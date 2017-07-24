7 Inspiring Writing Tips From On Writing Well

I’ve had the book On Writing Well: The Classic Guide to Writing Nonfiction by William Zinsser on my shelf since my pre-law school journalism days. That is, I’ve had it on my shelf for a while. I don’t remember who gave it to me, but I do remember how it made me feel.

It made me feel like I could be a better writer.

7 Inspiring Writing Tips From On Writing Well

Reviewing the book again, I remember why I liked it. It’s (unsurprisingly) written well and is full of useful tips. I’m through re-reading “Part I: Principles” and I can’t not share its best tips:

1. The heart of good non-fiction writing is the “personal transaction.”

The personal transaction is the connection you make with the reader. The best ones occur when your enthusiasm, your history with a subject matter, or your connection to the topic comes through in your writing. Ultimately, Zinsser writes, the product that you must sell is not the subject you’re writing about, but who you are.

2. Simplicity is king.

Zinsser says it best:

“Every word that serves no function, every long word that could be a short word, every adverb that carries the same meaning that’s already in the verb, every passive construction that leaves the reader unsure of who is doing what—these are the thousand and one adulterants that weaken the strength of a sentence.”

3. Simplicity is hard.

Clarity is essential to any nonfiction writing, but Zinsser doesn’t pretend like it’s easy. It takes revision after revision after revision:

4. What about style?

How do you both form a connection with the reader and keep your language simple?

First, you master the fundamentals. You practice. Then, just be yourself. That’s your style.

Reaching for “gaudy similes and tinseled adjectives” does not create style, Zinsser writes. Style comes from your authenticity and uniqueness.

How do you pull that into your writing? Relax and have confidence.

5. Write in the first person, if you can.

It’s easier to be natural and retain your humanity.

6. Don’t get caught up with pleasing your audience.

Try not to guess what editors want to publish or what the country is in the mood to read:

“Editors and readers don’t know what they want to read until they read it. Besides, they’re always looking for something new.”

7. Dictionaries and thesauruses are your friends.

They also remind you of all the word choices out there, helping you to avoid clichés.

Writing Well Takes Practice

Zinssler’s absolutely right that writing is hard. But his book isn’t discouraging—rather, it inspires me to keep practicing. There’s always room to grow as a writer, and I love that On Writing Well outlines major ways we can all grow.

Which of these tips do you find most challenging to apply? Let us know in the comments.

PRACTICE

Take fifteen minutes to write about what you do for a living, keeping Zinsser’s tips in mind. Is the language simple? Did you bring your personality to the writing? Share in the comments section! And if you share, remember to leave feedback for your fellow writers so we can all grow.

Monica M. Clark
Monica M. Clark
Monica is a lawyer trying to knock out her first novel. She lives in D.C. but is still a New Yorker. You can follow her on her blog or on Twitter (@monicamclark).
  • Azure Darkness Yugi

    These tips going to be so helpful. Going to bookmark this so I can ream them if I need it.

  • Shauna Bolton

    I don’t work anymore, at least not for a paycheck. I practiced law once. My first job lasted two years before I was fired. It wasn’t personal; everybody was getting fired. At the Embarcadero Center across the street, another law firm fired 450 lawyers in a single day. Associates, partners with books of business – they streamed from buildings all over San Francisco’s Financial District during working hours, carrying banker’s boxes with their personal belongings. Long lines formed at bus stops. Gridlock paralyzed the streets as parking terraces disgorged the sports cars of the now unemployed. I wasn’t sad about losing my job. Scared, yes. I had student loans to pay just like everyone else. But my firm was a snake pit. I was eager to leave.

    I went back to school and became a high school teacher of English, social studies, humanities. I cajoled teenagers in four states into learning how to read, to write, and to think coherently. In between jobs, I substituted at local high schools, tutored after school, taught Adult Basic Education and GED prep at a community college, taught GRE prep in night school. I became a National Board Certified teacher in Language Arts. Then, it ended.

    Idiopathic pulmonary arterial hypertension – a fatal disease of the heart and lungs. I couldn’t breathe, work, shop. I couldn’t change my bed or do laundry. I couldn’t walk from one room to another without having chest pain or gasping for breath. Two-and-a-half years straddling the divide between life and death. A central line implanted in my chest. An ambulatory drug pump going night and day. A deadly medical crisis every six months. Pain so intense I prayed to die. My only hope was lung transplant.

    I went to Pittsburgh alone to live with friends. Five weeks later, a double lung transplant, followed by seven years of crisis upon crisis. I can breathe, but my body is falling apart. A paralyzed stomach. Irritable bowel syndrome and small intestinal bacterial overgrowth. Chronic myofascial pain. Muscle and joint pain. Kidney damage. Upper respiratory viral infections during the holidays for each of past three years. An allergic reaction to medication causing chronic rejection and permanent lung damage.

    I have a new job. Take two handfuls of pills everyday. Administer other drugs several times a day with nasal sprays, inhalers, and nebulizers. Weigh myself daily and check blood pressure. Visit eight different doctors to keep an eye on things. Stay away from sick people, especially children. Wash my hands over and over. Disinfect the grocery carts at the supermarket. Carry Purell in my purse.

    Follow a new diet. Avoid grapefruit and pomegranate because they mess with my immunosuppressants. Avoid high potassium foods that will poison my kidneys if I eat too much. Tomatoes, bananas, avocados, and beans. Dried fruit and nuts. Chocolate. No smorgasbords. No under-cooked steaks or runny eggs. No sashimi. No alcohol – ever.

    Keep my creatinine down. Get as much exercise as possible without triggering chronic pain or provoking my osteoporosis into fractures. Iron and bone-building infusions that cause nausea, that makes me stop eating and drinking, that makes me lose weight, that leaves me weak and fragile.

    Stay alert to every ache and pain, every chest twinge, labored breath, and faintness. Any one might be the start of a life-threatening illness. Live with so many health catastrophes that I can’t even recognize a cold when I get it.

    Constant trips to the hospital for blood tests, pulmonary function tests, x-rays, MRI scans, CT scans, physical therapy, emergency room visits, inpatient stays.

    Watch my lung transplant friends die.

    Most people wouldn’t call it a job, but I spend more time just keeping myself alive than I ever spent at work.

    • Bonnie

      Wow. Such a heartbreaking story. But, the writing is excellent. Good work!

    • Dawn White

      Your story is so challenging to read, you’ve been thru so much. I’m so sorry to hear you’ve had to deal with so much difficulty … you write it well. I’d love to hear more about how you are coping with this emotionally as well. What are you learning? What, if anything, is Life giving you? How could your difficulties be working in your favor? Is there anything you can find that could be positive from this experience…?

  • Nachiketa

    Thanks a lot Madam Monica for taking the pains to help aspiring writers of which I am one. Albeit, I still have no notion what to write about. I am in the same dilemma as the famous heroine of Shakespeare in hisdrama The merchant of Venice. Oh me the word choose, so far as I can recall while I am sitting in an auditorium waiting for a company’s Annual General Meeting to begin. However, I wish you could enlighten us somewhat about the ” master the fundamentals”. Hope to learn from you again. By the way I am, also, a lawyer.
    Nachiketa

  • Sarah

    I have so many ideas that I don’t know where to begin. I try to write every day. Maybe I need a bit more confidence and a lot less self criticism. Thank you for writing this blog. It really opened my eyes for different opportunities for me!

  • Alan James

    I should get rid of procrastination!