5 Inspiring Tips for How to Start a Story

An argument can be made that the beginning of any story is the most important. It is the first part your readers will encounter and it is what potential agents and publishers will read in order to determine if your project is right for them. But do you know how to start a story? What’s the perfect opening?

The beginning needs to impress your audience. It needs to be near perfect. How can you do that?

5 Essential Elements for How to Start a Story

Though you need to consider every aspect of your story, especially at the beginning, there are five specific things you can watch out for to really make your manuscript shine. Wondering how to start a story? Try these five strategies:

1. Craft that first line

This isn’t something you need to worry about in a first draft, but when you revise, you should pay attention to your first sentence. Make it sing. First impressions are everything.

2. Nix the prologue

Ah, yes, the endless prologue debate. Many authors, agents, and readers alike will give you different advice. Some say prologues don’t bother them and others will say with vehemence that prologues are the worst thing you could do for your story.

The safest thing you can do is not include it at all.

In most cases, the information you include in a prologue can fit in somewhere else as a flashback or an extra chapter. You won’t lose anything by not writing a prologue.

3. Begin your story “in medias res”

If you start your first chapterin medias res,” or “in the middle of things,” your book will bypass all kinds of pesky backstory and focus on what’s most important. Throw your protagonist straight into the inciting incident. Intrigue and action are key to an interesting beginning.

4.  Resist the urge to over explain

I’m guilty of this myself. I naturally want to lay out everything for my reader, describing each and every detail of the rules of my world and my characters before my story has even begun.

This is a surefire way to alienate potential fans. Readers don’t enjoy feeling like someone is teaching them a lesson when they’re just expecting a good story.

Remember that it’s okay to tease a little. Sprinkle information throughout your book instead of dumping it all at the reader’s feet from page one.

5. End the first chapter on a cliffhanger

It’s best if you can do this with every chapter, but the first one is especially important. First chapters are where people either give up on a book or decide to keep going. If you provide a shocking revelation or nail-biting moment, readers will have no choice to but continue with your story to find answers.

A trick some authors use is ending on a cliffhanger and then beginning the next chapter with something completely different so the tension isn’t resolved right away. See what works best for you, but remember to keep the reader on the edge of their seat.

Hook Your Readers

If you’re able to master the art of creating a perfect start to your story, the rest of the editing process will be much easier. Once you’ve hooked a reader, all you have to do is keep reeling them in, so make sure that hook is good and sharp.

Do you have more tips for how to start a story? How do you approach the start of your stories? Let us know in the comments.

PRACTICE

Start a new story (this can be a first chapter or simply the beginning to a short story) using all of the tips above. Write for fifteen minutes, and then end your section on a cliffhanger.

After you’ve finished, share your work in the comments, if you’d like. Remember to give your fellow writers some feedback, too. Have fun!

  • Matt Wells

    Hello Magic Violinist. Good advice. I’m at the beginning of my story and 100 percent agree a strong start should equal a dramatically epic ending. And I was also homeschooled( high five)

  • William E Daye

    A professor I am working with on my young adult novel mentioned this to me just the other day.I took his advice on it and now it looks great.

  • Evelyn Sinclair

    “”That’s not a GIFT. It’s a BRIBE” exploded my husband. An hour earlier I had accepted a freshly caught fish from two of his employees. How was I supposed to know? I guess I still had a lot to learn about African culture. What was I doing in Africa when I was in fact from the west coast of Scotland? Well, I met and married a Nigerian student from Glasgow University. He had gained an engineering degree and having returned home with his new white wife, he had been posted to the main power station in the east of the country. The fish had come from the river which ran beside the power station and provided the cooling water for the turbines. I had become used to accepting that as a white women I seemed automatically to have everyone’s respect, and when it was discovered that I too was a university graduate there seemed no end to the status I was given. – hence my error with the fish. I made many other errors too. I learned to greet people in the local language, but as it was a tonal language I inevitably said ridiculous things when I ventured more than a greeting. Being naturally left handed also brought it’s own cultural dilemas, some curious, others hilarious.

    • Christine

      Great start. Makes us eager to hear what they’re bribing her for.
      You likely know you’d need to divide this into paragraphs before it’s ready for an editor.

  • Christine

    “I sure hope Cousin Marcella’s bringing her spiced green bean dish to the Thanksgiving dinner next week. I wonder what makes them so extra delicious.”
    Cousin Winnie chuckled. “A special secret ingredients.”
    When she chuckled again, Raylene eyed her curiously. “Secret ingredient? Do you know what it is?”
    “Oh, I do. But I promised Marcella I’d never tell.”
    Winnie took another sip of tea, grinning like the cat that just swallowed the tweetie bird. “Now you have me really curious. It can’t be that much of a secret. After all, there’s only so much you can put in green beans.”
    “She said she’d just die if anyone ever found out.”
    “Oh, well. I’d never want to cause her that much grief. I won’t ask any more then.”
    “Well, maybe she wouldn’t die quite so easy. It wouldn’t be that bad if you knew, too. After all, you’d never tell anyone, right?”
    Raylene suppressed a smirk. This was Winnie, after all. She could never resist telling a juicy story. How many people have already heard about this secret ingredient? “I’ll never tell a soul,” she vowed.
    “It isn’t a secret ingredient, actually. You might call it a secret process.” Winnie laughed wickedly. “You know Marcella. Always in a hurry. Trust her to find a quick way to drain those blasted beans. But this time her time-saving plan backfired.”
    Raylene’s eyes opened wide.
    “Good thing I came along right then. She was wringing her hands in sheer desperation, fearing all was lost. So I rescued her precious beans. The story has been our secret ever since.”

  • EndlessExposition

    This exercise made a nice change of pace. I’ve just finished an important section of my WIP; sometimes switching gears temporarily can be beneficial. Maybe I’ll complete this as a short story when I have time. Reviews are always appreciated!

    It was not a good night for escape. Rain splattered away, making the solid ground into impressable mud, and lightning illuminated the sky. But Rosemary had planned all the details of her getaway down to the wire; she had no choice but to leave tonight if she was going to make Montana in time.

    The house was silent. Her parents and siblings had gone to bed hours ago. Rosemary dragged herself into a sitting position in bed. No easy feat. The disease had drained away her muscle mass. She was half the weight she’d been a year ago. But she had strength enough for this. Sitting up now, she untaped the line of the IV drip from her arm and pulled out the needle embedded in her skin. She slipped out of the covers. The creak of the floorboards sounded like a roar to her guilty ears, but there were no responding footsteps rushing to her room. Safe. For now.

    She had secreted jeans, boots, and a coat under the bed already. She pulled them on, hands shaking. She hadn’t had cause to dress herself in a long time, and her fingers were losing their memory. Still, she managed. Clothed, she was ready for part two. She looked out the window. In a flash of lightning she saw the barn. He was waiting. Now the danger really began.

    • Jorge Christakos

      Brilliant! I was on the edge of my seat the whole time reading. . . I was really impressed by the way you drew me into the story right from the beginning with a succession of images, each one adding another facet to the overall picture. The suspense builds perfectly, even more impressively so for such a short piece. The last paragraph places me as the reader directly into your character’s perspective. Intense. . . love it! You should keep developing this. Would really like to see where you go from here.

  • Nicole

    It was over. He was gone. A rush of mixed feelings flooded through me as my mind traveled a hundred miles per minute taking in what this means. Heartache for the loss of the man I once loved. Heartbreaking knowing I had to tell our three children their dad was gone. Sadness crept in as well thinking of his poor mother and the rest of his family and how they would take it. Anger settled in. The nerve, how dare he! And then… slowly relief started to come with more tears. How wrong it was of me to feel relief when so many others were going to be hurt over this. No one knew him like I did. They think they did, but they didn’t. He made sure of that. To everyone else he was this amazing guy, good husband, great father, and a wonderful son. Here I am feeling guilty for having a sense of freedom, a sense of relief. As if the chains had finally broken away for good. I reached for my phone to see if he messaged me. Then realized he won’t ever message me again. Never again will I have to dread his calls or his messages. Never again will I have to fear driving down the street or him showing up at my work. It was over.

  • The gift of any talent it to recognise something that stands out from something you either have said or done. The gift is special to us and not someone else or something we can emulate that’s not ours In the first place. To write a begging is to dart the emagination and start a story anyway we please. Then, see if there is a line that throws the character/s into a predicament. Now take that predicament and make it a chapter… you have now made a great beginning that should effortlessly run from conflict to the original start of a story. If a bent penny is the definition of agony start the story with the actual incident not the coin.

  • Jorge Christakos

    When, on what she would always remember as the worst night of her young, short life, Maria Twill walked through the door into the room at 3 a.m., the party was still going strong. The air was tinged with a haze of pungent smoke. She saw the usual crowd, slouched in various states of disarray on the sofa and several chairs scattered in rough circle about the coffee table. They looked as if they didn’t have much longer to live. Rodney’s pale skin was splotched and grey, hanging slack from his once high cheekbones. He was sunk low in the broken springs of a chair covered in fraying, faded upholstery. One leg had broken off, so that it tilted at an angle toward the floor. His right leg was slung as if in counterbalance over the chair arm. His current girlfriend, Lisa, lay curled up on the floor, leaning with her back between his legs. Her bleary, glazed eyes stared up toward the ceiling, sightlessly, where the ceiling fan swung loosely as it revolved in erratic ellipses, it’s base still secured to the ceiling by only two screws. She could imagine it coming loose with a crash, tumbling to the floor and shattering the glass coffee table beneath it.

    She moved toward the kitchen where she saw Tomas and Tiffany seated at the scuffed linoleum table. She walked in and sat down on one of the rickety wooden chairs. A pot on the stove bubbled and looked about ready to boil over. She reached over and shut off the gas. Then leaned back in the chair, almost falling backwards when one of the chair legs shifted beneath her. She quickly righted herself and settled the chair more securely with all four of the chair legs on the floor. Tomas dragged deeply on a cigarette and tapped the ash into a beer bottle grimy with ash and half filled with soggy butts. She could smell the death in the air. Nothing surely lasted forever, but her friends all seemed bent on speeding their way toward that moment of imminent revelation and the unknown invisible epilogue to their individual stories. The sorrow of it all struck her heavily as she sat there, suddenly very aware of the tentative and fleeting nature of each passing moment. It was at that moment that she saw the gun in Tomas hand. The shock of it took her breath away.