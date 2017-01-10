Why You Should Write Your Book in 100 Days

You might think, no one can write a book in 100 days. And certainly not a good book.

You might even feel a program like our 100 Day Book Challenge is just a quick fix. It should take longer to write a book. It’s about the experience!

But let me ask you this:

100 Days of Focused Writing

This level of focus can be life-changing. You’ll write more than you ever have (plenty for a book). Best of all, you’ll feel creatively invigorated and alive.

This is why Stephen King said,

The first draft of a book—even a long one—should take no more than three months, the length of a season.

Because writing a book in a short period of time like this gives an energy and focus to your writing that is so much harder to capture when you’re writing a first draft over several years.

That’s why we believe that 100 days is the perfect length of time to write the first draft of your book.

An Essential Accomplishment

Yes, your book will need more work afterward, so we’ll walk you through the editing process, too.

However, after 100 days, you will have accomplished the most important part: You will have written a book! And that’s something to be very proud of.

The question is, why aren’t you going to spend the next 100 days focused on your writing?

What are you focusing on writing right now? Let us know in the comments.

PRACTICE

You can’t start and finish your book in today’s practice, but you can focus on your writing for fifteen minutes, right now. If you’re working on a book or another piece of writing, by all means, pull it out and take this time to make some progress! Or, start a new story based on this prompt: a woman is so distracted by her phone that she trips down the stairs.

Today’s goal is quantity, not quality. How much can you write in just fifteen minutes? When your timer goes off, share your practice in the comments, and be sure to leave feedback for your fellow writers!

  • I completely agree that you can write a book in 100 days. My first book (while only 18,000 words) was written, edited, and self-published in 35 days, so 100 is reasonable! I believe that one of my other longer ones took roughly that time.

    Even if the number seems impossible, when you focus on your writing that much there is really no limit to what you’re capable of!

    I followed your advice & set a goal & a vision for myself. I wanted to write 20 minutes right before bed, because I’m at least awake and have had my creative juices flowing throughout the day (and have had plenty of time to think of what will come next). I sat down, feeling that I might not make it, but 20 minutes easily turned into 30, and although I’m still not done the chapter it was awesome! It was like that feeling where you’re reading an amazing book that you can’t put down, when you’re so into it that you’re not just reading it, each word creates a movie inside your mind that just plays itself out. That’s what writing should feel like, and I’m so thankful, not only for your inspiration, but also because I was saving a mild writers block where I didn’t want to keep writing because I didn’t know how to transition the scene without it sounding weird (and I know that first drafts do sound weird, but writing by hand gives you a sense of awareness that typing can never ever ever give you, and helps you to write better. You think about each word at least twice before you write it by hand, and you can see all your crossouts & second guesses that shows your train of thought & where you want to get to with your chapter, which you don’t get on a computer). Thank you!

    I don’t have time at the moment to write for five minutes (I’m at work), but I did get sucked into this article (good work!) and wanted to say how it inspired me. I think if we look at the quick-write of the first draft, not as a slog, but as a committed 100 days or 3-month-turnaround project, we are the better for it. I’m actually working on the two final episodes of my dark fantasy novel, and that’s about 50k words in first draft. It’s doable, but as always I worry about job interference and fatigue. I’m going to try it though. Thanks for the inspiration!

    I enjoy the timed exercises. It really helps me dive right in and write as thoughts come. This time the end of time signal wove right into the narrative.

    The Accident

    I raced up the stairs to retrieve my phone. Why can’t I remember to keep it with me? At least it’s nearby on the counter at the top of the spiral staircase. Seeing my sister’s name on caller ID, I froze momentarily. She rarely called me – I was usually the one to call and did that every Sunday afternoon. This is Tuesday. Retrieving the phone and swiping its face to answer the call, I begin to descend the stairs as she begins speaking. With a sob, she says, “It’s Clark – the tumor is spreading more rapidly than expected, the doctors aren’t sure the chemotherapy will be able to stop it.” I knew her only grandson had just begun chemotherapy treatments for a small tumor in his mid-brain. The tumor had been found during a routine MRI, ordered yearly since he first experienced a brain tumor seven years before at age 12. He had been doing well and this new appearance put the entire family on edge. The new diagnosis, which came during Christmas break from college, had necessitated his taking a semester off school to submit to a series of chemotherapy treatments. These thoughts were running through my mind as I took the next step and slipped. Time slowed to an unimaginable crawl as my sister’s voice continued and I fell, still holding the phone to my ear. I can’t be injured now – I’ve just recovered from knee surgery, which now came clearly back to mind with the searing pain from that knee twisting as that foot caught between the open treads of the spiral causing me to lurch forward, landing on my face on the hard floor of my basement office. The world disappeared into blackness. Perhaps I won’t waken this time. But, I do. Now lying in a hospital bed. How did I get here? Tim, my husband, must have come home soon after my fall. He’s sitting at my bedside now full of concern. My head feel fuzzy, my body numb. Time’s up.

    While I agree that writing needs consistency and effort, I think that all deadlines should be flexible, as far as possible. I began my WIP during NaNo last year and initially hoped it would be completed by the middle of December. However, I’m dealing with a range of health issues and writing every day while fighting severe fatigue just isn’t possible. That said, I have written during every working day and hope to have the draft finished by the end of February. As of right now it’s over 97,500 words and is more than double the length of anything I’ve written in one hit before

    well I think that is an optimistic goal…