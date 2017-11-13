Twitter Story: Tell a Story in 280 Characters

One of my favorite posts is the one when I asked you to write a 140-character Twitter story—and you did!

Twitter Story: Tell a Story in 280 Characters

But this month something shocking happened: Twitter expanded its limit to 280!

The Benefits of Limitations

Last I heard, the official reason was so that users speaking English, Spanish and most other languages could express as much as those speaking Japanese, Korean, and Chinese (you can say a lot more with one character in those languages). Who knows?

At first I was resistant to the change, but now I’m ok with it. The expansion may encourage proper grammar. Also, as we writers know, it takes a lot of time to write something short—more characters will be a time saver!

The 140-character limit did encourage this amazing global practice in concision, but so will the 280 limit. And maybe now people will feel less inclined to post photos of paragraphs or series of tweets.

A Twitter Story in 280 Characters

In honor of Twitter’s change, today’s practice is to write a Twitter story in 280 characters. Here’s one I told my parents yesterday:

A friend of mine posted a shocking experience on Facebook. He cracked an egg and a chick was inside! After gagging, I texted all of my friends. Their response was “fake news!” So I went back to the original friend to confirm that his story it was true. He sent pictures.

What curious Twitter stories will you write?

What do you think about the new character limit? Let us know in the comments.

PRACTICE

Take fifteen minutes to do one of the following:

  1. Write a story in 280 characters or less.
  2. Take the Twitter story you wrote for the 140-character challenge and expand it to 280 characters.
  3. Take one of the 280-character stories in the comments and edit it down to 140 characters.

Or . . . why not do all three?

When you’re done, share your tweet-sized stories in the comments. And be sure to leave feedback for your fellow writers!

  • Zeina

    She stood there as she watched two waiters approaching them with the giant blue fake cake. There they were, her brother and his now wife, hand on hand, holding a giant sword to “cut” the cake. Her brother looked wonderfully handsome and happy. She felt nauseated.
    She was supposed to feel happy for them. This is a -happy- occasion. She was supposed to feel proud, excited, rejoiced, but she didn’t. She couldn’t. She felt like a bad sister. She hated herself for these feelings. But her own self was not the only person she hated. She tried not to. She made so much effort to love -her-. She told herself that these feelings were just a figment of her imagination. She told herself that she was just overprotective of her brother. She told herself that no matter how great the girl was, no one was ever going to be good enough for her brother. Simply because he was -her- little brother. How could anyone live up to him? But she knew that was not it. She knew that wasn’t even part of it. It wasn’t the normal anxious feeling around new people. It was more of an intuition. A gut feeling. Discomfort. Worry. Unease. Restlessness. Mistrust.
    But she couldn’t do anything about it.
    She had no tangible proof.
    Only a gut feeling.
    Not that her brother would believe her if she did.
    She would loose him if she told him.
    She would loose him if she didn’t.
    She had already lost him.

    • Zeina

      I thought it said 280 words instead of characters! Sorry!

    • Amber

      Haha, I almost did the same thing.The story was amazing, by the way! I really enjoyed reading it.
      I tried to make it 280 characters, but I had to drop a lot of the context and mostly focused on the emotion.

      Waiters approached with a cake. Her brother looked wonderfully happy.
      She felt sick.
      She pretended this dread was normal; she was just overprotective–but no. This was intuition.
      Not that he’d believe her.
      She’d lose him if she told him.
      She’d lose him if she didn’t.
      She’d lost him.

  • PappaMurf

    I’ve got questions about prayer. Guess God’s been too busy to listen to me down here ‘cause prayin’ didn’t stop the judge from sentencing me or the hangman’s noose from fitting over my head. Hope he’s got some free time since I’m about to meet him. I’ve got a lot of questions…

  • Just a guest

    Yesterday I was invited to a session, but I saw the invitation late so I didn’t go. Today I found out that nobody did and bringing the money was enough, but I didn’t, so my friend gave as of mine. Tomorrow I have to pay my debt to him. My dad isn’t home yet to give me the money.

  • Zeina

    It was the smallest coffin they have ever held, but it was still the heaviest.

    It was such a simple sentence to write, and yet it felt like her fingers refused to type it: “Baby close for sale. Never been worn.”

    (Hope I got it right this time!)

    • Claire

      Loved your first sentence; powerful yet poignant at the same time. Good job! In your last sentence did you mean to quote Hemingway’s famous six-word story, “For sale. Baby shoes. Never worn?”

    • mi sh

      yeah its a good one

  • aRcana

    Every time it rains, Sam’s house floods. He waits out on the sidewalk until the sun comes to dry it out and warm him up. This time, Robin came out of no where and ate him up. It sucks being a worm.

    • Evelyn Sinclair

      I laughed out loud at your story – loved it.

    • mi sh

      Lol…. thats good

  • Evelyn Sinclair

    Rustlings in the dry autumn leaves. What’s there? Is it dangerous? Risk investigating. Will I find a snake, a scorpion or maybe a tarantula? No, it is only Mrs Tiggiewinkle.

    • Amber

      Hi! This was fun to read. I thought shortening it to 140 characters would be interesting. 🙂

      Rustling in the dry leaves. What’s there? Is it dangerous? I risk peeking. A snake, scorpion, or maybe tarantula? No, only Mrs Tiggiewinkle.

      • Evelyn Sinclair

        Hi Amber, Thanks. I was hoping that as I am writing from the UK other writers know who Mrs Tiggiewinkle is.

    • mi sh

      Lol

    • Hey, really nice. Suspense. And the wonderful statement that Mrs Tiggiewinkle is more common to find than other critters in the leaves. Excellent.

  • Amber

    He leads me away from my house. “I’m glad you decided to come.”
    I am too, but leaving feels impossible now. In the upstairs window, a light turns on. I freeze, heart pounding and throat burning.
    “Wait,” I manage.
    He grunts, impatient.
    I take one last breath. “Let me say goodbye.”

  • Kelly

    “Can you feel it?”, she said while rocking the baby to sleep. “Feel what?”, Frank murmured half asleep. “Anticipation”, she whispered while looking longingly out the bedroom window at the silent night sky. No one will take this hope from me, she determined, especially not Frank.

    • Christine

      A great opening hook.

  • Christine

    The children ran down the bank and splashed in the water. In an hour Mom was back with a picnic lunch. “Where’s Danny,” she asked as they joined her.
    They looked around, puzzled. “He was here,” someone said. Frank dived in the river to search. Mom anxiously scanned the dark water.

    According to my computer counter, this is 280 characters. That’s enough for me to get a story started — but not finished. Readers will have to supply the ending. 🙂

  • Sherrie

    Here we go, fellow writers . . .

    Freedom

    “Master,
    when I leave your care today, which way should I go?”

    “Go to the crossroads. Go South to red-hot
    deserts, West to boundless blue horizons, North to icy-black peaks, or East to
    a dazzling white new beginning. Choose wisely, Grasshopper.”
    A tricky business it is writing a story in 280 characters, as Yoda would say.

    • Amber

      Ooh, I loved this!

  • Claire

    The fountain pen arrived on the designated day. He carefully unwrapped the package and saw the stunning piece of Italian craftsmanship. The picture on the catalog hadn’t captured its essence. Putting pen to paper, he thought of the many stories that were yet to be written.

    • Antonia P. Wright

      Love, love, love your 280 Claire!

      • Claire

        Thank you, Antonia. I appreciate your comment.

    • Christine

      Excellent!

  • Antonia P. Wright

    I slammed the door and jammed my finger. The yelps from deep within synced with the throbbing, hot searing pain-engorged fingertip. I could sense fainting….The blue oxygen deprived dead dried blood gathered. Eventually, a new nail. It was my birthday; the party hadn’t started.

  • Randi Radcliffe

    There was once an alien named “Bub” who made his way to earth by mistake. He was learning to fly his UFO when he decided to sneak it out one night and try it out on his own. This is how he ended up on earth. Now he has to find his way back home. Teleportation is the only answer.

  • Nancy Mako

    Scraps

    Not woven into the fabric of anyone’s life, the dangling threads were snipped off as mere excess. At the end of the day they were swept away with various other scraps that had been cast aside. Bagged and tossed on the sidewalk next to the trash, they waited along the street in the winter night for the Collectors to take them away from Ora’s Fancy Fabrics to be burned. The rejected ones trembled at the thought of their Final Trip in the morning.

    As sunlight began to pour through a tiny tear near the bag’s top, the scraps listened for the Trumpet call of the Collector’s chariot. They were surprised when they heard footsteps that slowed and stopped right by them.

    There was a great shaking as the top of the bag opened wide to reveal a worn face with kind eyes, full of wisdom.

    “Ah,” the old gentleman said, “I can use these!”

    A Savior, unkempt and scarred, saw their hidden worth. The little threads, along with all the other rejected scraps, grabbed onto hope once more. The bag twirled shut, but the darkness no longer frightened them; their Savior’s joyful song reassured them with every step as they bounced along to its melody.

    “Society’s scraps
    Once hell-bound
    Are now My
    Royal treasure, heaven-bound!”

  • Condensed from my popcorn story “Helicopter”

    A machine was named the same as a maple seed when it swirls down. One of the inventors warned about that when the name was first suggested. He was right, people have come to believe the seed was named after the helicopter. People will believe anything!

    Will

  • Gary G Little

    It came in a box, nestled in cotton and with a note from my niece and her husband, Ron. It was just a simple ball point pen, but it was hand-turned by Ron from walnut from my Dad’s workshop.

    Just a simple ball point pen? No. It is a pearl of great price.

  • Tom Housden

    He was obsessed with technology, to the point that it was
    making him ill. He had a bad neck from looking at his phone, he knew it wasn’t
    healthy to stare at screens all day and all evening, but he was addicted. He
    was turning down invitations, he couldn’t find a way out…

  • WendS

    The crook stole my safe. I tried to stop him, but he beat me.
    Days later a newspaper article read: ‘Son of prominent parliamentarian rushed
    to hospital with injuries sustained by an explosion of hand grenades in a safe.
    It is not known how the safe came to be in his possession’.

    • Good story. Setup and result. with a clearly implied middle. Nice.

  • Katana

    She takes half a breath and then another, but never more. An endless silence resonates into the room starting from within her. There are only half-breaths and silent tears. Her body doesn’t gasp, struggle or speak, her mind the opposite. How does one, small inaction hurt so much?