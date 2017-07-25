Announcing Our Latest Book, Scrivener Superpowers, Now in Paperback

I’m very excited to announce the launch of the paperback of our latest book, Scrivener Superpowers, by M. G. Herron!

Like most writers, you’d like to write more and write better. You might have even tried Scrivener, the top word processor for writers (and our favorite book writing software), hoping it would help you with your writing goals.

When I talk about Scrivener, though, I usually hear things like, “Oh I tried that and gave up. Too complicated!” Scrivener is notoriously overwhelming to learn, and while it might indeed upgrade your writing skills, who has the time to wade through hours of technical manuals figuring it all out?

However, we’ve already heard from dozens of readers who have told us they not only had a great time reading the book, they not only feel prepared to write their books with Scrivener, but they feel like their whole writing practice has been transformed.

Today Is the Final Day to Get ALL the Bonuses

I think this book will change your writing life, but just in case you’re still wondering if it’s worth it, I’m willing to bribe you.

Today is the only day to get all $78 worth of bonuses when you buy the book in any format (although we recommend the brand new paperback). Here’s what you’ll get:

Bonus #1: Book Plan Mini-Course ($40 value) . Includes our unique Scrivener Templates, which you can’t get anywhere else, plus a video lesson and workbook on how to create a book plan, which is one of the best ways to make sure you actually finish your book.

. Includes our unique Scrivener Templates, which you can’t get anywhere else, plus a video lesson and workbook on how to create a book plan, which is one of the best ways to make sure you actually finish your book. Bonus #2: No Nonsense Novel Template ($10 value) , the Scrivener template M. G. Herron uses to write his books, and he explains how to use it in Scrivener Superpowers. It’s the perfect companion to the book.

, the Scrivener template M. G. Herron uses to write his books, and he explains how to use it in Scrivener Superpowers. It’s the perfect companion to the book. Bonus #3: Interactive Workbook ($20) , a Scrivener mini-course, where you’ll learn how to go through the entire process of setting up your book and then exporting it for publishing.

, a Scrivener mini-course, where you’ll learn how to go through the entire process of setting up your book and then exporting it for publishing. Bonus #4: Two Video Interviews With Successful Authors ($8 value) where you’ll find out how other two other authors use Scrivener to give their writing a boost.

These bonuses will help you become a more confident, savvier writer. They’re worth far more than the price of the book—there’s no reason not to get it!

After today, you will no longer be able to get all of these bonuses together.

Here’s how to get your bonuses:

Buy the book in any format Forward your receipt to scrivenersuperpowers@robot.zapier.com Check your email to receive the bonuses

Easy, right?

Is This Book for You?

Scrivener Superpowers will not only change your approach to Scrivener, it will change your writing life. But don’t take my word for it. Here’s what other authors are saying:

“Matt’s book will help those new to Scrivener make the most of its features without getting overwhelmed.”

“Before you write your next book, read this one first. I highly recommend Scrivener to authors, but it can be a little hard to learn. Finally, we have a guide worthy of the work ahead of us.”

“Scrivener Superpowers is so good, and so easy to read, that I’ve decided to write my next novel in Scrivener!”

“It’s all here: what the program does, how to use it, how to access the “secret” features, and, just as importantly, how to implement it into good writing habits.”

Sound interesting? On Tuesday, July 18, you can purchase the paperback copy of Scrivener Superpowers. Best of all, we’re giving away $78 worth of exclusive bonuses when you do!

What’s In the Book

Scrivener Superpowers is a 196-page book about how to transform your writing process with Scrivener, the cutting edge software for writers. If you don’t have Scrivener, but are interested in seeing how it can change your writing life, you can get a free trial of Scrivener here.

But this is not just another technical manual. It’s an entertaining, easy-to-read, deeply helpful guide that will teach you to take your story from concept to completion using the most cutting-edge writing program available.

It will lead you through Scrivener’s best features with screenshots and illustrations. More importantly, though, it shows how to apply those features to the creative writing process to help you write more, write faster, and have more fun doing it.

The book is also packed with advice from other successful authors about how they use Scrivener, so you can focus directly on what Scrivener can do for you and your writing.

I’m so excited for you to read this book. I think you’re going to love it.