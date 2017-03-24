Vote for the Winner of the Spring Writing Contest

This week, nearly four hundred writers submitted their stories to the Spring Writing Contest.

I’ve so enjoyed seeing how these stories have developed. Our contest Facebook group was full of lively conversations, writers collaborating to help each other find the best ideas and tell unique, creative stories. They’ve workshopped their stories and given each other great feedback in Becoming Writer.

These writers worked hard to craft their very best stories, and this week, they took that final, scary step: submitting their writing to the judges.

The Judges Are Reading . . . And So Can You

Right now, our panel of judges is reading through each story, looking for the ones that will make it to the winners’ circle. And this contest, I have an invitation for you, too.

I’m inviting you to step over to the judges’ side of the submission table. I’m inviting you to try reading like an editor and decide which story you would choose as the winner of the Winter Writing Contest.

And then, I’m inviting you to vote on your favorite. That’s right: this contest, we’re offering a Readers’ Choice Award.

Our entrants have put their all into writing stories they love, and we want to help them get their writing into the hands of excited readers.

Not only that, but as you read through the entries and pick your favorite, you’ll get a taste of the editor’s life. Judging this contest yourself will give you perspective on the mindsets of the people who will read your work.

Plus, I think you’ll find more than a few stories you love in this bunch.

How Does It Work?

Here’s how you can step into the judges’ shoes and help select the winner of the Readers’ Choice Award:

All the published stories from the contest can be found here at Short Fiction Break. You don’t have to read all of them; just pick three or five. (You can always read more if you want!)

When you decide on your favorite, let us know using the poll at the bottom of the page.

Then, support your chosen story by sharing it on social media. Let your friends and family know you’ve found a story you think they’d enjoy, and ask them to vote for it, too.

You can even leave a comment on your favorite story to let the author know you enjoyed it. Our entrants are nervously awaiting to hear the results of all their hard work, and I know they’d appreciate your encouragement.

Pick Your Favorite

I’m so proud of everyone who joined us in this contest. All our writers invested time and care into crafting something great, and I’m excited to share their stories with you now.

Come check out their stories, vote for your favorite, and help some amazing writers get the celebration they deserve!

What will you look for in a winning story? Let us know in the comments.