One Simple Truth That Will Get You Writing Today

Today’s post is by Sue Weems. Sue is a writer, teacher, and traveller with an advanced degree in (mostly fictional) revenge. When she’s not rationalizing her love for parentheses (and dramatic asides), she follows a sailor around the globe with their four children, two dogs, and an impossibly tall stack of books to read.

Think you need just a little more preparation to be the writer you want to be?

I work with young writers. They are fresh and new and often, already discouraged, usually because they are hyper-focused on everything they lack. Most have already begun and abandoned several characters or stories. They say:

“I need to take a few more classes.” “I just need a little more time, and I’ll be ready.” “After I get Geometry figured out, then I will write.”

My response?

Nope. None of those things will make you ready.

So what do we do?

How to Start Writing

Finish one story. Share it with someone (in addition to your mom) and listen to the feedback. Then start another and finish it to the end. Keep going.

The one simple truth that will get you writing is this:

“ You’ll never feel ready. Don’t let the lie of imagined readiness steal your words today.

Tweet this Tweet

You can’t read craft books to become a writer.

You can’t sit through a magic number of courses to be a writer.

You won’t feel like a writer when you reach whatever milestone you think will make you ready.

You become a writer by writing. Now, today.

Amateurs become professionals by starting and finishing work.

What Are You Focusing On?

My students frown at me, thinking I don’t understand, but we all walk this path over and over in our writing lives. Am I focused on what I lack? Or moving forward with the resources I have, eager to learn and grow and practice what I can today? We have to keep finishing and sharing our work to grow.

“But Weems,” they whine, “I don’t have enough __(words, experience, ideas, time, focus, chocolate)__.”

So what? Write anyway. Do it scared. Do it tired. Do it when it’s hard.

“ Quit focusing on what you feel you are missing and do the work of putting down one word after another.

Tweet this Tweet

No time? Toni Morrison wrote The Bluest Eye in the midst of a life transition as a working single mom by getting up at four a.m. and finishing her writing.

Too young? Truman Capote got his first three short story publication acceptance letters on the same day. He was just seventeen years old.

Too old? Laura Ingalls Wilder didn’t start writing until she was forty-four, and she wouldn’t publish Little House in the Big Woods for another twenty years.

How did they do it?

They began with what they had. They finished their work. We can do it the same way. Sure, we will benefit from craft books and courses, editors and critique groups, but only if we engage them while we are writing consistently.

Now Is Your Chance to Write

It’s mid-January, and most of us probably set goals to write more this year. Whether you are on a roll or missed a day (or fourteen), you are as ready now as you’ll ever (or never) be. What are you waiting for? What do you believe is holding you back? Name it and actively overcome it by writing today.

What’s holding you back from writing today? Let us know in the comments.