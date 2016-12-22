Becoming Writer

Why You Should Write Poetry in the Midst of Tragedy

Today’s guest post is by Ryan McRae. Ryan is the founder of The ADHD Nerd, a blog dedicated to helping people with ADHD be more productive, focused and happy. He recently wrote the book Conquering the Calendar and Getting More Done (which you can get for free here). He has spoken all over the world, including Afghanistan. He can be reached at theadhdnerd@gmail.com.

In 2012, I headed to Afghanistan to be an independent contractor for the military—I’d train soldiers on radiation safety. I’d never been in the military and what I knew about the war in Afghanistan was covered by two-minute snippets every once in a great while.

So when my plane landed in Afghanistan, I was unprepared to say the least. Learning military culture, navigating a foreign land and pulling myself out of crippling homesickness was my full time job.

The transition was tough. I was assigned to jump from base to base, week to week. I carried 240 lbs of equipment on me. But when it was quiet, when I didn’t have a class to teach, the day was mine.

And I attempted to spend the most of the time writing.

Writing in the Midst of Struggle

I attempted to write fantasy or sci-fi but because I was in such a foreign land, but it was hard to drum up another world when I was already one.

I attempted to write my memoirs while in Afghanistan, but I was reliving my stressful, tattered life, and it became hard to write about how homesick I was and then actually be homesick.

I wrote a blog, but that was to keep people aware that I was doing just fine. Then I started writing haikus on my blog. You know, the ol’ 5-7-5 syllable structure.

People loved them and soon it grew into something. I could write a haiku that expressed the struggle of this war. They were simple but packed a lot of meaning:

I hold your letter
Like a young boy holds
The hand of one who loves him

The greater distance
between you and I is found
between our sunsets.

Every day a plane goes—
To find someone, to take them.
Here, there or to God.

These small pieces of poetry forced me to tightly confine the tragedy I saw all around me. They helped me process the brutal parts of war: the violence, loneliness, and isolation.

Sure, I could journal about them, but I found my writing to turn into either explaining what I saw or just listing my feelings. It didn’t make for good writing at all.

Constructing a haiku helped me reach the meaning of what I was feeling faster.

Poetry Expresses Tragedy

The Psalms rarely have a joyous tone, but instead are full of laments and regret:

Rouse yourself! Why do you sleep, O Lord?
Awake, do not cast us off forever!
Why do you hide your face?
Why do you forget our affliction and oppression?
—Ps 44:23–24

You may want to try writing a poem around the tragedies that have crashed into your heart. Journaling about them is great, but a poem, no matter how awkward it might feel to write, taps into our what our heart is feeling at the smallest and deepest level.

My mother recently passed unexpectedly while I was working in China for three months. In my journal over the following weeks I wrote:

We sit on the bench, you and I.
You tell me how much you would have loved the fountain, the spray on your face.
The sunset soon behind it, splitting it slowly, a smooth carved stone being cleaved.
I pat you on the hand, and let you sit there awhile.
I let you stay and I walk on to the bus, and soon to the plane home.
And I wonder if the others will see your graceful outline sitting down, watching the water.
I wonder if you will ask them where they are from.
And when I need you again I will summon you with the clench of my fist, the warmth of my heart,
An incantation only I can mutter.
After I tell you my secret, my longing, my missing you, I’ll leave you in another place where the air is warm
and you can watch the water again.

I returned to that work, over and over, fine tuning it, and soon it said what I needed, what my prose couldn’t express well at all.

Beginning a Poetic Journey

I hear you, reader: what if you’ve never written poetry? What if this is new territory, a brave new world?

I suggest the following:

Build similes.

They don’t have to be perfect. They can be clunky and awkward like a freshman at a senior prom (see what I did there?). Similes help your fiction and nonfiction writing as well as yourself because you are artfully articulating what something feels like, bringing something known into the unknown.

Here are some examples of how to start thinking about creating similes around tragedy:

What is it like to lose a parent?

It’s like living in a house with no floor.
It’s like having the road end before you.
It’s like a storm that never ends.

What it is like when a loved one gets cancer?

It’s like a car door slammed on your hand.
It’s like falling in an wild ocean.
It’s like a hot poker on your heart.

None of these are perfect, but the practice of thinking about what tragedy feels like and constructing a simile helps you start your own poetry.

Similes to Poetry

Once you start writing similes, let your writing flow into a poem. Have it be free form, not locked into a form (like a villanelle) just yet.

You’ll find your writing will be honed and at best, your heart will be a little lighter.

How has writing helped you through hard times? Let us know in the comments.

PRACTICE

Take fifteen minutes to begin writing poetry that captures emotion. Write three similes around the following situations that help the reader know how you (or your character) feel.

When your spouse yells the word “divorce,” it feels like:
When your kid is three hours late to her curfew, it feels like:
When you get laid off from your job and you have to tell your family, it feels like:

When you’re done, share your writing in the comments—I’d love to see what you write. And be sure to leave feedback for your fellow writers, too.

  • Annie

    When my spouse yells the word “divorce,”
    It feels like someone has dropped a bombshell
    On my life,
    Left a ticking time bomb in my soul and
    Run off to hide and watch me be destroyed
    By someone whom I thought cared
    Deeply about me.
    When he yells the word,
    We both freeze.
    We hadn’t thought it would get this far,
    We never wanted it to get this far,
    But now the tears rush to my face,
    A foreign feeling that reminds
    Me of being a small child
    When my parents threw the “d” word
    Around,
    I didn’t know what it meant
    Until after it happened,
    And once it did,
    My hands were very familiar with the skin
    Underneath my eyes.
    It seemed just as natural for them to be there
    As it did for them to be by my sides.
    And now,
    As all these memories come rushing back,
    Loosing a hurricane of emotions
    In my soul,
    I let the tears fall
    Like I’m welcoming an old friend
    Back into my home,
    Like I’m searching through my attic
    For all the memories I’ve lost and
    Finally found all the photo albums
    Of when my parents were still together
    Of when my life was still intact,
    Of when my life wasn’t slowly morphing
    Into the life that my mother had,
    The life that my mother had never wanted,
    Never wanted for me.
    But now,
    I would have to tell her that my marriage
    Fell apart like a puzzle that’s been left
    In a basement for so long that the pieces
    No longer fit the way they should.
    I will have to tell her that the life
    I had envisioned for myself
    Was coming apart at the seams
    And it seems that history is repeating itself.

    • Ryan McRae

      This is wonderful. Thanks for sharing this! The puzzle simile just nails it.

  • Nneka Anekwe

    Sometimes I sit and think
    About a time when my eyes will no longer blink
    About a time when my soul will rest
    About a time when my heart no longer beats in my chest
    And it scares me to my core
    That I don’t know what’s in store
    Will there be eternal darkness
    Will I cease to exist
    Will I turn to stardust
    And return to the galactic abyss
    Questions that plague me
    And answers I may one day get
    But nothing to soothe my mind
    While I wait for my final sun to set

    • Leah Hona

      I love this!!!

      I love the imagery that is portrayed so wonderfully in this poem. very well done 🙂

      • Nneka Anekwe

        Thank you!!

    • Ryan McRae

      Stardust. Love that part.

      • Nneka Anekwe

        Thank you!

  • At Home With Grandma

    When your spouse yells the word “divorce,” it feels like:

    It’s like The Beginning of the end
    It’s like Sinking into the sea
    It’s like this is the end of me

    It’s like falling from a cliff
    It’s like waking from a dream into a nightmare
    It’s like a million unanswered questions

    It’s like searching for some answers
    It’s like being stabbed in the back
    It’s like pain that never ends

    • Ryan McRae

      I love the “million unanswered questions” part.

  • Leah Hona

    here’s a poem I wrote a while ago:

    Stars Shine in darkness

    Deep and black

    is the endless hole,

    where we can see no light.

    Stars live there,

    oh beautiful things,

    they twinkle, shining bright.

    Take some time

    you will surely find,

    those stars up in the sky.

    They are there,

    to help fill that hole,

    twinkling into the night.

    • Ryan McRae

      So good.

    • Nneka Anekwe

      Love it

  • Farmers Wife

    I
    I am through. “I want a divorce.”

  • TerriblyTerrific

    I was just thinking about writing poetry, and, along comes this article. Thank you.

    • Ryan McRae

      Can’t wait to see what you write!

      • TerriblyTerrific

        Awwwww, thanks.

  • Word Smith

    Nice article, and very appropriate. On the death of my father-in-law~ 12/4/2016:

    Bill

    A soul released,
    a memory cherished.
    Another good man gone.

    Three daughters’ sorrow,
    laid to rest.
    Another cross to own.

    As for me:
    16 years of rough labor
    18 years of maintaining
    Plus another 76 scrawled pages of time worked
    doesn’t equal a man’s life.

    Not by a mile.

    There’s so much more there
    for the telling,
    so much more living,
    so many more stories to be buried.

    But who will listen?
    Who cares to know?
    Our days are our own,
    our memories sacred only to us.

    I think about that
    as I prepare to release him
    and wonder at the breadth of life he lived.

    How many of his experiences
    will go un-remembered from this day forward?
    More than all the tears we’ll shed.

    More, by a mile.

  • Puja

    Anxiety

    They talk about “a chink in the armor”
    Well I have a chink
    In the glass case that holds
    My body
    Together

    I am fragile
    The words
    “I am beautiful”
    and
    “I love myself”
    are foreign to my lips
    my mind
    my soul

    4 am night terrors
    of not being “good enough”
    for anyone
    when all I should care about is being good enough
    for myself

    Tremors
    Tachycardia
    Dyspnea

    I don’t want to fall apart

    But I do
    I fall apart
    Every second of the night

    I have so much
    I am so blessed
    “Get it together, you idiot”

    I need to glue
    The glass
    Back together
    And hope no one sees the cracks

  • C

    Here’s a poem I wrote about the Holidays
    They are busy planning every second of their day, those six hours they are not at school. But when the TV show ends and they complete the difficult level on their video game, they go back to school and still answer the question; “What did you do in your holiday?” with “nothing”.

  • “Hello, Anne, is Nathan there?”
    There was an unfamiliar tone
    in this voice I had known.

    “What’s up, Kyle? I asked.
    as my inside shook.

    “I believe Nathan is going to hurt himself.”

    His words hurt me inside,
    like when Freddie next door
    hit his softball into my10-year-old stomach.

    But questions trumped concern.
    Questions that demanded answers.

    How could this happen?
    How could I not know?
    And questions made my thinking slow.

    I held my breath,
    feeling the pain,
    like a knife had slipped into my heart.

    And my thoughts flew before me,
    like a baby bird’s wings
    on his first flight.

    I paced back and forth
    retracing the same path I walked
    trying to relive his colic.

    Was it really years ago?

    And the phone ringing
    brought me back to the present.

    “He’s okay, we found him.”

    And then, I could breathe.

  • Sandra

