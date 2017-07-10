How to Describe Food Like a Food Network Star

Did you see the first season of Top Chef? It was hosted by someone widely criticized for not bringing insight to food. That person was quickly replaced by renowned chef Padma Lakshmi.

What about Food Network Star? Where contestants compete for their own show judge equally on their cooking and presentation skills?

The host change in Top Chef and the emphasis on descriptive skills on Food Network Star demonstrate how vital it is for these shows to be able to not just make food, but describe it.

The Challenge for Cooking Shows and Writers

Unlike American Idol (where viewers can hear people sing) or Project Runway (where the audience can see the clothes designers create), consumers of cooking shows must rely on their hosts to convey the experience of food through their words.

Words like “delicious,” “divine,” or “tasty” don’t give us enough information to imagine the food on the plate. But “crispy,” “smoky,” or “refreshing” just might.

Perhaps by now you see where I’m going with this?

As writers, we have the same challenge as those cooking show stars. We must convey not just a sense of taste and smell to a reader, but how a scene looks, the sounds in the environment, and everything else. We basically have to be descriptive and precise about everything—which is why it’s a skill worth practicing!

Do you describe the food in your stories? What words do you use? Let us know in the comments.

PRACTICE

Taste something. Or, think about the last thing you ate. Now take fifteen minutes to describe it to a reader, as if he or she must make a judgment on the food itself. How does it smell? Does it make any sounds? Share in the comments section, and be sure to leave feedback for your fellow writers!

Monica M. Clark
Monica is a lawyer trying to knock out her first novel. She lives in D.C. but is still a New Yorker. You can follow her on her blog or on Twitter (@monicamclark).
  • Alison Guedes altmayer

    [Originally written in Portuguese]
    One of these days I prepared a “Hiding Chicken”, or “Escondidinho de Frango” as we call in Portuguese. A dish I would never even consider describing, if it weren’t for the kids’ comments at the table. Voilá! Cook one or two boneless chicken breasts in hot water together with a laurel leaf and a pinch of salt. In a few minutes, the laurel smell takes up the house and softens the smell of chicken. Meanwhile, cook the potatoes – I use 6 for a family of 5 people – chopped in cubes. As soon as the potatoes are done, I prepare a purée. First, I smash the potatoes with a fork, adding a rather generous amount of butter, and milk enough to give a soft consistency to the purée. Then, I season with salt. After the smashed potatoes is ready, I focus on the chicken sauce. In a frying pan, I heat up the olive oil and braise the chopped onions and garlic. After, I add peeled tomatoes, a pinch of rosemary and make a thick sauce. My husband pours a glass of red wine and we wait for the sauce to be ready. After a few sips, I mix the shredded chicken – not very shredded I would suggest – in the sauce and stir it well. In a baking dish (Pyrex like), let’s spread the chicken sauce in the bottom covering it with the smashed potatoes and sprinkling grated cheese. Fifteen minutes before serving, the dish should go in the oven to melt the cheese and to heat up a little more. Serve with fluffy white rice.

    • drjeane

      I’m adding this to my recipe collection! I love the smell of the bay laurel leaves softening the smell of the chicken – and, especially, relaxing with a glass of red wine as the sauce is simmering.

  • Melissa

    My take on salsa. 🙂 “The salsa hits your palate with sweet mango, fresh garden tomatoes, tangy lime and cilantro — a combination that prances through your taste buds to the “I’m so excited” from the Pointer Sisters. Then, it’s Rocky time; chipotle peppers and jalapeños come to life, giving your taste buds the final knockout.”

  • It was recently brought to my attention that food is one of the easiest ways to world build. I need to work on it more! I love the idea of exploring this as a writing prompt…

  • drjeane

    The last thing I ate was a blend of strawberry yogurt, cottage cheese, blueberries, and flax cereal flakes with raspberries. The yogurt and cottage cheese provide the container for the berry flavors, while the flax flakes provide the crunch. This is a morning blend – something to get one’s day off to a good start. Today it was almost noon before I created the mixture – first by thawing the blueberries in the microwave, adding the cottage cheese and the yogurt, then blending, while enjoying the transformation of the cottage cheese and yogurt into a deep purple hue. Just a little cereal adds a delightful crunchiness. The tanginess of the yogurt and the sweet pop of the blueberries dominate the more subtle flavors of raspberries and strawberries. This taste of morning is to be savored – not merely consumed.

    • Alison Guedes altmayer

      How I miss cottage cheese! Great writing 😉

      • drjeane

        Thanks, Alison. Are you dairy sensitive? I would really miss cottage cheese too, if I could no longer have that.

        • Alison Guedes altmayer

          Not really…. I used to have cottage cheese when I was an exchange student in Palo Alto back in 1984-85. Unfortunately, it is hard to find down here in Brazil – if I’m not mistaken, the last time I had it was in England a few years ago. I can’t imagine myself dairy sensitive, it’d be pretty tough.

          • drjeane

            I hadn’t thought about the possibility that you might be in a part of the world where cottage cheese wasn’t a common product. Is there anything similar in Brazil, such as fresh ricotta?

  • Tana J Buckminster

    I love this exercise! First time comment on here, but I’ve been following for a few months. Here it goes!

    The butter sizzled as the pan slowly heated.  The bread browned; the desired crunch, not burnt, was the texture of the bread wanted.  The cheese needed to be gooey to be enjoyable, no one wants a grilled cheese that doesn’t haven’t melted cheese.  Impatient was the cook as the minutes ticked by.  She upped the heat and watched the bread and cheese even more closely.   Almost there,  almost done!  She took her eyes off the pan and opened the fridge door to get something to drink.   Left over lemonade was sitting in a pitcher.    She hadnt realized her fridge setting was so cold until she tried to pour the lemonade out, it was frozen slush!  Getting a fork she stabbed the lemonade until it dropped into the clear glass.  It was the perfect drink to have in her humid apartment.  Turning back to the pan she saw in disappointment the cheese was not yet melted.   She checked the bread, it had browned nicely.   She glared at the cheese,  she was hungry and wanted to eat!  Another minute passed by before she finally gave up,  it was good enough for her!  She slapped the two slices of bread and cheese together and sat down on her couch to enjoy her dinner as the fan whirled on.

    • EndlessExposition

      Welcome! Congratulations on your first comment!