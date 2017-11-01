JK Rowling’s 8 Rules of Writing

by

Last month, I brought to your attention Neil Gaiman’s rules of writing. He’s not the only accomplished writer who ascribes to a set of rules. Today, I want to introduce you to JK Rowling’s rules of writing.

JK Rowling's 8 Rules of Writing

You know who JK Rowling is. You know Harry Potter took the world by storm. You may even be aware that Rowling had trouble getting published at all. Nobody wanted to take a risk on Harry Potter (shock: publishers do not know everything).

Ms. Rowling knows the publishing world and can speak from both sides of victory and defeat. She’s shared a lot of terrific writing wisdom, but in my opinion, these are her eight best rules.

Rule One

Be ruthless about protecting writing days, i.e., do not cave in to endless requests to have “essential” and “long overdue” meetings on those days. The funny thing is that, although writing has been my actual job for several years now, I still seem to have to fight for time in which to do it.

This is especially hard for those of us with family. Our loved ones come first, and while that is true, our loved ones need to understand that we need time to write.

Setting reasonable boundaries with those loved ones is a crucial step for a writer—even if they’re as simple as, “Mommy needs fifteen minutes of quiet time, okay?”

Rule Two

You’ve got to work. It’s about structure. It’s about discipline.

It’s easy to forget that writing is a job.

We don’t always feel like doing our job. We certainly don’t always feel inspired. To be writers, we must train ourselves to sit down and write even when we don’t feel like it. Those moments are the ones that really matter, even more than the shining, flying, writing moments.

Rule Three

I stopped pretending to myself that I was anything other than what I was, and began to direct all my energy into finishing the only work that mattered to me.

Yes, this is possible with another job.

Yes, this is possible with other responsibilities.

Are you a writer? (I know your inner critic snarled no, but I also know a tiny candle-flicker of unquenchable hope in you whispered yes with so much longing you could cry.)

You ARE a writer. That means you write.

A runner runs.

A painter paints.

A cook cooks.

You are a writer. You write. Accept this, fight to believe it, and be amazed how far that belief can take you.

Rule Four

Write what you know: your own interests, feelings, beliefs, friends, family and even pets will be your raw materials when you start writing.

This doesn’t mean you need to experience aliens in order to write about them. It means that all good stories have universal application. A great example is this month’s Google Doodle. (Trust me. I’m going somewhere with this.)

Take two minutes and thirty-six seconds to watch this.

It’s adorable, right? Without a single word, this video told an effective story. You felt for the little ghost, both when it was sad and when it was happy, right?

That was universal application. It doesn’t matter what culture you’re from or what language you speak; all human beings know what it is to be lonely, to feel left out, to be frustrated, determined, and to finally be with friends.

That story works because the creators used their interests, feelings, beliefs, friends, family and even pets to tell this story. (I’m fond of the kitty, myself.)

I’m greatly oversimplifying, but here’s the gist: you already know how to tell a moving story because you live one. If you’ve ever had emotions, ever responded to anything, then you already know what universal application looks like.

The practice and discipline of writing just helps you to put it on paper.

Rule Five

I always advise children who ask me for tips on being a writer to read as much as they possibly can. Jane Austen gave a young friend the same advice, so I’m in good company there.

Read.

Read.

Read.

The more you read, the bigger your arsenal of words will be. The more you read, the better your grasp of metaphor, poetry, beauty, passion, and empathy will be. The more you read, the greater you will be as a writer.

It’s like learning more dance moves or impressively difficult notes on an instrument. The more you learn, the better you’ll be.

Rule Six

Perseverance is absolutely essential, not just to produce all those words, but to survive rejection and criticism.

This is one of those unpleasant truths about publishing: you’re gonna get rejected. A lot.

I wish there were a way around this. Harry Potter was turned down again and again and again because that’s just the way it goes sometimes. And it isn’t only publishers: when you get published, and your work is out there, you’ll get bad reviews, too.

Mostly, they’ll just be people who don’t get what you’re doing. Intellectually, you’ll know that. Your heart, on the other hand, is going to break into a thousand pieces.

You can’t stop writing because of push-back.

You MUST NOT stop writing because of push-back.

Keep going. Don’t stop. When you get rejected, pick up your pen and keep going (and use the way you feel to put more universal application into your work).

Rule Seven

What you write becomes who you are … So make sure you love what you write!

This is a deep one. Don’t forget your diving gear.

Writing is a little like a mobius strip, in a way:

Your beliefs and experiences and feelings all help craft your writing. However, your writing clarifies, corrects, and often reveals your beliefs, experiences, and feelings.

There are things you know that you have no idea you know—but your subconscious does, and that stuff will filter into your writing. As you write, you’ll discover things about yourself. You’ll clarify things, too, because it’s only as you come to write them that you realize they needed clarification in the first place.

Writing is a brave, bold venture, and life-altering discovery is part of the journey. Don’t ever let anyone tell you it’s easy.

Rule Eight

Failure is inevitable—make it a strength. You have to resign yourself to the fact that you waste a lot of trees before you write anything you really like, and that’s just the way it is. It’s like learning an instrument, you’ve got to be prepared for hitting wrong notes occasionally, or quite a lot. I wrote an awful lot before I wrote anything I was really happy with.

And that is normal. Also, it is okay.

You’re going to write a lot of crap. You’re going to push past those things and write more crap. It may take you twelve years. It may take you a million words. If it does, then you’re on the right path—the same one your favorite authors walk.

Accept that it will take time, and that sometimes, your pencil won’t be your friend. If you accept it, then when it happens, you won’t throw in the towel and set the house on fire. Instead, you’ll be able to go, “Well, dang; that sucked, didn’t it? Knew it would happen. Time to write some more.”

Writer, Persevere

You can do this, fellow writer. We’re all on that same path, and that means we can encourage each other on the way. Don’t give up.

It’s time to write some more.

Which of these “rules of writing” most speaks to you?  Share in the comments.

PRACTICE

Write what you know! Set a timer for fifteen minutes and take a single experience from your life—one that you responded to with emotion—and apply the universal application to your current story. Or, start a new story based on that experience. This may be about loss or love, anger or fear, rejection or acceptance.

Whatever it is, after you write it, post it in the comments, and don’t forget to comment on three other writers’ practice.

Ruthanne Reid
Ruthanne Reid
Frothy, according to Kirkus Reviews. Thrives on regular servings of good books and cute cats.

  • These are great tips – i just need to quit being a slacker.That means serious work on Rule #2. But I do stick to Rule #5!! I often read a book per week if its less then 350 pages.

    • Luthman Wanda

      I think the discipline of writing every day sounds harder than it is. I write emails every day. I write recommendation letters for students. I write letters to parents. I write announcements for the PA. I mean I write every day and surely you do too the way we are on computers all day long now. I know that’s not the same as creative writing but it is putting your thoughts into words and communicating them clearly and that’s all part of it.

  • I have tasted most of the rules, and I am getting better by being on the 100 day writing a book challenge with Joe Bunting, and so far my attention to focus and diligent to write has gotten the better of me. 🙂 It’s not for the fain hearted to construct and write with structure five to seven thousand words a week.

    • Luthman Wanda

      So true that it’s not for the faint of heart. You get so much rejection and criticism and even lack of support and people not taking you seriously. You have to really know that you know that you are a writer and then slowly everyone else will believe it too!

  • emmalewis

    Write what you know – a very important one for me. But ALL these rules are fundamental and critical!

  • Judy Peterman Blackburn

    Felt all those emotions during the video, so sweet. These are great rules. Thank you for sharing. 🙂

  • Luthman Wanda

    Rule #3 resonates with me because I remember when I first started calling myself an author to my family and friends and then others. It felt surreal. It was something I had believed inside myself forever but I was very scared to say it out loud. But, I continue to live into that statement and stop pretending every day. My family doesn’t really take me serious and others think it’s just a hobby because I have a “real” job but to me, it’s who I really am. It’s like I finally feel like I’m living in my skin.

  • Katie

    Here’s my 15 minute piece. Well, a bit more that 15 minutes…

    It was the fourth time I was pregnant so I figured I knew what I needed to know. I was an expert in this. I went to my first appointment alone, knowing that I would just be measured and the midwife would listen to the heartbeat and go over the basics. Easy-peasy. I got this. Besides, my husband had a lot of meetings that day and he couldn’t reschedule them. My sister was watching the other kids for me while I went to the appointment.
    I sat on the exam table, I didn’t even have to undress for these appointments, just have a shirt I can pull up so she could measure and listen. She came in. “Wow, here again! You’ve already got a pretty big file.”
    “Yeah, this will be baby number 4.”
    “Who do you have at home?”
    “My daughter is 8, and I have 2 sons, 5 and 1.”
    “Busy momma.”
    “Yup. It’s wonderful, though.”
    “Well, let’s take a listen, shall we?”
    She took the bottle of jelly like stuff from a warmer and squirted it on my belly. Then she put a microphone like instrument on there so we could hear the heartbeat. There was a lot of static as she moved the instrument around my skin. She looked off into space, concentrating on finding the sound. I knew that sound, it was a rhythmic pshew, pshew, pshew sound. It connected me to my baby and this would be the first time I would hear it with this one.
    “I’m having trouble finding the heartbeat,” she said.
    “Oh,”
    “It’s normal when you come in at 12 weeks that it might not be strong enough to pick up, or the baby me be positioned where we can’t really hear it well. Let me try for another minute.” She continued to move around the jellied area and pressed hard into my belly for a few more minutes. Finally she gave up. “I’m going to go check with the technician to see if she can get you in now for an ultrasound. Sometimes, if we can’t hear the baby, we can see it. Here you go,” She handed me some paper towels to wipe the sticky jelly off of me and she walked out.
    Okay, I thought, I had to do this the last time and everything was fine. Plus, this way I will get to see some pictures. Usually they don’t do that for another few months.
    I sat in the exam room, proud of my composure and that I was not thinking the worst like I usually did. Although part of me was worried, a bit. I mean, something could be wrong, couldn’t it? If they can’t find the heartbeat then… The door opened and she walked in.
    “Good news, there is an opening in a few minutes. Let me just move you into another room and you can wait there. A little quiet time for a busy mom, right?”
    “Okay, thanks.” I sat in a big, leather reclined usually used for non-stress tests towards the end of the term. I’d been in here before because all my babies had come after their due date and this was where they made sure things were still okay in there. She left the lights off but the door open and I picked up a magazine and started to page through it, looking for something to divert my focus.
    It seemed like ages before she finally came back and told me I could go to the ultrasound room. I walked down the hallway and went in. The technician greeted me with a warm smile. She handed me a gown and told me to undress from the waist down then she left. I did and then opened the door and walked over to the exam table. Because it was so early in the pregnancy, she had to use her internal device. It was unpleasant but I’d done it before and knew the drill. Soon I could see on the screen the outline of a tiny body. There’s my baby! I thought to myself. I watched, waiting for a hiccup or a kick. And I watched. And I watched. I couldn’t see the heartbeat. The technician was very quiet. “It’s not moving is it?” I said quietly.
    “No.” She said, “I’m sorry. I have to capture some images.” She did her measuring and clicking and I just stared at the motionless form of my baby. Empty.

  • Jola Olofinboba

    Thanks for this clear summary of JK Rawling’s 8 rules of writing. I like the emphasis on the need for discipline in doing and finishing your writing. It is gratifying to know that such a successful author as JK Rawling applied the same rules that Joe Bunting and his team have been teaching us at The Write Practice Community since day one. That fact supports the view that writers borrow ideas from one another.

    Rule 5 about read, read, and read is the one I find most difficult to apply. The more I read, the more books and materials I still need to read. I wonder, does anyone have suggestions about how to cope with the reading requirement?

    Rule Seven says: “What you write becomes who you are … So make sure you love what you write!” At first, I misunderstood this rule, but I later agreed that your writing is a reflection of the person you are.

    It’s an interesting and informative article!

  • Marlene Samuels

    The fifteen-minute strategy, at first attempt, seems as though it’s a worthless effort however after making this a daily practice I have yet to adhere to fifteen minutes! Once I get rolling, ideas, emotions, and details flood my pages. One interesting method, at least for me, is that writing by hand on paper is vastly more productive. Possibly because it’s more difficult to “self-edit” as I move forward. Another reason — and about which much research has been done, is the brain-hand connection. I say this suggestions is a DEFINITE go!

  • Alyssa

    I have less problem liking what I write just after I’ve written it than I do later on, when I’ve become a better writer. I saw my writing as pretty good, which it was at the time I wrote it, but once I learned more it wasn’t as good and needed either a lot of work or to be entirely scrapped and replaced.