How to Use Freedom to Create Conflict Like Victor Hugo

We all know that transforming characters and a driving plot make for great stories. Something we discuss less is how contrasting ideals—and the conflict they create—can also enrich a story.

This week in the United States we will be celebrating the signing of our Declaration of Independence in 1776. Thinking on the ideal of independence has had me pondering how philosophical convictions play a role in our stories. If used well, they can enhance the narrative allowing the story to transcend the characters and become something more.

A Conflict of Freedom in Les Misérables

Take, for example, the book Les Misérables by Victor Hugo. In the story, multiple characters are seeking independence, but not necessarily together.

In fact, their pursuit of freedom often contradicts one another. What one character thinks of as independence will threaten the pursuit of what others seek.

Enjolras: Freedom From Governmental Oppression

Enjolras, the leader of the student group Les Amis de l’ABC, fights for political independence from a form of government. Calling for an end to monarchy and a turn to democratic ideals, Enjolras and his cohort pursue political freedom. Enjolras’ fight for freedom ends at the battle of the barricade where he and his friends are killed.

As the son of a wealthy family, Enjolars’ pursuit of this freedom had been theoretical until violence broke out.

Jean Valjean: Freedom From Social Oppression

In contrast, Jean Valjean’s desire for independence is very personal. Hugo’s main character is pursuing independence from a social status that has threatened his survival from the onset of the story. To live in the status assigned to him by the culture, Valjean must steal bread to feed his family, to escape incarceration (multiple times in the book), and live in hiding under multiple names.

His pursuit of independence from economic and social oppression are similar in content to Enjolras, but different in intimacy.

Cosette: Freedom to Love

Cosette, Valjean’s adopted daughter, pursues a very different type of independence. While her guardian tries to hide, she longs for the freedom to live and to love. She wants the life of a young woman who is free to explore the world. This desire comes to a head when she falls in love with Marius Pontmercy.

Cosette’s longing for freedom from Valjean’s rules brings her into direct conflict with Valjean’s pursuit of freedom from the social system that has threatened his life.

A Conflict of Values

While the story of Valjean, Cosette, and Enjolras is wonderfully told by Hugo, I believe part of what has allowed his work to transcend time and be repeated in music and film is the philosophical discussion of independence. It is the ground the characters walk on. If we can also build a philosophical world for our characters to live in, our stories will be better for it.

What other stories use freedom as a driving theme and source of conflict? Let us know in the comments.

PRACTICE

Take fifteen minutes to write a story in which two characters are pursuing contrasting understandings of independence.

Maybe a mother needs her eldest daughter to babysit while she works, but all the eldest daughter wants to do is hang out with her friends. Or maybe a student waxes elegantly about independence to an elder who has paid for it in blood.

Create two contrasting characters and use them to build a discussion about independence.

When you’re done, share your story in the comments below, and don’t forget to leave feedback for your fellow writers!

  • drjeane

    This story came from no where when I entered the title, “Independence Day.” Is there more where this came from – a complete story just waiting to be told.

    Independence Day
    Dale is certain this is the day he will be free. After fifteen years in prison, he is due to be released. He asked Delores to meet him at the front gate – after he has changed into the street clothes she brought for him yesterday.
    His cellmate, Charles, is faking sleep, his head turned to the wall.
    “Charles, I know you are awake, and I do want to say goodbye.”
    “Hurrump.”
    “OK, I’ll just say my part. You don’t have to say anything.”
    Dale pulls up the only chair in the cell and speaks to Charles’s back.
    “We’ve shared some very difficult times since you joined me here five years ago. I was suspicious at first, uneasy because you are so much bigger than I am. They had told me you were coming from maximum security to do the rest of your time here – another reason I was uneasy. I had adapted to prison life by being a loner and, luckily my only other cellmate was of similar bent – just wanting to be left alone. Sometimes it does work out and prison is just waiting for freedom – not being a victim again.”
    “So, you think you will be free just because you are walking out the door of this place. I just want to be free of the demons in my head – and there is no place I can go that will do that for me.”
    “You’ve never mentioned anything like that before – in five years of sharing this space, you’ve just talked about how it was in MAX and how glad you were to be here.”
    “That’s my truth. I am glad to be here, but the demons are getting louder already because you are leaving. When we talk, they are quiet. Now they are screaming at me about how unfair it is – how I should hurt you and not let you leave. That’s what got me sent to MAX – I killed my roommate – who was a lot like you – to keep him from leaving. It’s like I have to keep you here in order for me to be free of the demons.”
    Dale didn’t feel threatened, although he felt deeply the truth of what Charles was saying. How could it be that his freedom – walking out of prison – might mean a hellish kind of prison for Charles. Did he owe Charles something for keeping him safe from other prisoners for the past five years.
    Could he choose to stay? Not because Charles had threatened him but simply because choice itself is freedom.

  • Alison Guedes Altmayer

    Originally written in Portuguese, I translated it in a rush to post here. The intention is to show what freedom means to the wife and to the husband.
    “Simone arrives at home in the evening and throws the keys over the coffee table. The very same table she rests her tired feet. She looks at her plump toes while stretching and pressing them. She leans her head against the backrest and scares away the cat, because old Finch is sharpening the nails in the shabby pattern. A bath. A hot bath. The water will go down the head, run through the hair, relax the back and the legs. She could also feel that. The towel will neither be hard nor worn out, but green and soft and scented, as if it had just been picked up from the cleaners. The bath would last as long as Simone wished, if she were spoiled, or as long as she needed, if it were a day like today. Later, in warm comfy clothes, she would sit for supper. A hot soup, croutons, a glass of wine and the silence of a tidy home. She could also sleep early or late, watch soap operas or series. Maybe if Jonas were not working nights, they could talk about her day, totally faithful to how it had been. No details hidden. The couple would scatter the month bills over the dinner table. Each would pick, fairly and lovingly, what one could afford with his or her own salary. No negative balance, last moment loans or exceeding the credit card limit.
    Jonas arrives a little later and finds Simone like that, leaning in the armchair, feet over the coffee table, with her eyes closed and a faint smile on her face.
    – What are you laughing at? Were you working or flirting with someone? – he said rudely.
    Simone didn’t even get the chance to answer. He kept on and on.
    – If you stay that long there, you will serve supper late and I’m going to miss the game with the guys.
    – Are you going to watch the game at the bar?
    – Where else could I watch it? Here?! – he speaks pointing out to the room while heading to the bedroom – My only night off in two weeks. All I want is to watch the game, drink a few beers and when I get back…
    Jonas looks at Simone from the door, drumming the fingers on the doorway.
    – I want to feel you willing to have some fun with me.”