Writing Prompt: The Holiday Writing Challenge

It can be difficult to find the motivation to write during the holidays. With family around us and added responsibilities, the last thing we can think about is the story we are working on. Sometimes, all we need to give ourselves a motivational boost is a change of pace.

Never fear. Today we are bringing you that change of pace with a holiday-themed writing prompt!

Your Holiday Writing Prompt Setting

Regardless of the culture or the celebration, one thing most holidays have in common is a big meal that is shared with friends and family. Therefore, that is where we will begin this holiday prompt.

Your story must be set during a large dinner attended by close friends and/or family. The story can start as the guests arrive, or in the middle of the meal, or after the meal has ended. The only requirement is that it takes place at a holiday celebration.

“ Write a story set around a holiday meal.

Build Your Holiday Writing Prompt

There are three elements your story must contain. Roll a six-sided die or use a random number generator to decide each component of your story:

Your story must contain . . .

A cliffhanger A food fight A mystery A love triangle A supernatural element A case of mistaken identity

Your protagonist must be . . .

At the wrong party Invisible A guest of someone who didn’t show up to the party An extraterrestrial A dog Obsessed with the main course

Your antagonist must be . . .

A cat Seeking revenge A superhero Related to the protagonist Intent on ruining the party Responsible for preparing the main course

Write Through the Holidays

With family and the added responsibilities of the holidays swirling around us, it can be difficult to get our writing going. Hopefully, this writing prompt will inspire you and help you overcome the holiday slump.

How do you maintain your writing habit during the holidays? Let us know in the comments.

PRACTICE Set aside fifteen minutes from the holiday craziness and imagine yourself at a party with family and friends. Picture your antagonist there. Envision your protagonist. Consider your story element. Finally, put all the elements together and write your story. Don’t think. Just write. When you are done, post your story in the comments so we can all enjoy it together. Then read two or three other stories and leave comments on them.