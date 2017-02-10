One Essential Writing Tip From Mark Twain

by | 21 comments

This post is by our newest regular contributor, Sue Weems. Sue is a writer, teacher, and traveller with an advanced degree in (mostly fictional) revenge. You can read more of her writing tips on her website. Welcome to the team, Sue!

Mark Twain’s advice might be just what you need to take your dialogue and prose to the next level.

One Essential Writing Tip From Mark Twain

Mark Twain is one of my favorite writers. When I read his essays last year, I came across a bit of revising gold in a 1906 essay titled “William Dean Howells.” Most of the essay praises Howells’s prose in general, but the final paragraphs address what Twain calls “stage directions.” He defines them as:

. . . those artifices which authors employ to throw a kind of human naturalness around a scene and a conversation. . . . Some authors overdo the stage directions, [and] they elaborate them quite beyond necessity.

I hadn’t heard the term stage directions used in reference to fiction, and I was intrigued.

Novels don’t have stage directions, do they?

In a play, stage directions are only visible to the audience through the movement and actor’s inflection during the performance. In a novel, we rely on description to set scenes, give context, and deepen characterization. When done well, stage directions don’t distract from the character or action.

Twain lists several examples of what he considers poor stage directions following dialogue. Take a look (and don’t miss his authorial analysis of each in parentheses):  

“. . . replied Alfred, flipping the ash from his cigar.” (This explains nothing; it only wastes space.)

“. . . responded Richard, with a laugh.” (There was nothing to laugh about; there never is. The writer puts it in from habit—automatically; he is paying no attention to his work; or he would see that there is nothing to laugh at; often, when a remark is unusually and poignantly flat and silly, he tries to deceive  the reader by enlarging the stage direction and making Richard break into “frenzies of uncontrollable laughter.” This makes the reader sad.)

“. . . murmured Gladys, blushing.” (This poor old shop-worn blush is a tiresome thing. We get so we would rather Gladys would fall out of the book and break her neck than do it again. She is always doing it, and usually irrelevantly. Whenever it is her turn to murmur she hangs out her blush; it is the only thing she’s got. In a little while we hate her, just as we do Richard.)

Did you notice Twain’s emphasis on the reader?

Twain’s analysis keeps circling back to the reader’s experience, imploring us not to waste the reader’s time or attention. Dialogue is an opportunity to reveal character and move the story forward with conflict, but careless action dilutes our purpose and wears out the reader. 

In a mystery or thriller, the lengthy description of the long walk in the dark might be just the thing to keep the reader on the edge of his seat. In a high-speed chase scene, I don’t care about the driver flipping her hair or the buttery amber-colored custom leather seats, because unless her hair or those seats are going to keep the protagonist from crashing? It’s only slowing me down.

In his concern for the reader, Twain isn’t against using action tags; in fact, he argues that his friend Howells’s stage directions are sometimes so effective, they make dialogue unnecessary. He’s simply tired of overused phrases. If I’m honest, I am too.

How do I find the stage directions in my story?

After reading Twain’s essay, I searched my latest manuscript for stage directions. I began by skimming the story for dialogue, and then evaluating the action sentences before and after each dialogue exchange. 

I asked myself four questions:

  1. Does this action move the character, conflict, or theme forward?
  2. Does the action match the pace of the scene?
  3. Would an actor playing this scene really need this phrase to know how to deliver the line?
  4. How many times have I used the phrase?

Once I started looking for them, stage directions popped up everywhere in my manuscript, and I began cutting the ones that were wasting my reader’s time. 

How to Cut Stage Directions: an (Embarrassing) Example

Here’s a recent work-in-progress with the revision (and analysis in parentheses). In this scene, Evyn’s grandmother Cici is in the hospital after being hit by a car. Their neighbor Lutz is trying to convince Cici to stay put.

Lutz stood. grabbed her elbow “Now listen, Cici. “Evyn can stay at my house, or I’ll stay at yours. You need to rest.” (Grabbed? Not consistent with the tone here, and it doesn’t add anything to conflict or theme. Cut. I added “stood” because before this line, he’s seated away from the bed. I want to move him forward while letting the reader know he’s the one talking. And I want to do it quickly, unlike this analysis note.)

“They’re releasing me today,” Cici said.

“No.” Lutz stood firm, his tone resolute. “They’re not.” (The dialogue is already firm and resolute, so stating it is redundant.)

“So help me, William Lutz, if you meddled with my release, I will have your head. We have only three days until the opening curtain.”

“Have you looked at your leg lately?” Lutz asked, amused. (Again, this adds nothing.)

“It’s a little banged up. I’ve suffered worse.” She sagged against the pillows, looking tired. (Sagging is a better way to show she’s tired. Please pass my Queen of Redundancy crown.)

My stage directions are guilty of the dreaded telling versus showing. The words I crossed out might not always be poor stage directions, but the repetition and careless use of them weakens my writing.

Revising Stage Directions Might Just Save Your Readers

Twain closes his essay with a warning:

I always notice stage directions, because they fret me and keep me trying to get out of their way, just as the automobiles do . . . by and by they become monotonous and I get run over.

Let’s pay homage to the great Mark Twain and avoid running over readers with our stage directions.

Can you think of stage directions that distract rather than help, like Richard laughing or Gladys blushing? Let us know in the comments.

PRACTICE

For today’s practice, you have two options:

  1. Open the last dialogue exchange you wrote. Take fifteen minutes to search out places where you used stage directions, and revise to eliminate the unnecessary ones. Post the before and after.
  2. Write a short scene with dialogue, perhaps with two characters arguing about the necessity of something. After eight minutes of writing, stop and revise for seven minutes, taking out any unneeded action tags or stage directions. Post both versions.

When you’re done, share your writing in the comments below. Let us see the original, unedited version, and your second pass with better stage directions. And if you post, be sure to leave feedback for at least three other writers!

 

Sue Weems
Sue Weems
Sue Weems is a writer, teacher, and traveller with an advanced degree in (mostly fictional) revenge. When she’s not rationalizing her love for parentheses (and dramatic asides), she follows a sailor around the globe with their four children, two dogs, and an impossibly tall stack of books to read. You can read more of her writing tips on her website.
  • LilianGardner

    Thank you, Sue. This is one of the handiest lessons on ‘stage directions’, which is new to me. I’m a culprit in adding some action after a dialogue, and only now I see how awful it is.
    I’ll be crossing out a lot of these from revision, as of today.

    • It was new to me too, Lilian. Glad it helped. Thank you so much for reading and commenting.

  • ruth varner

    Great post, Sue! I’ve never seen this approach to writing and it makes sense. In our local writers’ group, we do encourage the inclusion of action along with dialogue to add interest for the reader, to help understand the characters, to break up a scene. But I can see that the wrong kind of action diminishes the text. Thanks!

    • Hi Ruth! I agree– Twain’s essay helped me reconsider what kinds of action worked best, instead of just adding it for action’s sake (a mistake I found I often make, sadly). Glad it helped. Thanks for reading and commenting!

  • Pingback: One Essential Writing Tip From Mark Twain | Creative Writing()

  • Sunil Kaushal

    Thank you Sue. Can see better now how we bog down the reader with unnecessary action or descriptions which only detracts from the core plot.

    • You’re welcome– Twain’s examples made me laugh and helped me make some improvements to my writing. I’m glad you found this useful.

  • I see the logic of your post and I agree with it. Just that it contradicts what we have been taught, that if people just talk and don’t move, smile, do something else in the meanwhile, they are only talking heads. And this is bad writing. Where is the truth, ultimately?

    • Hi Elena! I don’t think Twain’s idea is to eliminate meaningful and necessary movement. He’s looking specifically at action that is repetitious (for example, if I had Lutz stand every time he speaks– it becomes monotonous) or action that doesn’t help the reader set the scene. His essay helped me see quite a few places where I could tighten my writing– something that isn’t always easy for me to evaluate without outside help. I hope you’ll take the examples that are valuable and leave the rest. Thanks for reading and commenting!

  • Your comments on Twain’s emphasis on the reader, the reader’s POV, stood out to me. Thanks.

    • Thanks for reading and commenting, Dennis.

  • Theodora Chase

    Great post Sue! I must admit I always steer away from the dialogue by using action tags which are not quite necessary. This post really helped me, thanks!!

    • It’s a tricky balance, Theodora. Twain’s examples helped me differentiate between the ones that help the reader and the ones that I could cut to make my writing stronger. Glad it helped!

  • Collis Harris

    I’ve discovered that whenever you post an article,Sue, it offers specific advice that we writers overlook. This article is another example of how to keep the reader engaged and not bore the poor soul to death. Thank you for posting it.

    • Thanks Collis! Glad it was helpful. I’m learning right along with you. Thanks for stopping by to read and comment.

  • Madani

    I saw your comments just as I was going to revise a manuscript inspired from Mark Twain’s Tom Sawyer. I did well.
    P.S
    I write in French

    • Nice, Madani! I’m revising my comment– at first I read “translating.” Reading too fast. Glad you found you had few action tags to revise. Thanks for reading!

  • Shauna Bolton

    I found this very helpful. As I worked through it, I also saw ways to compress and add more descriptive detail to help the reader “see” the characters more completely. Here are my two versions.

    ORIGINAL VERSION
    The auction over, people went inside to do business. As he walked to Judge Wilson’s table, Abner saw a man standing there, waiting. “Judge! Is this the stinking polecat who bought my land?”
    Judge Wilson looked up at Abner sharply before signing the deed. “No, the buyer isn’t here. This feller paid.”
    The man touched his hat. “Peter O’Malley.”
    Abner stiffened. “Why ain’t he here himself? Ain’t he got the sand to look me in the eye when he takes what’s mine? What right’s he got anyway?”
    “A man has to pay his taxes,” O’Malley said.
    Abner flushed. “With what? Did I ever get cash money when I sold my livestock and produce at the House? Of course not! All I ever got…Hell! All anybody ever gets is credit.”
    “Mr. Dolan could have helped you.”
    Abner spat. “I saw Dolan a few months back. He wasn’t in a lending mood.”
    “So, he didn’t like how you ran things. A man who can’t keep his place don’t deserve it.”
    Abner’s hands clenched. “I have kept my place!” he shouted. “Injuns burnt us out more times than I can count. And I’m still here! My whole family is buried on that land. And I’m still here! I’ve busted my butt since my daddy’s death to make the place pay. Without cash money, nobody can pay his taxes, and you know it!”
    O’Malley smirked. “Looks like you got scalped this time, sonny.”
    Judge Wilson tried to intervene, but Abner ignored him.
    “Did the House scalp my daddy, too? The first time he went to Tunstall’s for supplies, I found him on the road, lying in the dirt with a bullet in his back.”
    “Injuns did that! Everybody knows it.”
    “Apaches would’ve taken the horses, not the wagon and bob-wire, too. It weren’t no Injuns killed him, and everybody knows that, too!”
    “Judge,” O’Malley said, “muzzle this bull calf before somebody turns him into veal.”
    The judge pursed his lips in disgust. “Why don’t you take the deed and be on your way? The kid’s right. The House has never paid him, or anybody else, cash money, in all the time it’s been here. No man can pay his taxes without cash money. He’s right about that, too. And about keeping his place, he did just fine until you boys ganged up on him. He’s also right about his pa’s death. Most folks in Lincoln County don’t believe Indians killed Phineas, and I’m one of them.” He stepped closer to O’Malley. “You let him be, or I’ll see somebody hangs for it.”
    O’Malley looked hard at the judge before he tipped his hat and smiled. “I’ll tell ‘em, Judge. I surely will.” He picked up the deed and walked into the mercantile. (458)

    REVISED VERSION
    The auction over, people went inside to do business. As Abner walked to Judge Wilson’s table, he saw a man waiting there. “Judge! Is this the stinking polecat who bought my land?”
    Judge Wilson looked up before signing the deed. “No. This feller paid for it.”
    The man chuckled and touched his hat. “Peter O’Malley.”
    Abner stiffened. “Why ain’t he here himself? Ain’t he got the sand to look me in the eye when he takes what’s mine? What right’s he got anyway?”
    “A man has to pay his taxes,” O’Malley said.
    Abner flushed. “With what? Did I ever get cash money when I sold my livestock and produce at the House? Of course not! All I ever got…Hell! All anybody ever gets is credit.”
    “Mr. Dolan could have helped you.”
    “I saw Dolan a few months back. He wasn’t in a lending mood.”
    “That’s too bad,” he said, smiling. Still, a man who can’t keep his place don’t deserve it.”
    “I have kept my place!” Abner shouted, his fists clenched. “Injuns burnt us out more times than I can count. And I’m still here! My whole family is buried on that land. And I’m still here! I’ve busted my butt since my daddy’s death to make the place pay. Nobody can pay his taxes without cash money, and you know it!”
    O’Malley smirked. “Looks like you got scalped this time, sonny.”
    Judge Wilson tried to intervene, but Abner ignored him.
    “Did the House scalp my daddy, too? The first time he went to Tunstall’s store for supplies, I found him on the road, dead in the dirt with a bullet in his back.”
    “Injuns did that! Everybody knows it.”
    “Apaches would’ve taken the horses, not the wagon and bob-wire, too. It weren’t no Injuns killed him, and everybody knows that, too!”
    “Judge,” O’Malley said, “muzzle this bull calf before somebody turns him into veal.”
    The judge pursed his lips in disgust. “Mr. O’Malley, why don’t you take this deed and be on your way? The boy’s right. The House has never paid him, or anybody else, cash money, in all the time it’s been here. No man can pay his taxes without cash money. He’s right about that, too. And about keeping his place, he did just fine until you boys ganged up on him. He’s also right about his pa’s death. Most folks in Lincoln County don’t believe Indians killed Phineas, and I’m one of them.” He stood, his palms on the table, and leaned toward O’Malley. “You let him be, or I’ll see someone hangs for it.”
    O’Malley looked hard at the judge before he tipped his hat and smiled. “I’ll tell ‘em, Judge. I surely will.” He picked up the deed and disappeared into the mercantile. (460)

    • I like how you keep the dialogue going with minimal interruption. It definitely matches the pace of the scene. I didn’t understand why O’Malley chuckled at the beginning when Abner is clearly fighting mad, but if it is something we need to know about his character then it does add to the scene. O’Malley smiles several times in the exchange, which might be something to watch later in case it gets repetitious. The only line that really stopped me was this one: “Judge Wilson tried to intervene, but Abner ignored him.” I couldn’t picture how the judge tried to intervene and why we needed to know if it was ignored anyway. Just an idea to consider, so feel free to discard at will. Really strong conflict and character work at play here. Thanks so much for writing and sharing your practice!

  • Diane Turner

    Great article, Sue. Useful and specific. Thank you.

    • Glad it was helpful, Diane. Thanks for stopping by!

  • Piper

    Amazing article! Really helped with my dialogue, it’s usually so awkward and I think this really helped to make it more natural