is what you want. I hate when someone tells me what to think.

Except for Stephen King; he can tell me what to think about writing characters. I just don’t want him to tell me I should be a teacher so that in case my husband divorces me I will have a job to fall back on.

Here are the tips about character description King gives in his book, On Writing: A Memoir of the Craft.

1. Read a lot.

Good description is a learned skill, one of the primary reasons why you cannot succeed unless you read and write a lot.

—Stephen King

I know, right? To learn how to write, we just can’t buy books on writing, we have to read actual stories and write a lot. Not just a little, but a lot.

Right now I spend more time cleaning the seven litter boxes than I do writing. Perhaps I need to read more?

2. Visualize what you want the reader to experience.

Okay, I can visualize what I want my reader to experience. Now what?

King says too little description leaves a reader bewildered and nearsighted. This would be really bad for any readers who wear glasses. He also says over description would bury the reader in details and images. We are supposed to use just enough description.

That is like telling me I need just enough baking powder in my cake recipe. However, if we use tip number one as related to cakes, I would have read a lot of recipes and made a lot of cakes, to figure how to write my own recipe. Too much baking powder would make my cake overflow the pan, and too little would make the cake not rise.

If I have read a lot of stories, I will know how much description is just enough.

3. Remember your main job.

Your readers did not pick up your book so that they could read lots of details about your characters. They picked up your book so you could tell them a story.

A little character description can be helpful, but always remember to focus on your primary job: tell your readers a story. You may even find that when you focus on the story, you don’t need much character description at all.

4. Use just enough detail.

Good description usually consists of a few well-chosen details that will stand for everything else.

—Stephen King

What is the most important aspect of what your character looks like?

The reader doesn’t need a description of every button, ribbon, loose thread, or hair follicle. Include only the details that give the reader the most important aspects of the person in the story.

5. Leave room for imagination.

You do not need to tell your reader everything about your characters. Create a bond with your reader by leaving room for their imagination in your story.

J.K. Rowling didn’t describe in great detail what Harry Potter as a baby looks like. She didn’t describe Harry’s pudgy cheeks, or his hands, his tiny fingernails, his eyebrows, or eyelashes.

We can fill in the details of what we think a baby looks like from our imagination.

Rowling gave us room to in the story to connect to the character. She kept the story moving forward without boring us with details. She uses just the right amount of description, like a cake with just enough baking powder.

6. Write a lot.

I know. This tip was in the first tip, with read a lot.  I repeated it because it is important, and it is the tip I need to be reminded of. I tend to read more than I write. And how can a writer get better at writing if they don’t write?

As Stephen King says, “You can only learn by doing.”

Other Writers’ Character Description

Now we know what Stephen King has to say about character description. But what about J.K. Rowling and Suzanne Collins? Do they follow King’s suggestions in the descriptions of their characters?

Who is Katniss Everdeen?

The first description of Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games is about her shoes:

I swing my legs off the bed and slide into my hunting boots. Supple leather that has molded to my feet.

We know she hunts. Her ability to hunt is the most important detail about Katniss; it is the central theme of her story; it is what keeps her alive during the Hunger Games and in the rest of the series.

We don’t find out the color of her eyes until page eight. Collins describes Katniss by comparing her to her friend Gale:

He could be my brother. Straight black hair, olive skin, we even have the same gray eyes.

Who is Harry Potter?

What is the most important detail about Harry Potter when we first meet him in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone? Is it the color of his eyes, his pudgy cheeks? Nope.

Fill in the blank: The most important detail about Harry Potter is _____.

Did you say the scar on his forehead? You got it right!

When we first meet Harry, Rowling gives us two details: his hair color, and the scar on his forehead.

Under a tuft of jet-black hair over his forehead they could see a curiously shaped cut, like a lightning bolt.

The scar on Harry’s forehead is the most important detail about Harry’s appearance. It is the most important aspect of the book, of who Harry is, and the conflict of the entire series between Harry Potter and Voldemort.

We also find out from the title of the first chapter another important detail about Harry. He is The Boy Who Lived.

Like King and Collins, Rowling skips all the unimportant details and tells us the most important features of her characters immediately. We are not burdened or bored with too much information. Like baking powder in a cake, she has included just enough.

Read to Write

When we read books, books with characters we love, we can learn how to write by studying what details the writers included.

But of course, writers write. So write, writer.

How much character description do you think is necessary to include about the people in your story? Let us know in the comments.

PRACTICE

I have a few options today for your practice.

Option Number One: Write for fifteen minutes about a person who is out looking for their lost cat. Think about what is the most important thing about their appearance? What details will help me visualize what you want me to see?

Option Number Two: Take fifteen minutes to write a scene introducing a character from a story you are writing right now. Or re-write a scene based on Stephen King’s tips.

Option Number Three: Take fifteen minutes to re-read the first chapter of a book you love and have read. Look for the description of the main character and observe how the author introduces them. What details did the author give?

When you are done, share your story or your observations in the comments below. Please also give feedback to your fellow writers so we can all learn and grow together.

xo Pamela

Pamela Hodges
Pamela Hodges
Pamela writes stories about art and creativity to help you become the artist you were meant to be. She would love to meet you at ipaintiwrite.com.
  • Gary G Little

    I’m afraid. I’m afraid, so very afraid!

    Oh god my head hurts so very much. Ugh … no … no don’t move. Sick to my stomach … no … oh god gotta puke … ugh passing … managed to turn my head … oh no, another wave.

    Ugh … breath, that’s it, breath deep. Deep calming breaths. Again, breath in nice and slow. Exhale nice and slow. Breath in.

    Phew … something stinks. I mean really stinks.

    Where am I? Jesus, what’s my hand in? Gooey. icky. Oh crap what am I lying in? Cheez … mud? I wish it were mud. Crap whats that over there? A PIG? I’m in a pig stye? I’m in a god damn pig stye!

    Get away … get away from me or I’ll kick you again!

    How did I … Charlie, that’s how … Mr. Practical Joke … I swear you are so god damn dead Charles Hilbert.

  • France Nadeau

    Very interresting! Thanks!

  • EndlessExposition

    My method for character description is the more frequently a character appears in the story, the more description they’re given. So main characters get a lot, secondary characters some, and everyone else little if any. This is a section from my WIP. Reviews are always appreciated!

    “Oh boy.”

    “What?” Emmet was peering through the blinds on the front window.

    “They sent Her Highness to work the case.”

    “What are you talking about?” I left my charges to see the cause of concern. Emmet obligingly stepped aside to let me have a look. Outside Eldridge House a gleaming silver car was pulling up next to the other police vehicles. “Who is that?”

    “That’s Detective Cameron from the CID.”

    “What kind of cop drives a Mercedes-Benz?”

    Emmet pursed his lips. “Detective Cameron is…interesting. You’ll see.”

    “I guess I will.” We left the window and Emmet hunkered down next to the corpses to take more shots. I watched over his shoulder, and pointed out key details.

    There was a knock at the door. Sean hollered, “I’ll get it!” I heard the door open, and Sean chirped, “Hiya, Detective!”

    If Emmet hadn’t already mentioned that the detective was a woman, I might not have been able to tell. The voice that responded to Sean’s greeting was smooth and deep. “Officer O’Dare. The bodies?”

    “They’re right in here! Emmet and Dr. MacBride are already taking a look at ‘em.”

    “MacBride? That’s a name I haven’t heard before.” The deep voice had entered the room. I turned around – and found myself staring into the darkest pair of eyes I had ever seen. Liquid and black, like crude oil. I think Emmet might’ve said something. I wasn’t paying attention. The dark eyes held my gaze and I had no interest in looking away.

    I heard myself say, “That’s me. MacBride. Dr. Alexandra MacBride, hi.”

    The woman to whom the eyes belonged shucked off her leather gloves and held out her hand. “Detective Alicia Cameron. Pleased to meet you.”

    I peeled off my own gloves, being careful not to drip blood. “Likewise.” Our hands met and a current of – something, rippled through me.

    Detective Cameron was tall. She towered over me, and even Sean – who had trailed after her into the room – was about half a head shorter. She was also rail thin, or so I guessed from the parts of her that weren’t covered by her greatcoat. The hand I had just shaken was spidery. Her jaw was narrow, her lips were flat, and her cheekbones were angular slashes across her face. She was white, quite literally, making her eyes and her mop of black hair seem all the darker by comparison. She wasn’t attractive in the conventional sense, but there was something about her stark, androgynous features that was oddly beautiful.