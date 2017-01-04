11 Reasons You Need to Write a Book NOW

by | 13 comments

This week we’re celebrating the new year. Well, at least I am. When the clock hit twelve on Saturday night, something happened to me. Nothing weird like I turned into a werewolf or vampire or something, but more of an overwhelming feeling that I was free from the insanity that was 2016.

11 Reasons You Need to Write a Book Now

While 2016 was completely crazy, it was also extremely productive for me as I writer. Last year, I was able to finish writing THREE books. THREE. In one year. Sounds kind of crazy in hindsight.

11 Reasons You Should Write a Book

Through writing those three books, I learned a ton. And today I’ve compiled a list of all the reasons you should write a book too.

1. Your story matters

You’ve got a story and it needs to be told. You may think that your story has been told, or it has been told similarly, but like Joe taught me a few years ago:

You offer a unique perspective, formed by your experiences and the way you see the world, that only you can share. You need to write a book to share those with the rest of us.

2. Misogi

Last year I learned about misogi and it changed my life. In short, modern-day misogi is to embrace a challenge that you’re most likely going to fail for the purpose of radically expanding your idea of what is possible.

For some, the misogi is physical, like running a 5K underwater without an oxygen mask while carrying a boulder. For others, it is mental, like writing a book. The idea behind the task is to challenge yourself to do something you can’t actually imagine you can do and see what is possible.

You need to write a book because it’s unbelievably difficult and embarking on such a difficult journey will show you that you are much more capable than you ever imagined yourself to be.

3. To become a better writer

When I look at my writing from 2015, I am deeply embarrassed. Honestly, it was bad. Not bad in the cute, modest way, but in the plain, old, messy, inexperienced-writer way.

That is what I was, though—an inexperienced writer. And you don’t become an experienced writer overnight by reading Stephen King’s On Writing memoir. (Trust me, I’ve tried it.)

You become a better writer by writing. So, the third reason you need to write a book is to become a better writer. You will only get better by practicing, failing, and writing bad writing anyways.

4. The timing

Did you know that right now is the perfect time to write a book?

Wait, is it not?

I’ll let you in on a secret: there will never be the perfect time to write a book. I promise you, it will never come.

You need to write a book now because no better time is coming.

5. Free therapy

Whether you are writing nonfiction, a memoir, or fiction, writing a book is definitely like free therapy. When you are alone with yourself for an extended period of time, trying to make sense of your thoughts, you are going to learn a lot about yourself.

Learning about yourself is good. Write a book.

6. To leave a legacy

We live short lives. Fleeting moments and breaths are all we have. Strangely, though, we have found a way to immortalize ourselves and our stories. We write them down.

The greatest way to leave a mark on the world is to leave behind a legacy of stories. When you write a book, you are giving yourself and your words the opportunity to last longer than your own life.

7. To make money

I hate that we need money to live, but we do. That’s just how it works.

So if you’re going to have to make a living for yourself, why not do part of that (or all of that) through writing and selling your books? Isn’t that the dream? Sure, writing and publishing a book can be a lot of work, but to generate real income with your creative work is every writer’s goal. Plus, you can sell your books the rest of your life.

You won’t be able to sell any books if you don’t write them, though.

8. To prove them wrong

You know whom I’m talking about. For me, it’s my eleventh-grade English teacher who told me I just didn’t “have it” as a writer. It’s the boss who told you that you were wasting your time with “that novel of yours.”

Don’t listen to everyone who told you that you can’t. I wrote three books last year and I’m telling you that I know you can.

9. To look back on

One of the greatest feelings I have ever experienced is holding a book I’ve written. It is an indescribable feeling to look back on the journey that you took while writing the book, to remember the late nights, the hard work, and of course, the tears.

It brings an incredible sense of awe, disbelief, amazement, and confidence that you can accomplish even more. This is a feeling you need to experience as a writer.

10. There are no more excuses

Really. How long have you wanted to write a book? If you’re like me, maybe you’ve wanted to write a book your entire life. You have got to stop putting it off. The list of excuses you could come up with are endless, but in the end, they’re also all weak and illusory.

One of the biggest reasons you need to write a book now is because you’ve run out of excuses why you can’t.

11. Because you are a writer and you can

In my opinion, the biggest, most important reason why you need to write a book is because you are a writer. What do writers do? Well, they write.

And no, not all writers write books, but I believe it would be beneficial for all writers to attempt a book. Why? Because writing a book is hard. It will challenge you. It will grow you as a writer.

You need to write a book because you can. There is a unique ability within you to create something from nothing. To take an idea and transform it into a story and then a novel.

So write a book because you are a writer and because you can.

It’s Your Turn to Write Your Book

Write a book because your story matters. Write a book because it’s hard. Write a book to become a better writer and because the time is right now. 

Write a book because you want to.

Want to take the first step to writing a book? Sign up for our webinar tomorrow on book ideas. There we’ll go over the basics and answer all your questions about writing a book. (Even if you can’t come, sign up and we’ll send you a replay.)

Do you want to write a book? What’s holding you back? Let us know in the comments.

PRACTICE

We’ve put together a free video lesson on the four essentials to finishing your book. Watch the seven-minute video lesson and complete the assignment at the end of the lesson.

Post your assignment in the comments, and leave some feedback for your fellow writers.

  • Corrie Ann Gray

    Great article. There is no better time than right now. Write that book! I am. :o)

  • You’re absolutely right, Joe, and here’s another reason: the publishing world continues to morph so radically that we as writers can invent the launch strategy that works for us. We need to grab this brave new world by the horns and make it our own. Onward!

    • Charlotte Håkansson

      It was actually Kellie McGann who wrote this article; not Joe. 😉

      • Thanks, Charlotte — “You’re absolutely right, Kellie…”

  • This has to be the attitude. At some point, you have to decide that THIS WILL HAPPEN. And then make the necessary choices to do it. For me, that meant eliminating television for 6 months. I decided that I wasn’t going to watch other people’s stories until I had finished mine.

  • Melody Potter

    My problem isn’t writing the book. It’s doing the additional chores like linking the TOC to the chapter headings. Today I solved that by sending the book to a friend who does that kind of work. It will be worth the little bit of money it will cost. I’m relieved. Sigh…

  • I found this article uplifting and inspiring thank you. This is the perfect time because it’s the beginning of a new year. Now to figure out which stories I want to tell.

  • Madani

    I write in French but I am not a frenchman. I have written seven novels but I have published none, problem of finance. As far as money is concerned I behave like a richman without a penny. That reminds a quotation of Gabriel Garcia Marquez ” Love in time of cholera” : I am a poor man with a lot of money” .
    If that character is poor with a lot of money, by my determination to write I feel rich with no money. People feel at ease with me because I feel at ease with myself, thanks to writing.
    P.S
    Do not pay too much attention to my English.

  • Claire

    Thank you so much for sharing this. Though only in high school, I am already extremely serious about my writing future. For me, it all started with that one diary in second grade, like it does for many little girls and boys. Even before I could actually read or hold a pen correctly I wrote stories. Sure, they were based on the pictures of other books, and may have been a series of squiggly lines with a stick figure on the cover of my homemade “book,” but they fed into my interest. Even back then I remember being so proud of the “story” created, even if it wasn’t in any real language known to man. I continued to write in my journal (and have finished nearly 25 notebooks with my thoughts and school drama at this point), but I have gotten tired of writing about myself. I long to tell the stories of others. Whether they physically exist or not.

    One of my 2017 Resolutions is to carry around a notebook with me during the day and write in it at least once every day. Just to write SOMETHING every day because, like you said, it is extremely important. It’s also immensely beneficial towards your health, which is a fun little bonus feature. This year I am going to make it MY YEAR, even if it isn’t. One of the first resolutions on my short list is “FINISH THE FIRST DRAFT OF MY NOVEL.” It may be the toughest at the moment, but it’s also the most important to me. I really needed to read this article to remind me why. So thank you.

    I’ll part with a quote from ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows’ that comforts me on a personal level as a writer. Hopefully it may help you, as well.

    -“Is this real? Or has this been happening inside my head?”
    -“Of course it’s happening inside your head, [Harry], but why on earth should that mean that it’s not real?”

  • TerriblyTerrific

    What a wonderful article. I want to write to let the world see what I see. And, it’s not because it is a new year. It is because I have something that I want to write. Thank you.

  • Daniel Harrison

    You are so encouraging. I subscribe to a zillion blogs, but most go unclicked in my inbox. “The Write Practice” is refreshing to see and clicked a lot!

  • LilianGardner

    I’m disappointed with my writing. I got out my novel, and in a happy, want-to-do mood, decided to start editing. After I read and edited the first chapter, I put it aside, realising how poor my writing is.
    At the moment I’m discouraged. I must improve. I must improve. Otherwise, I should give up my dream to edit and publish my novel.
    I wish all members the best of luck with their writing projects.

  • Cathy Ryan

    Thanks, Kellie! I love #2. It’s liberating to enter the project thinking, you know, this might just totally flop, but I’ll do it anyway. If the goal is to learn, the success is up to me and not someone else’s opinion. I think that’s my big fear with this next project.