Why Music Is a Writer’s Secret Weapon (+ Win a Year of Music for Writing)

Hi, fellow writers! I’m delighted that I get the chance to talk about one of my favorite things: music for writing.

Why We Need Music Playlists

Music is awesome. It’s evocative. But you know this already; after all, there’s a reason movies and inspirational/religious services use it so carefully.

Music can help you become a better writer. You don’t have to listen while you write; I know many of you need silence to spin words. However, I believe it’s important to have a soundtrack for your stories, your books, your worlds. It makes them feel richer; it helps you, the writer, to create the mood effectively.

Music sets the scene for your stories. When you have the perfect music going for your story, you’re creating atmosphere for you and your future readers.

Now, everyone has different tastes when it comes to music for writing. Some folks enjoy popular tunes with lyrics that fit their scenes. Some prefer classical, or jazz, or awesome indie tunes.

Me? I love two kinds: movie music without words, and really intense music from varying genres. Check it out: here are just a few songs from my playlist for my WIP, Notte.

The first three are very much like movie music—vast, epic things, instrumental and passionate. The last three are much more intimate, taking the view from world-wide and epic to individual moments, felt deep in the soul.

I have playlists for each and every mood. For some specific characters. For some specific books.

And personally, I prefer to stream those saved playlists. Here’s why.

Why We Like Streaming Music

There’s nothing wrong with good old MP3s or iTunes. However, streaming services give us enormous variety: we can listen to music we’ve never heard, switch in the middle of songs that aren’t working, explore new artists based on artists we already love, and do it all without costing us .99 for every new tune.

I dig streaming music. I especially love streaming music we can download (legally), enabling customizable playlists on the go. Ah, but there’s a problem: ads.

Ads suck.

My last straw came two years ago. I was writing, deep in a scene involving character death. I’d been building to this scene for the past seven months, and my music playlist was perfect: intense. Soaring. Grieving. It held anger and closure and just the right notes—

Then suddenly, this smashed through my imagination like the Kool-aid guy through a wall.

Hannaford is a perfectly lovely grocery store, for the record, but that ad was NOTHING like what I’d been listening to. It threw me completely out of the scene I was writing.

I saw the same thing happen to my writing partner yesterday. She has a specific playlist for the middle-grade book she’s writing—and in the middle of an intense scene with the witch who transformed her prince into a weasel, an ad for Panda Express came on. No offense to the yummy panda, but this wrecked the moment for her. She actually threw her headphones on the table and had to go for a walk to get her head back in the game.

Ads are not the end of the world, but they really do suck. And that’s why today’s giveaway is the bee’s knees.

Do you listen to music as you write? What’s your favorite music for writing? Let us know in the comments!

PRACTICE

Today, let music inspire your writing. Play my mini writer’s playlist above and see where it takes you. Write a new story for fifteen minutes. When you’re done, share your writing in the comments, and be sure to leave feedback for your fellow writers!

Ruthanne Reid
Ruthanne Reid
Ruthanne Reid creates worlds, then invites people to come play in them. Her latest book, HALF-SHELL PROPHECIES, debuted as the #10 bestseller for contemporary fantasy on Amazon.

To see what she's all about (and snag a free book), visit RuthanneReid.com.
  • Joel Wright

    I have just recently started writing seriously, so I havent tried listening to music with it yet. If I was listening, I would listen to a song from the Amazing Spider-Man 2 called My Enemy by Hans Zimmer and the Magnificent Six. It expresses the loneliness and pain of Electro and really sets the mood for moments of hurt and anger. I would also listen to some pop songs because they help me with thinking of relations to other people.

    • Zimmer is often one of my go-to artists. And welcome to the writing world! We’re in this together, so feel free to ask questions along the way. 🙂

  • I often go onto Youtube and listen to old music videos. I get inspired big time! Recently listened to John Denver “The Eagle and the Hawk.” One of my sci fi characters listened to that song and said, “I want blood on my feathers!” During the recent short story contest, listening to Stevie Nicks “Gold Dust Woman” inspired the sub-plot of my story about Princess Flimmerwither.

  • Azure Darkness Yugi

    For quite, somber scenes. I like to listen to It’s Raining Somewhere Else from Undertale. It’s a kind of track where characters having a nice chat. But letting out some emotional baggage. In one of my stories. I plain to listen to that song when I have the hero and villain just talk. No battle to stop the other’s plain. Or some tactical villain monologue. Just talk. Like friends. But when the conversation ends, they’ll be enemies once more.

    • I love that!

      • Azure Darkness Yugi

        Thank you. I recommend giving a the song I mention a listen when you have the time.

  • Karma Kitty

    What is the writing prompt for this or are we just trying to share it as much as possible?

    • It’s in the gray “practice” section. 🙂

      • Karma Kitty

        Oh okay thank you

        • 🙂 Write well! (Notte is my next book in progress!)

          • Karma Kitty

            Thank you!

          • Karma Kitty

            Does the playlist read msdos on the pic?

      • Karma Kitty

        Notte is this it?

  • Barbara Neville Johnson

    Outlaw country and classic rock & roll. Lyrics are a must! Hey, different strokes…

    • Fantastic! That’s totally atmospheric stuff. 😀

      • Barbara Neville Johnson

        Cheers! Thanks for sharing.

  • Claire

    Bach inspires me; from his somber cello suites to his lofty cantatas and creepy toccata. I also like Wagner with his passionate and bombastic pieces. I find classical music can certainly provide me with the aural stimulation for whatever story I’m writing.

    • Oh, FANTASTIC choices! I love both those composers; one semester at college, I could only use one hand due to an injury, and my teacher taught me this for one hand: https://youtu.be/QqA3qQMKueA

      To this day, that piece for me is the ultimate in grieving and beauty.

      • Claire

        I agree with you, Ruthanne. This particular Partita is beautiful. His music can really pull at your heartstrings much like his Cello Suite in D minor. Thanks for sharing the video of Hilary Hahn. She’s definitely a virtuosic interpreter of Bach’s music.

  • Hi Ruthanne, I was so happy to see Aphelion on your playlist. Instrumental music, especially such from OST inspires me so much for writing. Aphelion is one of the first’s I discovered when I fell in love with the genre 😀

  • Tom P Alberti

    From the swinging sounds of Count Basie to the mellowness of Kenny G, the sound of jazz inspires a mood of romance, comedy and times a blaring note off of Gillespie’s trumpet invokes an imaginary line that when crossed can lead to a compelling touch of prose.

  • dougspak

    I’m working on a novel with the blues as a backdrop, so I’ve been listening to some of the greats, current and past. I also have a good friend who heads a blues band. He’s going to put music to some blues lyrics I’ve written with the idea being to have a soundtrack to support the book. Probably a crazy idea, but what writer isn’t half crazy anyway.

  • Robo Hunter

    I have always had a play-list for all my writing projects. It helps me place myself in the characters environment.

  • Loretta Chefchaouni

    I’ve found some playlists on 8tracks.com that inspire me. I look through the ones tagged “writing” and usually pick something that incorporates indie tracks and love songs to give me feels. 🙂 It’s a good way to hear stuff I’ve never listened to before.

  • Jay Warner

    When writing my opening scene, where my protagonist leaves Halifax on an ice cutter set for the arctic, I listened to “Farewell to Nova Scotia” an old tune sung by Schooner Fare. Puts me in the mood every time.

  • TerriblyTerrific

    Already done! Thank you! And, I shared it on “Pinterest” and “LinkedIn.”

  • Syrae

    The classical is great to keep me focused; it gives me room in my head to create and not be distracted. Bach, Beethoven, Vivaldi are my favorites, but I have no favorite symphonies.
    I tend to make a playlist for specific characters; that tends to help for certain scenes.

  • pacman

