Which Famous Classic Writer Are You?

by | 127 comments

Today on the blog, we’ve decided to have a little fun. We created a quiz that will determine which classic writer you are most like.

Classic Writer

We love these classical writers. They inspire our writing and they teach us more about the craft daily.

These writers set the standards high for us, and we as a community aspire to reach those together. Figuring out which writer we are most like might help us improve and hone our skills a little more. And sometimes we just like to have fun.

Here goes:

Which famous author are you? Let us know who you get in the comments below!

PRACTICE

Take a few minutes to take this quiz. Once you’ve discovered who your inner writer is, do a little research on their writing style. Let us know what you’ve found in the comments.

  • That was fun! Apparently I’m Ernest Hemingway. Those are some big shoes to fill!

    • Kellie McGann

      Hemingway is so good! Such big shoes to fill, you got it! 🙂

  • I got Jane Austen. Probably because I picked social justice. Ironically, I do not enjoy romance and subsequently did not enjoy her books, accept for the social statements they make.

    • Kellie McGann

      Ah, yeah I’m not a huge romance person either. She does make some killer social statements though.

      • Oh, yeah. And wonderful female protagonists, too. Which I can relate to.

        Really enjoyed taking the quiz, by the way. Good way to mix things up!

  • Elena Brabant

    Very cool! I’m Charles Dickens…… )))))))))) Master of characters.

    • Kellie McGann

      I got Dickens too! So fun!

  • nianro

    All right, first off—holy christ those are some gorgeous pictures. They’re probably edited and HDRd out the yazoo, but, damn. I need to get a new desktop background or something.

    When I answered questions with ideal answers (i.e. what I would prefer to be true), I got Charles Dickens. This is interesting, since I usually focus on small groups of characters, rather than the ascapartic casts of characters for which Dickens is known.

    When I answered questions with actual answers (i.e. what is true), I got Ernest Hemingway. This is also interesting. We share a passionate love affair with polysyndeton, but apart from that, my prose style couldn’t be further from Hemingway’s.

    • Kellie McGann

      That’s so funny. We do often answer with what we wish to be true versus what is actually true. I love that you tested that theory and got different results!

  • nikkilady

    I got Jane Austen. I don’t know how it came to that conclusion, but it’s a surprising choice.

  • Jim Aldrich

    Thank you, Kellie. Quite interesting. The result was not what I expected, but the more I thought about it, the more I agreed. My writer? Stephen King! Always about 10 degrees off of normal.

    • Kellie McGann

      Ha always 10 degrees off of normal. Love it. Embrace it!

  • Theo Volschenk

    I’m on a massive Stephen King binge at the moment, so no wonder my psyche lured me into the woods where the Constant Writer’s shoes lie in wait… The Voice has spoken!

    • Kellie McGann

      Theo, that’s so great. Better work on filling those shoes 😉

  • Jeanne Doyon

    I got Jane Austen too. Interesting to think about.

  • clairebear2018

    For some reason the quiz isn’t popping up on my laptop??

    • Kellie McGann

      It sometimes takes a little bit to load. Maybe try refreshing the page?

  • Mine was Jane Austen as well. Hmm I agree with you Jeanne interesting to think about indeed. I can see myself leaning toward her and or that time frame she lived in, with the long skirts and simple living… Always thought my writing role model would have been Laura Ingells Wilder….

    • Kellie McGann

      Debra, interesting indeed. We only put in seven different classic writers, Wilder wasn’t in that batch, but next time!

      • That’s quite all right. It just serves to show me there are others I connect with as well as expands my reading library….Funny when I listen to the language spoke in that era, I tend to mimic that in my own speech and writing ( at least for a while) much like I begin to talk with a southern accent when around true country folk… ( Festus from gun-smoke comes to mind the most.)

    • Ann Stanley

      I got Jane Austin, and I think it’s because I drink tea. She’s one author I’ve never been able to read. A page in and I’m screaming with boredom and irritation. I much prefer James Joyce, D. H. Lawrence, Virginia Wolfe, or more modern writers. This quiz is rigged. Give me John Irving, T. C. Boyle, Barbara Kingsolver, or whatever, not Jane Austin. Ugh! I am not like Jane Austin….

      • hehe one little discrepancy, and we can be linked with all sorts of writers based on style or likes and dislikes….. its interesting to see similarities of what we share with writers of ol’

  • I got Ernest Hemingway. Strange because I much prefer the baroque writing of Hawthorne, Melville, Conrad, Cormac McCarthy, and Faulkner. But hey, I love men stuff, I’m unashamedly heterosexual male, and I like stories about violence and masculinity and energy, so maybe I am most like Hemingway in that sense.

    • Kellie McGann

      Hemingway is so good! Glad you like your result. Now off to more writing!

    • JAM

      I did as well and I’m a woman. Interesting.

  • crystal johnson

    I got Jane Austen, that’s awesome

    • Kellie McGann

      Jane Austen! Yes!

      • crystal johnson

        I was surprised about it because I’m a film student and I written small skits and short essays but I’m new to writing short stories and scripts.

  • LTZ

    Hmm, I got Mary Shelly.

    Her mini bio corresponds to a lot of what I do, but having just recently heard something new thematically about Frankenstein as well as Bram Stoker’s Dracula, I cannot say I’m terribly proud to be likened to her at the moment.

    I think the quiz did a good job though, as Mary Shelly is seemingly by far the best match from what I’ve read in comments.

    Interesting.

    Thanks in any case for the survey. I would love to see a future edition of this based around 20th century authors.

    • Kellie McGann

      LTZ, I’m glad you relate with Shelly. That’s a great idea to do some 20th century authors! I’ll remember that for next time. 🙂

  • anna-rose phipps

    Mary Shelley is what I got. Not surprised.

  • An interesting test, but I do not consider myself like Hemingway in the least. 😉 If I were to pick, I’d choose C. S. Lewis.

    There are couple of answers for which I had no answer. Europe, for example. I have very little interest in going to Europe. Alaska, maybe. Europe? No.

    I like all seasons equally well, the thing that inspires me most to write wasn’t on the list, nor was the theme for most of my stories!

    So I took the quiz and had fun, but don’t put much stock in the results!

    • Kellie McGann

      Carrie, glad you had fun! That was the main goal. Thanks for letting us know your thoughts! 🙂

      • I did have fun.

        I did the quiz a second time and ended up with Mary Shelley. I’m not sure what to make of that!

  • ruth varner

    Well, apparently I have a link to Mark Twain! I’m flattered and I’ll have to take another peak at his writing. Thank Kellie; that was fun! Agree that the photos were outstanding!

    • Kellie McGann

      Ruth, glad you enjoyed the quiz. Twain is great. What a fun comparison!

  • I got Stephen King. Not surprising considering I started reading his books as a kid. He is my Dad’s favorite author so I had easy access to his books. I’ve always admired his insights into human nature.

    Amy

    • Kellie McGann

      Amy, that’s my dad’s favorite too! He’s so fun to study and imitate in writing. Embrace the style!

  • Jim Finley

    I got Mary Shelley … interesting for a retired Marine and history buff writing military science fiction. I am pretty liberal and also a retired psychotherapist, so maybe that factored in.

    • Kellie McGann

      Jim, that’s so interesting! She’s got a little sci-fi in her. Thanks for taking the quiz!

    • Lakshmi Narayan V

      I got Mary Shelley as well. An English Teacher and science aficionado. I have pondered about the beauty and the beast motif much. Not surprised with the result. But it is exciting to know. Good quiz and match.

  • patrick

    I got Mary Shelly

  • patrick

    Mary Shelley is fine but I am a 74 year old male who writes memoirs but no complaints I loved Frankenstein

    • Kellie McGann

      Patrick, Frankenstein is great. Shelley’s style is also really great and interesting. Thanks for taking the quiz!

  • Eman Ghallab

    I got Mark Twain. I’m new to writing so I’m not sure whether the result is accurate in my case 🙂

    • Kellie McGann

      Twain is great! Embrace it 🙂

      • Eman Ghallab

        Thanks Kellie. Since I’m a complete beginner to writing, what’s your advise for me to start. I feel overwhelmed. I appreciate your recommendation.

        • Kellie McGann

          Practice, practice and more practice. You’ll learn as you go. Don’t get discouraged if it’s hard in the beginning. So glad you’re writing. We need more writers in the world. 🙂

  • Michael Cipolla

    Stephen King. I normally write something like romance, but there is a bit of mystery. Not much like his stories in genre or skill level. I need much more practice. Much more.

    • Kellie McGann

      Well in the words of Stephen King, ‘If you want to be a writer, you must do two things above all others: read a lot and write a lot.”
      So yes, practice. 🙂

  • Interesting. I took the quiz twice, supplying different answers for the questions where I had more than one possible answer, and ended up both times as Stephen King. I don’t think my writing resembles his in any way: not genre, not style, not sales, but fun quiz nonetheless. Thanks!.

    • Kellie McGann

      Mirel, Thanks for your thoughts, it was mainly for fun 🙂 Glad you enjoyed it!

      • Sure, now I’ve got something to live up to…

  • Honeybrown1976

    I got Ernest Hemingway. Funny, considering I tend to write about women and their hidden darkness against a world of Mary Sues. Interesting.

  • I wanted Hemingway — ex-journalist, tight prose, working standing up at a typewriter — but got Stephen King instead. No problem; I write dark stuff.

    • Kellie McGann

      Hemingway is one of my favorites! But dark stuff and Stephen King go together 😉

  • simplysimon2

    Hemingway. People on the street in NY identify me as him so there is a physical resemblance. I prefer his earlier work, more of a prose poet.

    • Do you follow his hobbies too? Boxing, bullfighting, fishing, big game hunting? I like his early work too. In Our Time is fantastic.

  • I have 2 beautiful long skirts I wear when I write westerns and other type stories,, it gets me in the mood. Always thought I was born to late,,,, should have been born during “Little house on the Prairie” time…

  • You as well.

  • Claudia

    Stephen King. Great storyteller and one who clearly exhibits generosity of spirit. I’ve read many of his books, some of which certainly offer a second read or more. Not necessarily one of my favourite authors but certainly an interesting writer. I found 11/22/63 to be one of King’s great novels. It was just a super read. Loved it.

    • Kellie McGann

      His books are so hard to put down. I just got his “On Writing” book and hope it’s just as awesome as his novels.

  • Carolyn

    I got Jane Austin whom I just love!

    • Kellie McGann

      Yay for Austen! She’s so great.

  • Kellie McGann

    Right? Who would turn down being compared to Jane Austen. I accept, every time. 🙂

  • I’m determined

    I got Jane Austen and it fits me to a (cursive script) T! The intricacies of human relationships, behavior – in whatever setting – have always drawn my interest. And – where my interest lies – there my plots assemble, even in outer space.

  • YES! I got Mary Shelley, who’s one of my favorite writers! 😀

    • Kellie McGann

      Yay! That’s so awesome. Glad you got her! She’s great!

  • Syed Gohar Lal Akram

    Wow! Mark Twain.
    Although I am crazy about Charles Dickens!

    • Kellie McGann

      I got Dickens, but both are SO GOOD. So fun!

  • Ar Jain Espinosa

    Jane austen, i like it

    • Kellie McGann

      Yay for Austen! I’m a huge fan!

  • meg

    I got Mark Twain what an honour that is. A lot to aspire to as a Writer!

    • Kellie McGann

      It’s so fun comparing ourselves to these writers so we can aspire to greater things! Love it!

  • I got Charles Dickens… Not sure why! Love this!

    • I love Charles Dickens!

    • Kellie McGann

      I got Dickens too! It was so fun!

  • Dymondgrl

    I got Hemingway, which did not entirely surprise me as we both wrote/write in the same style- in my writing classes, I was always told I wrote “more masculine” than like my own gender. Ha.
    I wish Baudelaire would’ve been on this list; he is my most beloved author. I’ve read his poetry (translated from French) and a book written about his life called “Black Venus”, which was so good, I literally cried when it was over- I wanted more. We share a few things in common: our general disdain for societal rules, loving an IMPOSSIBLE lover for years and writing about taboo subjects in the most intricate way possible. Interesting quiz, though- well done.

    • Kellie McGann

      I love Hemingway! Thanks for the suggestion, we’ll keep that in mind next time! 🙂

  • Jane Austen. I love relationships.

    • Kellie McGann

      No surprise there then! Love it!

  • Daria Tarrant

    “You got Ernest Hemingway! He’s an American novelist, short-story writer, and journalist. He had an adventurous life. Notable works include A Farewell To Arms, For Whom the Bell Tolls, and The Old Man and the Sea.”

    I thought this to be very interesting as Ernest Hemingway is one of my favorite authors. I read The Old Man and The Sea while in high school because it was required reading and fell totally in love with his works and kept asking my teacher what else did he write so I could read more.

    • Kellie McGann

      It’s hard not to fall in love with Hemingway and his works. So awesome you got him!

  • kath

    WHat?! Stephen King? Why? That was so random 😛 I have never managed to make it through any of his books except On Writing…

    • Kellie McGann

      Kath, I just got his book On Writing and am SO excited to read it!

      • kath

        Oh, it’s an amazing memoir! Enjoy it!

  • clairebear2018

    I got Jane Austen!

  • Christian O’Connor

  • Christian O’Connor

    I got Mary Shelley, which strikes me as odd. I wish, for one of the questions, that I could say I prefer to write in a cabin in the woods. The fact is, I would be too excited and have to run around like a little kid, just enjoying the place.

  • simplysimon2

    I am the anti-Hemmingway though I have been accused of resembling him. I am a Beat Documentary Poet into Love, Harmony and Beauty.

    • Kellie McGann

      Ha does that mean you got Hemmingway in the quiz?

      • simplysimon2

        Yes.

  • Sam

    Dickens! Very interesting!

  • L

    I got Mary Shelley. Not a surprise since i write stories “off the cuff”. Preston and Child, Anne Rice and Stephen King are my favorite writers.

  • Douglas Newton

    I got Stephen King, though I like Ernest Hemingway. Wow, That’s inspiring! Thanks for this quiz. Now let me go and restart my writing so I can finish my debut novel in 2016.

  • R.Aller

    I got Ernest Hemingway- never read any of his writings but this has got me curious and I will definitely add his writings to my to-read list. My favourites though are Charlotte Bronte, George Eilot & Elizabeth Gaskell. And I think that is mostly because of the social matters they introduce in their writings.

  • Fetzy 11

    I got Jane Austen! Nice!

  • Elizabeth Westra

    I got Virginia Woolf, but I don’t know much about her, nor have I read any of her books.

    I guess it’s because I’m independent, and like to have my space and alone time, like it seems she did.

  • Penelope Queue

    Well, I chose “home” as my favorite place to write, but I basically live in an abandoned cabin in the woods, soooo… ? :D:D:D

  • Allynda Casterton

    I got Stephen King! That’s almost right. Personally I don’t think I write like anyone. I’m currently working on my first mystery/romance/thriller. I don’t think Stephen King has written one of those yet; has he?

  • I’m mostly like Charles Dickens. Like him, I mostly write about suffering and social injustice in the world. This is especially true not only with my fiction, but with nonfiction and poetry.

  • Jo March

    I got Ernest Hemingway, and I don’t know if I should be surprised or not, honestly. I love authors like Stephen King, for somebody more modern. For someone older, I’d say Charles Dickens or Jane Austin. I love Louisa May Alcott though, if you couldn’t tell from my name. Little Women has been my favorite book since I was in elementary school. Frankly, I haven’t read anything by him yet, and I couldn’t be a fitting judge for the comparison. However, if the previous commenter is right about Hemingway being about violence, masculinity and energy, I suppose I may write about similar subject matter at least. Oh well, from what I’ve read, quite a few people didn’t understand their results based on their taste in literature. Maybe it has something to do with the fact that most authors wouldn’t read only their own novels.

  • Kelley madick

    Jane Austen. hammer hit nail on the head

  • Renee

    I got Mark Twain! It’s cool that way because I adore Mark Twain! Although I prefer SCI-FI, and fantasy, whereas he wrote more of adventure and coming of age…..

  • amola italiana

    stephen king

  • Charleston

    I got Hemingway. Haven´t read him yet but definetely am planning to! I love the roaring twenties and have always thought that I was born a century too late (should’ve been 1892 instead of 1992). I also write alot of songs and Cole Porter is a huge inspiration for me and I had so much fun reading The Great Gatsby. I definetely share the humour of that day and age!
    Which writers were included in this furthermore?…

  • Crystal Johnson

    Got Jane Austen

  • Justine McGrath

    Mary Shelley???!!

  • Miyuki

    Jane Austen! 😀

  • Anna Glover

    Weird that I got Stephen King….lol.

    • ErikaDonaghy

      I feel the same way… especially because I’m too scared to read much of his work!

  • Hindra Saputra

    Yahooo !! Yes !!!! I got my favourite author of all time Jane Austen. Mr. Darcy, you’re my man !

  • Karen Tomsovic

    I got Austen, too. Wouldn’t have thought, as I write contemporary. But then again, I suppose she was considered contemporary for her time.

  • I got Mary Shelley. I got to know a new writer!

  • disqus_CMD

    Virginia Woolf!

  • S.Ramalingam

    Recently I stumbled upon an e-book that described in detail about the writing process followed by some eminent writers such as Ernest Hemingway,Tony Morrison, and host of other writers.Among them, a particular writer, I cannot exactly remember her name, yes, you are right, the said writer is she, impressed me most, because, she stopped reading classics and the latest novels etc, while she was deeply immersed in her current work.Because, she reasonably apprehended that she might be influenced by any particular classic or modern writer.That impressed me most.Though we may be indebted to our yesteryear writers, I too don’t want that my writing get influenced by any particular writer.I want to be what I am when I write, but not to be a replica of anybody.By that way I don’t mean to insult any classic or modern writer.

  • LilianGardner

    I’m Jane Austen, which suits me beautifully. I love her writing and books.

  • I got Mary Shelley. Apparently she loved travelling, but I hate going outside! Learning about different places is interesting, though.

  • Rachel Parks

    I got Stephen King! It makes sense, as I tend to write thrillers with crime or horror. Lovely quiz!

  • collie

    Jane Austin? Really?

  • Read Kimberly Jayne

    Welp, looks like I take after Stephen King. This shouldn’t surprise me, I guess. I do enjoy writing dark, thrilling stories with mystery and mayhem. (I also write romantic comedy, which I love.) And I’m currently writing a dark fantasy. Others have compared my work to Anne Rice, so I would say I’m in good company! If only I was in King’s tax bracket! This was fun.

  • emmalewis

    I got Mark Twain, which surprised me somewhat! Glad I didn’t get Jane Austen…

  • Gary G Little

    Stephen King!? Really!? I have never sat down and read anything by him. Nothing. Nada. No short story. No novel. I generally do not care for any movie that has been made from one of his stories.

    Stephen King!? Really!?

    Hockey puck. I’m going back to my Heinlein.

    Stephen King!?

  • Fetzy 11

    Jane austen! One of my absolute favourite authors. Nice! 🙂

  • David Stephen Ball-Romney

    “Charles Dickens was an English writer and social critic. He created some of the world’s best-known fictional characters and is regarded as the greatest novelist of the Victorian era. Popular works include The Pickwick Papers, Great Expectations, and A Tale of Two Cities.”
    Perhaps I should enter an altered state of consciousness and discuss my thoughts on Futurism with Dickens, and see if he takes a liking to Tibetan Buddhism.

  • Ernest Hemingway