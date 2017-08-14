Is a Funeral the Perfect Setting for Your Story?

by | 14 comments

Looking for an opportunity to reveal a character’s true feelings? Need a place where a character can realistically tell the world how they feel in a monologue? Want to give characters an opportunity to discuss what is coming next in your plot? Funerals provide an excellent setting for all these moments and more.

Why a Funeral Might Be the Perfect Setting for Your Story

Funerals have been a common setting in literature for a long time.

Homer used the setting of a funeral pyre to build the drama of the Iliad after the death of Patroclus. In Hamlet, it is at a funeral scene that we get the classic line, “Alas, poor Yorick! I knew him, Horatio: a fellow of infinite jest, of most excellent fancy: he hath borne me on his back a thousand times …” Following the line, Hamlet’s fatal flaw is diagnosed by his friend.

And in his book This Town, Mark Leibovich uses the funeral of Tim Russert to establish the setting of his critique of the Washington political culture.

3 Powerful Funerary Moments

Funerals are a powerful setting because they bring characters who may not usually be together into the same location and allow those characters an opportunity to reflect on the past.

At funerals, a character’s feelings about past events are laid bare. Even if they aren’t spoken out loud, body language and small interactions give readers insight into how characters relate to one another.

At a funeral, emotions can run high and characters who are typically guarded have the opportunity to reveal their true motivations.

I worked as clergy for fifteen years. During that time, I officiated and attended a lot of funerals. Reflecting on those events, there are three moments in a funeral I think make great scenes in literature.

1. A Moment of Interaction: The Wake

Historically, wakes were prayer vigils held on a feast day of a patron saint. Today they are something very different. In the culture I was raised in, wakes happen at the funeral home. Typically the deceased person is present, laid out in his/her casket for mourners to see one last time. The immediate family of the deceased is also there to grieve with visitors.

Wakes are interesting settings because, after a visitor has seen the deceased, there isn’t much else to do except stand around and share stories about the past. Additionally, the presence of the deceased can bring stress to characters who aren’t used to being around a dead body, causing those characters to let their guard down and reveal things they may not usually share.

2. A Moment to Review: The Eulogy

During a funeral service, a member of the deceased’s family will stand in front of all the mourners and recap the life of the person who has passed. Typically, eulogies contain facts about the person’s life and details that the speaker believes are representative of the deceased.

This moment can serve not only as a way to reveal events you don’t want to cover directly in your story, it can also provide a grieving character the opportunity to share his/her true feelings.

Like Mark Antony’s moment in Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar, in which Antony verbally spears Caesar’s killer Brutus and gives us the famous line, “Friends, Romans, countrymen, lend me your ears,” the eulogy provides the excuse for characters to monologue and comment on the events of the story.

3. A Moment of Relief: After the Graveside

In many cultures, mourners will gather at the graveside for a final smaller service. Sometimes they will watch the casket lowered into the earth, sometimes they will leave before the casket is dropped. Often flowers are taken from the casket to be kept as mementos. Then, typically after a final prayer, everyone in attendance leaves.

The moment following the graveside service is one of release. As people walk back to their cars, the future is on their mind. With a temporary relief from grief, they will discuss future plans, how assets should be dispersed, or plans for next steps.

It’s a great opportunity to foreshadow what might come next. The scene provides an opportunity to reveal characters’ intentions and hopes.

Is a Funeral the Right Setting for Your Story?

Cormac McCarthy once said the only two subjects worth writing about are life and death. Funerals combine both. At a funeral, emotions are high, characters guards are down, and there isn’t a lot of characters to do except talk to one another about the past and the future.

Next time you are looking for a moment of reflection in your story, consider the setting of a funeral.

Is there a funeral in literature that stands out in your mind? Let us know about it in the comments. It may serve to inspire your fellow writers.

PRACTICE

Take fifteen minutes to write a scene at a funeral. Let words and emotions run free. Share your scene in the comments below, and don’t forget to leave feedback for your fellow writers!

Jeff Elkins
Jeff Elkins
Jeff Elkins is a writer who lives Baltimore with his wife and five kids. If you enjoy his writing, he'd be honored if you would subscribe to his free monthly newsletter. All subscribers receive a free copy of Jeff's urban fantasy novella "The Window Washing Boy."
  • Jane Andrews

    “The Dead” by James Joyce.

    • I haven’t read much Joyce. I’ll check it out.

      • Jane Andrews

        “Home Burial ” by Robert Frost is essentially a short story. It takes place on a moment on the stairs between a couple whose child has died. It’s pretty intense. Also instructive on how to infuse and compress
        Emotion and meaning to good effect.

  • Funny before I opened email and read the description, I was just thinking about not just the funeral, but death as well. When my husband died last year from cancer I was alone in dealing with the arrangements. I was sitting here remembering back to that time and trying to find a perfect starting point for that story.

    I was thinking about how my life had /has changed and what I want to do with the rest of my life, where is my path going to take me? Much like my childhood of abuse there has to be a reason I wake each morning. What is that reason? After all I want my like to have purpose and mean something. Now is the time to find that purpose.

    • I’m so sorry for your loss.

      • Thank you. Its been a little rough. But I have learned so much about me. And recently I have met a great guy and we are doing well

  • James Wright

    Jeff, this is a fantastic article. I have never thought about using funerals as a setting.

    • Awesome. I’m glad I could bring a little inspiration this morning.

  • Judy Peterman Blackburn

    Some great ideas here. When asked about what funeral in literature comes to mind I immediately thought of Tom Sawyer and friends when they attend their own funerals. Mark Twain knew how to use it. Thank you. 🙂

  • Charles Edwards

    Awesome! Great scene prompt. I’d never really thought about the wake and, and viewing in the funeral home as a place that could be kinda creepy. I tried this practice and I think I’ll use it again. I am having trouble introducing a coupla characters who would absolutely no reason whatsoever to be in my locus other than a funeral. I thank you. Here’s the exercise…

    She had been at the wake the night before. Alone. Today, outside the lady’s room, she was again alone, but not for long. Two halls joined in a larger lounge outside the men’s restroom and the lady’s it was here she met up with her date. Does one take a date to a funeral? “Hey, you biz Friday? I know it’s short notice…” What caught me was not how good-looking her date was, but how young! This wasn’t cradle robbing, but possibly University dorm-poaching. Okay, he was a little older than finals and frats. And I think he’d been checking me out. Not for long, but it still counts, right?? The weird-er stuff was that this was the first I’d seen of him. She had come in done her thing and then sought the bathrooms. Discreetly, I’d followed. He had just drifted down the other hall and was there. I would have given up my Knicks tickets, if I had any, to know his name. They were talking and I was fooling with my phone; best decoy ever. I even managed a coupla pics. Then, what’d who say to whom? She was leaving and he was standing there. If he’d had a drink in his hand, I think he’d have thrown it back. Time to work.
    “Mark!” More than a whisper but not a shout. “How are you? Holding up okay? I know it’s tough.” I was banking on the fact that a) his name wasn’t Mark. And I had no Plan B for that; b) he didn’t know the deceased. “How’s ‘Chelle doing? She didn’t want to talk last night.” That was no lie.
    “I… um, I, who are you?” Not upset, so he had be doing a once over, a little… surprised.
    “I’m sorry. Aren’t you Mark Turney? Craig’s brother?” I imaged the most embarrassing moment in my life, and this one was coming close, and let my eyes go wide.
    A grin. Like he was off the hook. Whoa! Man. “I’m Chris. Chris Lagoso.” His crazy blue-green eyes lit up and not in any kind of defensive way, but my work was done. Don’t blow it.
    “I. Am. So. Sorry.” I said because I was. Another day, another place and we could’ve had a little chat. “I’m sorry, I really am. You look just like (God help me, I’ve forgotten Mark’s brothers name) my friend Mark. Well, I’m sorry for your loss.” A half second pause then turn slowly to leave.
    “Oh, I didn’t know him. He’s a friend of Ms. Kaderson. Was.” I could lived with any fault he might have as long as the smile was part of the deal.
    But time to go.

  • Juanita Houston

    I have written a short story (murder mystery) that was published last year in an anthology that was set in a funeral home just before the funeral. It was fun to write. I had older adoptive parents so as a kid I probably went to more funerals than most people.

  • Azure Darkness Yugi

    This article gave me some ideas for my story. Where both the hero and villain talks to their mother’s grave. Both looking for guidance.

  • TerriblyTerrific

    Wow. A funeral. Pretty deep…..thanks.