Independence Day Writing Prompt

Today, Americans are celebrating our independence. It’s a day full of cookouts and fireworks and enjoying the sun. It’s also a great day for a writing prompt!

Yesterday, Jeff wrote about the many forms of independence. Today, let’s take a look at celebration.

Here are your prompts:

  1. What does the Fourth of July mean to you? Write about a memorable Fourth of July you’ve experienced.
  2. What does the character in your work in progress celebrate? Write a scene about them celebrating their favorite holiday or occasion.
  3. An overenthusiastic amateur pyrotechnician organizes an elaborate fireworks display—but something goes terribly wrong. What happens next?

What makes the Fourth of July special to you? Let us know in the comments.

PRACTICE

Choose one of the writing prompts above. Then, take fifteen minutes to tell your story. When you’re done, share your practice in the comments, and be sure to leave feedback for your fellow writers!

Alice Sudlow
Alice Sudlow has a keen eye for comma splices, misplaced hyphens, and well-turned sentences, which she puts to good use as the content editor of The Write Practice and Short Fiction Break literary magazine. She loves to help writers hone their craft and take their writing from good to excellent.
  • Jerri Miller

    Here is part of a post I wrote concerning attending a July 4th celebration:

    The July 4th program on the stage began and we were treated to all kinds of music – two selections I remember hearing was an operatic-type solo, ‘Tis a Gift to be Simple, and then a tune from the Beach Boys.

    Directly in front of us on a blanket was a little Latino family of a man, woman and toddler. I got such a kick out of watching them. The woman and the toddler stood up and danced to every. Single. Song. If the tune was slow, they marched; or, if it was peppy, they held hands and two-stepped. If the tune was patriotic, they saluted as they marched in time. The man sat on the blanket and nodded and smiled at the toddler but even he stood up with them when Lee Greenwood’s “I’m Proud to Be an American,” blared over the speaker.

    I know I’m an old softie, but tears stood in my eyes watching this little family enjoy the celebration.

    This is what America is all about – the freedom to …

    Gather together. Everyone who wanted to come, could.
    Dance. It didn’t seem to matter to the little family who was watching. They were filled with joy – who cares who saw them having fun?
    Join. I don’t know if this family was here legally or not. (Let’s pretend they were legal.) No matter where you were born, if you want to become an American badly enough, you can. I do believe in the process. It can be a long arduous journey to become a citizen. I have Swedish friends who became Americans after 15 long years of going through miles of red tape costing them plenty of dollars. What a proud day for them when citizenship was granted!
    Come and go where you want. Although I live in the mid-west, I’m free to travel to Florida or anywhere I would like in this beautiful diverse land. I don’t have to be checked at every state border crossing.
    Worship. I can pray wherever and however I see fit. As an American, I am free to stand during our anthem and show respect by putting my hand over my heart. You are free to not do the same, if you so choose.
    Speak your mind. I may not agree with you, but I will defend your right to say what’s on your heart. I hope you will grant me that same privilege.
    Write what burns inside. We do not have our writings censored. I am free to write about what I see and feel. If it offends you, you are free to not read it.

    Clearwater Beach ended up being the best place ever to spend our Independence Day celebration. The fireworks program was one of the best I’ve ever seen; but, even more memorable, I saw a portrait of an American family I will never forget.

    https://jerralea.blogspot.com/2017/07/portrait-of-american-family.html

    • What a beautiful celebration of what it means to be an American! Thank you for sharing, Jerri!

  • Larry

    I would like to approach this Holiday celebration from a negative view. Not my negative view, but so many that haven’t a clue why we celebrate this holiday.
    I’m really irritated about something that I want to share with you. Everyday I drive past a home that has had their flag at half-mast for at least a year. They have never moved it. And on top of that the flag has an raggedy torn end to boot. It’s not only disrespectful to our country but to all who have to look at that flag everyday!
    If you live in this country and share the freedoms we enjoy everyday of our lives you should show it and live it. It makes me feel like burning that flag. Normally I would never condone such action but I just am so irritated about this. I’m sorry if I don’t fit into your topic the way you suggested.

    • Helen Clancy

      Perhaps your half-masters are native Americans. Here in Australia our first nation people feel invaded:: they refuse to celebrate Australia Day, they feel it was Invasion Day. Native Americans could feel similarly. Just a thought. Helenclayworker

    • Thank you for sharing so honestly, Larry. That house must be hard to drive past every day. I wonder why their flag is at half-mast—it sounds like there’s a story there.

  • Joe Hesch

    On July Fourth at Snyder’s Lake, we would sit in our folding chairs in front of the trailer to watch the big kids and their dads shoot off illegal Roman candles, sparkling fountains and whatever other supernova pyrotechnics they acquired on the black market. Or from Uncle Murray in Myrtle Beach.

    I’d look at the faces of my brothers and sister as they canted skyward and glowed with the white, red, yellow, blue of whatever ball of Ooh-and-Ahh had just burst above us. Maybe two seconds later, the concussion of the birth and death of that fireball would reach us and we’d blink, a shadow blink of the one from the initial blinding spray of stars.

    We all had our sparklers going, writing our names in the dark air with the twinkling wire torches of magnesium powder and other chemicals no one cared to know. We just wanted to hold onto the fire, if only for a minute, to be young American demigods who stole the illicit joy the authorities forbade us.

    Afterwards, if you stepped barefoot on one of the sizzling leftover wires tossed in the grass, well, that was the price you paid for playing Prometheus.

    • I love this, Joe! It captures the exhilaration and risk of fireworks so well. Thank you for sharing!

  • Jannelle

    Fireworks, well done burnt hotdogs, burgers, steam Escovitch Fish, and roasted corn on the griller plus family members dancing from the occasionally reggae beat pumping with bass from speakers. Who isn’t screaming from that damn good feeling of “Life is Good”. Awe… what a memory. Not to mention honoring the true independence of our country. This all use to mean so much to me till that one Fourth of July that cause our family not to be the same anymore. Sisters segregated, children segregated, parents segregated. No love, joy, spirit or inspiration to enjoy the Fourth of July anymore or any family events. July 4, 2015. Nina and Penny began a war that had been brewing for a long time that finally exploded. Bottles throwing from left to right, liquor everywhere. Nieces, nephew, aunties, and sisters caught an air taste even if you didn’t drink. You drank that day.

    • Oh Jannelle, that sounds like a devastating rift. I’m sorry to hear how your family’s been changed since then. This is such a powerful line: “even if you didn’t drink. You drank that day.” Thank you for sharing so honestly.

  • Jay Warner

    Two holidays in July only a few days apart. This is what it means to grow up in Canada and have an American father. In the 1960’s there were many American oil men in Alberta and the family get-togethers were as traditional as possible. While July 1 was reserved for Canada Day, cooking breakfast in Emily Murphy Park with my mother’s relatives and watching raft races down the North Saskatchewan River; July 4 was reserved for my father’s family and friends in Kinsmen Park. We ate fried chicken, ice cream, and watermelon, had three-legged races, potato sack races, and played baseball till the sun went down which was close to midnight in the middle of summer at the 49th parallel. I could count on these fun times like clockwork every year and it never occurred to me that the people celebrating each were celebrating the independence of a different country. When I moved to the United States in high school, no one seemed to even know that Canada was an independent country. Most of my peers thought we were still under British rule, that I lived in an igloo, and talked “funny”. I didn’t know how I could have a Canadian accent when fully half of my relatives were from Texas, but some people swore I talked like a Canadian. What’s up with that, eh? What I found most appalling then and now, is that so many American citizens are so unaware of the history of other countries, and even more oblivious of their own history.

    American Independence to me signifies the breaking free of a new nation from British colonization, a wild and ruthless inner drive of the founding fathers to create something new and fresh and spirited. Old traditions were carried over, but new ones were started. What a marvelous and heady feeling it must have been to be there at the signing of the Declaration of Independence. To finally see the fruit of the years of fighting and debating. To finally be without a king, able to form a government entirely of their own choosing. I wonder what the founding fathers would think if they could see the United States of America now. I wonder how close to their original dream today’s America would seem. I wonder if they knew what they were creating when they took the pen and signed the paper.

    • This is a powerful story, Jay. I love that cross-cultural upbringing—although it’s incredibly difficult when those around you don’t understand or appreciate it. And what did the founding fathers imagine for the US over 200 years later? That’s a great question. Thank you for sharing?

      • Jay Warner

        Thank you Alice!

  • Jennifer

    The light of day is still settled over the city in a comforting glow of waning, soft yellow as I run the length of the cracked, gum-riddled sidewalk. Every little bit of Vitamin D still being shot down to Earth by its rays is soaking into my skin as I jump over the cracks, narrowly avoiding the last one before jumping onto the grassy area beyond.

    Behind me, my mom is walking leisurely, just a few paces behind my sister and her friend who are laughing and strutting with purpose. I only spare them a glance, just to make sure my mom can still see me, before I dash ahead once more, climbing over the little hill that leads down into the mall parking lot. Standing tall at the top, tiny hands on my nonexistent hips, I take in the sight before me, the sun feeling as if its heating me from the inside as unabashed warmth flows through my body.

    Scores of people surround me on this grassy hill, taking up temporary residence for the night’s festivities that should happening very soon if I recalled correctly. A sea of colors covered the green of the ground as different colored blankets in a variety of sizes littered the area, barely a slither of nature’s own green visible through the tight space left.

    Walking now, I scan around me for a place for my family to set up our own blankets—my mother’s large, bland forgettable colored blanket, my sister’s blue, knit-woven quilt, and my own faded pink sleeping bag with my favorite cartoon superhero sisters sporting the front of it.

    It’s difficult to find space in the crowded hill, but my mom’s stern voice breaks me of my growing anxiousness. I quickly seek her out and am relieved to find our three blankets laid out in a stretch of grass that’s a bit on the outskirts, away from the main crowd as my mom likes it, and I’m okay with that. The four of us settle down on our respective blankets and wait in anticipation for the show to start.

    That was the plan, anyway. Time stretches on for me, each second like torturous hours to my face-paced mind, and it’s all of about five minutes before I’m up and yelling almost like an afterthought to my mom that I’ll be back. It only takes me minutes to seek out the friends I’m looking for; my neighbors who come to the same area as I do for this fiery night of exploding lights. We mess around for a bit, the darkness slowly creeping in overhead only heightening our senses, making us feel that much more. The show’s about to start.

    When the first boom of the night hits, we all slow down to catch our breaths, but that only occupies our minds for a second before the next resonating rumble absolutely enraptures us. Without realizing it, we all go our separate ways, unconsciously seeking our families to share the rest of the night with. I hit my loose blanket with a soft crash, head never once leaving the brightly colored sparks in the sky.

    My senses are numb to everything around me besides the riveting shower of colors overtaking my sight, and the deep thunder of fireworks and chorus of ahhs that follow the exploding colors. This is what I’ve been waiting for.

    As I stare up at my city’s firework show, I can’t help but let my mind wander. What does this American celebration look like in other cities around the country? Surely the ones in New York are wondrous beauties, bigger and longer than I’ve ever seen in my modest city. It doesn’t fill me regret that I can’t go see those firework shows, though. No, I feel nothing but happiness that I get to witness and be a part of something bigger than myself right here at home with my friends and family.

    I know there are hundreds of people surrounding me, and I’ll take a look at them later, when the show is over and my family packs up hurriedly, my mom in a rush to get back to the safety of our home before traffic hits the busy streets. I’ll walk back home with my head down in my thoughts, my mom beside me this time, my sister and her friend chatting quietly behind us. The anticipation is over and with that, drained from the bodies of those around me as they trail home. The journey back home will be a quick one because my mind is still in that marvelous show that I just witnessed. It’s pretty hard to just jump back into the real world after going through such an exhilarating moment, and it’s pretty easy for me stay in that dream-like state for a little while longer, just until we get home and I tuck myself into bed.

    For now, though, my entire being is content to soak up all the excitement and joy and happiness I get from an annual array of sparks in the sky, simultaneously sharing this moment with everyone around me and yet still feeling as if I’m the only person in the world.

  • TerriblyTerrific

    Wonderful title. It means we are all Americans. No mater our race, religion, and culture. We are all one.