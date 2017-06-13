It Bears Repeating: Is It Bears or Bares?

It bears repeating that the English language is full of odd sayings. Never fear, though—we’re here to break them down.

Today, we’re taking on a hairy turn of phrase: “it bears repeating.”

No Bears Here

What do you think of when you hear the word “bear”? I’m guessing you imagine something like this:

There are no toothy mammals in “it bears repeating,” though. The word “bear” has several meanings.

Here, it’s a verb: “to bear” means “to be worthy of.” “It bears repeating,” then, means “it’s worth repeating.”

Remember, it’s “bear,” not “bare.” “To bare” means “to uncover,” which has very different implications!

It Bears Repeating

What does this look like out in the wild? Let’s use it in a sentence:

“Wow, Sam did such a great job on his science project!” said Sam’s aunt.

“He did! But it bears repeating that he didn’t do it alone—Marianne and Jack were a huge help,” said his mom.

Sam’s aunt is excited about how well he did on his science project. His mom is, too. But she uses “it bears repeating” to remind his aunt of something she already knows: Sam had great people helping him.

It’s Worth Remembering

You probably don’t hear “it bears repeating” every day. It’s a bit of a formal turn of phrase, and “it’s worth repeating” works just as well.

You could even go more casual with “like I said,” or borderline rude with “I already told you.”

Still, it’s worth remembering the meaning (and spelling!) of the phrase. Perhaps this image of bears will help it stick in your mind:

“Pete and Repeat were in a boat. Pete got out. Who was left?” “Oh my goodness I told you to stop saying that!”

Do you use “it bears repeating”? What other odd turns of phrase trip you up? Let us know in the comments.

PRACTICE

Take fifteen minutes to write a scene using the phrase “it bears repeating” as many times as possible. Bonus points if your characters are bears!

When you’re done, share your writing in the comments below. It bears repeating that the best way to grow as a writer is through giving and receiving feedback, so be sure to leave feedback for your fellow writers!

Alice Sudlow has a keen eye for comma splices, misplaced hyphens, and well-turned sentences, which she puts to good use as the content editor of The Write Practice and Short Fiction Break literary magazine. She loves to help writers hone their craft and take their writing from good to excellent.
  • Rohan

    the right to bear arms is the same right?

    • Robert Ranck

      the right to bear (as in “to carry” ) arms.

      • Robert Ranck

        “To bare” would be to carry OPENLY (not concealed)

        • Robert Ranck

          But even that would be, still, “to bear” arms . . . . . . .oh, it could go on

    • That’s right! In that sense, “to bear” means “to carry,” so if you want to carry arms, that invokes the right to bear arms.

      Then again, if you want to wear a shirt with no sleeves, then you’re well within your rights to bare arms . . . language is fun, isn’t it?

  • BobbiJo

    Once upon a time there was a family of four bears, a mama bear, a papa bear and two bear cubs. They were all strolling through the forest one day, the parents showing their babies how to hunt for food. All of a sudden a strange sound rang through the forest; scaring the babies and making them run out of the sight of mama and papa bears.

    It bears repeating that not only should children stay close to their parents when learning, not only for humans but for bears, too, because they can get in more trouble by themselves.

    Now separated from their parents, they did not know where they were or which direction they should go to reunite. They wandered aimlessly in the forest and ended up even deeper into the woods, far out of range from their parents’ calls.

    It bears repeating that the farther you are from someone, the less apt you are to find them.

    The mama and papa bears searched and searched to no avail. They called and called but their voices were not heard by their offsprings. They, too, did not know which way to go in their search for their beloved children.

    It bears repeating that the farther you are from someone, the less apt you are to find them.

    Fortunately this story does not end here. .. No, in fact, this is just the beginning of a new children’s book which will be out for publication whenever it is finished. It bears repeating that the more you write, the closer to the final book you will be and then you can publish!!!

    • Those are great maxims for children to remember (and adults too!). You’ve left us on a cliffhanger here—best of luck as you finish the book!

    • Lynn Bowie

      wow good luck! I love bear stories, but I barely know any! LOL

  • Elizabeth Westra

    In all the heat we’re having here in Michigan, it bears repeating that we bare arms to avoid overheating.

    • Love it, Elizabeth! Fantastic rhyming as well!

      • Elizabeth Westra

        Thanks, Alice. I didn’t even notice the rhyme.

    • Leslie Hawthorne

      Cute

  • Christine

    As I’m sure you all know, ladies and gentlemen, our next speaker, Todd Teddeous, is one of the mayoral candidates in our upcoming civic election. It bears repeating that Mr Teddeous has served one very successful term in office already and would be delighted to serve Findlater for a second term.

    Another thing that bears repeating that Todd is a successful businessman in our fair city and has shown a wonderful example of entrepreneurship in the business community. If elected, he hopes to lead Findlater into a new era of successful economic growth and we could mention that many of Todd’s fellow merchants are behind him as he seeks another term in office.

    As you listen tonight please bear in mind our “Zero Heckling” policy. There’s be plenty of time for questions and answers after Todd is done speaking, so if you have questions as he’s outlining his agenda please don’t get your snickers in a twist. You’ll have time to express your opinions and objections after he’s done.

    It bears repeating that anyone who doesn’t co-operate with our policy will be asked to leave — tossed out on their ear if necessary — but I trust we’re all adults here and will allow our speaker due respect and attention. And now, ladies and gentlemen, let’s welcome Mr Todd Teddeous!

    • Lynn Bowie

      so cool. big smile on my face!

      • Christine

        Thank you.

  • Sheila B

    It bears repeating that the burden and risk I bear in obtainting honey from the bee hive born by tree that I must climb in order to bear the delicious treat home to my bear family i’s worth it.

    • Christine

      Now that’s a brain teaser!

  • Joe Volkel

    I am glad that you clarified the correct use of ‘Bears and Bares’. I came within a Hare’s Breath of using the wrong one!

  • Cindy Rosebrook

    An IT staff person at my husband’s company once sent out an email about all of the changes they were making and asked the whole company to bare with them. One of my favorite mix-ups ever.

    • Christine

      I’m sure the poor person was very red-faced when informed of the error. 🙂 and it would pop up as an office joke ever after, I’m sure.

  • I can barely bear to say that “It bears repeating.” is overused. Were I writing I would say something like “It’s important enough to repeat.” It’s nine syllables versus five, but I’ll make the sacrifice to eliminate a cliche.

    • Christine

      And I would say, “It’s worth mentioning (here) that…”

  • TerriblyTerrific

    I always thought of the words, “Bare and Bear!” Thank you! Now, it is clear….

  • zbootvp

    so, I’m guessing when someone says “bear with me” it’s bear not bare?