7 Haunted Halloween Writing Prompts

BOO! It’s Halloween—what better day to write some spooky stories? Sharpen your pencil and take a stab at one of these Halloween writing prompts!

3 Creepy Halloween Writing Prompts

Prompt 1: It’s late at night, and you hear footsteps in the cellar—but you’re definitely home alone . . . or so you thought.

Prompt 2: You’ve put that doll in the cabinet, in the closet, in the attic, but no matter where you tuck it, it always shows back up on the sofa. On Halloween night, you come out to find it watching you . . .

Prompt 3: A bad-tempered businessman is driving home after a long day of work. He thinks he sees his kids trick-or-treating and stops to pick them up—but those aren’t costumes.

4 More Haunted Halloween Writing Prompts

Prompt 4: A young woman goes to her grandmother’s house for tea on Halloween night. They have a wonderful time together, sharing stories, joy, and the best times of family. The next day, the woman learns her grandmother has been dead for a week and no one could get ahold of her to tell her.

Prompt 5: Aliens have just landed on Earth—and boy, did they pick a weird day to come. How do they respond to Halloween, supernatural or otherwise? Do they decide this place is just too bizarre and get the heck out . . . or do they stick around and join in the fun?

Prompt 6: On Halloween night, lovers get to come back and spend the evening together one more time. One couple from the Roaring Twenties decides to come back from the grave to help their extreme nerd great-grandchild or the kid will never get married.

Prompt 7: A little boy’s lost in the woods, but at least his faithful dog is with him. As they look for the way out, the dog defends his master against terrifying monsters and animals. Finally, the boy arrives safely on the other side, beautiful green field, no more fog or night. Then the dog goes home . . . where his owner, the little boy, has died. The good doggy guarded him all the way to his final rest.

Write Your Spooky Stories

Which of these Halloween writing prompts strikes your fancy? Grab some candy to fuel your writing and have at it!

Can you think of any more Halloween writing prompts? Share your story ideas in the comments!

