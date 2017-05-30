The Winners of the Spring Writing Contest

In March, we hosted the Spring Writing Contest in partnership with Short Fiction Break literary magazine. Entering this contest was a huge accomplishment for all our writers, and we want to celebrate the winners here on The Write Practice.

We received over 300 entries to this contest from so many talented writers. The judges thoroughly enjoyed reading all your stories, and with such an amazing selection, you made their job of choosing just a handful of winners very difficult.

You should be proud. We’re very proud of you.

The Difficult Part of Contests

The thing about writing contests is, when you select one—or even several—winners, you create a lot of not-winners. (That’s different from being a loser, I think.) I’ve been there many times. Rejection is simply a part of writing.

I believe that if you’re measuring your success as a writer by how many times you’ve been published, you’re using the wrong metric. Instead, count how many times you’ve been rejected. That’s a much more accurate indicator of your effort, discipline, and seriousness as a writer.

Rather than trying to get everyone to like your stories, get as much feedback about how to improve as you can. Rather than trying to justify how good you are, work to get better.

If you do this for long enough, you won’t need anyone to tell you you’re a success. You’ll be a success all on your own.

The Judges

Before I announce the winners, I want to say an enormous THANK YOU to the terrific judges who have worked tirelessly over the past month to read and consider our hundreds of entries. Without their immeasurable effort, this contest would not have been possible.

A huge thank you to these incredible writers:

The Sponsors

Prizes

Just to recap: The grand prize winning story will be featured on the front page of Short Fiction Break. The winner will be invited to become a monthly contributor to the literary magazine. They’ll receive one year of free membership to Becoming Writer, normally $180, as well as a cash prize of $300. They will also receive a print copy of The Story Grid by Shawn Coyne.

Two runners-up will have their stories featured on the front page of Short Fiction Break. They will also receive one year of free membership to Becoming Writer, normally $180, a $100 cash prize each, and a print copy of The Story Grid by Shawn Coyne.

Ready to hear the winners?

Here we go.

Shortlisted Stories

The judges were faced with a slew of excellent stories to choose from. I’m not exaggerating when I say your great writing made their job very difficult.

You can find a shortlist of the judges’ favorites on Short Fiction Break. They are all well worth a read, so head over to Short Fiction Break and check them out.

Honorable Mentions

All these excellent stories, listed alphabetically by author, were featured on the front page of Short Fiction Break:

Still Friends by Tim Grahl

The Red Herring League by Bradley Harper

Arthur Went In by Bart Mann

Pearl’s Bucks by William McCauley

The Warmth of Blankets by David H. Safford

Runners-Up

“Up In Flames” by KG. This is a quirky tale of an ungraceful wife, accidental arson, and unwelcome discoveries.

“Bread and or on Water” by Gayle Woodson. This harrowing tale of war, captivity, and desperate hope takes a surprising turn.

Grand Prize

The winner of our Spring Writing Contest and recipient of the Grand Prize is . . .

“The Porthole” by Sef Churchill. This is the odd story of a mystical porthole and the unpredictable consequences of whimsical decisions. It’s delightfully bizarre, a surreal dance full of intriguing visuals and unusual twists. Its gradually mounting tension and believable (though unlikeable) protagonist won the judges over, and we’re pleased to declare it the winner of this contest.

Congratulations to Sef, and to everyone who entered this writing contest! This was a lot of fun, and I can’t wait for the next one.

Share your congratulations in the comments!