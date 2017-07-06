What’s Really Keeping You from Writing?

by | 10 comments

Anita Evensen is a mother, writer, and entrepreneur. She’s the author of The Unassisted Baby and the co-founder of Novelize. Novelize is an online writing tool designed to help authors write and finish their novels.

I consider myself a writer. But there are a lot of days on which I don’t write anything more than a post on Facebook. Then there are days when I spend hours pecking away at the keyboard. But overall, I would love to write more, not less.

What’s Really Keeping You from Writing?

We all know some writers who are really disciplined. For example, Stephen King writes 2,000 words a day every day without fail. Why can’t I do this? What’s keeping me from writing? What’s keeping you from writing more?

You Can’t Find the Time

Whether it’s exercising or writing a novel, the most popular excuse is probably that you just don’t have the time to get it all done. I hear you. I have four kids. Two of them are homeschooled; one of them is still in diapers. I work part-time from home as much as I possibly can as a content writer. There is never enough time.

But the truth is that everyone has twenty-four hours in a day. No more, no less. And what you get done in that time period is up to you.

Of course, we have to meet our obligations. We have to pay the bills and shop for groceries. But we can accomplish our other goals, too, as long as we make them a priority. And maybe you can’t train for a marathon, write a novel, and start a new business at the same time. But having one major goal that’s not part of your daily obligations is definitely doable.

You’re Afraid of Failure

Nobody wants to fail. Everyone wants to succeed and be good at what they do. But we don’t become the best at something without practice. If you were afraid of failure when you were little, you would never have learned how to walk. It would have seemed entirely too difficult to be worth all that effort.

Fortunately, you don’t have to be a child again to conquer your fear of failure. But you have to be willing to step a little outside of your comfort zone.

How to Overcome the Obstacles and Write More

For many writers, writing is something they have to do. When I was a teenager, I wrote stories all the time. Then I was told to study hard and get a real job. I didn’t write for ten years. By the time I started my first nonfiction book and a novel, I was pregnant with my third child. What made me start writing again?

There were probably several reasons for my rediscovery of writing. I found a job with a content mill, which was work I could do from home and perfect for a stay-at-home mother. Then I decided to give birth unassisted.

And while I was learning everything I needed to know about pregnancy and childbirth, I felt the need to share my experience with others. So I wrote a book about unassisted childbirth. In the same year, I published a novel, which admittedly, is not my best work.

Since then, I’ve written a few other nonfiction books. I have one novel in the final editing phase. And I can’t picture a long stretch of time where I would stop writing again. But I still don’t write as much as I want to. The novel I’m currently working on has taken me almost a year. And it’s not good enough yet.

So what would it take for me and you to meet our writing goals?

First, You Have to Set a Writing Goal

If you want to finish a novel, write a nonfiction book, or publish a series of articles, you have to have goals. What are your writing goals for this year, this month, and this week? Without goals, you don’t have any idea where you’re going. You’re just floating around, and you will never feel like you’ve done enough.

So you should figure out the deadline for getting the first draft done. From there, you can calculate how many words you need to write each week (you can find the novel word counts publisher’s expect here). Put your word count goal up in writing. Set a reminder on your phone. Put it on your fridge, or tape it to your partner’s forehead. Whatever it takes to get it done, you need to keep that goal visually accessible, so you can celebrate your successes.

Use a Strategy to Overcome the Obstacles

If you don’t have the time to write, then you need to schedule time. Find a babysitter, take turns with bedtime routine with your partner, cut down on working overtime, or order your groceries online. Get up an hour earlier, stop watching TV, and instead of reading a book, write your own.

If time isn’t really the problem, then your strategy might look different. If you’re worried that your writing sucks, then maybe you should hire an editor to review a small piece of your work. You could also take a writing class.

Do the Important Things First

You have to do the important things first. The kitchen will get cleaned eventually, because it has to get done. But your book can’t wait. So before you do anything else, meet your word count goals.

Writing in the morning is almost as beneficial as exercising in the morning. You’ll feel accomplished and energized while everyone else is still hitting the snooze button. And who knows, maybe you’ll go for a run, too?

What keeps you from meeting your writing goals? Share your answer in the comments.

PRACTICE

After you look at what keeps you from writing and what you would like to get accomplished this year (month, week), spend the next fifteen minutes making progress on your current goal. If it’s time to outline a new novel, do that. If you need to finish a chapter you’re working on, that’s your project. Write for fifteen minutes and share your work in the comments section.

And if you share, please be sure to give feedback to a few other writers.

Happy writing!

Guest Blogger
Guest Blogger
This article is by a guest blogger. Would you like to write for The Write Practice? Check out our guest post guidelines.
  • Seregìel Silme

    Thank you so much. This really is going to help get me motivated!

  • Christine

    What keeps me from writing? I’ve asked myself this question many times and the answer is always, “I’m too busy writing to write!”

    I blog every day, plus I follow a number of blogs and like to interact. I don’t always write something new; I’ve been doing more recycling lately, but it still takes hours every day. On Thursday I usually do a 100-word tale for Friday Fictioneers. Some of these have been quite popular, generating a few dozen comments I must reply to.

    On Fridays lately I’ve been heading over to WordPress’s “First Friday” and assisting newbie bloggers.> There I seem to be typing the same advice over and over, things I wish I’d known when I started: “Use Categories and Tags if you want people to find your posts.” “To install a Recent Posts widget, click this, then this…”</em) Etc. I like tutoring. In fact one of the most enjoyable volunteer activities I ever engaged in was tutoring ESL students, and this is down that line.

    In spite of all the "build your author platform" advice I see online, I have never gotten into social media. No Facebook, No Twitter. No time. I do have a house that needs cleaning. Not done often enough. And I sew. I've a dozen projects that need finishing. Sigh…

    Another bit of advice given to would-be bestselling authors that I do follow religiously: Read. I do read a LOT — especially if you count blog posts. And that takes time. 🙂 I was up until 2am last night finishing one of those books you just can't put down. Excellent writer! Oh that I could do so well, if I ever find the time to write.

    The biggest problem is in my brain. Lack of focus. My attention bounces from one project to another and it takes real effort not just to finish something, but to even remember what I needed to finish. This has been a life-long trial, one my co-workers have commented on at various jobs I’ve held, and I’m sure it’s far worse now after chemo last year.

    So I flounder along, but I really do best with short hops, which is why I’ve come to love flash-fiction. And the exercises we’re given here on TWP. 🙂 But when, oh, when! will I get my novel written?

  • danico

    well i guess i’m just to lazy

  • Good article! Now I guess I should stop reading and write something.

  • Shrey Sachdeva

    i am afraid of failure. Of thinking i am not good enough. Do i even have what it takes to be there!!
    I think too much, and i have stopped writing. can’t seem to get in touch with with. I am feeling disconnected from writing. And i know i should. I have so many doubts right now. Maybe i am looking for someone to tell me you are good enough. I will start with smaller targets. And if writing has chosen me. I will find my way stumbling and bumbling.

  • Jennifer S

    I am struggling on how to schedule dedicated writing time when I am a single mother with a handicap child who now is 22 and it is harder to keep the routine going and manage his needs and dedicate time to focused writing. I am experimenting with a new schedule and have ready a back up schedule when caretaking over takes me in the rip tide.

  • Anita… I wrote for many years for a boss who wrote me back a cheque — so I learned to throw something at that empty page without too much second guessing. And to get a final draft by the deadline. I had no time to worry about whether I was good enough. But these days there are so many ‘how to’ writing books out there, that I wonder if beginning writers feel threatened by the apparent amount of writing science they must learn. My suggestion is to travel light through the first draft — hell, travel naked! — and just get that thing written, never mind that it’s right. I’m beginning to see after all this time that successful writing is about ENERGY more than anything else. Just give ‘er hell. ~ PJ Reece

  • Matthew

    What keeps me from writing is my own perfectionism. I used to write short stories for fun, but now I always have to pick the right words, the right sentences, the right word length; everything had to be perfect. It became too much that I virtually stopped writing for months. I wish I can get over perfectionism, but I can’t, and it’s making me down in the dumps.

  • Jola Olofinboba

    Hi Anita, Thank you for this informative and timely article. I have no excuse whatsoever for not writing more than I do. Thanks to The Write Practice coaching that I’ve even started anything at all.
    My slow progress in writing more is because of old habits of procrastination, inability to set priorities, and getting easily distracted. While I’m making progress with tackling procrastination and prioritizing, the issue of distraction is proving more challenging than I expected. I enjoy reading the wide variety of articles, comments, and feedback on TWP website so much that I get carried away. You won’t believe how much time I waste following the links on whatever materials I’m reading. I know I need to work harder to solve this problem. I really appreciate your great suggestions,
    Best wishes, Jola

  • Elina Matakou

    I dont write because I am very scared that my plot is not interesting. And it is not. Because I cannot harm my characters. I am so sensitive. I dont like bad things happening to people. I can’t structure my plot. I am impatient. I can not wait to finish.Maybe I am not made to be a writer. But when I write,my language flows, the words find their place, every word is special and the sentences make you want to read more.I edit again and again and then I dont want to change even one word. However the writings remain private, a page or so and then I get overwhelmed and stop