5 Tips for Surviving Criticism of Your Writing

by | 19 comments

A while back I attended a novel-writing workshop. Each week we read thirty pages from two students and spoke about them in depth during class, offering helpful feedback and criticism of their writing.

Criticism Writing: 5 Tips for Surviving Criticism of Your Writing

After the second or third week, it became customary to ask whoever had been up for a critique “are you OK?” after class. Sometimes I saw tears. I myself felt overwhelmed by the amount of work I still had to do and my classmates’ brutal honesty.

5 Strategies to Survive Criticism of Your Writing

We all know workshops and editing are crucial to the writing process. Writing criticism is essential. But man, that feedback can be hard to hear.

Here five survival tips.

1. Turn to Someone You Don’t Know

Hire an editor, sign up for a class, or search the Internet for an editing partner (we’re partial to Becoming Writer, our online community of writers!). At the end of the day, your work is going to be read by strangers, so you might as well hear what they think when you can still make changes.

Also, it’s easier not to take criticism personally when it comes from someone who doesn’t know you!

I suggest finding someone who you can trust knows what they’re doing, like a writing teacher or an editor.

2. Turn to Someone You Do Know, Also

As a general matter, I recommend seeking feedback from a diverse set of readers. Yes, it’s good to hear from strangers, but you can also benefit from the perspective of someone who knows your story, if you’re willing to share it with them.

Friends and family may know why you wrote this story, and what you’re trying to do with it. More importantly, they know you. You may be surprised by what they have to say.

3. You Don’t Need to Accept Every Change

You definitely do not need to accept every change.

My approach is this: I send my work to multiple people and review their comments with an open mind. If everyone makes the same comment, misunderstands the same character, or finds the same section lacking, then I know I need to make a change, no matter how much I may not want to.

(And, by the way, if everyone compliments me on the same technique or loves a certain character, I accept that feedback as well!)

If one person randomly hates XYZ (which inevitably happens), but no one else did, I usually let that comment go.

4. Remember, Giving Feedback Takes Time and Effort

When you see that a person has torn your document apart, instead of getting pissed, try feeling grateful. It takes a lot of time and effort to provide thoughtful feedback to another person.

In other words, they’re giving you a lot of comments because they care.

Take a breath, review, and then follow up with any questions, if you can.

5. Find Your Favorite Author and Read Their One-Star Reviews

This was a game changer for me. Reviewing the one-star reviews of books I love really put things in perspective.

Not every book is for everyone, and that’s OK. Some people will love what you wrote. Others won’t. The goal is to publish the best piece you can.

Bonus: Embrace the Process

I get that it’s hard to give what essentially is your soul on the page to someone to critique. Receiving writing criticism can be a painful process.

But the truth is, that feedback will improve your work and ultimately make you a better writer. Embrace it!

Do you have any tips for surviving criticism of your writing? Let us know in the comments.

PRACTICE

Today, it’s all about the feedback. Post a section of your work in progress in the comments below. Then, take fifteen minutes to read other writers’ pieces and give them feedback.

If you don’t have a work in progress, take ten minutes to write a new story based on this prompt: a character is on a journey, but just realized they didn’t bring enough supplies. When you’re done, share your story in the comments and take ten minutes to leave feedback for your fellow writers.

Remember, great feedback does three things:

  1. It points out something good about the writing.
  2. It identifies a weakness.
  3. It mentions another thing that works.

You might be surprised at just how helpful your fellow writers’ comments will be!

Monica M. Clark
Monica M. Clark
Monica is a lawyer trying to knock out her first novel. She lives in D.C. but is still a New Yorker. You can follow her on her blog or on Twitter (@monicamclark).
  • Jennifer Shelby

    Great post! I’m not going to post anything from my WIP because I need to keep my first publication rights, but you’ve hit the big stuff here. I also find it helpful to keep a record of the truly terrible suggestions I’ve gotten. Helps put things in perspective when the sting hurts.

  • drjeane

    This is very helpful. It even applies to me as an editor of a professional journal. When I get detailed negative comments from a peer reviewer on an article that I had felt was in good shape, I really have to take a step back and appreciate the effort that went into the critique, then take another closer look at the comments and suggested corrections.

  • Gary G Little

    This is set in the future, on the moon, called Luna by its citizens. They call themselves Lunies. No not Loonies, and yes they can tell the difference in how you pronounce it. It takes place after a major battle for a Free Luna State with Earth-Gov forces. These two characters work for the Mayor of a small town just on the otherside of the right hand rim of the moon as seen from Earth. The work is titled Down is the Moon and has been posted in the Workshop.

    “Don’t push,” Jonathan managed to gasp.

    “I ain’t a pushin’,” Sandi remarked and broke down into great heaving sobs.

    Jonathan extracted himself from the door frame and that great obsidian table, took his friend in his arms, and quieted her, as best he could, as she spilled her grief into his shoulder.

    “There, there, my lady,” he said placing his hand on her gray curls.

    “They found Ted today,” Sandi sobbed.

    “I know, I know. And Peter. And Captain Daniels. And Sergeant Woods.”

    “Such a bloody god damn waste,” Sandi said wiping her eyes with the tail of her apron.

    “It always is. Now let’s get this table put away. The Colonel will be here soon.”

    • Amber

      I really like this! There’s a lot of characterization in these few sentences. If I had to criticize anything, it would be minor grammatical errors, such as the lack of a comma between “said” and “wiping.” Otherwise, I enjoyed reading this piece!

    • Sarah Purcell

      Good work. I would loose some dialogue tags. “I ain’t a pushin’.” Sandi broke down into great heaving sobs.
      The next paragraph is on very long sentence – consider breaking it up.
      “There, there, my lady” He placed his hand on her gray curls.
      “Such a bloody god damn waste.” Sandi wiped her eyes with the tail of her apron.
      That changes the ‘he said, she said’ into action and puts us more into the story.

    • Nana

      It´s short but there is really a lot in this passage!
      The first time I read it I wasn´t sure what the passage is about.

      However, the surprising thing is that I still could picture the scene and the atmosphere- I could see a little film clip playing in my mind!

  • Amber

    “I HATE YOU!” I shrieked, hair muffling my sobs.
    I stormed up the hill, furiously scrubbing at my mouth. I felt the thick red lipstick smear across my cheek, and the tears coursed even more swiftly down my face.
    “Novalie, I need to tell you something!” Dakota yelled, tramping up after me. His coat flapped, and his hair was pressed flat against his head.
    “I DON’T WANT TO HEAR ANYTHING YOU HAVE TO SAY!”
    I reached the top of the hill, panting, and realized I couldn’t climb any higher. I whipped around, raking at the tornado of hair suffocating me. “GO AWAY!”
    Dakota stopped about ten feet away from me, arms extended.
    There was nothing he could say to make me feel better. Nothing.
    “Novalie, I love you!”
    Nothing except that.
    All my defenses dropped. I realized my mouth was hanging open and quickly snapped it shut. Hands on head to keep my dancing hair away from my face, I gaped at him.
    He staggered toward me, and I did not retreat.
    Tears froze on my face as we gazed at each other.
    Somehow, we ended up hugging. He silently led me back down the hill, holding me warmly the whole time.
    I couldn’t wipe the stupid wide-eyed look of shock from my face. We were both crying a little.
    We reached the camp and stood just outside the entrance.
    “I don’t hate you,” I squeaked, looking at the ground.
    “I know.” He gave me one more squeeze and escorted me into camp.
    I held my head high and walked stiffly across the clearing, not caring in the slightest what the others thought about my smeared lipstick and tear stains.
    The wind didn’t bother me now, just the storm inside of me. Forget butterflies, there were wild horses stampeding around my stomach. My heart was pounding so violently I thought it was going to knock me over.
    That walk to my tent was the longest six seconds of my life, and as soon as I was inside, I collapsed on my sleeping bag, thankful nobody else was inside.
    Actually, I wouldn’t have cared. I didn’t care about anything much at the moment.
    He loved me.

    • Gary G Little

      Amber,

      Very good, and I mean that, very good. Great line: Forget butterflies, there were wild horses stampeding around my stomach.

      If I may make a suggestion, drop all the capitalization and use punctuation to indicate the shouting. “I HATE YOU! I shrieked”, is overkill. The “!” tells me the volume was quite high, and then use “shriek” as a dialogue tag. I have always believed the loudest shout is underwhelmed by a well placed whisper.

      • Amber

        Thanks for taking the time to read that! I really appreciate your encouragement and advice.

        • Sarah Purcell

          I also thought it was very good. I would change a couple of instances of passive voice.
          1. Instead of ‘there were wild horses stampeding’ – Wild horses stampeded around my stomach.
          2. Instead of ‘heart was pounding’ ‘was going’ – My heart pounded so violently I thought it would knock me over.

    • Nana

      I liked the story, and honestly: I don´t have any concrete critism.
      But I could imagine that you could put more emphasis on the turning point of your story, the love confession, for example by making the contrast between before and after stronger. Anyways, amazing work!

  • Sarah Kidner

    From the corner of the room, there’s a wheee like a balloon letting out air. My grandfather jumps out of his chair, ricochets to the stove and removes the kettle from the hob. The whistling is replaced by a glug as he pours water into the waiting mugs. Carefully now he carries the drinks to the table one for him and the other for Eva, my grandmother. She blows at the steam, takes a sip and then sighs. Grandfather grins and rips a chunk from the breakfast loaf; as he does so he sends crumbs spraying across the table, and mother clicks her tongue.
    The routine is comforting, familiar. My grandparents’ traditional tea dance and mother’s gentle scolding from the sidelines; years from now this is how I’ll remember her, fingers stained orange from the paprika, knife rattling across the chopping board, and the sound of the meat sizzling in the pan.
    “Breakfast,” she says.
    I cut some bread and dip it in the fat, roll it around and around in my mouth until it becomes a soft doughy ball, and then I swallow hard.
    “Have you finished your homework?”, she asks.
    “Of course, he has,” grandfather says.
    “Yes Pops, all done.”
    “Then hurry up, or you’ll be late.”
    “Indeed,” says grandfather. “It would be rude to keep a lady waiting.”
    He winks at me across the table, and blood rushes to my cheeks. I grab my school bag, kiss mother goodbye and walk out onto Forget-me-not Street where Syeira is, as Pops predicted, waiting. She’s wearing a long flowing skirt pinched in at the waist, and a white cotton blouse; her black hair is pulled back in a ponytail, tucked in beneath her backpack. The bag bulges with books but I don’t offer to carry it; experience has taught me better.
    The street is quiet.
    Quiet, but not deserted.
    Somewhere in the early morning shadows, he’s waiting.

    • Nana

      I like the descriptions in your work.
      While reading it, I understood the relationships between the family members as well as what the protagonist (´I´) considers familiar.
      On the other hand, there might be too many descriptions, especially in the first part. I think it would help if you would shorten some sentences, or put some short sentences between long ones.

      • Sarah Kidner

        Thanks for the suggestions and the reply. This is the opener to something I have been working on for two years but I am a terrible self-editor and so progress is slow.

  • nancy

    Turning to a stranger is therapeutic for me. They are trying to help and have nothing to lose. I only use friends for line edits. The reason: most of my thrillers begin with a real event in my life. People who know those events already have plot expectations. When the fiction takes over and goes down a different path, these friends are disappointed. I prefer to test out my plot on strangers. When I get comments from them telling me to change things that aren’t even in the manuscript, I can write that off to: well-meaning but inexperienced.

  • James Wright

    Beautifully written. Great information. Keep up the great work.

  • Sarah Kidner

    Coincidentally I received this post from another blog today and as it is on a similar subject hope it’s OK to share http://positivewriter.com/stop-worrying-about-what-people-think-and-create-anyway/

  • Nana

    Great post! I´ve never published or posted any writing but I´m sure that the post will help me to survive -on the other hand, I´m already scared of getting feedback.

    Anyways, the following is an extract of something I wrote, and I appreciate any feedback I can get; I´m rather new to this whole thing:

    Every family has it´s problem.
    But in Tokyo, the capital city of Japan, many families had the same problem: Children.
    Japan had the second lowest birth-rate in the world for a reason.
    People aspired for the better things in life: Justice, honour, money, alcohol, party and more- not a child. The potential parents knew that a child meant sleepless nights, investment of time, money and -most importantly- putting aside their own agenda for the child.

    But there were also the couples who gave it a try.
    Like the rich couple living next to the Takaido station in Tokyo.

    They weren´t confident. Still, they decided to become parents. They didn´t think too much about their doubts and fears, or the consequences- just let´s get over with it.

    As such, the cute couple the Mister Donuts worker saw was now the happy family. The mother was carrying a baby with her and cooing at it (“Oh, what would you like to have, sweetie?”) while deciding which donut to put on the tray. The father was just standing at the side,
    smiling. Oh, the Satos looked so happy, maybe a family wasn´t that bad, the Mister Donuts worker thought.

    Unbeknownst to him, the doubts always reappear at night at the Sato´s apartment:

    “Was it really a good idea to get Fumie, anata?”, the mother asked.

    The father frowned, “Are you regretting it now, woman? It´s too late and you should be proud of being a mother!” He was unsure just like her but he was now a father, dammit.

    “I understand, anata”, and the conversation was finished.

    Little Fumie would grow up in this family, even if there were doubts and conflicts- time didn´t stop moving.

  • ChocolateChipApostasy

    I think it might help to have a strong grasp of the meat and bones of writing, like plot structure, character development, etc. Sometimes, when we perceive something, our brains are interpreting information we don’t consciously pick up, so we might say “I like this, but don’t like this,” without being able to specify the reason.

    When I studied graphic design in college, I found that the most effective and least personal critiques came from those students with a solid knowledge of the principles of design and marketing (tact did come into play). Even when a student received a scathing, unstructured, or ill-informed critique, if they were well-armed with the basic principles of style and layout, they could interpret a very personal-sounding critique in a more impersonal way. Thus enabled, they could actually extract a great deal of helpful information from even the clumsiest critique.