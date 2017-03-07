The Surprising Truth About Split Infinitives

Here’s a secret: I’ve never been explicitly taught not to split infinitives (or to not split infinitives?). Surprise!

If that statement’s a shocking pronouncement, or if it makes no sense at all, never fear. Let’s take a step back and look at the long, illustrious history of split infinitives.

What is an infinitive?

First off: what’s an infinitive?

When you use a verb in a sentence, you conjugate it—that is, you change its form to match the subject and the tense. The infinitive, though, is the original form of the verb, before it’s changed to fit into a sentence.

Here’s an example:

Infinitive: to snuggle
Conjugated: I snuggle, you snuggle, he snuggles, she snuggles, we snuggle, they snuggle

The funny thing about the English language is that the full infinitive of a verb is always two words: it always includes the word “to.” Without the “to,” it’s called the bare infinitive.

And that’s where all this trouble starts . . .

What is a split infinitive?

It’s exactly what it sounds like:

Want some examples? Try these:

I want to really understand what you’re saying.

She got a new alarm clock because she’s trying to not oversleep every morning.

Or this famous example:

To boldly go where no man has gone before. —Star Trek

Why shouldn’t you split infinitives?

There’s a long-standing, often-repeated rule in English that thou shalt not split infinitives. It’s generally taught in schools and many grammar nazis uphold it with unswerving fervor.

It’s a pretty archaic rule. Most scholars trace it back to the early 19th century, when modern English grammar was still being invented. Some guy named Henry Alford (who wrote the book The King’s English) decided that since you can’t split infinitives in Latin, you shouldn’t be splitting infinitives in English.

Here’s the thing: infinitives in Latin are just one word. It’s impossible to split a Latin infinitive because there’s nothing to split.

It may be an old, oft-cited rule—but it’s also pretty baseless.

When should you obey the rule?

Before we abandon the rule completely, let’s talk about the times when it’s helpful. There’s no need to throw the baby out with the bathwater.

Take a look at this example:

He’s going to nicely, sweetly, and unexpectedly ask her to the prom.

That’s four words between “to” and “ask.” By the time you get to “ask,” you’ve almost lost track of the sentence completely. Let’s move some words around:

He’s going to ask her to the prom nicely, sweetly, and unexpectedly.

Beware of cramming too many words into your infinitives. That can get clunky, messy, and confusing fast.

On the other hand, let’s take another look at our original examples. If we were to rephrase them, we’d lose some meaning:

I really want to understand what you’re saying.

Sure, you might really want to understand, but that’s different from really understanding. One means to have a true desire to understand; the other is to want a deep, thorough understanding.

She got a new alarm clock because she’s trying not to oversleep every morning.

“To not oversleep” puts firm emphasis on her action, which we lose with this arrangement. She’s trying to NOT OVERSLEEP, okay?! Stop giving her a hard time about her mornings!

To go boldly where no man has gone before.

This loses the elegant ring of “to boldly go.” Would “to go boldly” ever have become such a famous phrase? We’ll never know.

To split or to not split? Don’t worry

Splitting infinitives doesn’t generally hinder comprehension unless you’re trying to cram fifteen words in (don’t do that!). So split away!

Enjoy being able to slowly chew your dinner! Take time to really think of your fabulous story ideas! Make it your mission to boldly go where no man (or woman!) has gone before.

And if grammar nazis or English teachers give you trouble, feel free to confidently whip out your knowledge of the history of the English language and defend your split infinitives.

Do you feel passionately about split (or not-split) infinitives? Let us know in the comments.

PRACTICE

Write about a group of puppies, kittens, ferrets, grasshoppers, or any animal of your choice. Use infinitives to set the scene, and split them as much as your heart desires (or don’t; this is your free writing time).

Write for fifteen minutes. When you’re done, share your practice in the comments, and be sure to leave feedback for your fellow writers!

Alice Sudlow and Liz Bureman
Alice Sudlow has a keen eye for comma splices, misplaced hyphens, and well-turned sentences, which she puts to good use as the content editor of The Write Practice and Short Fiction Break literary magazine. Liz Bureman has a more-than-healthy interest in proper grammatical structure, accurate spelling, and the underappreciated semicolon. She tweets @epbure (but not about writing). Together, they demystify the intricacies of English grammar and keep Joe's apostrophes from running rogue around The Write Practice.
  • alba 17

    To scamper as if weightless, always moving; to jump and tumble, flinging your body this way and that, heedlessly. To fall suddenly with a thump, into a coma-like sleep. To wiggle into your mother’s belly, the scent of milk like a homing signal, your siblings’ warmth familiar and comforting. You know nothing else, the world is new and fresh and undiscovered. To learn, every moment a leap into the unknown, your body this thing that you don’t know yet how to use. Why didn’t those feet do what I wanted? Why am I suddenly on my back and where did that toy go? Even before your eyes were open, your nose told you when you were safe and when you’d better cuddle in closer. You could hear the snuffles of your mates, the lapping tongue of your mother cleaning soft downy fur. You start to sense there’s a bigger world out there, the giant beings that come and go, the things that stretch up so high you can’t even see where they end. Sometimes they pick you up and hold you and make little sounds and it feels good. But you’re always happy to get back to your mom and the others. The best is when you latch on to her and her milk fills you, everyone mushed together and your eyes gradually close and there’s nothing else until your sister rolls on top of you and another one nips your ear and it all starts over again.

    • Jmfthird

      Very descriptive and fun! Reminded me of the box-ful of kittens and their mom at my Grandma’s house when I was quite young.

    • Mhvest

      wow squirrel stream of consciousness! I like it.

  • Hear! Hear! I’m forever splitting my infinitives (well, OK, not forever, but where appropriate). That’s the joy of the English language – that you can do it!

    • Barbara Budan

      I love learning that I can split infinitives without fear of reprimand from the English Grammar Police….of which I am one, may be difficult to escape that one.

  • mlhatcher

    O.K. Cannot worry about something I never really had a concern over.

  • Jmfthird

    The squirrels are my best neighbors. They run the branches of the old aspen and live oak trees in the complex where I live, and from there glide a smooth streak onto the roof of any of the buildings their little hearts desire to run.

    One day I stood on my little recessed deck taking in the afternoon, watching occasional busy passers-by of my own species, when I became aware that there was a tiny black eye trained on me from he edge of the overhang, eyeing me calmly, or so I thought until I tilted my head up and the little visage disappeared in an instant. Then in less than half a minute there she or he was, running the top of the wrought-iron fence next to the club-house, obviously not in a hurry; would lope a few steps and then stand on hind legs and turn back in my direction, looking, I swear it, to see if I was still taking all this in. I was. The furry creature with the fat long tail continued its leisurely lope along the top-rail, stopping every few steps to rub its snout on either side of the metal bar, a curiously companionable gesture signifying, I took it, its comfort with my presence on the landing fifteen feet away. That’s the day I began speaking to Earl (they all have graciously consented to go by Earl – Earl the, uh, squirrel). Their eyes are calm and friendly when they hear my voice. I spent my first two years here not knowing another soul, and some of the friendships I later formed took a problematic turn or two – but the Earls of my world apparently decided early on that I’m okay.

    • Mhvest

      I love this. I don’t know anything about split infinitives but you really describe the squirrels well. They are funny little characters.

    • Wanda Luthman

      Aw, how sweet and I love their name–Earl the Squireel.

  • Thanks! I now have licence to boldly go on splitting my infinitives.

  • Thanks for clearing this out. Not that it was a major concern, but now I know!

  • Hello Liz!
    I was taught not to split my infinitives because the verb is “to split” not only “split.” By placing a word in btween the 2 words, in effect I am splitting the verb.

    English grammar rules are contrary. However, I will need more information to sway what I have learned for many years.

    Monique

    • This seems like it makes sense, but remember that English is a Germanic language, not Latinate. In German, many verbs are designed to be split, sometimes sending the prefix all the way to the end. (e.g. “Ich stehe auf.” where the verb is “aufstehen”, meaning “to stand up”). This works the same way with ending sentences with prepositions, which German does plenty.

      Of course, German and English aren’t the same. The problem comes from the Battle of Hastings and the Norman Invasion where Norman French speakers took over England. The prestige language became used by the government, church, cuisine, etc. Anything of Germanic roots was considered “vulgar” because that’s what the peasants spoke. So you have the fancy word “beef” instead of “cow” to mean what is cooked. (Or “venison” and “deer”.)

      But this is also why so many of our words seem to have Latin roots. They are borrowed from French, which is derivative of Latin (hence the term “Romance” language.)

      Prescriptive grammar rules are generally created to denigrate classes of people. Because Latin was the language of the Church, French the language of the government, and Italian the language of the Arts, using Latin rules for English seemed like the “classy” thing to do. But does that make it “right?”

      Honestly, I think the real reason they say not to split infinitives is because it usually uses adverbs, and Adverbs tend towards lazy writing, telling instead of showing.

    •  That’s strange Monique, because infinitives don’t act like verbs. They are verbals, verb forms that don’t function as verbs. Infinitives almost always function like nouns: I like to swim. (“To swim” is the object of the verb “like.”)

      Even if infinitives did function as verbs, we split verbs all the time. In the sentence “I do not like yogurt,” the verb is “do like” split with the word “not.” Same goes for “I can easily count to ten” or “I will probably arrive late.”

  • Catherine Wrigley

    “Ahhh!” He moved to quickly hop from the bed but got tangled in the covers.
    “What?” She started to drowsily reach for the lamp next to the bed.
    “There was something on me!”
    “No there wasn’t. You feel stuff at night. Go back to sleep.”
    “No, there was something on me. Don’t tell me I’m imagining things.”
    “Hon…”
    “There are bugs in here.” He untangled his legs and lunged for the overhead light switch. She sat up and blinked. He had to do something about his anxiety issues.
    “He made it back to the bed in one long step, grabbed the sheet and hurled it across the room. She astonished herself with how quickly she was able to get out of bed and across the room when she saw the roaches.
    “Ahhhh! I told you!”
    “God,” she said quietly. “Did you have food in here?”
    “Are you crazy? I told you this place wasn’t clean when we took it.” He hurled himself back and flung the pillows aside. “What the hell!”
    She was feeling more than a little sick to her stomach. This was definitely going to become a fight.
    He was shaking and turning red, looking like he was stealing himself up. This time he grabbed the corner of the futon mattress and flipped the whole thing over. She wondered what you called that many roaches. A swarm? A hive? A heard? Disgusting?

    • A hoard. I’d definitely call them a hoard. They need to call an exterminator. And and exorcist, just to be sure.

  • Interesting. Maybe I’m older than you. I was taught that you can’t split infinitives. And all that splitting above has given me a splitting headache. Probably because familiarity breeds contempt, errrrr… make that familiarity, the only one that didn’t jar on me was the Star Trek line…

  • Charles Miller

    I prefer normally not to split infinitives myself. Just because a rule or practice is longstanding does not mean it is archaic or baseless. Writing is much clearer if one does not split infinitives and generally follows grammatical rules. I realize many writers like to be rebellious and don’t care about learning or practicing good grammar, but I’m not one of them.

  • Nicole Prescott

    Nosey Goesy the littlest panda and her friend Pepper Tom The Turtle, walk along the forest path on their to nursery school. When Nosey Goesy hears someone whispering. “Hey Pepper Tom, do you hear that”? “Hear what Nosey”? “It’s somebody over there talking “! “Let’s go see sneak and see what they talking about “!? “I don’t think that’s a good idea Nosey, we’re going to be late for school”. “Ah come on Tom just real quick”. Pepper Tom looking worried decide to go along with his friend, even though he knew it was a bad idea.

  • To judiciously split an infinitive is no big deal. The real problem is those dangling prepositions. But the language is morphing so fast that we now find ourselves having no haven of correctness to go to. So we’d best just, um, go with the flow, and hope the world does not, um, erupt in flames and destroy all the great, um, literature and poetry that has ever been , um, written about. Including all that is yet to be written, um, about.
    And don’t even get me started on all those participles out there in cyberspace that are hiding out, just dangling, um. . . Things could get worse before they ever get better. Nevertheless, there is much work to yet be done. The dilemma is knowing where to, um, start. Good luck with that, Joe, if you think we can turn this thing around. But I am not on it betting.
    Keep up the good practice, y’all.

    • The degradation of the English language makes my, um, blood boil. I’ve come across “I seen,” “he/she/it seen” so many times I can no longer count them. A few days ago I heard a commercial on the radio which prompted the listener to “do that dance only the neighbors seen you do.” Do helping verbs not, um, help anymore?

  • You too, Liz. Thanks for your advice.

  • Lorna Robinson

    I want to quickly go and jump on that bed over there, to find Lisa, who sleeps but is never to busy sleeping for me. She to loves me as I love her…. Is this right?

  • Billie L Wade

    Thank you for a great post. I have tried rewriting sentences without splitting the infinitive, sometimes with hilarious—and totally nonsensical—results. Your post reminded me that the goal of any sentence is clarity.

  • This is a very good point. The takeaway is: Always write for your audience.