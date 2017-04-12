4 Reasons You Should Never Write Alone

by | 57 comments

Imagine the quintessential writer: introverted, glasses, coffee in hand, sitting alone at a small desk, while poking their fingers on a keyboard. Certainly, there’s no writers’ group here—it’s just one person, scribbling away in solitude.

Find Your Writers Group: 4 Reasons You Should Never Write Alone

We all have preconceived notions as to what being a writer looks like, but whatever your idea of a writer, I can bet that one trait is uniform across the board. You probably imagine your writer alone, the Stephen King type, secluded, perhaps in a cabin in the middle of nowhere.

Interestingly enough, being a writer alone is nearly impossible, and after being part of a writers’ group for almost a year, I’ve learned I could never do it alone.

Why You Shouldn’t Write Alone

Great writing is done in community, and besides having more great friends, there are four major benefits to not being a writer alone:

1. Free Proofreading and Editing

Editing is hard. Also, writers are terrible at editing our own pieces.

Regardless of how much you know about spelling, subject-verb agreement, or colons, all writers make mistakes. I’ve even seen errors in traditionally published books and articles, despite teams of editors.

Editors can be extremely expensive. Why spend all that money on an editor if you and a friend could just trade work? You’ll all get better at editing, and it’s free.

No one wants to publish a post or short story with the wrong “bear with me” or “bare with me,” because that could just be bad.

2. Emotional Support

There’s something about commiserating that feels so great.

It’s when someone has the same deadlines and you’re both feeling stuck, so you ask each other, “What word count are you at?” every five minutes. There’s a deep connection made through the pain of writing. Hopefully, your combined misery will turn to laughing, because you’ll have no other choice.

When you have no one to commiserate with, you also have no one to keep you accountable. We need someone to tell us we can do it, because we’re doing it together.

3. Gain Perspective

When you have friends that read your writing, they bring the perspective of the reader. As we write, and even read over our own work, we have author-brain. We’re never quite objective enough to catch all the problems.

When you write, you are familiar with you entire plot and storyline, but it’s easy forget that your reader is not. Having friends read your work reveals holes, inconsistencies, and confusion.

I have a friend who constantly writes controversial blog posts. I so often find myself saying, “Because I know who you are, I know what you’re trying to say, but what you’re writing isn’t what you mean. You sound harsh.” These conversations are invaluable for your writing and audience. Find someone who can give you this perspective before you publish.

4. Networking

A few months ago, I attended the Tribe conference, hosted by Jeff Goins. It was incredible, and if you weren’t there, you should be there next year.

At my table alone, I met a publisher, a writer for Copyblogger, a fantasy writer, and a couple who want to write a book.  While walking around I met a podcast producer, some Write Practice readers, and Pamela Hodges, one of the funniest writers ever (she writes for The Write Practice, too).

Don’t write alone. We all have different gifts. We all have something to give and receive from one another.

Imagine a team of people fighting for you to succeed. These are the people that are going to help you get jobs, further your business, and give you chances.

That’s what happens when we band together as writers, and push one another towards greatness with whatever we have to offer.

Are You Ready to Stop Writing Alone?

The Write Practice is about improving our craft by practicing, and helping one another grow within a community of writers.

The heart of that community happens in Becoming Writer, our online writers’ group, where writers share their pieces every week and give each other feedback and encouragement. We’d love for you to join us!

And we love to build our community here on the blog, too. That’s why we invite you to share your writing in the comments every day—here, you can find your writing community and get the support you need to accomplish your goals.

As Hellen Keller says,

Do you have a writers’ group? How do you connect with other writers? Let us know in the comments below.

PRACTICE

Are you feeling stuck? Now’s your chance to reach out with your writing challenges and get support.

Find a blog draft, a chapter you’re unsure of, or a piece you just feel needs help. Or, take fifteen minutes to write a new story about someone who really messed up cooking dinner. Share your writing, old or new, in the comments below.

Then, leave some edits, ideas, or encouragement for your fellow writers. Let’s all grow together!

Kellie McGann
Kellie McGann
Kellie McGann is the ghostwriter of three books and author of a few unpublished manuscripts.

She writes nonfiction, poetry, and prose.

She contributes to The Write Practice every other Wednesday.

  • Great post! That’s why I love (I’m just going to throw it out there) writing fan fiction. I get immediate feedback from readers on each chapter of a story and it’s so helpful.

    For the practice, I published a poem on my blog but I haven’t got any feedback on it so far. So I’ll post it here.

    Sandcastle

    There was a storm on the beach today.
    And can you guess what was washed away?
    Your sandcastle

    It took a lot of work you say.
    You spent years of your life just molding the clay
    Of your sandcastle

    In it, all of your hopes you lay
    But no mind to your hopes did the storms of life pay
    Or your sandcastle

    Because you built on a sunny day
    You thought trouble would always be held at bay
    For your sandcastle

    But balmy wether can not always stay
    And storms often come to wash away
    Our sandcastles

    Build it again, if you must, if you may
    Just don’t be surprised when clouds darken the bay
    And the rain comes in torrents and washes away
    The fleeting, the fickle hopes that you lay
    In your sandcastle

    • James Ory Theall

      I like the thoughts. Very provocative; however, there is no consistency in your lines. In my opinion (I am not a poet) the first line of each stanza should have the same number of beats (syllables), as should the second line of each stanza have the same number of beats, and each third line, etc. In my opinion, each stanza should have the same number of lines. Work on this. As said, very thought provoking!

    • Claudia

      Katherine, I really like your poem. I read somewhere that poetry is a window to the essence of its author. Actually that somewhere was The Montreal Review, December 2012. If you want to read the review, you can find it here: http://www.themontrealreview.com/2009/What-is-Poetry.php

    • Billy Hinshaw

      I think, in respectful disagreement of James, that this poem is just fine the way it is. I believe that poetry can be as consistent or inconsistent (or somewhere in between) as the poet chooses, and that there is no wrong arrangement of stanzas or syllables (or lack of arrangement thereof) to constitute great poetry. As far as “Sandcastle” is concerned: the use of rhyme is clever, the repetition and differing perspectives centering on the sandcastle being washed away is excellent, and it is one of those poems that can mean different things to different readers, which makes it all the more fantastic. My two cents: don’t change it! 🙂

      • Thanks Billy. I’m also of the mindset that they don’t have to be consistent. In fact, most of my poetry either doesn’t rhyme or doesn’t have the same amount of syllables in each stanza. Of course, some people prefer that style and that’s okay. Most art is good or bad depending on individual taste.

        That being said, I’m so glad that you liked it! Know that I don’t plan on changing it. 🙂

    • Michelle

      I really enjoyed this poem. It took me to the beach where I was looking at my sandcastle. Thank you for sharing.
      Since you’re looking for feedback I will say that I got caught up on the word “clay” since sandcastles are made out of sand. I’m unable to make that work in my mind. Also, “wether” appears to be a typo.
      I applaud you for putting yourself out there. I think it’s the hardest part of writing.
      Hope you continue to bless the world with your gifts.
      Godspeed.
      M

    • Lauren Timmins

      I love it! I also initially got caught up on the word clay, but when I re-read it I saw how perfectly the word fits with the molding image.

      • Thanks! I actually did have second thoughts about that word, but I decided (like you said) that it fits with molding something and clay, to me, can be any kind of earth. So I kept it. 🙂

    • Pedro Hernandez

      That writing was amazing! Keep up that sandcastle 😀

    • B. Gladstone

      If it would not have had a title I would have suggested another one versus the obvious Sandcastle. It seems it is a metaphor for something else, much more meaningful and the storms are representative of lives troubles and hardships?

      I love poetry and your poem is very good. It has a good opening to let the reader know what it will be about.

      One minor typo – the word weather on your fourth verse.

      Thanks for sharing it.

    • SJR1991

      I like this a lot. The rhymes carry the reader along, and they might even be seen as the supports of the sand castle — sand is ephemeral, but rhyme is constant. And I also disagree with James. His suggestion is just one way of writing a poem, and there’s no necessity to write according only one formula.

      • That’s great insight into it (I never even thought of it myself). Just show you how poetry means different things to different people. So glad you liked it.

    • Kellie McGann

      This is so great! I really like the analogy you’re making. Your imagery is beautiful.

    • EndlessExposition

      I think it’s a great poem and I love the imagery! A good extended metaphor is hard to pull off and you’ve managed it. You rhythm is a little off in places though, usually only by a syllable or two. Try reading it out loud and see if that helps. I find that usually works for me. Overall though, great piece!

    • Dumasi M M Samosir

      I love your poem Katherine.

    • STL fan

      I like it.

    • STL fan

      Will they make a movie?

  • George McNeese

    I love this post. I love the quote you posted. Very fitting for us writers. There’s only so much we can do on our own. We need that reminder that we need a kick in the butt from someone whose been there or is going through it the same time we are. Fortunately, there are many ways we can reach out to our fellow writers.

  • Morgan

    I want a writing buddy!!!! (: if you don’t mind 3am messages about alien conspiracies or time travel mind blowing facts or who knows what else! xD

  • allyn211

    This is one reason I enjoy NaNoWriMo. I have had fun doing it,and part of the fun is the other people who are also doing it!

  • Billy Hinshaw

    Since I’ve commented on someone’s writing here, I’ll post a link to my own for comment/critique/chop-sueying/etc. 🙂
    It’s a poem I wrote a week ago titled “how many more”: http://easel0315.blogspot.com/2015/08/how-many-more.html

    • B. Gladstone

      Hi Billy!

      Thanks for sharing your poem. The points you raise asking How Many More, are very timely and socially conscious.

      Are you, or do you consider your self a poet? Your bio in your blog does not say and since this is the only poem there but you shared a great feedback to Katherine’s Sandcastle poem! I was just wondering…

      There’s just one minor typo, you need to change [a] to [an] at

      how many more criminals
      must go to
      a overcrowded
      prison

      All the best,

      B

      • SJR1991

        that is a very heartfelt and encompassing poem; you really have touched on almost all of the evils besetting us. I have just a couple of suggestions.
        1. in the 3rd verse, I think “criminals” is the wrong word, especially since you refer to “innocence” in last line of that verse.
        2. in the verse about politicians, I think you could be more specific about why the politicians are attending to only a few, and not all of their constituents.
        Otherwise, I think you’ve done a really good job at identifying the serious problems we face.

    • Susan W A

      wow … really nicely done. Just imagine “how many” stanzas you needed to portray the hurts encountered every day by millions upon millions. Thank you for putting that together. It needs to be published somewhere for people to ponder .

    • You’re poem raises a lot of good points and contains a lot of truth about what needs to be addressed in our country. I don’t have any critique for the form of the poem, as I think it was very good. But I will say one thing about the content and that’s, be mindful of the police officers and Christians.

      I’m not saying to change anything, as the scenarios you presented are very real and do happen and I know you’re not chastising all cops and Christians, just a select few. But just keep in mind all of the cops who really try to do their job and care for the citizens of their communities. And keep in mind all of the Christians who do their best to spread love rather then hatred. So often we here about the short comings of the two groups, but not of their good deeds. As a Christian it’s very hard sometimes, because …

      How many more people
      Will label me unjustly
      As a bigot
      As a prude
      As judgmental and rude
      When all I really want
      Is to show them peace and love
      How many more?

      Sorry if I hijacked your poem there. Again, I know you’re not trying to say that all Christians and Cops are bad. I just thought I’d throw out some food for thought. All around I enjoyed your poem. 🙂

  • Kellie,

    The points you make for not writing alone are valid to the writing life. No writer is an island. We all need encouragement, support, and someone to hold our feet to the fire.

    But I’ve been writing stories long enough to know that I don’t create well unless I am alone. It’s all too easy to be jerked out of the story and all too difficult to get back into it when I try to write when I’m not alone.

    So, yes. Don’t be a lone wolf as a writer, but some of us really do need those cabins in the woods (or our favorite equivalent) to do the actual writing.

    Otherwise, what are those friends and fellow writers for?

    • Kellie McGann

      Carrie, I totally understand that. When I am generating content, I like to go into my own world too!
      Great point, thanks for sharing!

  • Hi Kellie,

    I will be your encourager when you have to get your story finished for TWP. My day is right before you, as I write every other Tuesday.
    Yesterdays story I wrote from two until six in the morning. Maybe it is easier to be silly when you are writing in the middle of the night.
    I usually don’t like to share my writing until I have squashed it and squished it through a few drafts.
    But, I will find something to share here. A nice idea.
    Thank you for mentioning the silly writing contest.
    xo
    Pamela

    • Kellie McGann

      Pamela!!!
      Thanks for your encouragement and inspiration. The silly writing contest was so fun.
      Thanks for being who you are!

  • B. Gladstone

    So glad for this trigger…the sense of belonging, and being part of a community is essential. That is how we are as human beings and applies to so many areas of our lives, so obviously, writing as well. I recently joined the Write Practice and realized the huge difference it makes for me – it’s fun, stimulating and there’s so much encouragement and constructive criticism. It’s great to see the work of other talented emerging writers.

    Here a poem I wrote while I was in college for an assignment. We were asked to write a poem with no abstractions. The professor gave me a C- and a couple of positive comments. I shared it with the rest of the class and got great feedback, and I think it’s because they were not going by the professor’s rule but simply by content?

    Years later today, I would love to know what others think and can suggest for possible improvement, if needed (but not by the professor’s rule!)

    Yellow ribbons fly as seven young girls play
    Out in the school yard as the sun goes down
    Under a mahogany tree on moist ground I stretch out

    Admiring the harmony of laughter that
    Races to a reality soon to come
    Each one on a different day. Each one with it’s own meaning

    Not that I am envious, I had my afternoons
    Of playing. And the years spin memories
    To pacify solitude and a growing hollowness

    Time lapsed and I became a stranger to myself
    Here now wearing penny loafers and a ponytail just like
    Eleven years ago, maybe longer, I really don’t
    Remember the day when with my six friends
    Each laughing and playing, I lost my yellow ribbon.

    • SJR1991

      there’s a rather melancholy feel to this, which seems appropriate for the ending, but do you want that for the beginning?
      1. are those yellow ribbons hair ribbons, or dress ribbons, or ribbons the girls are holding in their hands that ripple through the air? being more specific is a clearer visual image
      2. i like the mahogany tree on moist ground
      3. “Out in the school yard”? perhaps “Out” is an extra syllable that’s not necessary?
      4. “Each one”? does this refer to “reality”? “one” is perhaps redundant?
      5. “it’s” should be the possessive “its”
      6. “Here now wearing”: i think “Here” is redundant, and an extra syllable
      7. i’d suggest taking out “maybe longer, I really don’t remember the day”; you don’t have to be exact, and if you want to convey uncertainty, maybe “just like years ago, 11, 12,”

      • B. Gladstone

        Hi @SJR1991 and EndlessExposition!

        Thank you for the feedback. I will add something to specify the ribbons.

        I guess I should share what I thought would be noticeable, but since no one mentioned it is that the first letter of each line spells out the a letter to title, each stanza a word, of the poem, YOU ARE NOT THERE.

        I hope that with that then in mind, the words, Out, Each, Here don’t seem redundant…

        I will be posting the revision tomorrow on the TWP.

    • EndlessExposition

      Man, that last line packs a punch. Love the metaphor here, it’s very subtle. I do agree with SJR1991 though, some more specificity about the ribbons would be good. It’s a beautiful poem, glad you shared it!

  • SJR1991

    I’m in several writing communities:
    1. a writing group that I’ve been part of for more than 20 years, and it’s been in existence for almost 35 years
    2. a writing workshop that meets weekly about 6 months a year
    3. a poetry salon that meets monthly, which is part workshop/part open mike
    4. an open mike that meets monthly
    5. a writing partner I meet with every 4-6 weeks

    The Write Practice is a potential community, but being online, it’s too easy to say, I don’t have time to check it out today. But yesterday I looked at the wacky weird scavenger hunt prompts and wrote a not bad short short story. So I need to check in here more regularly. Thanks!

    • Kellie McGann

      That’s a good point! Online can be easy to ignore. So glad you wrote that scavenger story, it looked so fun! Glad to see that you have a good writing community!

  • EndlessExposition

    I’m lucky to have a great group for young writers with an amazing teacher in my area. I’m there once a week, making them listen to my mad ravings. Well, in the spirit of the prompt, here’s the first bit of a new script of mine. It’s a bit long, but if you can get to the end then reviews would be much appreciated!

    EPISODE #1 – IN THE ROUGH

    INT. – THE PERSEUS, BRIG

    The brig is box-like: small, square, and plain, with no windows or overhead lights. KAYA LIM sits in the corner with her head in her hands. Her wrists are in handcuffs. Kaya is a petite, wiry Chinese woman with short hair, dressed in a button down shirt, cotton slacks, sleek leather boots, and, oddly, suspenders. From somewhere not too far away, there’s an explosion and the room shakes. The door opens and LEIA ACOTHLEY rushes in. She’s a tall, athletically built Navajo, dressed in a turtleneck, jeans, and combat boots, hair pulled back. She’s wearing a gun belt. In her hands she holds another gun belt and a small scanning device. She kneels down in front of Kaya and holds the scanner up to a small screen on the cuffs, unlocking them, as another explosion rocks the ship.

    KAYA: (Kaya speaks with a mild French accent) Leia, what –

    LEIA: (cutting her off) I don’t care who you were, or what you did. The Kaya Lim I know is a damn good woman who’s never steered us wrong. You’re our captain and we need you.

    She shoves the extra gun belt into Kaya’s hands.

    Now get out there.

    KAYA: Leia, I –

    LEIA: Go!

    Kaya and Leia both stand as Kaya puts the belt on.

    KAYA: Thank you.

    LEIA: Don’t mention it.

    INT. – MAIN HALLWAY

    Kaya and Leia spill from a small alcove into a dimly lit hallway of tarnished silver plating, a line of sliding doors going down each wall. Kaya races down the hallway and turns the corner into another, Leia close behind. This hallway has large windows on one wall, and more sliding doors on the other. Outside the windows, a hulking black spacecraft hovers in the darkness. Its massive cannon-like guns are aimed directly at the Perseus. A green beam fires from one and hits the Perseus somewhere, making a deafening explosion as the Perseus shakes from the impact. Kaya and Leia are thrown against the opposite wall, but quickly recover. Kaya continues sprinting down the corridor. Leia is about to
    follow her when there’s a cry of pain from somewhere down the hall. Leia listens, following the sound. She stops at one of the sliding doors, presses it, and it opens. SAM JUDAS is leaning against a table in her room, breathing heavily. Sam is a heavily muscular black woman. Her hair is done in short dreadlocks, she’s wearing a hideous turquoise maternity outfit, and she’s very very pregnant.

    LEIA: Oh shit.

    SAM: (gasping) You’re…telling…me.

    LEIA: C’mon, let’s get you to the med bay.

    Going inside, she takes Sam’s arm and helps her walk towards the door.

    INT. – BRIDGE

    Kaya flings open the door to the bridge and races inside. The bridge has two levels to it: a small staircase leads from the floor to a small deck with the pilot’s chair and the console. ANITA CHAUDHRI looks up from the controls of the ship. Anita is an Indian teenager, pretty and slim with huge, terminally optimistic eyes and magenta streaks in her long black braids. She’s dressed in a blue pilot’s jumpsuit. When she sees Kaya she grins.

    ANITA: Captain!

    KAYA: No time for heartfelt welcomes, kid.

    She grabs a mic off the wall and switches it on.

    Okay people, this is your captain speaking.

    INT. – OUTSIDE THE CARGO HOLD

    Elsewhere on the ship, SHANNON CRANE and PILAR CABELLO seal a large safe-like door and look up in surprise at the sound of Kaya’s voice on the PA. Shannon is a
    Caucasian woman whose close cropped hair is liberally streaked with gray. She’s dressed in leather armor over a plaid shirt, leather pants, boots, and gun belt. Pilar is a Hispanic woman, well built, wearing a ski cap over her ponytail, a wife beater, cargo pants, heavy boots, and a dour expression. Guns and knives are strapped to several parts of her person.

    KAYA (OVER THE LOUDSPEAKER): I’ll explain how I got out of the brig later. In case you hadn’t noticed, the Syndicate’s come courting and they’re being rather forceful about it. I say we teach them some manners. I need all hands on the bridge, sometime yesterday.

    Shannon and Pilar exchange glances.

    INT. – MED BAY

    The med bay is built of the same silver metal as the rest of the ship, but it’s much cleaner. It’s been looked after. A counter rings the room, cabinets under it. Sam is sitting up on an examination table in the center of the room, clutching it tightly and groaning. Leia pauses in helping her get her pants off to bring her wrist com to her mouth.

    LEIA: Negative on me and Sam, Captain, she’s gone into labor. You’re gonna hafta make do without us.

    Leia turns back to Sam and finishes getting the pants off. She unholsters her gun, flicks the safety on, and lays it on the counter, slips on a bloodstained blue apron, and pulls on a pair of latex gloves.

    Okay, we’ve got some work ahead of us. Lie back. I need you to quit moanin’ and groanin’ and relax.

    SAM: You’re not the one trying to push something the size of a melon out of your vag, Acothley, give me a minute here! (she groans in pain again)

    LEIA: You don’t need to push yet! For fuck’s sake, Sam! Pull yourself together and take a breath before you pass out on my table!

    BRIDGE

    Shannon and Pilar rush onto the bridge.

    KAYA: Before either of you say anything, we don’t have time to argue. Give me a damage report.

    SHANNON: (Shannon speaks with a Texan-type accent) Deflector’s weak. They managed to open a hole in the cargo hold. Don’t think their radar’s picked up on it yet, but if they do they could blow the floor out from under us. Me and Pilar sealed it off, but we can’t chance turning our backs on ‘em till that thing’s fixed.

    KAYA: Right. Anita, get to the Comet. I want you to get out there and distract them. I’ll trust your judgement on how best to do that. Shannon, you take over for her.

    Anita grabs an old-fashioned pilot’s helmet from a compartment under the controls.

    ANITA: On it, Cap’n!

    Shannon sits down in the pilot’s chair and picks up where Anita left off.

    KAYA: Pilar, you’re with me. I’m going to fix that hole.

    JUMPCUT TO OUTSIDE CARGO HOLD

    Kaya and Pilar stand outside the door where Pilar and Shannon were before. Kaya is
    wearing a space suit, the helmet in her hands.

    KAYA: You open that door just enough for me to get in, and then shut it behind me. If I’m not back in twenty minutes, go to the bridge, call Anita back, and tell Shannon to take our chances with evasive maneuvers.

    PILAR: How’re you gonna fix it?

    KAYA: Hell if I know. Ready?

    PILAR: Ready.

    INT. – THE PIPE

    Anita is crawling down a long, narrow passageway. At the end is a ladder that she climbs; she opens a hatch and crawls into a small fighter jet docked on the back of the ship. She gets situated, puts on the pilot’s helmet, and a breathing mask. She flicks switches and pushes buttons, grabs the controls, and lifts off the Perseus, zooming towards the black spaceship. She fires, and there’s a small explosion on the ship’s flank.

    MED BAY

    In the med bay, Sam is now on all fours on the table, grunting while Leia gives directives.

    LEIA: Okay, the time for not pushing has long passed here, Sammy. C’mon, put those bulgy muscles into it.

    Another explosion rocks the ship.

    SAM: Hell, is there a point anymore, they’re going to kill us all.

    LEIA: If we get blown out of the galaxy, this kid is going down with us. Now push!

    OUTSIDE THE CARGO HOLD

    Kaya finishes adjustments on her suit and helmet.

    KAYA: Alright. Let’s get this ship out of ‘sphere.

    Pilar puts her hands on the wheel of the door.

    PILAR: Captain?

    KAYA: Yes?

    PILAR: It’s good to have you back.

    KAYA: Don’t get used to it.

    Pilar cranks open the door. Kaya steps through and Pilar shuts it closed behind her again.

    INT. – CARGO BAY

    The cargo bay is a spacious room with a high ceiling. Crates are stacked around the walls of the room. Kaya walks to the edge of the hole in the center of the floor. Below is the emptiness of space. Kaya tethers her suit to a crate. She closes her eyes, takes a breath, and drops into the hole. The screen goes black.

    • Wow, what a rush! Is this meant to be a show? Because if so it’s certainly one I would watch. Good luck with it, it seems like quite an undertaking, but certainly one well worth it.

    • Kellie McGann

      I’m not too experienced with script writing, but this looks great. I love the dialog and interactions you have here.
      Interesting setting too! Great job!

  • Susan W A

    LOL .. checking on word count every five minutes!

    Reminds me of late nights the last semester of graduate school with project deadlines looming. Nothing better than a virtual cup of tea with my “study buddy” and checking what section of the paper we were working on.

    Yes, indeed, a sense of humor is a lifesaver.

    TWP has been my introduction to and role model for a writing community outside of academics. I assign a great deal of credit to this community for the development of my writing practice.

    THANK YOU.

    • Kellie McGann

      Susan, this is all too real for me. My roommate and I wrote a book in four months and some nights would stare blankly at each other cringing at our word count.
      Glad to know we’re not alone!
      Thanks for being part of the community, love that you’re here!

      • Susan W A

        Thanks for your comments and all your contributions to this site. I value your insights, which enhance my writing practice.

  • Great post, Kellie. I completely agree about the importance of having some form of writing group or friendship for mutual motivation and support. Some of the greatest writers have been part of writing groups that shaped their work (I think of C.S. Lewis and Tolkien’s much-loved fantasy series and the importance their writing group at Oxford, the Inklings, played). Thanks for sharing.

    • Kellie McGann

      Thanks Bridget!
      We just won’t get any better if we don’t have people bold enough around us to tell us the truth.

  • Dumasi M M Samosir

    Thank you for the great sharing Kellie. It really helps me to boldly post my notes below for your and other writers’ comment. Hoping here 🙂 I am not a writer but had joined a writing class recently. I started to practice writing by putting my thoughts or whatever that I just  experienced into notes and post them on Facebook once in a while. Planning to make it a weekly routine though. So here is my note.  Thanks for reading and editing 🙂

    Please don’t burn your leaves

    This morning when I was clearing my  Inbox, my eyes stucked on an email sent by my mindful youngest son, Ryu, on July 1, 2015 at 2.42 pm. He complained about our gardener burning leaves.

    I remember that evening, when I was about to leave my office, I grabbed my personal phone and start opening messages. I was shocked to read the latest email from Ryu : “If I die because of him, I will haunt him for life. http://www.hort.purdue.edu/ext/burnleaves.html“. Then I clicked the link he included.

    I sat down, shocked and imagined how dissappointed and stressful Ryu was that time; not receiving any email reply from me for hours, smelling bad odors and inhaling poluted air from the smoke, thinking of his and our parents’ health who stay with us, while Pak Peno, our gardener, kept on burning leaves outside of our house not knowing how Ryu felt.

    Ryu always so concern of everything that relates to health, especially that of my dad who miraculously healed from lung cancer in August 2007 and just healed from pancreatic cancer that was diagnosed in September 2014. He understands that smoke is bad for my dad.

    Moreover, Ryu himself is alergic to smoke, dust and the like, that he really hates smoke. Ryu even once asked me to put “No Smoking” sign in our living room so that everyone can read and aware to not smoking in our house. 

    I could imagine how the leaf burning has broken his heart. I called back home and found out that Pak Peno finally stopped burning leaves after Ryu’s continuous complaints that afternoon. He finally listened to Ryu. I was relieved.

    Some people may be still aren’t aware that burning leaves is dangerous, like in the case of our Pak Peno. We’ve been telling him not to burn any kind of leaves and or trash all these years, but this time he forgot and did it for the sake of fast and  effective cleaning and because he wanted to use ash from the burned leaves for those plants he was taking care of. We resolved the matter that night though. In his sweet smiles, Pak Peno said that he understood why Ryu insisted for him to stop the leaf burning.

    Although I know, that now Pak Peno is fully aware of the “NO LEAF BURNING” rule in our house, I decided to have a 7 minutes serious talk with him again today, 22 August 2015, to discuss about it. Our discussion is fruitful. He is aware that it’s his own health that is firstly exposed to the danger of the leaf burning, then others who happen to inhale the smoke. “Never and will never again, even in my village” he answered, when asked whether he still do the leaf burning or not.

    It is good to hear that Pak Peno is aware of the air pollution caused by leaf burning and it’s effects on people’s health. This will encourage him to patiently do bagging and composting instead, as he used to. Hopefully he can advocate his circles to have the same awareness and dare to say “Please don’t burn your leaves.”

    May this simple notes encourage many people to also embrace the habit of not burning leaves surrounding their housing complex and dare to say “Please don’t burn your leaves”.

    Have a good rest everyone … Nite …

    • Kellie McGann

      This is a very interesting story. I think this is a good start, but I am wondering what kind of genre this story is? Are you wanting to inform people about burning leaves, or is it a call to something deeper?
      I think it would be interesting to elaborate on the relationship between you and your son and that backstory.
      Great start, thanks for joining our community! 🙂

  • David Taylor Johannesen

    The best stimulus for finishing & publishing my new novel within my editor’s strictures was to spend a day sailing in Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts, gathering chapters as ciphers in my head whist tending to sails, lines, sheets & tiller (God & Guinness provide the wind) and then rushing home to a crowd of hooting scholars, border collies and sheep to sit in a stout chair with a dictionary. Blog in Scots: https://davidtjohannesen.wordpress.com

  • Stanley Revis

    Very good tips.Iam also a writer of professional resume writing service.I believe exactly what you said is right.

  • Hi everyone. I’m new to this community of writers. I’m going to show you the first chapter of a new story I’m writing. I will tell you up front that I struggle with tenses. I have found that I go from 1st person to 3rd person and I’m not certain how that happens. If you all could please give me some tips on how to stay in ONE person throughout, it would be helpful. I’d love to try writing a story in 2nd person, but that’s for another day. This is just a very raw draft. Let’s call it Sophia’s Story for now:

    Sophia slammed the bedroom door behind her and threw the
    worn messenger bag on the chair in the corner.
    As she stood staring at the full length mirror, she was taken back by
    the reflection in the mirror. Sophia
    stood perfectly still. The antique mirror
    that her mom had given her when she came to Boston, now mirrored back a skinny,
    curly-haired, tired looking young woman.
    Were those circles under her eyes?
    Sophia knew she hadn’t been getting enough sleep. Mid-terms, deadlines, part time job and study
    seemed to zap any extra time for sleep.
    At times Sophia barely recognized herself. Today was one of those days. Her brown curly hair was pulled up on top of
    her head in a ponytail. Tendrils of
    curls had worked their way out of the hair tie.
    With the heat and humidity, all hair was challenging. Hers was impossible. Why
    was it that everyone loved her curls except her? She had a flashback of the long painful hours
    spent standing in the bathroom while her mom worked tirelessly on those tight
    curls every morning. The memory brought a grimace to her
    face.

    “It hurts to be beautiful, Sophia. So please stand still and be patient. In the end, it will be worth it.”

    Sophia had to smile as she remembered her mom’s words. She actually seemed to enjoy the ritual. As she would work her way through the long
    tendrils of hair, she would try to distract Sophia from the pain by telling her
    stories of how Nana would do the hair ritual with her as a little girl. According to mom, Nana had no creative genes
    when it came to hair styling, so the typical ponytail or pigtails were the
    extent of mom’s hair styles. The
    occasional bow showed up on a Sunday, otherwise, mom was too much of a tomboy
    for bows. Sophia chuckled under her
    breath at the vision that conjured up.

    Too thick to get a comb or brush through, and too tight of
    curls to do anything with. Her mom
    always managed to turn her wild hair into something beautiful. Believe it or not, there were mornings when
    she really missed those moments in the bathroom. Sophia may be 20 years old, and starting her
    3rd year at college 3,000 miles away from home, but she still missed
    her family.

    Her brother Yuri was just finishing up his last year of
    college at Embry Riddle in Daytona Beach Florida in Aerospace Engineering. He always loved drawing and jets. All of those sketch pads and pencils from
    Nana paid off in spades. Getting into one of the finest schools in the country
    for engineers was Yuri’s dream and now his dream was nearly complete. Next comes his Masters. Yuri was happy as a pig in mud. Sophia smiled to at that thought because it
    reminded her of Nana. She was famous for
    making strange, quirky statements.

    Forget saying, “I love you to the moon and back” like
    everyone else. For her, it was, “I love
    you more than a frog loves flies… or I love you more than a bee loves honey.” Nana, the writer, author, blogger and an
    imagination that didn’t stop. And, Sophia’s
    dearest friend. She may be her Nana, but
    over the years, the relationship gradually evolved into an amazing
    friendship. The fifty year age gap was
    nothing. At 70 years old, her Nana was
    still spunky as ever. Sophia missed
    going out to coffee, having long talks on the couch and sleepovers with
    her. Over the last 2 years that Sophia
    had been in Boston, her Nana had come to visit a handful of times. Nana loved Boston, and probably would have moved
    here if she thought Sophia would stay after graduation. That wasn’t going to happen because Sophia
    missed home too much. As beautiful as
    Boston was, it was temporary in Sophia’s mind.
    Just another chapter in her life.

    Sophia missed her mom and dad too much to stay 3000 miles
    away. She missed her siblings. Hannah was a junior in High School. Yuri was in Florida. When he graduated, he was doing his Masters
    at the Emory campus in Prescott, AZ, which would mean he could go home on the
    weekends. Sophia felt like the one who
    was missing everything. Her dad had a
    business trip to New York City next week, and they promised to meet for a day
    in the city and dinner before he had to head back home. She could hardly wait. She only wished mom and Hannah could come
    too.

    As she continued staring at herself in the mirror, she
    remembered the email her mom had sent last night. It said that Hannah had a “guy” friend and
    had just asked them if he could come over for dinner on Saturday night. Wow…her baby sister having a boyfriend? Crazy…
    Sophia felt that emptiness and loneliness starting to creep in again.

    She sat down on the end of the bed. Two more years… That’s it…a total of 18 months of
    school. Graduate….go home; get a job;
    beg mom and dad to let her live with them until she made enough money to move
    into a place of her own. She’d love to
    have Hannah share a place with her, but dad would never let his baby move out
    yet. Sophia decided she would have to
    start working on a plan to change their minds.

    Jerked out of her reminiscing, Sophia heard her roommate
    open the front door of their dorm room.
    She was so grateful that they were in one of the nicest dorms on
    campus. It was more like a two bedroom
    apartment. Tiny, but private. The bathroom was even smaller. Shower, sink, toilet and room for one person
    to stand and brush their teeth. A compact
    kitchenette and sitting area rounded out the entire place. Sophia’s favorite part were the windows. When Callie, her roommate wasn’t there,
    Sophia would turn off all the lights and just sit on the beanbag and watch the
    lights of Boston come on and the boats come in and out of the harbor. The windows would be thrown wide open and the
    various aromas of food and life would drift through. Sophia would have her coffee, notepad of
    paper and pen and her favorite tunes plugged into her ears. She could sit like that for hours; perfectly
    content. The place may be small, but dad
    made sure she had the best. She remembers
    the weeks before her first year in Boston, searching for a place. Dad
    knew she’d be sad, so he at least wanted her to have a room with a view. He knew it would help; and over the last two
    years, it had made the difference of wanting to leave or stay. A balcony would have been perfect.

    “Hey Sophie, you in their?”
    Callie used her long nails to tap on the bedroom door.

    “Yep, I’m here. Be
    out in a minute.”

    Sophia had told Callie a thousand times that her name was
    Sophia, but she insisted on calling her everything from Soph to Sophie to
    Phee. At this point, it no longer
    mattered. She was ok with whatever Callie
    called her. She couldn’t have asked for
    a better roommate. Callie was clean, smart and focused. She helped keep Sophia on track when the temptation
    to veer was strong.

    Splashing water on her face; redoing her hair in a
    “messy-bun” and throwing on a different shirt, Sophia walked out into the
    living room area and went straight for the refrigerator. Looking inside she grabbed a bottled water
    and an apple. One thing that was very
    different between the girls was their eating habits. Sophia wasn’t a big eater during the
    day….typically a piece of fruit, coffee and water were her staples. At night, however, she tended to snack. A lot.
    It was a night that she would do her homework, study, catch up on
    favorite shows, draw and write on one of her three blogs or catch up on a few
    of the writing communities she was a part of.
    She had always been a night-owl.

    Getting up early for class was one of the hardest
    adjustments of college life. Thank
    goodness she had a smart roomie. Callie
    had helped her out more times than she could count. Sophia was smart too, she just had trouble
    taking the time to sleep, which made her a bit out of sorts after too many
    nights of less than 4 hours sleep. Man
    (or woman) can only do that for so many weeks at a time without eventually
    getting crabby or sick.

    Twisting off the cap of the water bottle, Sophia took a long
    drink. She noticed Callie staring at her
    from the corner of her eye.

    “What?”

    “Nothing…Ok, fine…did you finish your paper for Cromwell’s
    class? It’s due tomorrow. You don’t want to start the year off on a bad
    foot. Cromwell is hard and can be mean. Don’t piss him off, or you’ll pay for it for
    the rest of the semester.”

    “I’m more than half way done. I’ll work on the rest of it tonight.”

    Sophia took a bite out of the red delicious apple.

    “You have circles under your eyes Soph. Why don’t you go lay down and take a nap? I’ll wake you up in an hour. That will give you time to make it to your
    Literature class. You look like you’re
    ready to fall down.”

    Callie was truly concerned.

    “I’m good. I actually
    got 6 hours of sleep last night. No
    dreams, and woke up feeling refreshed.”

    Sophia grimaced at the words she heard herself saying. She did get 6 hours of sleep, but she also
    spent at least 5 of them in a dream that she was exhausted from when she did
    eventually wake up from. She chose to
    lie rather than seeing the look of worry on her friends face.

  • Hindra Saputra

    Unfortunately, peoples in my country and lots of my friends seems allergic to read and I had hard times finding my beta reader and feedbacks that I need.

    I do envy to most of you, europe and american peoples, who likes to read books.

  • Mary Rohrer Dexter

    I am a newbie. But I am in a writers group at my local library that I have found very helpful.

  • Sherrie

    I have found that finding someone to read and comment on your stories and chapters is one of the most difficult parts of being a writer. I began in creative writing as an undergraduate and took workshop courses. In those classes, you read and critique the work of several other writers. And you get feedback on your own pieces. The first piece that I submitted was a short story. My legs trembled under my desk as I waited for the criticism. Some of my classmates liked the story, and some did not. But all had useful comments as to how I could improve the story. I really miss those workshops. “Becoming Writer” is just what I am looking for to help me move forward as a writer.