by | 5 comments

There was no hesitation as I vomited.  I didn’t put on my glasses, clean the seven litter boxes, or put on shoes before I ran to the toilet and vomited. The virus was forcing me to avoid perfection and get rid of what was in my stomach.

Why You Should Vomit Your First Draft

Vomit your first draft as quickly as a virus makes you run to the toilet.

What is a Vomit Draft?

According to The Free Dictionary, “vomit” has two meanings:

  1. To eject matter from the stomach through the mouth
  2. To be discharged forcibly and abundantly

“Draft” in the phrase “the vomit draft” refers to a preliminary form of any writing, subject to revision. I am not talking about a current of air moving in an upward or downward direction, or a drawing or a sketch.

Note that it is called A Vomit Draft, not A Vomit Final.

Vomit is Disorganized

Literal vomit is not neatly organized, like the food was originally presented on your plate. On your plate, the peas didn’t touch the steak or the potatoes. In the toilet bowl, everything is all blended together.

A vomit draft is similar to digested food in a toilet bowl. The first draft of a written piece will not look like a table presentation at a five-star restaurant. The writing may need be reorganized. The final paragraph may work better in the beginning, and you may need to restructure sentences and correct grammar.

Vomiting Prevents Hesitation

Like a virus prevents hesitation, approaching your writing like vomiting allows you to avoid the internal editor, fight resistance, and get the words on the page.

Avoid your internal editor. Get your words on the page. Vomit your first draft.

I never understood why writers would call their first draft the vomit draft until I spend a full day vomiting. Why would a writer think of their words like bits of food that use to be in your stomach? How could words on the page be anything like vomit?

Vomiting for fifteen hours helped me see why we need to vomit a draft, as in discharge your words forcibly and abundantly.

When you write a first draft you have one mission. This mission if you choose to accept it is: Get your words on the page.

Writing your words on the page is as urgent as getting your vomit in the toilet bowl.

The Slow Dance of Perfection

You know the slow dance of perfection to your writing chair. You might sharpen your pencil, check your power cord, check your email eighty-four times. You may worry about what you look like, worry if you have cleaned the seven litter boxes, walked the dogs, or emptied the dishwasher.

Now you are at your desk about to start your story, and you just can’t get the words out of your head and on the page. You think of the sentence, and try to edit it before you have written it.

There is no slow dance or perfection to the toilet bowl when you have to vomit. Vomiting is purposeful, with one mission: Get your vomit out of your stomach and into the bowl.

Get your words out of your head and onto the page. You just have to get it out. Write, write, write.

Marion Roach Smith agrees:

It’s called the vomit draft, too, because it will both stink and be pretty much everything you’ve got inside you. In there is beauty and success and everything you ever dreamed of.

Why Vomit a Draft?

Okay, good question. Why should you be quick about writing a first draft? There are two sides to writing.

  1. Writing
  2. Editing

Okay, there is also planning, plotting, or not plotting, or thinking up a situation like Stephen King, or buying a new writing chair, or sharpening your pencil. But the basics, are writing, editing.

A vomit draft is writing without editing. Turn off the internal editor that is screaming at you, “YOU FORGOT A COMMA! STOP WRITING ABOUT HOW SHE IS GOING TO GET OUT OF THE SINKING SHIP AND SAVE HER SIX CATS FROM THE SHARK!”

(I hate to read all caps, but I had to leave it that way, to emphasize how persistence and annoying the internal editor can be.)

Go ahead, vomit.

Celebrate the Vomit Draft

Yes, that’s right. Once your first draft is finished, your imperfect vomit draft, it is time to have a 30-second dance party. Celebrate your bravery in writing something that is not perfect. Celebrate beating your internal editor.

Celebrate completion, not perfection. Celebrate your imperfect vomit draft.

How do you like to write your first draft? Do you edit as you write? Or do you write and then edit? Let us know in the comments.

PRACTICE

For today’s practice, we are going to vomit our writing.

Write for five minutes, without editing. Then go back and correct your commas. Seriously, no, I mean really. Write for five minutes, without fixing any typing mistakes. You can always fix a capital letter that you missed after your five minutes are up.

Choose one of these words, and write for five minutes. I know we usually write for fifteen minutes. This exercise with a timer is to take away hesitation. You don’t have time to comb your hair, or get a glass of water. Once the timer starts you are focused.

Vomit for five minutes. (Not fifteen hours.) Choose from these topics, or pick your own:

  1. Content
  2. Embarrassed
  3. Sorrow
  4. Joy
  5. Home

When you’re done, share your writing in the comments, and please leave a note of encouragement on your fellow writers’ pieces. Let’s all celebrate our imperfect vomit drafts together.

xo Pamela
p.s. I feel better.

Pamela Hodges
Pamela writes about art, creativity, and reflections on life with six cats, two dogs, two birds, and seven litter boxes. She would love to meet you at ipaintiwrite.com.

  • Thanks so much, it helps me reconnecting with writing without worring… I choosed the word “home”, maison en français, in french. Wrote five minutes without stopping and this is pretty good, exciting, not perfected, but it’s my writing 🙂 You can read the content on my blog : http://www.alliance-ruthetnoemie.org. And add your link too to help my readers and friends to step in this adventure of vomiting…. Hahaha 🙂

  • Michelle Chalkey

    This post was timely for me as I’m starting a first draft of a story tomorrow. Thanks for the reminder to just get the words out on the page!

  • Ilan Balzac

    “Whats this?” I wondered. I was looking at a horn that was lying on the beach. My friend glanced at it, and told me he didn’t know. “Maybe it’s some type of horse that we don’t know about,” he said. “I imagine it would be called, like, i dunno, a unihorn? No, that sounds weird. Horn, horn, chorn, corn! Unicorn!”
    “Hey, I think we did find a new species. Though why would a horse be on the beach? There is nothing here for it. Oh well, let’s tell our boss and make trillions of dollars.”
    “Wouldn’t it be weird if the unicorn could like, y’know, use magic with it’s horn? And the horses we know today are unicorns that lost thier horns?”
    “Nah.” Joe shrugged. I persisted in telling him we should leave. He persisted in reminding me we were here for a reason.
    “We have a job to do, and our job is not finding unknown species. We have to find some clams because Boss doesn’t want to pay for them.”
    “But what if these unithingys are tasty?”
    “Hey! Didn’t you get the memo? Unicorns are horses, and it’s illeagal to eat horses.”
    I gave up, and when we had gathered enough clams we headed back and told Boss of our findings. He fired us for joking on the job. Although, looking back on it, this was lucky, as two weeks later the stock market crashed and all the employees lost money trying to keep the company alive. Me and Joe however, ended up living a happy life together.

  • Ilan Balzac

    I think I wrote longer than five minutes…

  • Angela

    I enjoyed your “vomit draft,” article. I write my first draft, then I edit. Thank you, for sharing. I needed to read your helpful information.