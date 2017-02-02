Why You Should Consider Writing With an Omniscient Narrator

by | 8 comments

Today’s guest post is by Martin Cavannagh. Martin is a writer for Reedsy, a publishing network that helps educate authors and connect them with the best freelance editing, design and marketing talent. He recently published an article on Writing in Third Person Limited and Omniscient.

“Don’t write third person omniscient.” That’s a piece of advice often echoed by editors, publishers and agents alike. But being the rebellious creatures they are, as soon as authors hear someone tell them what they must do, they get an itch to do the exact opposite.

Why You Should Consider Writing With an Omniscient Narrator

But before you “stick it to the man” and start drafting your magnum opus in third person omniscient, let’s look at some examples of when that perspective is best used and discover why the industry often favors “closer” points of view.

Omniscient Narrators

Third person omniscient literally means to write with an “all-knowing” narrator: one who is aware of the thoughts of any character at any time, and has insight into the complete history of the story’s world.

Third person omniscient is incredibly useful if you need:

More flexibility with your narration

Because your narrator sits outside the story, they can tell the reader anything to help progress the story. You can also play with the narrator’s tone. His or her persona can be used to reinforce the world of the book—such as in historical fiction, where the narrator’s tone is often like that of a historian, which in turns lends the illusion of authenticity to the fictional plot.

Conversely, the narrator’s tone can contrast that of the story, perhaps adding a wry, satirical spin to an otherwise dry and serious plot.

Dramatic irony

Third person omniscience allows the author to communicate something that’s unknown to the main characters. With closer perspectives, it’s harder to create that wonderful tension you get when you know that your point-of-view character is walking into a trap or making an obvious mistake.

Quicker transitions in action

Say you’re writing a political thriller that involves many moving parts and important characters in different locations. To tell this story from a limited perspective like first person or third person limited, you would either have to jump between the points of view of multiple characters (which can get messy) or have your characters explain the goings-on through dialogue (which can fall into the trap of “telling not showing”). An omniscient narrator can easily bounce between places and timelines, giving the author enough flexibility to tell an expansive story.

Technically, there are no limits to how you can tell your story with an omniscient narrator. You will, however, often have to work harder to create intimacy between your reader and your characters. That is just one of the reasons why new authors are often encouraged to take a “closer” point of view.

Third Person Limited

Readers are hardwired to empathize with protagonists. Experienced authors know this, and even when they have an omniscient narrator, they will be careful not to strain this empathy by head-hopping and going on too many narrative tangents. One reason for the popularity of third person limited is that it helps prevent those classic errors by having one simple rule: the narrator knows nothing but what the main character perceives and remembers.

Third person limited will help you:

Create greater intimacy between main characters and readers

In third person limited, the reader has access to the inner thoughts and feelings of the main character. But unlike first person narratives, there is a critical sliver of distance between the protagonist and the narrator—allowing for a slightly more subjective perspective. Details that a first person narrator would omit, for fear of coming across as petty or flawed, can be revealed in third person limited.

Maintain greater uncertainty of secondary character

Because your narrator can only perceive what the protagonist does, there can be an ambiguity as to the motivations and emotions of other characters. If your protagonist notices someone in a flop sweat, the reader is challenged to decipher what this means. Is he nervous? Does he have a cold? Has he just been playing basketball?

This uncertainty often encourages a more satisfying narrative style, in which the author doesn’t spoon-feed the characters’ emotions and intentions to the reader.

Tell a story in which your reader’s perspective evolves alongside that of a character

Many great stories hinge on changing relationships and perspectives. Think of a paranoid thriller where a man discovers that he works for lizard people. Or take a look at Pride and Prejudice where Lizzie Bennett learns that Mr. Darcy isn’t an insensitive jerk after all.

Third person limited allows the reader to experience the joy, intrigue, or horror of your revelations. That’s why it’s so rare to find a mystery novel written with an omniscient narrator.

Practice Both Points of View

As always, there’s no easy way to determine which narrative perspective is right for your book. It’s only through practice and experimentation that you will get a better understanding of how limited and omniscient narrators can bring the best your stories to life.

And with that in mind, head to the practice section below.

Do you write fiction with an omniscient narrator? If so, what does it add to your stories that you wouldn’t get with first person or third person limited? Let us know in the comments.

PRACTICE

Take fifteen minutes to practice using the third person omniscient point of view. Write a scene in which one character proposes something to another character. It may be a marriage proposal, a business deal, a hit job, or even a dinner invitation.

Write the scene from the perspective of an omniscient narrator. This narrator must: a) have a voice that’s distinct from either character; and b) reveal something of which neither character is aware.

When you’re done, share your writing in the comments below. And if you share, be sure to leave feedback for at least three other writers.

Guest Blogger
Guest Blogger
This article is by a guest blogger. Would you like to write for The Write Practice? Check out our guest post guidelines.
  • TerriblyTerrific

    Good article. I usually like the main character to be the narrator. I have not used this “Third person” in my writing. But, you never know.

  • nicewriters

    I am at present writing a story of history fiction with two main characters, father and son. They both become hero’s my aim to push the story through is with the third person narrating omniscient point of view. I was told I could not do this, but it works for me, and I will pursue it.

  • I’m a novice author, and started writing my novel in third person omniscient without realising. After discovering this, I also found I’m not really meant to do it. So I made a reason to keep it – my protag dies and can only exists in a different realm, and omniscient will allow me to narrate his *and* his friends’ actions. All I’ve got to do now is figure out how to avoid head-hopping…

  • retrogeegee

    Katy and Deidre both wore the school’s purple, blue amd yellow plaid skirts the white blazers plum blazers. Their matching plum headbands reinforced the twinsy look their lean swaying figures projected as they walked down the elm lined street from their redbricked schoolhouse to their white claborred green shuttered homes a mile away. As their heads leaned together Katy’s face remained passive as a big grim spread across DIedre’s while she whispered, “So tell me what did Farely have to say to you as we were leaving class.”

    “Oh, nothing of any interest, ” said Katy shrugging her shoulders and shifting the burden of her back pack.

    Deidre noticed the color creeping up Katy’s cheeks and thought to herself how closed off her supposed best friend to sharing intimacies. She wondered why Katy didn’t trust just as Katy was wondering why Deidre had to know every detail of her life. Why couldn’t Deidre be content with sharing movies, books and the like? Why couldn’t her friend be satisfied with what she was comfortable sharing. Why this need to dig, dig dig?

    My fifteen minutes is up. Question: When doing third person Omniscient, are the characters thoughts supposed to go in quotation marks, or just what they say?

  • Pam

    I could sure use some examples of Third Person Omniscient. Would “The Book Thief” by Marcus Zusak be considered Third Person Omniscient? He sure does a good job at it, whatever it is. Any other examples? Thanks.

  • You make some good points here and omniscient can work in a novel, if done correctly, but when it comes to short stories, it’s a tough sell for me.

  • Karley

    “The Ludeswik, you say?” she asked again.
    “Yes, God damn it, that’s the name of the damn place. Now do you wanna go or not?”
    But Kacy wasn’t at all concerned with the restaurant’s title, as her pause of silence had led Nate to believe; but rather, it was the location. She wondered if it was too far for an small and easy excuse to work in an effort to slip home (alone) after they ate- for she was a horrible liar, and she did not at all find the man attractive. At least not yet, anyways. She also didn’t take him as the understanding or respectable type for all of the fifteen minutes that she’d talked to him at the bar. But, boy, was she hungry- very, very hungry- and when she imagined herself home alone with a full belly, a slight smile swept across her rosy lips.
    Meanwhile, Nate’s beard was growing full of frustration as he tightened his thin lips. He tried to be patient with this woman- who had proven herself to be the indecisive type that he did not like- and whether it was the lengthiness of her pause, or the realization of his own lapse in judgment; he did not know. The only thing that Nate knew on the night that he and Kacy first met was that she got on his damn nerves.
    “Alright, let’s head out! You ready?”
    Her sudden reply startled him, but he didn’t detect the eagerness in her voice. He hadn’t even noticed her collecting her things; yet there she stood- purse in hand, coat on, and ready to go. Hell, he was surprised that all her thinking had resulted in a yes. In his experience, it was usually choices made in haste that suited him well.
    “After you,” he gestured the path with his arm in gentlemanly gesture.
    “Thank you,” she replied, curtsying slightly with a flirty wink.
    There was an undeniable chemistry between the two as they headed out of the smoky bar and into the clear, quiet night. It (ironically) mirrored the cloudiness that surrounded their understanding of one another before dinner, and the clarity that ensued after their predispositions had been washed away over good conversation and a bottle of red wine.

  • drjeane

    This was a great exercise as I’ve just begun research on a potential book where a building, an old one-room country school is the narrator. As today’s exercise continued work done earlier, I’m not sure it will make sense without the prior context, but will share what came through today.

    Taylor School Origins

    I was built in the later part of the 19th century and seem to have absorbed something from everyone who came through my doors whether they sat at the students desks or in the front of the room at the teacher’s desk. While telling you my story, I will also be telling you theirs. It’s unavoidable, their presence became my soul, it is what formed the core of me, beyond the physical walls, doors, and windows. And, it wasn’t just the people, but the bees that settled into my north wall on some years or the baby squirrels who died near my coal furnace. I also absorbed the energy of the land upon which I sat, the hills surrounding my narrow valley, and the creek that ran nearby.

    Where shall I begin? How about with the construction itself. At that time, the part of me that was aware was barely a seed, so I’ll have to let one of my founders tell this part. Meet George Flannery. He was instrumental in getting the neighboring families together to decide a schoolhouse was needed. There were others in the county, but none close enough for some of the families near my valley. I’ll let George take over in a bit, but want to further set the stage for you.

    I was here waiting – just a feeling in the ground that something special was coming. My valley was open on the west side to a small gravel road. One the other side of the road a field stretched to the west to the banks of Bob’s Creek. In very rainy weather the creek might flood, but never got so high as to cross over to my valley. The very high steep hill to my north ran above a small stream and was very high and steep, while the one on the south was tree covered and more gently sloped. To the east the valley continued for a mile or so, but was tree covered and crowded with underbrush.