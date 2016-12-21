Becoming Writer

Vote for the Winner of the Winter Writing Contest

by | 9 Comments

This week, nearly four hundred writers submitted their stories to the Winter Writing Contest.

Winter Writing Contest Reader's Choice Award

The entrants in this contest are an incredible group of writers. I’ve seen the conversations they’ve been having as they developed their stories together and the feedback they’ve given each other in Becoming Writer. They’ve worked hard to craft their very best stories, and this week, they took that final, scary step: submitting their writing to the judges.

The Judges Are Reading . . . And So Can You

Right now, our panel of judges is reading through each story, looking for the ones that will make it to the winners’ circle. But this contest, I have an invitation for you, too.

I’m inviting you to step over to the judges’ side of the submission table. I’m inviting you to try reading like an editor and decide which story you would choose as the winner of the Winter Writing Contest.

And then, I’m inviting you to vote on your favorite. That’s right: this contest, we’re offering a Readers’ Choice Award.

Our entrants have put their all into writing stories they love, and we want to help them get their writing into the hands of excited readers.

Not only that, but as you read through the entries and pick your favorite, you’ll get a taste of the editor’s life. Judging this contest yourself will give you perspective on the mindsets of the people who will read your work.

Plus, I think you’ll find more than a few stories you love in this bunch.

How Does It Work?

Here’s how you can step into the judges’ shoes and help select the winner of the Readers’ Choice Award:

All the published stories from the contest can be found here at Short Fiction Break. You don’t have to read all of them; just pick three or five. (You can always read more if you want!)

When you decide on your favorite, let us know using the poll at the bottom of the page.

Then, support your chosen story by sharing it on social media. Let your friends and family know you’ve found a story you think they’d enjoy, and ask them to vote for it, too.

You can even leave a comment on your favorite story to let the author know you enjoyed it. Our entrants are nervously awaiting to hear the results of all their hard work, and I know they’d appreciate your encouragement.

Pick Your Favorite

I’m so proud of everyone who joined us in this contest. All our writers invested time and care into crafting something great, and I’m excited to share their stories with you now.

Come check out their stories, vote for your favorite, and help some amazing writers get the celebration they deserve!

What will you look for in a winning story? Let us know in the comments.

PRACTICE

Today, I’m challenging you to think like an editor.

  1. Read three or more stories from the contest.
  2. Vote for your favorite by filling out the poll.
  3. Share your favorite on social media and invite your friends to vote, too.

I hope you find some stories you love!

About Joe Bunting

Joe Bunting is a writer and entrepreneur. He is the author of the #1 Amazon Bestseller Let's Write a Short Story! and the co-founder of Story Cartel. You can follow him on Twitter (@joebunting).

  • Kikku

    I am really scared. Yes, I am one of those people who submitted their story to the judges. And now I am scared that no one is going to read my story or worse, they would read and absolutely hate it !

    • Jack Francis

      You need to think positive. But realize we’ve all had rejections, and sometimes more than I care to think about. So hang in there. 🙂

      What’s the name of your story?

      Jack Francis

      • Kikku

        Hi Jack
        Thank you. Yes I know I must be positive. The I have chosen is not an easy one!
        My story is named The Forbidden World. My name is Sayanti Maitra.

    • Bella

      I bet it is really scary, but the important thing is that you like it! The rest of the world may hate it, but as long as you have hope it will turn out amazing! Think of J. K. Rowlings, who had to go to over 200 publisher’s before they were finally accepted. If she had given up, the world would be quite a different place.
      I’m rooting for you!
      Merry Christmas!

      • Kikku

        Hi Bella
        Thank you for the encouragement. It really means a lot.
        Marry Christmas to you too!

    • Diane Krause

      Hi Kikku,
      I too am one of those people. Your words describe exactly how I am feeling. My biggest fear is no one will read my story. Harsh words hurt, and I would cry for a month if someone told me they hated my story. However, after the crying is done, I would be able to go back and fix what they didn’t like.
      If your story is as heartfelt as your post here then I think you have a winner. Could you please tell me the title of your story so I can read it? Mine is Win or Lose.
      Thanks,
      Diane

      • Kikku

        Hi Diane
        Thank you for your words. It feels a bit better that I am not the only one on this!
        My story is The Forbidden World. My name is Sayanti Maitra. I would be delighted if you let me know how you like it.
        Sayanti

        • Diane Krause

          I love your story.

