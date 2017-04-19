One Frightful Characterization Tip That Will Transform Your Stories

Here’s a fun thing: I was GOING to write about some author-experiences to prepare you for what’s coming down the road as you put your writing out in the world. Then my tooth went bad, and my plans changed. So today, you’re getting a characterization prompt: what is your character’s most irrational fear?

This Frightful Characterization Tip Will Transform Your Stories

Fear Is Not Logical

People are complicated. I know, that’s like saying, “Hey, fire is hot!” but when it comes to characterization, this needs to be said. Our tendency as authors is to stick imaginary people into tiny two-dimensional categories, forgetting that no human being fits into tiny two-dimensional categories.

One of the things that makes humans so confounded complicated is we are not logical.

This kitty is scared

Really. We’re not. Take me, for example: I have an insane fear of spiders. This makes no sense. I don’t live in a place with spiders that can actually hurt me. Nevertheless, they freak me out to the point that I will call for help (or maybe throw things from a safe distance) if I spot one.

But worse than that is my fear of needles. Oh, boy. Oh, boy. (Did I mention I’m going to the dentist tomorrow?) This fear informs how I’m behaving today. It’s made me distracted and a little irritable. I can’t stop worrying about it, though I know how dumb that is. It’s one prick, then no pain—and yet I am stomach-twistingly afraid.

The Power of Fear

This fear is illogical, yet it has dictated much of my day, and if I had an option that didn’t involve needles, I’d take it. That right there is why you need to know your character’s irrational fear.

That fear can change your character’s entire direction. It affects the plot. It changes their decisions. It can even alter how they handle change, enemies, or whatever. And that makes it a powerful tool for characterization.

So here’s your writing assignment for today: figure out your character’s most illogical fear. Then take fifteen minutes, write, and make them face it.

This can be silly or serious. Your character can have a life-changing revelation, or just hide under a pillow going “La la la!” until it goes away. Write the response the way your character wants to respond.

This is very much a gut-exercise, not a thinking-exercise. Don’t let yourself think too much. Trust the illogical nature of emotion and just write. I can’t wait to see your responses.

How do your characters handle illogical fear? Let us know in the comments.

PRACTICE

Have fun with this one! Take fifteen minutes and write a scene in which your character encounters their illogical fear, then post your practice in the comments. If you post, don’t forget to respond to your fellow writers!

Ruthanne Reid
Ruthanne Reid
Ruthanne Reid creates worlds, then invites people to come play in them. Her latest book, HALF-SHELL PROPHECIES, debuted as the #10 bestseller for contemporary fantasy on Amazon.

To see what she's all about (and snag a free book), visit RuthanneReid.com.
  • Mary Johnson

    Thanks for just the boot in the patootie I needed today, Ruthanne. Will sit down with the pencil and notebook as soon as I procrastinate by going grocery shopping. (!!) — A hint about the needles, from an old OLD lab rat who has drawn more tubes of blood than the sky has stars: Have the dentist count from 3 down to 0, and as he/ she says “zero,” inhale deeply. Concentrating hard on when exactly to inhale and then actually inhaling is distracting, and distraction is what you need at those times. Try it and let me know how it works for you. Best of luck!

    • nicewriters

      Nice one Mary. Lol

  • Rag Mars

    May I add as a Biologist…
    There is a huge incomprehensible difference between my inner world of thoughts, ideas,
    emotions, wishes versus that of others…what scares me may have no effect on someone
    else and vice versa. One reason why most literature is so ridiculous. A dark force may be so dominant and powerful, no matter what I try, I have no chance, as Conrad describes so picturesque in Youth…or
    the Iceberg and the Titanic, a horror story that still can be written, where the entire concept of that hybris was doomed from its first idea…up to the reincarnated souls of today still suffering nightmares…or the letter I found from my grandmother, when she refuses to board the titanic, with the original Titanic
    passenger ticket of second class in the old treasure box- destiny, why I am here…so I may feel the shudder and horror of the premonition of doom she had…etc. Story from me in progress..

  • Oh man, so sorry about your tooth, and worse about having to go to the dentist. I’ve been there, so afraid you become paralyzed. Mine happened before I was diagnosed with Gluten, msg, and dairy intolerance.I would literally cancel appointments or opt out of family friend trips because I didn’t know where we were going or where along the way we could stop so I could use a bathroom. I would go without meals before going somewhere. I would flat out ask where are we going so in my mind I could prepare myself, then once when a friend gave me a ride to the store for groceries decided to take a side trip else where real quick, I panicked. Almost frozen in my seat. I had to occupy my mind by singing songs or reciting scripture something to keep my mind and body from losing it. (Literally).

    Standing in my window day after day watching the world go by was how I spent months before they were able to nail it down. But out of this fear came something good, I now read labels and make better food choices.

  • nicewriters

    Jack was on-line with Norton Live to chat, his Norton provider would not work when optimising his files. Norton’s representative responded when he suddenly felt the need to go to the bathroom, and decided to take his computer with him. However, seconds before Norton resolved the issue by upgrading his computer with the latest issue a cockroach darted across the loo floor close to his feet. He reached for the bottle of coconut oil standing over the sink when the computer slipped off his knees and fell sliding across to the other side from where he was sitting crashing into the wall. There was no sign of the cockroach, until he picked up his laptop. Miraculously the lap-top survived, but not the cockroach that was squashed with barley moving legs stuck to it. He asked himself, (“Why am so afraid of spiders and insects that could not harm me, and else could I have done.” He cleaned up his mess and searched the house for small plastic bottles, and placed one bottle easy to reach in each room. The next day while sitting in the lounge watching TV, he saw another cockroach. He braced his shoulders backwards, then grabbed the nearby plastic bottle, and covered the cockroach. By sliding a thin flyer under the bottle, he managed to capture it and through it back outside. Moral of the story is being frightened of something harmless is to change things around and feel good of the self.

  • nancy

    You raise a topic I’ve been worried about. My character has a slightly irrational fear. There is a problem, but his brain has extended it to every aspect of his life. My issue is that he is a very intelligent man, and I’m afraid my readers won’t buy his being this irrational because, after all, he is a man, and they are supposed to be brave.

    • Jessica Lesh

      No, do it! I think the most intelligent people are the ones who are also irrational bc that comes from their emotions and not their brains! It gives him depth!!!!

    • Billie L Wade

      I think your character might appear more human. I know a man who is 6′ 2″ tall, weighs 280 pounds, and is almost deathly afraid of spiders, regardless of size. It is his one spot of vulnerability.

  • Ross Perkal

    Tick, tick, tick….

    I have lived a life of words, hundreds of words, thousands of words, millions of words, mostly on the page, of course but oral too and words are me. Now I am confronted with the terror of changing the kinds of words and the meanings of words and the purpose of words, from legal words and threatening words and demanding words and cajoling words to words of literature and creative substance and real meaning.

    Ten years at college of learning technical words, two engineering degrees, with numbers as well as words, and an abandonment of those kinds of words for different technical words, the words of rights and duties and breaches of duties and consequences, monetary and otherwise, and bullying words on behalf of others with no recourse to the author.

    Forty years straight of do this or else words, by this deadline or die words, if not done then this consequence words, just letters combined together, but powerful nonetheless. Done with those words, resigned from that dictionary, on to new, softer, creative words, designed to please many, not just one legal client, but will those words flow and if not what are the consequences to the author, and where will he run and hide.

    Scary words, words that mean something, not legal crap but living, breathing, organic, important words. Words that move people, not by threat but by feeling, not by consequence, but by choice, words to inspire, emote, feel, reflect upon, and live by. Are such words inside this being? Is it too late to open the carafe and let them out now? If they don’t flow where can I go, who can I be, what will become of me.

    Words can be few or many, and my legal words were mostly many, do this, stop that, move out, perform the contract, pay the bill or die, mean words, fierce words, wordy words, designed to intimidate and coerce, to scare and incentivize, those words are all gone, to be replaced by new, more humane words, right?

    The terror is worst at night when sleep won’t come and I am alone with thoughts. Scary thoughts, thoughts of failure, of incompetence, of inabilities, of not being willing to open up and say who I am and who I have become and when/where/why/how and how does it feel?

    How to turn thoughts into words that will inspire and bring hope and some joy and reality into the lives of others, to make the planet better by making its inhabitants saner and safer and able to look inside without the terror that confronts me when I do so? Is this possible? Have I bit off more than I can ever chew or even begin to bite? What will become of me if/when I fail this final frontier? Who will have compassion on a broken-down utterer of legal tripe? Does failure condemn me to purgatory, one worse even than that where worn-out lawyers go to die? Shall I refuse to start, refuse to try, refuse to live, and choose to die?

    Some have night terrors. This struggling new author lives in a plastic house, where fear is the oxygen and terror the meals. Will I expose my weaknesses and let you critique them and me? This is the dilemma I confront every waking moment and in many dream-world frights. Publish or perish in universities and here too. Creation not coercion now, expose yourself or eradicate you. I can’t talk now, have to decide, more later I hope, but if not then, when?

  • Vincent Novak

    Great idea! Thanks for the ‘practice.’ This was one those “oh, yeah” moments.

  • Aparajita

    Hi, I’m totally new to this. Will you give me a feedback, please?

    Minnie stood in the lobby grasping her portfolio. She squinted at the long signboard.
    She found the name of the company where she had this late appointment – it was
    on the 24th floor, the sign said. All around her people were pouring
    out of the elevators and heading home. There were four banks of elevators, all
    gleaming chrome, their lights flashing like crazy as people got in and out of the
    different floors. Minnie slowly walked towards the elevators, her heart
    thumping uncomfortably. She glanced at her watch – only five minutes left for
    the appointment that may land her an interesting job. The Advertising Director
    had been very positive about her work, and wanted to see her portfolio with the
    rest of the team.

    Minnie had a phobia of elevators. She was a bit claustrophobic, in any case, but elevators
    made her go silly with irrational fear. She felt ill as soon as the doors slid
    shut and the journey upwards or downwards started with that slight jerk. Minnie
    avoided elevators whenever she could, but today was going to be different. For
    one, she had the heavy portfolio. And though she was in reasonably good shape,
    she didn’t want to arrive late and out of breath after climbing all those 24 floors.
    She clutched her portfolio and walked resolutely towards the elevators, and one
    arrived almost immediately. A group of people poured out, chatting, bidding one
    another goodbye. No one else was waiting to go up, and she forced herself to
    step inside. She saw herself reflected in the mirrors – pale face and wild
    eyes. She stepped forward and pushed the button for the 24th floor. The
    door closed with a soft ‘whoosh’ and canned music filled her ears. Minnie shut
    her eyes and felt the upward movement in the pit of her stomach. She had just
    started to relax a bit when the lights went out and the elevator stopped in
    between two floors…

  • Jessica Lesh

    My character has a fear of being trapped in any sense, and will do what she can to avoid being indoors or in any one location for too long. Still developing the idea. Her name means “freedom”, so I’m trying to play on that. Another character has a fear of losing control, because I want them to balance one another out. These are always such helpful and amazing articles. Thank you. So much.