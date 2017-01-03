How to Write Like Stephen King

There are many ways to approach writing a story: you can interview your characters first, plot the story before you start writing, or use Stephen King’s approach, which is to start with the situation.

I believe plotting and the spontaneity of real creation aren’t compatible. —Stephen King

In On Writing: A Memoir of the Craft, King suggests that stories are found objects and it is the writer’s job to “watch what happens and write it down.”

I want to put a group of characters (perhaps a pair; perhaps even just one) in some sort of predicament and then watch them try to work themselves free. —Stephen King

Discovering as You Write

Using King’s suggestion, I thought of a situation and a predicament and then wrote the story. The story wasn’t plotted beforehand; the characters’ personalities came out as I wrote the story. The characters were two women who were neighbors. The predicament is one of the women finds out her neighbor has been killing her cats.

I wasn’t sure where the story would go. I allowed it to develop as I wrote the story.

The story I ended up with wasn’t the one I thought I would write. I let the character lead the plot.

Sally sat on a stool in front of the workbench. She heard the hum of the furnace and the ticking of the clock. The room smelled of rat poison and dried blood. She stared at the hides tacked to the wall. They were covered in cobwebs.

They were cats. Her cats.

Characters Over Plot

Peter Meinke, an American poet and author, says, “In my stories, I usually begin with a character who interests me and let him or her take me where he wants to go.”

“The piano tuner was a huge man, crowding the doorway. I hadn’t known he was coming, but I got up from my desk to let him in; my wife was still out shopping.” —Peter Meinke, “The Piano Tuner,” winner of the 1986 Flannery O’Connor Award for short fiction

While you are writing your story you might get an idea of where the plot will go; however, Meinke suggests you let the plot go and follow the characters.

King asks “what if” questions and thinks of several situations which he turns into books.

What if vampires invaded a small New England village? (Salem’s Lot)

What if a young mother and her son become trapped in their stalled car by a rabid dog? (Cujo)

—Stephen King

Stephen King believes stories that are character driven are more interesting than plot driven stories. He doesn’t manipulate his characters by prewriting the plot; he watches what happens and then writes it down. King starts with a situation.

Start Writing

Do you plan your stories before you write them? Do you start with a character or a situation? Do you know where your story will end before you begin writing?

These are all valid ways to write stories. But today, perhaps you might try beginning with a situation and following a character who will lead you to the end.

Do you agree with Stephen King? Do you think starting with a situation and letting the characters tell their own story is better than writing a plot first? Let us know in the comments.

PRACTICE

Today we will use the same approach Stephen King uses to write a story. Your story doesn’t have to be horror; it can be fantasy, romance, thriller, adventure, cat cosy, or any gender you choose. Let’s “put a group of characters (perhaps a pair; perhaps even just one) in some sort of predicament and then watch them try to work themselves free.”

Today we will take a character and put them in a situation, and then write to see what the character or characters wants to do.

Here are a few situations you can use, or you can create your own:

What if you were on an airplane and you were sitting next to an escaped convict?
What if you found a dead body in the airport lounge?
What if your only weapon against the robber was the banana you dropped on the floor?

Write for fifteen minutes. When you’re done, share your practice in the comments, and don’t forget to leave feedback for your fellow writers!

  • Christine

    Last night I found a picture on Pixabay that inspired me. You might call it a scene or a situation. I’m posting it on my blog today. https://christinegoodnough.com

    A few mornings ago I decided to do a 100-word story, just as a writing exercise. But what kind of story? My mind went to Snoopy and his “It was a dark and stormy night.” Okay. That could be my opening scene, too.

    And then? From this situation came the following little tale. I found a suitable picture from Pixabay to go with it, and I was away.

    THE PARROT REVEALS

    First the thunderclap, then a spine-chilling scream shredded the tenseness in the darkened room.
    Natalie, peering into the storm, gasped and whirled around. “I wish you’d left that wretched bird in the rain forest.”
    “But I like my parrot,” her cousin replied. “He’s great company when I’m alone. Besides, he reveals secrets.”
    “Oh, really?” Natalie glanced at Regina but in the dim lamplight she missed the malevolence in the other young woman’s eyes.
    Regina watched the shadows flickering against the walls. “For example, he’s told me why you’re waiting so anxiously for MY fiancé to arrive.”
    “That’s ridiculous!”
    “Is it, Nat?”

    • At Home With Grandma

      Ok, where is the rest of the story? This made me want to keep reading, might be the beginning of a book! Great job!

      • Christine

        Thank you. Maybe now I should let the story run away with itself? 🙂
        Truth is, my mind works like an electric current: I’ve never started a story until I could see a fairly clear path to the end. I clear that path in my mind before I ever sit down to write — because I don’t like doing a lot of editing.

        • At Home With Grandma

          Yes! step out on a limb an see where the story takes you! You can do it! Try something new, you never know, it could turn out to be your best work!

          • RAW

            Dear @ Home, I used your pseudo name to create a potential story…. See how you like this!!!

            An imaginative 10 year old boy, Jim, is obsessed with space ships and flying saucers visits his grandmother for a week during the summer
            only to discover she is an alien being who killed his real grandmother and hidthe body under the house. He tries to tell every adult he knows in the small town where his grandmother lived, but everyone already knows his stories are all so fantastic, no one will believe him. He is crying wolf yet again!

            But what is this alien grandmother doing? Where did she come from? What does she really look like underneath the wrinkles? Why did the alien pick his grandmother to kill? How many other grandmothers
            are really aliens in disguise? Finally, how can Jim convince anyone he is telling the truth and the planet has been invaded by would be grandmothers! Watch out for those chocolate chip cookies she makes!

          • At Home With Grandma

            Goodness! I’ll have to show this to my grand kids. Keep them guessing, am I really good ole G-Ma or an alien!! LOL!

          • RAW

            Sorry Grandma! I couldn’t help myself.

            I am trying hard to come up with 50 potential story ideas, and your pseudonym just hit me. I will pare the 50 down to 10 and write a 3 page outline for each of those… or at least some ideas about where the story will go, and then from those I will select 1 or 2 and try to write a full screenplay… BTW, I watched entirely too many “Twilight Zone” episodes and loved every one of them. Can you tell? ha, ha..
            Cue the music… “There’s a sign post up ahead!” “Watch out! You have just entered, “The Twilight Zone!”

      • yea I agree what was Nat’s answer I’d like to read the rest of that story.

  • At Home With Grandma

    What if your only weapon against the robber was the banana you dropped on the floor?

    Patsy closed the dryer door and began to fold the warm clothes she’d just removed from it. Looking up from her task when the door opened, she watched a man in a hoodie approach the attendants window. Then in horror, she realized that the laundry mat was being robbed! Ducking down between the rows of machines, she glanced around to see if anyone else had noticed but no one was there. When had the place emptied out? She had been so engrossed in her book she hadn’t seen everyone else leave as they finished their laundry.

    Now, hiding behind a row of washers, Patsy wondered what she should do? Should she call 911? But her phone was in her purse on top of the washer with her clothes. The robber would see her if she tried to reach for it. Should she just cower here like a coward and play it safe? What other options did she have? Then she spied her banana, the snack she had brought with her from home. When had she dropped it on the floor?

    An idea began to form in her head, but she pushed it aside. Rick was always reminding her how her impulsive thoughts got her into trouble. But this might actually work!

    • bernadette

      How Mean to stop here! Go go go on, please!

      • At Home With Grandma

        That’s all I got in my 15 minutes! I’m still waiting to see what Patsy comes up with myself!!

        • Christine

          I find it exactly the same many times: so easy to come up with a suspenseful opening hook — but where to go from there?
          I can picture her dilemma, having been present one day when a robbery was committed by a thief with a sawed-off shotgun. Believe me, you lie low and don’t do anything to draw the crook’s attention to yourself!
          Your next questions here would be, did the thief shoot the attendant or only grab the money and run? Did he try grabbing Patsy’s purse or not? the answer to these will determine Patsy’s next moves.

    • RAW

      I love it! But I agree, you MUST show us how she can use a banana to foil the would be robber.

      • At Home With Grandma

        Thanks, I’m not a fiction writer, so this was all I got in my 15 min. maybe I can still develop it, but I’m at a loss so far…

        • RAW

          Flex your imagination muscle! The more outrageous your idea is, the better to delight your audience. Getting the original idea is the hard part. After that just let the story unfold or flow out of you. The one part I have learned is that the story must be consistent (to itself), and it must be believable given the circumstances you create.

          Am sure you have heard the expression, “Life is stranger than fiction!” It’s true. Why? Because so much of life doesn’t make sense. It just happens, often for reasons we don’t understand. But fiction must be understandable to be good. Your readers must be able to connect the dots, and if you are good, you can surprise them with something they did not predict, but it will be something that makes sense to them after they read it and think about it.
          Does that help?

          I like fiction because as you write it, your imagination is your only limitation. If you can imagine it, you can think of ways to make it real.
          Imagine an elephant that can fly? That’s Dumbo!!!
          That was Disney’s genius. He tapped into childhood imagination and enriched our world in a way, I dare say, that no one had done before.

    • Tammy Adams

      Love that you chose the banana and I love that you made Patsy feel so real. She sounds like a handful! Hahaha

  • I tend to go with Stephen King, although I often have a rough idea where I want it to go. My characters don’t always agree though, but I don’t fight them. They know their story best, after all.

    In my latest effort, though, I know the ending but am a bit unsure how we get there. Oh, I do have my main characters sorted out.

  • RAW

    Yes! I tend to be on the S. King side of writing, but I also like to let the ideas percolate in my brain to see where they can take me. It helps to write some and then give it a rest… sometimes literally. I once discovered a great surprise ending to a book I had been working on when I woke up one day with the idea in my head and had to write it down immediately!

  • KP

    Funny you quoted King’s On Writing, I just got it for Christmas and love it. I’m not a fan of Stephen King’s writing (I’ve tried but I’m not a horror fan), but I do love his writing about writing if that makes any sense.

    Like Marley, the body was dead. Of that much, Scott was certain. Slumped deeply in the overstuffed chair in the corner, there was no rise or fall of the chest. No blinking of the glassy eyes or soft exhalation of breath. A small, battered suitcase sat between the dead man’s feet and an unfinished glass of whiskey rested next to his cooling fingertips.

    Scott leaned closer while simultaneously tilting his head back (Scott was a germaphobe and under the irrational fear that dead germs might somehow get in his lungs) to see if he could find a clue to the deceased’s identity. There was nothing, though. No name tag or badge to yield any clues.

    Scott straightened up and looked around helplessly. There was nobody else in the lounge at this hour. Airport staffing had suffered deep cuts in the recession, but surely it wasn’t ridiculous to expect an airport lounge without a dead body.

    Should he go get a cleaner? What would he say? “Excuse me, but there’s a dead man in the lounge next door.”

    The embarrassing thing was, Scott had been talking to the dead man for the past five minutes before he realized something was wrong. He was exhausted and had shuffled in, plopping on the couch across from the corpse and flipped open the Times. He didn’t see a word, though. He was fuming. It was late and his flight had been delayed – again – and he wanted to complain. He flicked the paper and huffed noisily. The television mounted in the corner was discussing the weather and Scott had muttered something under his breath.

    Of course, now it all made sense as to why the stranger didn’t respond.

    Scott felt his scalp prickle as he gazed at the body. He was 41, for God’s sake. He ran seminars for corporations and lectured on leadership and harnessing your company’s potential. Scott Milford was regularly featured in magazines about self-improvement.

    It would be highly frowned upon for him to run out of the lounge screaming bloody murder.

    It was just that he was kind of a germophobe, too. And was it his imagination, or was it starting to smell a little weird?

    He tried to reach out to touch the man, but couldn’t bring himself to do it. Instead, he reached down and, keeping his eyes on the man the entire time, inched the suitcase out from between his feet. It was soft leather, a rich mocha with years of use etched into its surface. Scott licked his lips. It felt like a crime to be pawing through a dead man’s belongings, even if it was just to find an ID card. Or paperwork. A cell phone. Anything to provide a hint. The man was old and seemed regal, even in death. He was probably somebody important, a president or CEO. People were probably wondering where he was. His chin rested on his chest as though he were dozing, except of course he wasn’t.

    Scott plunged his hand into the briefcase then hesitated. Maybe it was full of important documents. Maybe he should just go find someone. Except now he would have to explain why his fingerprints were on the suitcase (surely they took fingerprints?) What if the suitcase was full of money? Or government secrets?

    The first thing Scott pulled out was a Hustler.

    • At Home With Grandma

      Good one! You sure do get a lot of words out in 15 min. This has the makings of a great story, keep going!

    • Courtnie Donaldson

      I was really getting into your story. Please finish writing it. I need to know more.

  • I always start with a situation, too. I struggle with outlining the story. King’s approach in writing works for me.

  • William E Daye

    What if you found a dead body in the Airport Lounge?
    “We’ll catch up when flight lands okay?” he said into his blue IPhone. There was nothing he enjoyed more than his holiday visits home from college. “All right man?” he paused. “See you shortly.”

    Colton Tannehill clutched a large coffee in his right hand and slipped his phone back into his pocket. Landing at Newark Liberty International Airport when Christmas was just around the corner couldn’t happen soon enough, he watched as passengers strolled through the busy Tallahassee International Airport visiting various vendors. His body throbbing from the previous day’s workout he couldn’t wait until he reached the lounge near his terminal. Whistling to the tune of Billy Joel’s “For the longest time,” he finally reached the sitting area. He was fashionably late, he still hadn’t gotten used to out of state college deal.

    Hauling his wheelie carry-on bag behind him, Colton wondered what the weather in Newark was. He slid into a seat and began scrolling on his phone. He put his coffee on the tiled floor and lifted his leg across his body. The end of his designer sandal bumped into something. He didn’t take notice to it at first. He reached down to grab the coffee and bumped something again with his elbow.

    “Oh, my apologies s—-,” Colton stuttered. He realized what he had been accidentally bumping and kicking was a dead body.

    Sheltered from anything that could be considered obscene or disheartening for most eighteen years of his life, Colton stared in disbelief. The man slumped over in the seat motionless. Fully clothed with a FSU hat on. He appeared to be in his forties.

    “Help!”

  • Christine

    Oh, the parrot did indeed hear and then repeat snatches of a conversation Natalie had with Regina’s beau when she was upstairs. “I do love you Nat. I do. Awwk! “Oh, Tom! I love you, Tom! Awwk. Oh, Tom!”
    Regina will confront Nat with these incriminating statements. Nat of course will try to play down the importance of the silly bird’s chatter, but in fact she’s very much in love with Regina’s fiance, Tom — and he with her.
    Alas, it’s Regina who has the rich daddy, an important someone who can set Tom higher up on the ladder of success…
    Now I’m really getting into it. 🙂

  • mim

    This is my first time. I read your stories and they are good. Often when I write I have a end or a place to go and my characters get me there.

    When I awakened I found that we had spent almost five hours together – in an airport waiting-room. Our flight was canceled. The snow outside was cold and hateful; with wind that could peel the skin off your face. Ohhh, it was bad. I looked over at my, chair – mate, for the night, and he was resting so peacefully. He was an elderly gentle – man. He told me of his journey. He was on the way home to see his family for the last time. He was dying; cancer and it was inoperable. He has two grandchildren and two grand-dogs. A young girl, 8 and a young boy, 9; one by each of his children. The dogs, I remember because he talked about them all evening. Doc and Ruth, both poodles; therefore, rotten, according to him. Doc once stole some cheese off the kitchen table and had the whole family looking for the cheese. His daughter went back to the supermarket admonished the bag boy, and got another pack of cheese only to come home to a sick dog lying next to an empty plastic bag of cheese. His laugh was contagious like a yawn; once you heard it – you had to join in.
    I looked at that peaceful faint smile and hesitated to wake him, but I was getting hungry. I reached and grabbed his hand only to fine that it had grown cold like the snow and the wind – outside.

    • Very touching. If I may be so bold, consider starting a new paragraph with “His laugh was contagious….” As it is, it sounds as if Doc is the one laughing.

  • Josh Lee

    I ran. I had never felt the need to run like this before.

    What I just witnessed was beyond comprehension. It was terrifying. It was disgusting. It had turned my stomach into a bundle of knotted ropes.

    I thought about what had led me here. My day started normal enough. I woke up, went to the bathroom, and had my customary cup of O.J. I was preoccupied by the Saturday morning cartoons that were on television, which was left on in the living room from the night before. I hadn’t put together how unusual that was for my household until I noticed the half drank glasses of grape juice sitting on the coffee table. I assumed my parents had gotten up early for some juice as well. But where were they?

    I checked the dining room. Maybe they had made chocolate chip pancakes! They knew those were my favorite. The dining room was empty, apart from my backpack that contained the unfinished homework that certainly wouldn’t please them.

    Then it hit me. They were in the sun room! The weather had just recently changed and allowed us to spend time in the room with the mesh for windows. I ran through the hall that connected the two rooms for my healthy filling of pancakes only to find it empty as well.

    Now I was concerned. My parents were always around. It was never hard to find them. Dad sat on the couch. Mom took the chair where she got to take in the sunlight. Where were they?

    I took the long trip to their room upstairs. I wasn’t up there very much but I always enjoyed climbing the spiral staircase that led me to it. I opened the door only to find the horror that ruined my Saturday and many days to follow.

    I was told later that they were engaged in an act of love. But I didn’t find it very lovely.

  • Abigail Clark

    I actually found this website “I Write Like” and after inputting a paragraph of one of my most recent works, it had calculated that I write like Stephen King! Reading this made me realize how easy writing can actually be – thank you!

    • According to I Write Like, I write like Agatha Christie. I’ll take it.