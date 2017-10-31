7 Haunted Halloween Writing Prompts

by | 4 comments

BOO! It’s Halloween—what better day to write some spooky stories? Sharpen your pencil and take a stab at one of these Halloween writing prompts!

7 Haunted Halloween Writing Prompts

3 Creepy Halloween Writing Prompts

Prompt 1: It’s late at night, and you hear footsteps in the cellar—but you’re definitely home alone . . . or so you thought.

Prompt 2: You’ve put that doll in the cabinet, in the closet, in the attic, but no matter where you tuck it, it always shows back up on the sofa. On Halloween night, you come out to find it watching you . . .

Prompt 3: A bad-tempered businessman is driving home after a long day of work. He thinks he sees his kids trick-or-treating and stops to pick them up—but those aren’t costumes.

4 More Haunted Halloween Writing Prompts

Prompt 4: A young woman goes to her grandmother’s house for tea on Halloween night. They have a wonderful time together, sharing stories, joy, and the best times of family. The next day, the woman learns her grandmother has been dead for a week and no one could get ahold of her to tell her.

Prompt 5: Aliens have just landed on Earth—and boy, did they pick a weird day to come. How do they respond to Halloween, supernatural or otherwise? Do they decide this place is just too bizarre and get the heck out . . . or do they stick around and join in the fun?

Prompt 6: On Halloween night, lovers get to come back and spend the evening together one more time. One couple from the Roaring Twenties decides to come back from the grave to help their extreme nerd great-grandchild or the kid will never get married.

Prompt 7: A little boy’s lost in the woods, but at least his faithful dog is with him. As they look for the way out, the dog defends his master against terrifying monsters and animals. Finally, the boy arrives safely on the other side, beautiful green field, no more fog or night. Then the dog goes home . . . where his owner, the little boy, has died. The good doggy guarded him all the way to his final rest.

Write Your Spooky Stories

Which of these Halloween writing prompts strikes your fancy? Grab some candy to fuel your writing and have at it!

Or, looking for more story ideas to jumpstart your imagination? Check out our top 100 story ideas here!

Can you think of any more Halloween writing prompts? Share your story ideas in the comments!

PRACTICE

Choose one of these prompts and take fifteen minutes to tell the story. When you’re done, share your creepy tale in the comments below so we can all join in the fun! And if you share, be sure to leave feedback for your fellow writers!

Ruthanne Reid
Ruthanne Reid
Frothy, according to Kirkus Reviews. Thrives on regular servings of good books and cute cats.
  • William J. DeProspo

    “Damn, I hate those busy bodies. Auditors, they call themselves. Pains in the ass is what they are.” said Joe aloud to no one who could hear. The radio blasted the nightly news and told a grisly story about three kids poisoned by bad candy. Joe, shaking his head from side to side and mumbling,

    “For crying-out-loud. They’re just kids. Who in their right mind would do that to kids?”

    The traffic became lighter and Joe took the off ramp to his street. As he drove toward his house, he saw his children walking down the sidewalk trick or treating. After hearing the news about the poisoning, he wanted his kids to go home. He stopped the car and walked over to them.

    “Jeremy, Julian, why are you out here alone. Your mother was supposed to wait until I got home?”

    He stood over the children waiting for an answer. When none came, he grabbed an arm, one child in each hand, and marched them to the car. He opened the back door and demanded they get in.

    “In the car. Don’t stand there, get in… I’ve had a rough day, keep this up and you’ll get a Halloween to remember.”

    Jeremy, the cutest little goblin, turned to Joe, jumped on top of him, opened his enormous mouth, and swallowed Joe whole. Julian, danced around Jeremy singing

    “Remember, remember, a Halloween to remember, A-tishoo! A-tishoo! We all fall down”

    To the children passing by, the song sounded familiar. They started to sing,

    “Ring-a-round the rosie, A pocket full of posies, Hush! Hush! Hush! Hush! We’ve all tumbled down.”

    • Susan W A

      William – I enjoyed your story. Nicely developed in such a short span.

      Great lead-in to the story as a way to introduce taking his kids home. One suggestion in the first paragraph … not sure you need “from side to side” after “shaking his head”, and you could modify it to ” Joe, shaking his head, mumbled, …” or “Joe shook his head and mumbled, …”

      While it could be viewed as too abrupt (I didn’t think so), I love how Jeremy “the cutest little goblin” got right down to business and “jumped on top of [Joe], opened his enormous mouth, and swallowed Joe whole”, with Julian dancing and singing along. Those two lines plus Julian’s clever integration of “Remember, remember, a Halloween to remember” made for a ghoulishly delightful twist.

      Thanks for the Halloween treat.

      – Susan

      • William J. DeProspo

        Thanks Susan. I already made the change (Joe, shaking his head, mumbled). It reads much better.
        William

  • Susan W A

    Thanks for the Halloween treat, Ruthanne. Great prompts.