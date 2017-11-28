How to Show Empathy and Create Relatable Characters

Stories create empathy. Stories bring hope. Stories change history. Yes, even yours—especially when you know how to show empathy in writing.

Empathy: How to Show Empathy in Writing

While there are many serious examples of stories affecting human rights and other causes, I’m going to start my point with something simpler.

The Little Red Lighthouse

Not far from where I live is a little red lighthouse. Here it is:

Jeffrey's Hook Lighthouse 10

It’s cute, right? It’s just a lighthouse. There’s nothing special about it—except that the George Washington Bridge was built almost on top of it not long after it was completed, rendering it redundant.

For completely logical reasons, the Coast Guard decommissioned it and made plans to sell it or tear it down.

Ah, but that’s not the end of the story!

In 1942, an author named Hildegarde H. Swift wrote an adorable children’s book called The Little Red Lighthouse and the Great Gray Bridge that made the lighthouse into a character. This lighthouse did its job with joy, leading ships to safety in the worst of fogs. But then *gasp* the bridge was built overhead with enormous lights, and the lighthouse lost its purpose.

It struggled with feeling useless and unwanted, until one day, an enormous storm came, and the boats could not see the lights on the bridge. The little red lighthouse rediscovered its purpose as it once again led people safely through the storm, and came to the realization that though it was small, it still had a place in this world.

It’s a great story, and it changed that lighthouse’s fate. When the Coast Guard tried to auction it off, the locals who’d grown up reading that book made such an outcry that instead of being sold, the little red lighthouse was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

(This is all true.)

I don’t think Ms. Swift intended that outcome when she wrote the story, but it still had that effect because it was relatable. Behold the power of empathy!

The Power of Empathy

When you write, you’re writing from your barrel of experiences. Whenever you go through something, it ends up in that barrel—all your joy and pain, your fears and questions, your successes and your victories.

(This is actually one of the reasons older writers are sometimes better writers. It has nothing to do with talent. There’s just more in the barrel to draw from.)

Your readers can relate to what you pull from your barrel because they have barrels of their own. Everyone does. Your readers can relate because they’re human, too (presumably).

Quick demonstration. Ever wondered why anime, of all things, is so popular? Simple: even though Japan’s culture is distinct from others around the world, the very human experiences of the characters speak to those who watch. For example:

Those expressions and feelings work across cultures because we’re all human. We can relate to the experiences, even if we don’t know the details. I, for one, have never dealt with fifty-foot robots, but I can relate to the sorrow of a friend’s passing.

So how do you communicate this without a visual medium? Well . . . you have to pay attention.

How to Show Empathy: Your Barrel of Experience

Wondering how to show empathy in writing? Pro tip: Typing “He was so sad” does not work.

You have to draw from your barrel of experience.

  • What physical sensations did you experience when you were sad/angry/bored/happy?
  • What kind of thoughts did you have? Uncharitable? Overly gracious? Dismissive?
  • How did your view of the people and world around you change as your emotions shifted?

When I’m sad, I feel alone, which usually leads to fear. When I’m angry, I often feel robbed, like justice isn’t being done by those around me. When I’m bored, my mind wanders, landing on anything but what I’m supposed to be working on. When I’m happy, I want that moment to last forever, and smaller problems like chronic pain seem to shrink.

Do you get the picture? If your chest hurts when you’re grieving, then your character’s chest may hurt.

If you have trouble breathing when you’re anxious, then maybe your character has trouble breathing when they’re anxious.

When you’re angry, do you have trouble controlling what comes out of your mouth? Your character may say the wrong thing at the wrong time.

We all know what it is to be angry and quiet or angry and loud; any emotion and its outward expression is something we all know well.

So do your readers.

Aim For the Experience, Not the Details

Let’s say you’re writing a bad guy. A really, really bad guy who robs and hurts people. You have (hopefully) had no experience with that, but you do know what he felt: greed, anger, a sense of entitlement, fear of being caught, a certainty that he had the right to do this thing. You can put those into the story to make him slightly more relatable.

You’re a woman writing a male character? No problem. Men are people, too (shocking, I know), and experience the emotions you do, even if they show them differently: they can be unsure or overly certain, fearful or full of themselves, struggling with failure or relaxing in victory.

You’re writing an alien creature? Awesome! You can still use your experience to establish this character, either by giving it relatable emotions or by drawing the contrast between them. For example, maybe the alien is standing over a freshly squished astronaut and not feeling victory, not feeling the fear of being caught, but instead nothing at all—which, by contrast, makes the alien more frightening to the reader.

Every human feels these things. They know the stomach-churning feeling that comes right before doing something that requires courage—whether that’s speaking in front of a class or leaping out of a helicopter to fight in a war.

The Magic of Your Barrel

You want your story relatable? Share what’s in your barrel.

It doesn’t matter if you’re writing on earth or in space, in ancient times or modern. Your readers don’t have to have the same details to have the same experience, and as long as your characters’ reactions echo your human readers’ reactions, they will relate to your story.

Have you read something you could relate to recently? Do you have other tips for how to show empathy in writing? Let us know in the comments.

PRACTICE

It’s time to practice writing relatable stories. Pick one scene from your WIP with some kind of emotional content, and take fifteen minutes to expand it with relatable emotional experiences.

Or, think of an emotional experience you had recently, and take fifteen minutes to write about what that felt like. What physical sensations did you experience? What thoughts did you have?

When you’re done, share your writing in the comments. Be sure to leave feedback for your fellow writers, too!

Ruthanne Reid
Ruthanne Reid

Frothy, according to Kirkus Reviews. Thrives on regular servings of good books and cute cats.


  • F.M

    So basically it explains that when am writing, I have to include the emotional feelings of what one feels.

    • There has to be something for the reader to relate to. You can show that by how your character responds to things, the choices they make, that sort of thing.

  • Danny

    Empathy is about to understand and even share the feelings and emotions of someone else. While sympathy is the ability to feel for someone,

    • That’s correct, Danny! And empathy is the best thing for readers to have for your characters.

  • BadCrow

    Showing emotion is great as long as you don’t overdo it. Be careful to not to tell them your main character is sad but show them, his quivering lips, the teardrops in his eyes.

    Evil characters should always have a very good background, your story will stand or fall with the antagonist. If you have a bad guy that wants to kill off all the humans he should better have a reason for it.

    • Absolutely! Show, not tell, is generally the rule around here. 🙂

  • Cathy Ryan

    What a good exercise! Thank you, Ruthanne.

    She pulled into a parking space at the local grocery store, turned off the engine, and forced herself to take a deep, slow breath. Head down, avoiding the possibility of eye contact, reluctance slowing her step, she entered the store and took a cart – the small size, never the large one, even after all these years. She had been desperately poor, struggled
    to feed her children on never enough until even the thought of shopping made her ill. Now, she was wealthy enough to purchase anything here she wanted, yet the symptoms continued. She forced herself to stand up straight, to practice what she’d been taught, to confront her fear. She surveyed the wealth of fresh fruits and vegetables displayed. Aloud, she said, “Thank you, Lord.” It was supposed to help. But still, the memory of poverty choked her breath, her vision narrowed and, helpless, she wept.

    • Evelyn Sinclair

      Hi Cathy. I’m trying too and I did relate to your character. Tanks

  • “You’re a woman writing a male character? No problem. Men are people, too (shocking, I know),” Ha ha ha! I loved it! Very funny! Good stuff by the way.

    • Seunnla

      It was really funny.

  • Evelyn Sinclair

    What a barrelful I am carrying – most of it repressed but I’ll give the exercise a try.

    She was only seven but her mother had trusted her to take her baby brother for a walk in his high pram. She feels so proud and important. Walking along the village street, pushing the pram she is delighted at all the adults who stop to look at the baby and tell her how good she is being to look after him so well. This makes her feel really tall and special – no longer a youngster aged only seven. Eventually she realises reluctantly that she must return home and so turns the pram around and heads back. Close to home she passes a neighbour’s house and as she struggles to push the pram across the gravel chips, she begins to feel stressed. Why is itso difficult to push the pram? Can she manage it? She tries hard, and pushes and pushes. She is starting to sweat with the effort. Then she panics as the pram suddenly up-ends. She flees the scene in terror. She’s thinking she may have killed her little brother as she doesn’t hear him cry. She runs and hides away from the scene of her crime. Her thoughts are in turmoil. What can she do? What will her parents do? She feels so guilty. She really didn’ mean to do it. The neighbour has seen from her kitchen window what has happened. She comes out, calmly rights the pram, checks that the harness securing the baby is in place and pushes the pram the small distance required back to its own home. Our seven year old has witnessed this from her hiding place, and begins to realise with relief, that all is possibly well, so she ventures home in trepidation. How relieved and delighted she is when she finds her mother feeding the baby as normal. Her precious little brother is alive and well. No questions asked. No recriminations. What a feeling of relief that normality has returned to her life.

    • Cathy Ryan

      This makes her feel really tall and special

      I really like this line. It made me smile and understand her completely. Poor child, thinking she may have killed her baby brother, and then everything is well again. These certainly were different times, when a 7 year old could take a baby out alone, yes?

      Nicely done.

      • Evelyn Sinclair

        Thanks Cathy – 60 odd years ago!! Times are certainly different now!

  • EndlessExposition

    Beginning of a scene from my WIP that represents a turning point in the relationship of the main characters. Asterisks denote italics. Reviews are always appreciated! (Note: both characters are women)

    *Bzzz. Bzzz. Bzzz.*

    “Ungh?” I squinted into the bright light worming through the sleep sand in my eyelashes. My cellphone was ringing. I dragged it off the nightstand and answered. “Yeah?”

    For a moment, silence. Then a familiar husky voice said, “Dr. MacBride?”

    “Detective Cameron? What time is it?”

    “Near three in the morning I believe.”

    “What happened? Is someone dead?”

    “No, nothing like that, I – I couldn’t sleep and I wondered if maybe you might be awake.”

    Oh. That was – that was nice. Really nice, actually.

    Detective Cameron must’ve interpreted my silence differently. “I’m sorry, I don’t know what I was thinking. I’ll see you at the station tomorr-”

    “No, it’s fine! Really. Do you want to come to my place?”

    “Are you sure?”

    “Definitely.” I gave her my address and we hung up. *How long will it take her to get here? Can’t be more than ten minutes. Shit.* I turned on the lamp and caught sight of my reflection in the window. *Oh God, my hair!*

    I vaulted out of bed, shucking off my t-shirt and sweatpants. *What do I wear?* This would be the first time she would see me out of my work clothes. I pulled open all the drawers in the dresser. *Jeans, yes, jeans are good.* I wriggled into a pair of dark wash skinnies and looked wildly around for a shirt. My first instinct was to grab a comfortable tee, but I decided against it. To the effortlessly elegant detective I would probably look a slug. Didn’t want to seem like I was trying too hard though. I found a light oatmeal sweater – suitable.

    I rushed to the bathroom to tug a comb through my hair. Not perfect, but it would have to do. I switched off the lights there and in the bedroom and let myself into the living room.

    Oh no. Boxes.

    The next several minutes were a blur of madly stacking boxes and shoving them into meager hiding places – next to the couch, under the coffee table. There was nowhere in that apartment where you could cover something completely. My frantic tidying was interrupted by a distant knock. Crap.

    I rushed downstairs; I straightened my sweater, took a steadying breath, and opened the door.