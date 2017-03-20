St. Patrick’s Day Photo Writing Prompt

Did you feel lucky this weekend?

It was St. Patrick’s Day after all, which is a great excuse for not writing—just kidding! Such a thing does not exist! The holiday is, however, a great excuse to participate in a themed photo writing prompt.

Did you write this weekend? About what? Let us know in the comments!

PRACTICE Who are these two women? Where are they, and what are they talking about? Take fifteen minutes to write a scene based on the St. Patrick’s-themed photo above. Let your imagination take you where it will! When you’re done, share your scene in the comments below, and be sure to comment on a few other writers’ pieces!