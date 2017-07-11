Celebrating Our 6th Anniversary With a Scrivener App Giveaway

In July 2011, I started The Write Practice, a blog to help people become better writers through deliberate practice. I couldn’t imagine what it would look like six years later: our incredible team of contributors and, most of all, the amazing community of talented writers that it’s become.

Today is The Write Practice’s sixth anniversary. I’m so, so proud of how far we’ve come.

More than that, I’m deeply thankful for YOU. The truth is, The Write Practice wouldn’t be what it is today without you. As you share your writing, give insightful feedback, and encourage one another, you make this community the special place it is.

That’s why, to celebrate our sixth birthday, we’re hosting a giveaway!

Enter the giveaway now! Or, read on to get all the details.

Sixth Birthday Giveaway

Scrivener is an incredibly powerful writing tool. It’s the perfect place to write a book. I use it all the time, and so do many other writers in our community.

That’s why we’re giving away the Scrivener App to five lucky writers!

Why We Love Scrivener App

Scrivener is a fantastic tool for writers, whether you’re sitting at your computer or using your phone to write on the go. With the iOS app, you’ll be able to tackle your book on your iPhone and iPad.

You can gather all your research and ideas in one place, reorganize them however you need to, and dive into your book wherever you feel inspired to write, whether that’s Chapter One or Chapter Fifty-One.

If you’ve never used Scrivener before, this is the perfect introduction.

What if you already use Scrivener on your computer? Then you should definitely enter this giveaway. With the mobile app, you’ll be able to sync your writing between all your devices and bring it with you wherever you go.

It’s all the Scrivener you already love—made even better, with more mobility and flexibility.

Help us celebrate six years of writing, reading, and growing together. Enter the giveaway for Scrivener App now!

How to Enter the Giveaway

Want to enter the giveaway? Here’s how to maximize your chances of winning:

  1. Click here to go to the giveaway page.
  2. At the bottom of the page, answer the (easy!) question, which is really just there to make sure you’re a human. (You are a human, right?)
  3. Then, enter your email address to enter.
  4. Check your email and click the link in the confirmation email to confirm your entry.
  5. After you enter, share the contest page with your friends. For each friend who enters, you get 3 more chances to win.

You have a week to get as many entries as you can. The giveaway will officially close on Tuesday, July 17, at midnight Pacific time.

Then, we’ll choose the winners on Wednesday, July 18, and notify them by email. If you’re ready to enter, click here.

What are you waiting for? Enter to win the Scrivener App now!

What is your favorite part of The Write Practice? For me, it’s the encouraging writing community. How about you? Let me know in the comments below.

Joe Bunting
Joe Bunting is a writer and entrepreneur. He is the author of the #1 Amazon Bestseller Let's Write a Short Story! and the co-founder of Story Cartel. You can follow him on Twitter (@joebunting).

