The One Secret to Finishing Your Writing Projects

Hello, fellow writers! This won’t be a long post. I’m in the middle of packing to move, so today, I have a simple challenge for you: set yourself a deadline.

The Power of a Deadline

A funny thing happens when you move.

You start out carefully. Each glass is conscientiously wrapped in six pages of newspaper.  Each collectible is cushioned and boxed as if interred, and each box Sharpied with item, location, and name. Then a few days into this, something strange happens: you realize it doesn’t matter.

Those socks didn’t need to be separated. Those books? Yeah, they’re all going on the same shelf. In fact, that collection of DVDs, though belonging to six different people, really doesn’t need to be itemized now, because what matters is getting them to the new location where you can fully express your organizational skills.

It gets worse. If you’ve got a lot to pack, after a while, this means “put it in a box and tape it up and we are done.” That’s because the stress of an approaching deadline suddenly forces you to realize what’s important and what is not.

To put it another way, when you’re running out of time, you no longer have the luxury of faffing around. That’s when you really get down to business.

No More Faffing Around

Do you want to be an effective writer? Set yourself a deadline. Not an “it doesn’t matter” deadline. An “if I don’t make this it will cost me” deadline. If a date you cannot move casts its ominous shadow over your day, you will suddenly find yourself much less likely to waste time, to write things you don’t really want to write, or even to question the story you’re trying to tell.

If you convince yourself that the story has to be written and that you don’t have the luxury of remaking and tweaking forever, you will find yourself getting that story done.

I need to get back to packing now, but I want to challenge you: set a deadline. DO NOT allow yourself to miss it or move it. Get your story done.

Have you set yourself a deadline before? Let us know in the comments.

PRACTICE

Consider this one a new take on the usual practice:

First, pick a scene. It can be a part of your work in progress, or the start of a new story. Don’t have a work in progress? Try this writing prompt: while cleaning a fish tank, a worn-out barista receives an unusual phone call.

Second, set your fifteen minutes, and absolutely do not allow yourself more for this piece.

Third, write it. Don’t let yourself fudge. Don’t go over—if you haven’t finished in fifteen minutes, you can do that on your own time, but post your fifteen minutes of work in the comments below. No cheating!

Share your practice in the comments section and don’t forget to respond to your fellow writers’ words.

  • Azure Darkness Yugi

    Weiss stood in shock as the pink-haired girl in front of her grew a single black wing. Who stood up, panting. “Well that hurt.” the teen girl said. Her and hand on her shoulder. Her gaze when to Weiss, who noticed her eyes were now a dark green and cat-like.

    “You let him infect you.” Weiss growled “How far will you for your vengeance on my family? Well Summer?! Answer me!”

    Summer chucked. “As long I get to see your family burn for what they did. But, it will be on my own terms. I won’t degrade myself to becoming a puppet like you.”

    “Me? A puppet?” Weiss wondered. Not having a clue what Summer meant.

    “Try hard as you might to be your own girl, but you’ll all ways be daddy’s little captive princess.”

    That’s a future scene in one of my stories. Would write more, but my fifteen minutes was up.

  • EndlessExposition

    This was a much needed kick in the pants. It got me to start a scene from my WIP I’ve been hemming and hawing over. Reviews are always appreciated!

    “Oh no.”

    “What?” Detective Cameron was staring at something behind me, her eyes wide with alarm. I moved to look, but she put her hand on my shoulder and ushered me towards her car.

    “No, don’t look. I don’t think she’s seen us yet, if we hurry –”

    “Yoohoo! Detective Cameron, darling!”

    The detective stopped short, shoulders sagging. She muttered something under her breath that sounded a lot like, “Hell’s bells.” Straightening, she turned around and flashed a toothy smile that was more lupine than friendly. “Ms. Speck. Lovely to see you.”

    I finally turned as well, and was blinded by the loudest shade of yellow I had ever seen in my life. It took me a moment to shape the yellow into a dress, a dress on a woman who was striding across the parking lot. She stopped in front of us, planting a well-manicured hand on her cocked hip and looking up at Detective Cameron through her eyelashes. “Thank goodness I caught you. You were walking so fast. If I didn’t know better, Detective, I’d say you were trying to avoid me.”

    “Whatever gave you that impression.”

    The woman laughed, but a flash in her eyes – so quick I nearly missed it – tipped me off that she knew full well we had been trying to avoid her. She turned her sharp gaze on me. “And who’s this?”

  • Book Reader

    Joseph was eating a delectable ham sandwich at the new deli around the corner when a freak tear in the fabric of space and time sent him tumbling exactly two minutes and thirty-nine seconds into the future.

    “Mommyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy!” The pedestrians on the other side of the road regarded him strangely. Joseph was too shocked to apologize. He whirled around, and nearly choked on his mouthful of ham and bread at the sight of the deli in front of him, and did so when he saw himself, sitting calmly at the window, writing in a newspaper.
    It was too strange to comprehend. But the only piece of information that made it to the tiny still-functioning part of his brain made him forget all about his current situation. For there, creeping up on him, the other him, was a mass of quivering darkness at least thirty feet high.
    Joseph looked on in horror as the monstrosity swallowed the clone, or whatever it was. The diner at the next table never looked up.
    Then it turned to him.

    Not exactly my best, but you can’t edit much with fifteen minutes.