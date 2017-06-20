Don’t Compare Yourself to Other Writers

by | 13 comments

There are stories published in books, and stories that have never been published. There are stories that have been read by more people than live in Kansas* and there are stories that have been read only by you, the writer. Don’t compare yourself to others.

Don't Compare Yourself to Others

There are also stories that have never been written. Stories only you can tell.

Fiction or nonfiction, the stories you write are unique to your experiences and your creativity. But if you compare yourself to others, you might never write them.

Someone may have written a memoir about their father. The book might have __ 5 star reviews, and be on the New York Times bestseller list. So why would you write a story about your father? You might think, “It has already been written.”

You are wrong. A memoir about a father has been written, but the story of your father has not been written.

When I was twelve, my father taught me how to skin animals. I wasn’t old enough to babysit yet, so I couldn’t earn any extra money from taking care of the children of family friends. My father paid me to skin the animals he trapped on his trap line. (He trapped with permission from the game warden, and with permission from the farmers, who were protecting their livestock.)

This story has never been written, and unless I write it, it never will be.

Comparing Your Writing to Other Writers’ Is Dangerous

The danger of comparing your writing to another writer is it might prevent you from writing your own story.

The value of a story does not lie in how many people have read the story. Before Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone was published on June 26th, 1997, before J.K. Rowling found a publisher to accept her manuscript, before the story was written, it was just an idea for a story about a boy attending a school of wizardry. 

The manuscript for Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone was a good story even if only J.K Rowling had read it.

What if Rowling had compared her character to Frodo Baggins from The Lord of The Rings? What if she had compared her writing to J.R.R. Tolkien and felt her writing wasn’t as good? “This story will never sell. Why should I even bother to write it?” 

If Rowling hadn’t written her story, if she had given up at the eleventh rejection notice from a publisher, we wouldn’t have been able to meet Harry Potter.

Yes, yes, I know, the Harry Potter books have sold millions and millions of books, and not every story that is written will be as successful as the Harry Potter books, or the Lord of the Rings books.

However, there is always room for another hero.

And why not the hero that you write?

The world doesn’t need another J.K. Rowling or J.R.R. Tolkien; the world needs you. Don’t compare yourself to others. Keep writing, and write like you.

All Writers Start Somewhere

A baby learning to walk cannot be as fast as Hicham El Guerrouj. He had been walking and running for twenty-five years and seven days when he broke the world record for the mile at 3:43.13 in 1999.

A writer starting to write will not write with the same quality as Stephen King, who has published more novels than there are states in the United States.

A baby first sits up, then crawls, and then takes the first step. And after the first faltering steps, they walk, and then they run. Babies fall down while they are learning to walk. Writers start with words, then sentences, paragraphs, and then a final first draft. And after a first draft, they edit. Babies fall while learning to walk, and writers write first drafts while completing a story.

Don’t compare yourself to others.

Did the sentence you wrote this morning sound better to you than the sentence you wrote yesterday?

Do you ever compare your writing to another writer? Does it make you want to quit writing? Let us know in the comments.

PRACTICE

Today for practice, I want you to compare your writing. I want to you to compare your writing to something you wrote before.

First, find a piece you have already written. It might be a section of your work in progress you wrote months ago, a story you have not looked at in a while, or a practice you wrote for another post here on The Write Practice. The older the piece you choose, the better.

Now, take fifteen minutes to rewrite the piece. How would you tell that story now? How would you approach that idea?

When you are done, share the original and your new version in the comments below. How have you changed and grown as a writer? How can you see other people have grown? Please remember to leave feedback for someone else so we can all encourage one another and grow together.

*2.192 million people live in Kansas according to a 2015 census. Over five million people have read Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

Pamela Hodges
Pamela Hodges
Pamela writes stories about art and creativity to help you become the artist you were meant to be. She would love to meet you at ipaintiwrite.com.
  • Aditya Singh

    This article elucidated exactly what was going on my mind today. I felt the chapters that I write are somewhat shorter than a general novel. I thought I can’t make it to publish my first book. But I’ll just stick on to it and improve my description of events. Thank you very much.

    • Hello Aditya Singh,
      Bravo! Yes, keep writing, and improve your description of events.
      Tell you story, write your chapters. Tell the story only you can tell.
      xo
      Pamela

  • Nwogu Maxwell

    Thank you for the post.

    • You are very welcome Nwogu Maxwell,
      May you write the stories only you can tell.
      xo
      Pamela

  • Victor Perez

    Ive been meaning to post several different projects I’ve been working on but never feel satisfied with my work so here goes nothing.

    Broken peices of brick, hot metal fragments, and bullets rapidly flew in every direction. Piercing sounds of automatic machine guns reaking havoc accompanied by the nonstop sporadic explosions from heavier artillery had flooded our eardrums indefinetly. In the distance, hushed but violent shrieks of agonizing pain arising from our enemies could be heard. It was organized chaos. Our allied forces were advancing succesfully into enemy territory. We were determind to come out triumphant. Determined to avenge our fallen brothers who had courageously layed down their lives for our cause. Determined to eradicate every and any trace of nazi idealism along with the vermin who supported it. Determined to wage war against the evil that loomed upon us. It was March 7, 1945, when we, the US 9th Armored Division, were on the brink of capturing the infamous Ludendorff Railroad Bridge at Remagen, between Koblenz and Bonn, Germany.

    What once was a peaceful and thriving city enriched with civilian life was now nothing less than a vast and desolate wasteland. An abundance of wreckage that was left behind. Hundreds of German Panzer’s and US Sherman’s layed dismantled and destroyed admist the war torn fields. Lifeless corpses laid mangled on the broken concrete bloodied and disfigured beyond the point of recognition. For miles, towering plumes of thick black smoke arose from the remainings of townhouses and properties that had caught on fire. Building structures that once stood profound had been reduced to mounds of dust and rubble from deadly airraids that showered cities with destruction over and over again.

    • Hi Victor Perez,
      Here goes more than something! Thank you for sharing your writing. Your opening sentences clearly describe the chaos of the fighting. The addition of sound made the scene come alive more.
      Well done Victor.
      Keep writing. Your words matter.
      xo
      Pamela

  • Larry

    I haven’t taken time write anything but I want to share another analogy. What peaked my interest is this. This morning I was presented with the same thoughts on the radio of all places. When I was younger and healthier I used to play golf with a passion! I loved the game so much that I never for a minute had a thought that I would quit because I couldn’t play like Jack Nicklaus or Arnold Palmer. I loved the game too much. If you love writing you will never quit or compare yourself with others. I’m not great at writing, and I might never be published, I don’t care if I’m never published, I write for the pleasure it gives me.

    • Hi Larry,
      Thank you for sharing your analogy. Your perspective is very helpful— To write, or play golf, for the pleasure it gives us.
      To love to write too much. 🙂
      xo
      Pamela

  • Lynette

    This post could not have came at a better time. I’ve been toying with the idea of not finishing my daughter’s story the last two days. Her story needs to be told and I’m the only one that can do it. I’m struggling with starting again from scratch, this will be draft #9. Every time I have started over her story has improved. I had high hopes in finishing her story by the end of Aug. Now I’m thinking it will be finished by the end of Dec. Writing this comment is helping me to see that I do need to rewrite again even if it is the ninth draft. The story is in honor of my daughter that I love more than life itself.

    • Lynette,
      Your love for your daughter is very clear in your comment. I hope you do finish. I hope you keep writing until all the words in your heart are on the page, and readers can see the heart and soul of your child.
      One of my friends wrote 45 drafts of a piece that was published on NPR.
      My favorite book that is helping me write Memoir, is “The Memoir Project” by Marion Roach Smith. I wrote an article with tips from her book on TWP. Here is the article, if you would like to read it. I hope the tips help you finish your story.
      http://thewritepractice.com/19-tips-on-writing-memoir-from-the-memoir-project-by-marion-roach-smith/
      Please let me know how you are doing.
      xo
      Pamela

  • TerriblyTerrific

    Thank you. I feel bad if my writi doesn’t look like others. I think, “They must be better than mine.” I also think about how unique my writing is by what people say. That makes me feel better.

    • Hello Terribly Terrific,
      I love your name. Your writing sounds terribly terrific too. I don’t know why I compare my writing to other people. It keeps me from writing too. Writing about the dangers of comparing helps me see it is okay to be me.
      And it is okay to be you.
      xo
      Pamela

  • Bisma Bakhtawer

    This is so true…ok so I will share a poem I wrote a month ago but only the edited version because the first version was really very “unsharable”

    I identify I tried
    And I know I have cried
    I hunted for the truce

    I sought completely through
    But wherever could have I found ?
    You kept me downright bound

    I identify I tried
    and I know I have cried
    I rummaged in your eyes
    Through the ghosts of your lies
    I touched out for the truth
    And lighted up like a match
    The truth was such it broke me down
    In such a state with no repair

    Like a fire there I stood
    In the terminating afternoon
    Goosebumbs stood up firm
    And you stormed in the midst of twilight
    Folds of lumps in my neck
    Now there was only regret..

    I identify I tried
    and I know I have cried
    Soon the fire extinguished behind
    I was left like ash at night
    Then the wind blew on me
    I flew… a bit juvenile

    I identify I tried
    And I know I have cried
    Chances after chances you had
    It was smooth wasn’t it
    I identify I tried
    I know I have cried