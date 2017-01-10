Why You Should Write Your Book in 100 Days

You might think, no one can write a book in 100 days. And certainly not a good book.

You might even feel a program like our 100 Day Book Challenge is just a quick fix. It should take longer to write a book. It’s about the experience!

But let me ask you this:

“ When was the last time you spent 100 days completely focused on your writing?

100 Days of Focused Writing

This level of focus can be life-changing. You’ll write more than you ever have (plenty for a book). Best of all, you’ll feel creatively invigorated and alive.

This is why Stephen King said,

The first draft of a book—even a long one—should take no more than three months, the length of a season.

Because writing a book in a short period of time like this gives an energy and focus to your writing that is so much harder to capture when you’re writing a first draft over several years.

That’s why we believe that 100 days is the perfect length of time to write the first draft of your book.

An Essential Accomplishment

Yes, your book will need more work afterward, so we’ll walk you through the editing process, too.

However, after 100 days, you will have accomplished the most important part: You will have written a book! And that’s something to be very proud of.

The question is, why aren’t you going to spend the next 100 days focused on your writing?

What are you focusing on writing right now?