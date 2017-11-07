3 Wacky Writing Prompts to Spark Your Silly Stories

When your alarm went off today did you hit the snooze button? Did you wake up wishing, “I hope The Write Practice has some silly writing prompts today”? Have you been dreading getting out of bed because you didn’t have a fun writing prompt?

Now you can get out of bed and look forward to today! Run to your writing chair and write for fifteen minutes with these silly writing prompts.

4 Silly Steps to Create Your Wacky Writing Prompt

Follow the steps below to write your unusual story:

Step one

Choose one of the three silly writing prompts listed below.

  1. Drop a raw egg on the floor.
  2. Put your cat in a full bathtub and give it a bath.
  3. The lid flies off of the ketchup as you shake it.
  4. Use all three.

Step two

Add one of these animals to your story.

  1. A bird.
  2. A dog.
  3. A mouse.
  4. Use all three animals.

Step three

Find the first sentence of your story.

The first sentence of your story will be taken from the third book from the left on your bookcase, or from the third book on your Kindle.

Step four

Please add one of these items to your story.

  1. An empty coffee mug.
  2. A hairbrush.
  3. A pot of burnt peas.
  4. Use all three.

Step five

This step is the easiest, and maybe also the hardest.

Write.

Tips to Remember as You Write

Your story will have a beginning, a middle, and an end. Somebody wants something, and your story will help them get it.

Why did the egg fall? Do they have any more eggs? What will happen to the cat getting a bath? Will the cat escape? Who is shaking the ketchup bottle? Were they alone when they were eating?

The world is full of stories. A writing prompt is like a salad bar. If two people go through the salad bar, their salads will never look the same. We all have the same ingredients to use, but we are different people, with different histories and experiences.

What will you write about today? Where will these writing prompts take you? Show me your salad. Write your story. Have fun.

PRACTICE

Create a story with the writing prompts. Have fun writing for fifteen minutes and share your stories here in the comments. Comment on someone else’s story too.

Now I am going to eat my breakfast, peas and sardines. And I will not burn my peas today. But, I will make sure the lid is not loose on my ketchup bottle.

Pamela Hodges
Pamela Hodges
Pamela writes stories about art and creativity to help you become the artist you were meant to be. She would love to meet you at pamelahodgs.com.
  • William J. DeProspo

    Two Wrongs

    Title from Kindle book by Solomon Carter.

    “Since I’m retired, we’ve been getting up later and later. It’s a good thing the coffee is on automatic,” said Bill.

    “So, who’s up? Even the dog hasn’t moved, “his wife Sarah said sleepily.

    “Yeah, but the bird was singing at dawn. She woke me up,” said Bill.

    “Woke you up, I seem to remember you never moved, “countered Sarah.

    “I was up, but I just rolled over and went back to sleep. Stupid bird, always too early; She should be more like the dog.”

    It was another ten minutes before Bill and Sarah rose from the bed and greeted the sun. Daisy, the dog, rolled over, gave a shark eye to the bird, and stretched her body as far as it would go. Bill, seeing Daisy stretch, spread his arms behind him as far as they would go. He felt each taught nighttime muscle snap into action. Sarah pushed him toward the kitchen, while gently nudging Daisy out of her bed.
    The morning routine was simple. Bill made the beds, feed the Bird, filled the dog water dish, and set the breakfast table. Sarah, fixed Daisy’s breakfast and set about making the bacon and eggs for Bill and herself.

    This morning was different. Sarah decided to make scrambled eggs, not the usual over easy they were used to. Bill noticed the change of egg dish, and instinctively put the ketchup on the table for Sarah. Daisy was particularly excited this morning. Perhaps it was the constant chirping of the bird, but she caused Sarah to drop an egg before it plopped into the whipping bowl. Bill jumped to clean up the mess before Sarah laced into Daisy.The bird was making enough noise, and he didn’t want to hear Sarah. A few minutes later, eggs fluffed and scrambled, two strips of crisp bacon, and hot java was sitting on the kitchen table. Daisy, realizing she was on the cusp of banishment, stopped barking. Even the bird took a breath. Sarah sat and reached for the coffee. She filled a large coffee cup and added a small amount of milk. She then reached for the ketchup bottle. Bill had placed the bottle cap side up on the table. This caused the ketchup to slide down the sides and pool at the bottom. Sarah flicked the lid open and squeezed the bottle. No ketchup. She shook the bottle, slapping the bottom with her hand and tried again; Still no ketchup. Daisy was getting impatient, she wanted her table snack and started to bark again. Sarah, now frustrated, with two hands squeezed the plastic ketchup bottle almost in half. The bottle cap popped off and plopped into her eggs. Ketchup flew from bacon strip to coffee cup. Sarah started to laugh. She looked down at Daisy, who by now was howling like a banshee for her breakfast treat, and squeezed the ketchup bottle painting Daisy from head to tail. Satisfied, Sarah picked up her coffee, took a sip, sighed, and started to eat her now cold eggs.

  • aRcana

    That was fun!!! Thanks Pamela for encouraging what turned out to be a whacky story!! 🙂

    “I regret that I am unable to join you personally, but I send you best wishes for a most successful and enjoyable evening.” Hellen’s voice was heard over the loud speaker as members of the audience shifted nervously in their seats. Where was she? She was why they were all there. Hellen was going to talk about her travels to Peru and explain the importance of teaching about plant medicine.

    Doctors and pharmacists came to see if they had competition with their familiar ways of working that would cost them their jobs. Sitting next to them were potential investors looking for opportunities to bring more affordable healthcare to the millions of people in need.

    Six hours earlier, Hellen was suffering from arthritis in her hand. It had been going on for years but when she was down in Peru she met with Vilma, a coca leaf reader who sent her to a Shaman. This shaman is who taught her about plant medicine.

    As she showed the shaman her hand with her pinky that had limited movement due to a work incident several years back, the shaman showed her some bees and explained with big swooping arm motions that the bees would sting her and heal her. The Shaman didn’t speak English, so she couldn’t ask for clarification. After marking a dot on Hellen’s elbow with a black marker, the Shaman pulled out a jar with a small hole punched into it. He put several bees inside, covered it quickly covered it before shaking it vigorously. He applied the jar with the hole directly over the marker point on Hellen’s elbow and one of the lucky bees inserted it’s stinger through the hole and pierced Hellen’s arm filling it with venom.

    Hellen’s body grew rapidly hot and her arm grew intensely painful. Did this Shaman know what he was doing? She was told to rest for a few days. She would have to as the numb arm was useless. He explained it would need to be repeated 1—2 times a week until the symptoms went away.

    Now she was at home and she was attempting to do the process herself. How hard could it be? The marker was still inked on her elbow and her grandson, David, was there to help. David had accidentally thrown out the jar she had been using so thought he would use an old ketchup bottle he found in the recycling.

    Hellen reminded him to shake it really good, but when David shook the bottle, the cap went flying off and the aggravated bees came screaming out of the bottle.

    Hellen and David ran out of the room to get away from the bees when Hellen tripped over the dog who had been sleeping in the doorway.

    As Hellen hit the ground, she landed on her elbow with searing pain. David drove her to the hospital when they bandaged her up.

    She had him speed her back home so she could get ready for the event. The fire department was parked in front of her house.

    “What is going on?” She asked a fireman.

    “Someone left something on the stove and we have to air out the place before anyone is able to go inside,” he said.

    “Oh no!” David was standing over a pot of burnt peas in the yard. “I’m so sorry Grandma! I forgot I was making some peas for lunch before we left.”

    Realizing she wasn’t going to make it to her event, she hoped her other speakers would cover for her as she called to wish everyone well.

    • I love the way it turned into farce when she fell over the dog while running away from the angry bees. And then about the burnt peas. Very good. Entertaining.

  • Great way to make you sit down and write.

    My mother was home, baking me a cake. The cat was sitting close by on the work surface (yes, we are that kind of unhygienic family), watching intently with its one good eye. Its tail was flicking from side to side. It was definitely not purring.

    My mother broke the first egg successfully into the bowl of flour. The second did not go so well. In fact, she dropped it on the floor. The cat leapt off the work surface, landing on the slippery raw egg and slid across the floor landing in a heap of yolk and fur. My little sister was laughing in her high chair and shaking the tomato ketchup so hard that the lid flew off and ketchup sprayed all over the cat.

    Bath time! What else could I do? Just then a mouse ran across the landing chased by Harley, our six-month-old brown Lab. Chaos ensued.

    ‘Harley!’ I yelled at him as I had just managed to get the cat into the full tub of water and I was struggling to hold it there. Cats, as you know, do not like water. I was using an empty coffee mug to rinse the shampoo off while gently brushing the cat with my mum’s best Mason Pearson hairbrush. I was sure she wouldn’t mind. It was going reasonably well until Harley decided to join the cat in the tub.

    There was a momentary exchange of meows and barks followed by one very wet cat leaping out of the bath in a shower of foam and tearing down the stairs and out of the cat flap in record time. Harley just howled and drank the bathwater.

    My mum? Well she was blissfully unaware of the events upstairs and carried on baking. That’s my mum for you. The cake turned out great by the way.

    • Elizabeth Westra

      Very crazy and fun story!