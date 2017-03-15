How to Unlock All Five Senses in Your Writing

As writers we are especially aware of the five senses. We use the five senses to transport our reader into the scene we are describing. However, I propose that we are not using the five senses to their full potential.

How to Unlock the Five Senses in Your Writing

You see, I didn’t used to give the five senses much credit when it came to my writing. But the truth is, the five senses have a power to connect with our readers in a deep way.

How to Write Using All Five Senses

It’s all well and good to tell you you should use the five senses in your writing. But how? Here are ways you can draw on each sense to immerse your readers in your story:

Write With Sight

When I was writing the first draft of my book, I met regularly with a writer’s group (which is essential), and one of the pieces of feedback I received most was “show, don’t tell.”

Don’t simply tell your reader how you feel or what is going on, my writing group told me. Show them.

I began to experiment, and I soon discovered there is more to writing with sight than “green trees” and “blue skies.”

Here’s an exercise: Ask yourself, “What am I seeing?” You might start with the mundane white car driving by, but I challenge you to look further. Beyond the man walking by with tattoos covering his arms, watch the way he walks. Does he stare at the ground as he walks or does he confidently stare forward?

What do you really see? What do you not see? What does it mean?

Write With Taste

Describing taste can be a fun way to keep your reader intrigued in the details. So often we neglect or even simply forget to describe the way something might taste or what that taste means.

This might be awful, but my favorite way to describe what something tastes like is by use of a metaphor. My favorite comedian, Tim Hawkins, compares the flavor and taste of a Krispy Kreme donut to “eating a baby angel.” How true is that, though?

My roommate describes her tomato soup like “just coming in from a blizzard, kicking your boots off, and sitting in front of the fire.”

The metaphors we use have the power to transport even our readers to places that evoke memories and emotion from their own life, allowing a deeper connection to be made.

Write With Smell

Generally we categorize smells into two options: good or bad. But I believe that even smells can help tell stories.

When you begin to describe a scene close your eyes and envision all of the possible smells that surround you. Smells do not only describe food and body odor; they can be used to describe the weather, a room, or a situation.

Try describing some smells yourself. How else do you think the phrase “this smells fishy” was coined?

Write With Sound

The most popular way to describe sounds in writing is with the use of onomatopoeia. And those are fun, especially when making up your own.

Besides onomatopoeia, I never thought there was another way to really describe sound, until I started really listening.

There are noises all around you. As I write this, I hear the click of keys, the low hum of the air conditioner, the whoosh of a car passing by, soft laughter from another room—the soundtrack of a quiet, peaceful morning.

Have you listened to your environment? Have you listened to your characters’ environment? And have you unlocked what the sounds are really telling you?

There’s more to listen to than the sounds of your environment, too. As I wrote my own memoir, I found myself constantly asking myself what I was hearing internally. Sounds are not always external buzzes and bangs—sometimes they come in the form of thoughts and voices. Some of those sounds are truths and some are lies.

Some sounds tell the reader where you are or what you are doing without actually having to tell them.

Write With Touch

Describing the way things feel is just plain fun. The number of adjectives available are endless.

My two favorite ways to describe touch is through temperature and texture.

Her fingers skimmed the cool, silky water.

When writing about touch, the physical is very important to describe, but even more important is the invisible. The different aspects that are “touched” but not with your hands.

The Key to Unlocking the Five Senses

As you have probably noticed by now, the key to unlocking the five senses is the question behind it. The question of why you are seeing, hearing, tasting, smelling, or feeling something.

Once you’ve established the sense, ask the question, “What does this mean?” What does it tell your readers about your character and their world? You don’t want to bog readers down with unnecessary details, but a few well-placed words to evoke the five senses can immerse your readers in your story and subtly show them what’s really going on.

Which is YOUR favorite sense to write with? Let me know in the comments section!

PRACTICE

Close your eyes and imagine one of your favorite places: a local coffee shop, the beach, the small bakery in Paris . . . take yourself anywhere. Then, take fifteen minutes and practice describing this place while asking the deeper questions—what does each detail really mean to us?

When you’re done, post your practice in the comments, and be sure to leave feedback for your fellow writers!

Kellie McGann
Kellie McGann
Kellie McGann is the ghostwriter of three books and author of a few unpublished manuscripts.

She writes nonfiction, poetry, and prose.

She contributes to The Write Practice every other Wednesday.

  • What fun!

  • Claire Carradice

    I found it quite hard to write using the senses! Just shows you where I need practice to be a better writer :-)…

    It’s finally the favorite time of my day.

    The few minutes spent lying on my bed just before sleep overtakes my senses,
    making them heavy with the promise of sweet release.

    After the busyness of the day, walking and moving and sitting, my legs often restless, it is a relief to lay down on comfortable, cool cotton sheets, my body finally able to release the strain of living through dying flesh.

    It’s the time of day I most enjoy. A slow reflection of the day’s events, a release of pent-up emotion and stress, a keen listening for the whisper of God’s sweet voice.

    But for the whirring sound of the fan going backwards and forwards, all is calm and peaceful, the light dimmed and dulled. I am filled with the tranquility of a night dawn.

    My breathing slows down. I am able to just be myself. Lay as I want, look as I want. After a hot and humid day, the cool air from the fan gently tickles the landscape of my body.

    • A W

      I love this. You make sleep sound so inviting–I often procrastinate on going to bed early 🙂 I really liked “the promise of sweet release” and “comfortable, cool cotton sheets.” Great job!

  • dr. priscilla reed

    Coming down three high- higher and highest; hanging onto the monkey bars, crawling through tires suspended in an up and down path; Standing on a spinner going round and round; filling a bucket full of sand; eating in the great outdoors while watching my granddaughter quickly ,but playfully compete with other children her age in a new park gear toward healthy exercise and constructive playing.

  • Awesome Sauce

    You are a lifesaver! Your examples and list made me recall so many things I had forgotten from a specific memory of mine!

  • Vanessa Dhanalutchmee Mootyen

    The cool breeze made me shudder as I plodded onto the snow trail. My ankles to each step I undertook were contracting with pain and as I limped, I left deep trails onto the snow. With some difficulty, I dipped my hand into my pockets feeling an immediate heat underneath my skin. I fumbled in an attempt to search for some money but could not find any.I had even left my key at home. I began to shudder. My lips started to freeze, making it difficult even to talk properly. I rummaged through my handbag to find my touchscreen phone slightly scraped, my hands trembling as I punched in my friend’s number.

  • A W

    The coffee shop on the far side of town is not a place we go often but that’s what makes our visits special.

    It’s not only a time to enjoy the rich, dark coffee or the chicken Caesar wraps filled to the brim. It’s a time to pause and reflect. Connect and share.

    The warm coffee is as inviting as the decor: dark wood furniture, exposed brick walls, a detailed black fence reminiscent of the cafe patios in Europe…

    I hadn’t realized it before but being here takes me back. Back in time to my trip to Europe, where everything seemed to move slower and more quietly. It’s an oasis, a hideaway from the buzz and whirr of the outside world.

    The smell of someone’s meal drifts over to our table and although I can’t identify exactly what it is, it smells heavenly. I feel gluttonous and greedy wanting more food when I already have mine. Sunlight streams in through the window beside us, simultaneously blinding and warming me.

    It’s strange. In other cafes, I’m used to sound all around me: a cacophony of music and voices and espresso machines. But here it’s quiet.

    Here there are more people engrossed with their laptops, sitting alone. It’s not like the other cafes in town, where people go in pairs or groups to catch up over a drink. No, here people are islands onto themselves.

    But they seem content and focused.

    And I can’t help but wonder who they are and what they’re doing on their laptops. Are they students? Some of them look like high school students, others look like they could be in college. Others are older. Are they writers? Entrepreneurs? People who telecommute?

    Either way, it doesn’t matter. It’s none of my business. But even still, I find that those same people cast me glances, as if they too are curious about the people around them.

  • A W

    This is great! Loved the vivid visual description, especially “the sweet smell of burning oak and hickory.”

  • Rag Mars

