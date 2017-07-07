There Are Two Types of Writers. Which One Are You?

Jack Kerouac wrote On the Road in less than a month. Ian Fleming’s first James Bond novel took only two months to write, and William Faulkner’s As I Lay Dying was written in six weeks, the same length of time it took Charles Dickens to write A Christmas Carol. Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s first Sherlock Holmes novel, A Study in Scarlet, was written in just three weeks.

So why has it taken me over three years to write my book?!

There Are Two Types of Writers

Nearly every day for the last year, I have worked on my book, a travel adventure memoir about when I lived in Paris and got to participate in a bunch of adventures (that readers like you challenged me to do).

In the last six months, I rewrote the first three chapters eight times. These weren’t just revised drafts. I actually started from scratch and wrote entirely new chapters eight times. My editor jokes with me, saying I should publish a book of just former first chapters.

While I feel like my latest version will probably be the final, it’s hard not to feel dissatisfied with it when I re-read it and want to start again. As I attempt to focus on revising the later chapters, it’s scary to think, “I may have to rewrite the first chapters and start fresh all over again.”

In the midst of these endless revisions, I often think, “What’s wrong with me? Why can’t I just finish this book?!”

This Is the Process, Not a Pitfall

A few days ago, I finally listened to Malcolm Gladwell’s new podcast, Revisionist History. I listened to every episode—and I highly recommend them all—but the one that changed the way I think about my creative life is called “Hallelujah.”

Gladwell talks about a theory of creativity by economist and art lover David Galenson, who says there are two types of writers and creatives:

Type 1: Conceptual Innovators

Conceptual innovators execute a concept. According to Gladwell, they:

  • Peak early in life, doing most of their best writing right out of the gate
  • Make a plan before they start and then follow it
  • Usually write very quickly
  • Have “specific ideas they want to communicate,” and “can articulate those ideas clearly”

Examples:

  • Margaret Atwood, who says she never suffers from writer’s block.
  • Jonathan Safran Foer, who began writing after taking just one creative writing class in college, and then published Everything is Illuminated when he was just twenty-five.
  • Jack Kerouac, who took seven years to research and take notes for On the Roadbut then wrote it in a month on a single roll of typewriter paper.
  • Ian Fleming, who took eight weeks on his first James Bond novel, but then shortened that to six weeks for each book thereafter.

Type 2: Experimental Innovators

The second type of writer is called the experimental innovator. According to Gladwell, they:

  • Do not have a clear, specific idea
  • Work very slowly, with endless iterations
  • Are always unhappy with their work
  • Write with trial and error, trying to figure out what works
  • Take a long time to understand what they want to say—sometimes as long as a lifetime
  • Often peak much later in life

Examples:

  • Ernest Hemingway, who rewrote the ending to A Farewell to Arms forty-seven times.
  • F. Scott Fitzgerald, who rewrote The Great Gatsby for the rest of his life, long after it was published.
  • Mark Twain, who took seven years to write Huckleberry Finn because he kept rewriting the ending.

Which Type of Writer Are You?

Are you the early success who has clear ideas and a solid plan for bringing those plans to life? Or are you the “tortured novelist,” the experimental innovator who writes draft after draft, suffering all the while?

After you figure out which group you belong to, the trick is to avoid comparing yourself to the other type. As an experimental innovator, I have to work very hard not to compare myself to the conceptual innovators and wonder why can’t write a book in just a few weeks.

On the other hand, if you are an experimental innovator, you might find this freeing. It feels good to know you’re not crazy, that your endless drafts aren’t procrastination. They’re part of your process.

I rewrote the first three chapters eight times because I couldn’t help it. I’m an experimental innovator. I can’t help feeling unsatisfied. I can’t help rewriting again and again. I’m looking for perfection, but I have no idea what that will look like when I find it.

Rather than thinking I’m doing something wrong, I need to embrace the process, give it more time and energy, not less. I need to keep experimenting.

And you? Which type of writer are you? A conceptual innovator? An experimental innovator? Let me know in the comments below.

PRACTICE

Conceptual innovators spend more time planning. Experimental innovators spend more time trying new things in iteration after iteration.

Today, I want you to do the opposite of your usual bent. That means, if you are a conceptual innovator, take an old practice or some other section of your writing and create a new iteration. If, on the other hand, you are an experimental innovator, take fifteen minutes to plan out a new story idea without writing your story.

Write for fifteen minutes. When you’re finished, share a small section of your writing in the comments section for feedback. And if you share, be sure to give feedback to a few other writers as well.

Enjoy getting out of your usual comfort zone, and happy writing!

Joe Bunting
Joe Bunting is a writer and entrepreneur. He is the author of the #1 Amazon Bestseller Let's Write a Short Story! and the co-founder of Story Cartel. You can follow him on Twitter (@joebunting).

  • I think I am the second type. I have been writing a historical novel for the last ten years….still writing and changing. The instructor in a writing workshop I took told me that the writer who started is a different one now…you have changed in ten years a lot ..so Dita, finish it..wrap it up and let go… And that is what I am praying to accomplish.

  • Joe… I guess if you write long enough you experience both processes. I have an unpublished novel for which I found early notes going back to when I used a typewriter! And I’m reworking the story this summer. But I learned some writing chops as a screenwriter, a discipline that requires a detailed outline, as you know. If the outline works, the script can be written in a month. Both processes I find rewarding, and add up to the life of a writer, which I am blessed to be living. Cheers.

    • Fair point PJ. I have certainly done both. I don’t know whether the economist who observed this pattern would agree, but what you’re saying fits my experience too.

  • I’m a conceptual innovator. I see no point in practicing experimental innovation.

  • Christine

    I’m an polisher. I twirl the story around in my brain until it’s all taken shape, then sit down and write it. I believe I could do a short novel in six weeks of uninterrupted writing. But then I’d polish it for five years after. So I guess that makes me Type Two.

    Here’s my fifteen-minute short story, involving a character I’ve already created on my blog. After I’m done my fifteen-minute exercise I’ll likely edit for half an hour.This is the one writing block I have: knowing how long it’s going to take me to finish something, I put off the starting.

    When Ernie opened the door, Winnie gave him her most cheerful smile. “Brought you a casserole for your lunch, Ernie.”

    “Why, that’s right nice of you, Winnie. Want to step in a minute? Just made some fresh coffee. I can’t cook to save my life but at least I’ve learned how to make coffee and heat things up in the mike. Someday I’ll master boiling water and making macaroni.”

    She took a deep breath. “You know, Ernie, we’ve known each other a long time, so I’m not going to beat around the bush. “Have you ever thought of getting married again?”

    “Oh, yeah. I started thinking about it a couple of weeks after Barb passed and I’ve been thinking about it every day since. A fellow gets so lonely, you know.”

    Winnie’s cheeks turned a bit pink. “Well, maybe we…you and I…”

    Ernie swiftly added, “But I know it’ll never happen. I’d never find a woman crazy enough to marry me. Not with all my bad habits. Barb often threatened to get her an apartment downtown where she couldn’t hear me snoring every night.”

    Winnie shut her mouth and stared at him a moment. “Well I’d better be getting along. I’ll take a rain check on the coffee. Hope you enjoy this casserole.” She shoved the dish into his hands and headed back down the sidewalk.

    Ernie carried the dish to the fridge, setting it beside the ones Agnes Jones and Phoebe Harmer brought around yesterday. Then he took out the beef stew and lemon pie Francine Miller dropped off this morning; they’d do nicely for his lunch. Sometimes it paid not to know how to cook. He chuckled. But a fellow sure had to have his wits about him.

    • Billie L Wade

      Great story. Very well written. I smiled at the ending.

    • MaryJoM

      Love it. Nothing better than being dumb as a fox.

  • Robert

    I would have to say I am a mixture of both. My next book, coming out late August, took seventy days to write. I put it down for six months because I had other books that needed editing and publishing, which is the real mud in the pond. Outlining and getting the book on paper is a snap. It is the polishing and waxing, (the editing and re-writing), that takes time. You know, in this competitive world the final product has to look its best. When writing fiction, each product is unique and requires its own nurturing.

  • MaryJoM

    I’m an experimental innovator. BTW – I LOVE that description!

    I’ve had an idea running around in my head for a while, so here goes:

    David told me for years: “You can learn to love them.”

    My reply was always “Not a chance. They look evil and smell bad.”

    Then we went to the Texas Hill Country for four days. We rented a little cabin near the Sabinal River, near a beautiful area call Lost Maples State Natural Area. It was indeed beautiful – and totally off thee grid. No TV, marginal wifi, and no phone service. The nearest town was a half hour drive. And it was a tiny place. For a bigger town, it was a forty five minute drive. And, to get to the “big” city, with grocery and hardware store, we had to devote an hour.

    What is there to do in this lovely place? Read, go to the park and watch birds from the bird blind, eat, sleep, and actually have conversaations. With a still-recuperating left knee, I couldn’t really hike, so that was out. Besides, it gets pretty hot in Central Texas in late June. And I sweat really easily.

    Our salvation was that the owners of the property have chickens. Although I love birds, chickens are not my favorites. I first encountered them at a county fair in Ohio. They had beady little eyes. And they smelled ungodly awful. I wrote them off my favorites list.

    When we learned we had chickens as next-door neighbors, David was thrilled. He’s always wanted to have some. Suburban neighborhoods have deed restrictions that prohibited them. Fine by me.

    On our second day, the chickens came to visit. Even with their beady little eyes, I had to admit they were kind of fun to watch. There were two roosters and four hens.

    One of the roosters was the alpha – and a big bully. But, he was very protective of his three hens. I named them Henry VIII, Hortense, Henrietta,and Honey. Henrietta was the independent one. She’d go off on her own in search of bugs – or whatever – leaving Henry, Hortense, and Honey to go their own ways.

    The other rooster was definitely the inferior, even though he was much more handsome than Henry. I named him John. He shepherded one hen, a beautiful grey girl who I named Jessica.

    We’d bought black oil sunflower seeds to feed the birds – as in songbirds – but ended up putting them out for the chickens every day. They came to like us, since we fed them.

    After years of saying how much I disliked chickens, that trip taught me to learn to like chickens. Although, when you don’t have much else to do, you get your entertainment where you can.

  • Billie L Wade

    This post brings me much relief. I’m mostly an experimental innovator. Only on rare occasions am I able to execute a piece of writing as soon as innovation strikes. I’ve been working on my novel for over three years and have written only about 37,000 words. I got stuck after the climax. I first considered rewriting it from scratch but may keep it and write two different stories. I’m also working on two short stories. After reading this post, I feel less crazy and frustrated. I just need to remember it as I work on my projects.

    For my fifteen-minute exercise, which took over an hour as I could not think of an idea, I composed this on my computer, rather than my preferred method of handwriting. Making the switch to conceptual innovator was difficult, and I did not do it well.:

    Janelle sat up straight in her chair and began typing on her laptop.

    Russell,

    In our 12 years of marriage, I have worked a full-time job and cared for the house. I love our beautiful home and enjoy keeping it sparkling and in good working order. I earn a good salary and contribute to our daily expenses as well as our vacations and other extras we like. We have discussed the need for a housekeeper and cook who can help me as you do not provide any care for the house. Your contention that no one will clean and cook as well as I is a compliment that I do not take lightly. However, I deserve some time off and some relaxation.

    I now resign as chief cook and house cleaner. I have hired a housekeeper who will be here Saturday for orientation. She has agreed to a wage of $20.00 per hour, four hours per day, and four days each week, excluding weekends and holidays. I will pay her bi-weekly out of my salary. She brings with her fifteen years experience with a solid reputation. She will be in charge of cooking, cleaning, and harvesting vegetables from the garden to use in food preparation.

    I am in the process of hiring a pool service and a lawn care service.

    I am no longer open to discussion, argument, or debate. If you want to take over the household management duties, you may do so. I will continue with budget management and gardening.

    Sincerely,
    Janelle

    She printed the letter and placed it on Russell’s computer.

  • Azure Darkness Yugi

    I’m definitely a Experimental Innovator. Takes forever for me to finish one chapter.