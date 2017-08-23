3 Essential Questions for Writers

3 Critical Questions Every Writer Must Answer

Greetings, fellow writers. I’m tackling something deeply important today: three essential questions for writers. These are questions you must answer if you call yourself a writer.

Question One: Why Do You Write?

What is your reason for writing?

Is it for money? Is it for fame? Is it for (or against) someone or some cause? Can you even verbalize the reason why?

The answer keeps you writing when nobody likes what you write. The answer keeps you writing when you’re tired, blocked, and struggling to call yourself a writer at all. The answer keeps you writing when you can’t see a reason to continue.

Figure out that answer. It’s your life preserver.

Question Two: Who is Your Ideal Reader?

Whom are you writing for?

This is more specific than “finding your audience.” Your Ideal Reader is an individual who likes the kind of thing you’re writing.

And yes, the kind of thing you’re writing already exists. It could be fantasy or romance, kid’s lit or adult, tragedy or comedy—whatever it is, it’s out there in some form, and this is good for you. It means there’s a pre-made Ideal Reader on the lookout for more of what they like, and your joy as a writer is to provide it.

When Stephen King gets stuck, when he struggles, he puts himself in the shoes of his Ideal Reader and writes what that reader wants to read. You can do that too; but how do you figure out what your Ideal Reader wants? You read. There’s no shortcut. Read widely, read with your brain engaged, and you’ll figure it out.

Question Three: What’s Next?

What comes after the thing you’re writing now?

Stories are never one and done. A true writer keeps writing, and it’s never too soon to think about the next thing.

Just be sure to take notes. That way, you don’t have to work on remembering those details (and don’t have to freak out when you forget).

There will be plenty more questions that come your way as you write—whether to self-publish or not, whether to pursue a series or write a series of one-offs, whether to break into other media forms (audio books, graphic novels, etc.). Questions will come at you the rest of your life, but these three questions for writers are critical to your path as a writer.

Leave them unanswered, and you’ll have no defense when the hard times come. Find the answers, and you’ll build armor no inner critic can stab its way through.

Onward, fellow writers! It’s time to put your thinking caps on.

What questions do you ask yourself as a writer? Let me know in the comments.

PRACTICE

Take fifteen minutes to answer the third question for writers: what comes after the thing you’re writing now? Maybe it’s the next book in a series, maybe it’s another story in the same universe, or maybe it’s something new in a completely different genre. Whatever the case, take this time to brainstorm your next project (and be sure to take notes!)

When you’re through, post your practice in the comments. Don’t forget to reply to your fellow writers, too!

  • Darlene J Harris

    My Goal: is to edify, encourage, and educate. Everything I write must meet one of these if not all of them. Is my message clear? Will they understand? How much of me do I bring into my writing? These are always my questions to myself.

  • Kris

    I believe the why motivates me more to write. It blesses and encourages me to know that others have been inspired by what I read. Also, I ask if it’s simple for the reader to understand and relate to.

  • Alyssa

    I write for myself and because it’s what I’m good at. I have such a wide variety of interests that the best way to pursue them all is to write. I wanted to be an inventor as a kid, and while I didn’t have the passion in the right subjects (such as engineering, math, and possibly chemistry), I can invent anything and make it real in whatever kind of world I choose.
    My ideal reader for my current main project might be rather upset at my ending, because it’s very mixed, ending better or worse for different characters.
    Next I will tackle another of my novel projects, though which specific one I’m not sure because I have over twenty haha. Or I might take a break from novel writing and have some fun with all of my unfinished fanfiction or with reworking old pieces (original and fanfiction) to improve them.

  • Billie L Wade

    I sometimes am faced with a loss of imagination and creativity. Your post is a tremendous help in pointing me in the direction of productivity. I write because I have to, I can’t not write, it’s in my soul. I keep a daily journal which is for me although I may harvest some of my journaling to use in my novels and stories. I write my novel and stories to entertain, inform, and to move the reader into a place different from where she started out. I’ve identified my ideal reader of sorts but have not defined her very well. That means I write what’s on my mind, which probably is why I run into snags when I’m working on my novel or stories. I have several other novels in mind, as well as a collection of short stories. I also write posts for a blog and articles for an online newsletter. Thank you for your thought-inducing post. I will give more consideration to the three questions and spend more time developing the answers.

  • TerriblyTerrific

    Good questions! I am building up my armor. I write because I have something to say. And, don’t mind having a career in writing. For now, I just write, and self-publish books for children. I am writing a book of poetry, and a book for my children about our family values.

  • Great post. I always have trouble with that second one. My novel was YA, so I guess I’d be writing for teens, but I have to face the fact that I’m 41 and really have no idea how to relate to teenagers anymore. So writing for them is, shall we say, difficult.

    My short stories for a more general sci-fi/fantasy/horror audience, as is my current WIP, so I guess in those cases my target audience is someone more like myself, which I believe can translate to “I’m writing for me” and hoping that there are enough “me’s” out there to want to buy my stuff.

  • Pat Leo

    Ruthanne,
    “to push back the darkness one word at a time.” This is exactly why I write. I didn’t know it until I read your words.
    When I first asked myself why I write. I thought because I love it. It gives me something to look forward to each day. I love to paint word pictures. It is exciting to see the words form on the white page. These are all good reasons but they didn’t completely answer the question for me. It wasn’t until I read those words of yours that I found my real answer.
    Thank you,
    Pat

  • Athenkosi Nontshokweni

    I write to add value to peoples lives. I want my readers to improve their lives and be better and better. It is my intention to pursue them to take decisions that will grow them to the next level of my life. I have many big notebooks I write on about principles of life and encourages people to live a life full of joy. I have been speaking as a guest speaker in birthdays, farewell functions, leadership building in churches and women occasions. I wish to collect these into a book .I would also like to grow into being a well paid professional speaker. How could you help me ?

  • 1) I write to alleviate pain in others, to let them know they are not alone.
    2) I write for those who are hurting, experiencing loss, or struggling in life
    3) I’m writing a book on grief…it’s still percolating in my mind.

    Loved your article and I shared your 3 critical questions, with your name of course, to My 500 Words. Thank you for helping us dust off our reasons for why we started pecking at these keys to begin with.

  • Sam Roche

    Thank you, Ruthanne. This kind of reminder is always welcome. I’m sick today, but remembering why I write, I’m feeling better already.

    My next project? Huh. Difficult to tell when I have little progress on the current one… but I guess it will be a second book, more or less following the first one, that tells the story of a happier character. The book I’m planning to write is dark and more than a little gloomy, so the next one should be a tale of hope. Not that it won’t have dark sides, but there shouldn’t be the omnipresent threat the character in the first book has to deal with. Book one is about getting things wrong, and book two is about making things right again, I suppose.

  • BookBird

    1. I write because it is my passion, and I feel like there arent as many good books anymore for overreaders like me.
    2. My audience is young adults who love a good sci fi mystery.
    3. I might write a new book. I won’t stop writing.