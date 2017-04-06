How to Inject Drama Into Your Writing

by | 28 comments

Today’s guest post is by Sarah Juckes. Sarah is a YA writer and blogs for The Writers’ Workshop—the UK’s largest editorial consultancy, and Agent Hunter—a searchable database of literary agents.

You’ve probably heard the age-old adage of “show, don’t tell” at least a thousand times in your writing career so far. It’s arguably one of the most-used writing tips about. Why then, is it also the one mistake most writers make over all others?

Show, Don't Tell: How to Inject Drama Into Your Writing

I heard “show, don’t tell” so many times, it became a useless mantra to chant, rather than put into action. I had no idea that by ignoring it, I was actually writing flat, monotonous narrative.

So, what does it mean to show and not tell? Well—it all comes down to drama.

Show, Don’t Tell With Drama

Take this as an example:

It hadn’t stopped snowing for weeks that February. April hated the cold, but Mike sort of liked it. Sometimes, April wondered if they were suited for each other at all.

What happens in this paragraph? We are told about the setting, what the character is feeling and we’re even given a hint of a relationship about to break down—but nothing has actually happened.

Now compare this to the following:

April looked out of the window for what must have been the hundredth time that morning. The cars on the main road had turned the snow into a grey sludge. Snowflakes were still falling, but were practically emaciated compared to the fat clumps that fell the week before.

 

She folded her jumper tightly around herself and pressed her knees into the radiator.

 

“Want to check on the snowman?” Mike said from behind her, already pulling on his mittens and scarf.

 

She frowned. “It’s minus one out there—you’ll freeze.”

 

He shrugged and smiled. He still had that bit of spinach stuck in his teeth from breakfast. “Perfect snowman weather,” he said.

 

April turned back to the window. “Nothing about this is perfect.”

Here, we know the same things as in the previous paragraph, but we’ve been told in a memorable and engaging way. By having April show us she hates the cold and seeing the weather from her point of view, we almost feel the chill ourselves. The greying snow even becomes a handy piece of symbolism for her changing feelings towards Mike.

4 Ways to Inject Drama Into Your Writing

So how can you do this to your own writing? Here are four tips:

1. Let your scenes unfold in real time—don’t report them.

‘Real time’ can be in present or past tense—as long as it’s happening as the reader reads. The example above is a snapshot scene from two people’s lives. April and Mike are miscommunicating as we are reading about them, which creates tension.

2. Use dialogue to hint at character relationships.

Dialogue is a useful dramatic tool to reveal character dynamics, whilst avoiding sentences like “April was mad at Mike”—and it’s not just what the characters say, but how they are saying it. Although adverbs like “said quietly” should be used to a minimum, you can add a lot of meaning to dialogue by showing the reader how they are speaking.

For example, April is frowning when she says, “it’s minus one out there,” whilst Mike is smiling when he says, “perfect snowman weather.”

3. Don’t tell us how your character feels.

If April is mad—have her throw a glass. In the above example, she “folded her jumper tightly around herself and pressed her knee into the radiator.” This not only shows the reader that she is cold, but it also adds to the general sense of hostility that she feels towards Mike.

4. Don’t tell us the weather.

If it’s snowing, let us hear it crunch beneath her boots as she walks away. This kind of description can bring a setting to life, and how your characters are reacting to their setting can give us a great deal of insight into their psyche.

Drama Is Key

Adding dramatic action livens up your prose, keeping readers on the edge of their seat. It can also help us engage with a specific character, as well as giving you the chance to show off with some excellent descriptive writing! And it all comes down to showing, not telling.

For me—adding drama into my scenes has really made my characters and story “pop.”

What about you? Have you fallen into the trap of reported action in your writing? Let us know in the comments!

PRACTICE

Take fifteen minutes to show, don’t tell. Alter the paragraph below, so that it “shows” rather than “tells.” Remember to include some of the tips in this post in your re-write!

I had gone to the shops to get milk, but had come back with a stack of newspapers instead—all with her face on them. It was too hot to be this angry.

Post your updated paragraphs in the comments section for the community to see the difference. And if you post, be sure to leave feedback for your fellow writers. Happy writing!

Guest Blogger
Guest Blogger
This article is by a guest blogger. Would you like to write for The Write Practice? Check out our guest post guidelines.
  • Mary Derksen

    I’ve learned so much from you. Even when writing notes via email, I catch myself changing sentences. Thanks to you.

    • Sarah Ann Juckes

      Thanks Mary! I’m so pleased it helped 🙂

  • Azure Darkness Yugi

    Returning home with a stack of newspapers instead of milk. They had HER face on them. A face I trusted. Oddly enough the heat outside stopped me for going ballistic. Reaching the fireplace I placed the papers inside and lit it. “The biggest joy in your life.” I said laughing. As I watched her face burn away. I frowned and walked away from it “Dirty two timer.”

    • Sarah Ann Juckes

      Thanks for sharing this! There’s a lot of scope here for expansion, too. Lighting a fire when it’s blazing hot outside would make that heat almost unbearable.

  • Member of the Tribe

    Tried to stick to 15 min and avoid the constant self editing so sorry in advance for anything unclear.
    ————

    The time came to finally leave the house and join the world of happy humans. Darryl, the only doctor in the family and the owner of great pride in that fact, told me that staying at home to stew was good for no one. So in my tattered, discolored tank top I left the apartment for the first time since the incident. Three weeks without direct sunlight on my skin showed itself in my now hollow looking features.

    The 10 minute walk to the store, the same walk I can remember doing at least one hundred times before, had been brutal. I frowned at the young couple laughing and holding hands as they sauntered in the summer son. I glared at the kids that giggled and ran past me. I had half a mind to trip them all for the innocent offense of brushing my arm carelessly as they ran. It is not fair that the world can celebrate in such a way over what? It’s collective warmth today?

    At the store I made no conversation. My sole reason to venture out of the house was in the back of the store and thus my only aim. I stared at the sliding glass door holding the milks behind them. I rubbed my finger on the cold condensation and watched it drip to the floor. The lady standing beside me stared but knew well enough not to question. Instead she simply walked away, slightly tripping on a newspaper stand that did not normally reside this far into the store. I glanced over to register what she hit, the fool, and saw her face.

    The face that haunted my dreams, dominated my whispers, and flavored my tears stared back at me with knowing eyes. It was an photo of him that lived only on his old Facebook profile. Today he would probably disapprove of its use. But he was not here to disapprove of much of anything, and that made the face the more painful. That made it the more insulting. How could this world that celebrated simple heat, be given an old, unflattering picture as a representation of him? It was none of their business.

    I grabbed the entire stack and simply walked out. No one seemed to notice. Better for them that they didn’t.

    • Sarah Ann Juckes

      Ooo yes – this character definitely would have stolen those papers! A great insight here, thanks for sharing.

  • Tia Oshel

    “Hun, what took you so long? I was starting to get worried,” Denise hollered from the kitchen.
    I slammed the stack of papers on the dining table without a word and slid into one of Denise’s ugly metallic chairs.
    She turned around, “did you bring back milk like I asked?” Her gaze landed on the newspapers, “oh.”
    “You see this shit? Her face is plastered across the front page like some sort of martyr.” The chair screeched against the tile as I stood up. “Jesus, why is it so hot in here? Turn on the AC!” I yelled, pulling my t-shirt up over my head.
    “Have a seat, I’ll fix you some tea,” Denise whispered, taking a cautious step away from me.
    Great, now I’ve upset her too; can’t catch a break today. “I forgot something, I’ll be back in a bit,” I mumbled, heading back to the door.
    “Dear, don’t forget the milk!”

    • Sarah Ann Juckes

      This is great! I love the way you describe the chairs through the character’s POV – it really gives us an insight into their mindset.

      • Tia Oshel

        Thanks!

  • Nava P.

    Hope this turned out fine. ^^
    ———
    “There’s no milk?”
    The shopkeeper lowered her head, without daring to look at me. “I’m sorry, sir. It’s all out, but if you want…”
    “What?” I grumbled. Great, mom would kill me when I’d come home. I was so not looking forward to the scream fest that would happen the second my foot entered the house.
    “Well,” the sales clerk glanced to the side and pointed to a pile on the floor. She blushed slightly- but whether from embarrassment or something else, I didn’t know. “It would be really helpful if you’d help us hand these out. I bet that by the time you’ll come back the next delivery will be here, and you could get your milk.”
    I let my eyes wander over to the pile. “How long will it take?”
    “About fifteen minutes, I presume.”
    “Alright.” I reluctantly agreed. “I’ll do it.”
    I strode over to the newspaper pack and a few minutes later found myself walking with the stack in my arms. I continued holding them while scanning the surroundings for a good place to hand them out. Once I found the perfect place, I set them down and picked up the first one.
    I studied the paper, trying to find out any special news that I may have missed. Other than all the usual nonsense that was found on the first page, I couldn’t find anything else.
    Except…
    I squinted my eyes. Was that really who I thought it was? I tried fighting the anger rising in me, reasoning that the girl on the cover may not be who I thought she was. After all, there were many girls my age who looked like pure angels but were hiding the devil inside them. Not all girls with emerald eyes and auburn curls had to be her.
    But as I studied her face, it got harder and harder to hold the anger within me. This girl was Wendy, the same girl who ruined my life.

    • Member of the Tribe

      I wondered why the girl in this agreed to had out newspapers but I did enjoy the end when she saw the picture of Wendy. Good job

      • Nava P.

        Thank you. Glad you enjoyed it. ^^

    • Sarah Ann Juckes

      Ooo – I want to read more! Thanks for sharing this, Nava. I think it turned out great!

  • Molly Frink

    Thanks so much for the excellent example! I’m going to file this away in my “how-to” folder. I’d like to read the rest of the story of Mike and April

    • Sarah Ann Juckes

      Thanks Molly! I’m pleased that you found it useful. I’d like to think that Mike and April’s story ended happily, even if it was apart from each other.

  • SharonKD

    Burton Wins The Senate. The headline taunted me from
    the kitchen table, made worse by her smiling face and arms raised in victory. I
    pulled a cold bottle of wine from the chugging refrigerator struggling to keep
    up with the heat, and shoved it into a plastic grocery bag that was lying on
    the counter, twisting the top of the bag around my hand.

    Damn her! Damn her! Damn her! I shouted out loud as I
    kicked the table leg, causing several copies of the newspaper to tumble onto
    the floor, nearly banging the dangling wine bag against the table.

    “Why didn’t I stop her?’ I screamed, stomping on the
    papers, ripping and scattering shredded newsprint across the floor.

    My phone lit up, whistled and shook on the table,
    displaying a message on my screen. “leave yet? kids need milk @ lunch”.

    I pulled the wine bottle to my chest and rolled it
    back and forth, the plastic bag sticking to my skin and barely offering any coolness.
    I scanned the counter for the corkscrew I knew had to be there somewhere in
    between the half eaten boxes of chicken enchiladas poblano, bowls of cornflakes
    with long since evaporated milk, travel magazines and overdue electric bills.

    The phone whistled and lit up again, reminding me I
    was shirking my duty. I picked it up and typed a reply. “Forgot milk. Long
    story. Be there soon.”

    • Sarah Ann Juckes

      I love the use of the wine bottle here to show temperature and mood. What a great device for drama! Thanks for sharing.

  • Lorna Robinson

    I really hate it when they leave the empty milk bottle in the fridge. So damn infuriating! And that was the only reason I went to the shop; not to come back with a stack of newspapers—I slam them down on the counter, her face looks back at me from the front page as if mocking me. What am I going to do? I wipe the sweat from my brow, it’s to hot to think.

    • Sarah Ann Juckes

      Lovely – thanks for sharing, Lorna!

    • LilianGardner

      Good, Lorna. I’m learning from your post.

  • Hi, Sarah – Do you think it’s possible to do too much showing, and not enough telling? I think I may be using too much dialogue in my thriller, if there is such a thing. Thanks!

    • Sarah Ann Juckes

      Hi Laura. This is a really good question! And I’d say the answer is yes. Every story has parts that are more important than others. Drama is really important to crucial scenes, but for backstory etc, it’s sometimes best just to tell these to the reader, so they can crack on with the main action. Have you given your book to any beta readers yet? They can really help make these kinds of decisions. Good luck! Sarah

    • Anna Meryt

      Yes. I was told years ago…. Why have you got so much dialogue? It’s not doing anything for the story. Your strength is in your descriptive passages. Play to your strengths.

  • S.Ramalingam

    But it requires an intelligent readership.Of course, even to show, I mean to picture what is there, also demands a good writing.Ultimately, whether you tell or show to the reader, it is only through writing.In both the processes it invloves writing.While telling, you are straight forward, whereas in showing you are circuitous and it requires more description and more vocabulary.You may thrive on with a limited vocabulary in a tell approach and it requires voracious reading and a vast vocabulary in show appraoch.

  • LilianGardner

    I know ‘showing’ and not ‘telling’ makes a story much more interesting, It also makes the story longer because ‘showing’ needs more words than ‘telling’.

    I had gone to the shops to get milk, but had come back with a stack of
    newspapers instead—all with her face on them. It was too hot to be this
    angry.

    Here’s my attempt to show, on the quoted script.

    “Sorry, Mom,” I said, when she opened the door, but the shop was out of fresh milk because of the transportation strike.”
    “Out of milk!” She glared at me, unbelief flooding her eyes. “How do I make the desert for tonight’s dinner? For your dad’s boss n’ wife?”
    “Dunno,” I replied, feeling helpless. I put the stack of newspapers on the bench, removed my shoes, put the empty basket on the table, wiped my humid brow and looked at Mom.
    “Why so many newspapers?” She asked, puzzled.
    I sighed, “Jenny Mulligan’s face is on the front page of every one. She won the dance competition at the stadium, last night.”
    “So what?” Mom said. “Here, let me take a look.”
    I swiftly snatched up the stack of papers. “No, Mom. You don’t need to see her,” I said.
    “But why?” She asked, ever more surprised.
    “Because the damn fool won the prize with Jason as her partner,” I blurted in anger, breaking into a sob.
    Mom knew that Jason and I were going steady since the past year, and that I was in love with him.
    “Come, lovely,” she said soothingly, rubbing her hand down my back. “Let’s cool off under the shade of the chestnut. It’s too hot to be angry.”
    “Too hot ot be angry?” I echoed. “I never heard that before.”

    • Vanessa Dhanalutchmee Mootyen

      I really love the way you write.

      • LilianGardner

        Many thanks, Vanessa.

  • Ken Frape

    Even the fridge couldn’t cope any longer and now it dripped defrosted ice onto the floor. I held the half full wine bottle left over from that last meal we had together against my face but like the milk, it was unpleasantly warm. A trip to the shop beckoned, either that or black tea and coffee. I bought more than intended as every newspaper in the rack had her face on the cover in that same pose, with that wonderful smile that I loved so much. I gathered an armful, holding them against my chest, my face, my tears wetting the ink, as if to say to her,
    “It’s ok. You’re safe. I’m here, darling.”
    But of course she wasn’t there and she wasn’t safe and I was slowly dying without her. As the mercury continued to rise I didn’t even have the energy to be angry.