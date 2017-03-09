4 Ways to Build Bridges When Writing Memoir

Today’s guest post is by Cam Taylor. Cam helps people live an inspired, focused, and tenacious life. He does that through writing, coaching, and speaking. Read more of his story at www.camtaylor.net/about.

How do you write memoir and tell a story that is compelling to you, but might not be to your reader?

4 Essentials to Write Memoir That Resonates With Readers

Boredom is death for a writer and must be avoided at all cost. When writing memoir, the facts of a person’s life will fall short if that’s all you have to offer. You need something more if you want the story to come to life in the heart, mind, and imagination of the reader.

I’ve been wrestling with this challenge of writing memoir but feel like I’ve been able to take a few baby steps that I have to share with others. One of the stories I have written and soon will publish is the journey I took to recover from a near-fatal motorcycle accident. The second story, which is in the research phase, is to write my 85-year-old father’s memoirs.

The Problem With Writing Memoir

In The Art of Memoir, memoir expert Mary Karr says that no one buys a memoir or reads it to master the cold data of your life. I resonated with that reality. When I told the facts of my accident story, I got sympathy and interest but didn’t connect deeply with my readers.

As I practicing my writing, I noticed certain stories connected while others fell flat. I’m realizing that I need to build a bridge from my reader to my story, and back again.

4 Ways to Build Bridges When Writing Memoir

It’s one thing to know you need to build bridges; it’s another thing entirely to build them—and build them well. Here are four ways I’m building bridges between my writing and my readers:

1. Find your voice and stay true to it

Your voice is the delivery system for your experience—whether your own story or the one you are telling. My voice is unique and I’m learning to hone it and refine it. For example, when I speak from the heart, with realness, and guide people like a teacher, I connect with my readers.

2. Be honest and authentic in your writing.

Honesty in memoir writing is good medicine. When I admit my weakness and don’t sugar coat deceive the reader with exaggeration or misrepresentation, I land the writing. Honesty and authenticity build the bridge to my story and draw people in, giving permission to teach and show them the way.

3. Relate the memoir to the experiences of others

People need hope when they read our stories. True hope isn’t wishful thinking, but rather a future expectation plus a pathway to get to that destination.

With memoir, when you relate experiences that are common and give hope which includes practical ways to live, encouragement happens. I want people to say: Wow, if he got through that struggle that way, I might also!

4. Share the wisdom of others to add authority

One way to build credibility and bring more authority to your message is to quote people who have walked the journey you’re talking about. I’ve done it by telling the stories of Nelson Mandela and Viktor Frankl. I do it here when talking about the practice of writing.

“As a communicator, your voice matters. More than you realize. We (your audience) are relying on you for your insight and profundity. We need you to poke and prod, not merely pander. You have to be yourself, to speak in a way that is true to you. This is the next step to claiming your life as a writer—taking yourself seriously so your audience will too.”

—Jeff Goins, You Are a Writer

Now Go Build Your Bridge

When you have a story to tell, whether it’s your own or someone else’s, it can connect with readers. Find your voice and be true to it. Be honest and authentic. Relate to the experience of others in order to build a bridge. Raise the credibility bar by sharing the wisdom of others.

When you write memoir well, you walk your readers across the bridge to you and back into their life with greater inspiration and understanding of how to be their best.

How do you help readers connect with your personal story? Let us know in the comments.

PRACTICE

Pick an event from your life that had an impact (a transition, a loss, a new beginning) and write about it for fifteen minutes without stopping. As you write, imagine someone standing on the other side of a bridge waiting to walk over to you. Make the story compelling. Be honest. Be real. Find a point of connection. Then once you’ve given them something, give them tangible ways to go back into their life and make a difference with what they’ve learned.

When you’re done, share your writing in the comments, and be sure to leave feedback for your fellow writers.

  • Christine

    I don’t know if this “memoir” fits the bill or not, but I’d love to have some input as to how to improve it.

    I was a six-year-old kid who’d seen a piano. Watching my teacher’s fingers dance over the keys, dreamed about being able to play like her. Yes, my six-year-old mind — totally free of comprehension of the difficulties involved, or the expense — imagined it would be thrilling to produce beautiful melodies.

    I told my parents I wanted to play the piano and they bought the picture. They just couldn’t afford the piano. However, they thought I might have some musical talent so they did what they could: one day a man came to our house and showed us a child-sized accordion. Much more affordable than a piano. He set this cumbersome accordion on my chest and I fiddled with it some while my parents discussed price.

    They asked me if I would like to play the accordion. If I’d been smarter, I’d have said, “No. An accordion is NOT a piano.” I could have saved my folks a lot of money and me a lot of guilt trips. But kids live for today. They aren’t into thinking ahead, imagining hours of practice every week. They have no idea how much this is costing their folks. And they tend to say yes because they sense it will please mom and dad.

    So my folks bought the accordion, which came with once-a-week sessions with the tutor — and lots of practice sheets for me to work on at home. They reminded me to practice but they were both working so it fell to me to decide when and how often. Well, you’ve really got to love an instrument to be that devoted at that age. Then once a week I’d hear, “It’s time to go for your lesson. He’s going to be really mad at you for not practicing.” Which made me want to avoid the tutor because who wants to spend time with someone who’s going to be really mad at you?

    Eventually the accordion was put away with other brilliant childhood flashes. I still get a twinge of guilt thinking about what my parents paid for nothing and wish I’d just said “No.” But after all I was only six. I didn’t understand whims until I was a lot older.

    Kids always ask for things. Didn’t you? It’s just their easily influenced, tomorrow-less nature. Ads only make them want more and the requests more pricey. And they know how to beg, too. So parents let themselves be persuaded that this item will make the child more content, co-operative, etc. True, once Junior has it, he or she is satisfied for awhile. Tomorrow they may not be interested in the thing at all. Is there any way to prepare parents for this awful truth?

    Or did Grandpa and Grandma have it easier? They just said, “We can’t afford it,” and that was that.

    • Hi Christine, Thanks for putting your story out there and being open to feedback. I like how you paint pictures for the reader like “fingers dance over the keys” and “this cumbersome accordion on my chest.” You also let us in on the thinking process of a six year old which I think we can all relate to. One suggestion for this story is I’m not sure the point you are wanting to get across. It was a mixture of the dream to play the piano (which never showed up again after the 1st paragraph) – what happened to that dream? Did it ever resurface?
      The theme of “just say no” shows up as a regret by the six year old and the possibility that Grandpa and Grandma had it easy because they just said no?
      I get the sense your story is really about how dreams can be squashed by a lack of courage, lack of opportunity, misdirected help, etc.
      The bottom line is you are creating a bridge over to the six year old’s world – I think being more clear on her dream and the connection it has with the reader, might bring them back over the bridge to their life.
      I hope that helps. Keep creating your art!
      Cam

    • retrogeegee

      I don’t think this quite engages the reader, but then again I read the entire piece and It made me think of my own music memoir which went quite differently. Let’s see if I can demonstrate what I think you you need in your piece. I think you might need more interaction. Here is my attempt at a music memory with more interaction.

      The salesman came to our door in farmhouse upper apartment. The violin lay in red velvet covered case. My young mother and four year old pigtailed me answered the rarely rung doorbell. ” Who is it Mom? Who is it?”

      I don’t even remember if she answered me. She let him in to demonstrate the violin. “Oh, yes, ” she said after he explained something about the bow that was beyond my ken.

      He picked up the silver tonged appearing pitch pipe, put it to his lips and blew out a clear sounding note. My eyes widened. He then matched the sound of one of the strings on the violin when touched with the bow. I became entranced.

      Time and conversation passed somewhere I heard the phrase, “Forty dollars a month” and my mothers eyes, scanned the living room floor.

      The man turned toward me asked, “What do you think young lady, Would you like the opportunity to learn to play this?”

      “Does that silver thing come with it?” I asked>

      ” It sure does,” he replied.

      “Yea a sure would like to” I said with a firmer tone.

      As he placed the violin in the rec velvet lined case he turned to my Mother and asked if we would like to try it out for a month.

      My Mother.s reply left me feeling deflated as she thanked for his time but declined is offer at this time.

      When the door closed I grilled her, “Oh, Mom! I would have wanted to learn to play this. Why did you say no?”

      “Well, Donna, I just can’t see taking forty dollars so you can play with pitch pipe.”

      It made me mad that she could read my mind. The incident made me mad!!! How did she know it was really the pitch pipe I was after? It made me wary of the power of mothers,