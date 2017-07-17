3 Clever Ways to Write What You Know

The advice “write what you know” can be disheartening. If you’re like me, you probably feel like you don’t “know” much. How can we write what we know if what we know has been mundane and ordinary?

I’ve got good news for you. You know more than you think.

3 Things You Know

I think we can take the phrase “write what you know” too literally. We allow it to constrain us and we end up writing fictionalized memoirs. We tell ourselves that because we’ve never done something, we can’t write about it realistically.

I was guilty of this with my first novel, a wandering story about a young southern pastor trying to adapt to life in inner city Baltimore. When I went to write my second novel, I was trapped. I’d explored all my exciting experiences already. The well was dry.

Then I realized that I could use the phrase “write what you know” in different ways. Rather than writing versions of experiences I’d had, I could take smaller components of what I knew (knowledge from study, locations I’d been, and people I’ve met) as inspiration for my work.

Previously, I wrote about using emotional experiences you know to fuel your work. Today, let’s explore three other things you know that will make your work as a writer easier.

1. Write WHAT You Know

Sometimes when we write we can find inspiration from topics we’ve invested in.

Before writing thirty-two books and becoming the father of the techno-thriller genre, Michael Crichton was deeply invested in scientific pursuits. After receiving an undergraduate degree in biological anthropology at Harvard College, he received an MD from Harvard Medical School, did clinical rotations at Boston City Hospital, and completed a post-doctoral fellowship at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies.

It should be no surprise then that Crichton’s work is filled with scientific quandaries. For example, his breakout novel, The Andromeda Strain, is about a team of scientists investigating a viral outbreak.

Writing from the knowledge we have of professions we’ve practiced or areas we studied can give us a launching point for stories that will pull our readers in. Recalling details from personal experience will save us time and energy we might otherwise spend researching.

2. Write WHERE You Know

Sometimes the thing that can bring us inspiration is a place.

While John Grisham is known in his for writing “what” he knows, he was a lawyer before he defined the legal thriller genre. He also writes “where” he knew. Grisham grew up and lived a large part of his life in the American south, specifically in Mississippi. It should be no surprise then that his early works like A Time to Kill, The Firm, and Pelican Brief, occur in the American south.

As Grisham found success as a writer, he began to travel more frequently. In interviews, he has discussed his love for the Italian people and culture. His 2005 novel The Brooker and his 2007 novel Playing for Pizza both center on Americans learning about the culture of rural Italy.

Choosing a place that you love and are familiar with as the setting for your story can inspire your writing and make one aspect of the work—describing the setting—far easier.

3. Write WHO You Know

Sometimes the inspiration we need is people.

Leaning on his skills as a journalist, author Jon Ronson has leveraged his deep knowledge and understanding of people to pen his ten books. Filled with conversations and observations of the people he meets, Ronson’s books investigate fascinating and troubling aspects of modern life.

For example, in his book The Psychopath Test, Ronson’s exploration of the subject contains multiple conversations with the psychologist Robert B. Hare and with a patient Ronson calls “Tony” who is in Broadmoor Psychiatric Hospital. These fascinating interactions create a narrative backbone for the book that take readers on a journey through the topic of psychopathy.

Using interesting people we’ve met as inspiration for our work can make our characters seem larger than life. Additionally, writing people we know or have met into our stories will give us a foundation to work from so we aren’t trying to create complex characters in our work from scratch.

The Power of Writing What You Know

“Write what you know” shouldn’t be constraining. You don’t need to have lived the life your main characters live. Rather, allow the phrase make your job as a writer easier. By writing what, where, and who we know, we can bring realism and life to our stories in a way our imaginations may not be capable of if forced to work from scratch.

How do you write what you know? Let us know in the comments.

PRACTICE

Think of something you know: maybe something about your profession, or a person you’ve met, or a place you’ve been. Then use what you know to be an inspiration for your writing. Write for fifteen minutes and share your work in the comments.

  • Gary G Little

    The sun beats through the unshaded window with relentless ferocity. Las Vegas. 17 July. Temperatures will be 111 today. It’s a cooling trend. Yup, sure is. Yesterday it was 115, tomorrow it will be 99. All Fahrenheit. Ah, but remember what all your scatalogically bovine friends from around the country say, “Remember, it is a dry heat!”

    Oh yeah, well remember this when your complaining about not being able to hold on to the stirring wheel because it is so cold. Remember this when your slipping and sliding through the parking lot of a freeway trying to get home in the seasons first blizzard. Remember that your -17F in January is a dry cold; drier than my 117 in July. That’s right. All that self-respecting moisture in the air condensed and fell out as snow a long time ago.

    There. Got that off my chest.

  • bien osorio

    I did it a bit more than fifteen minutes, but I did my best.

    The Food Park, July 16, 2017; 5:00 PM.

    I tried my best shot at a smile, curling one side of my lips upward. The humidity in the air is inwardly killing my head, but I did not let it show. The throbbing pain, akin to a dozen erratic worms pounding on the left side of my skull and the back of my left eye, was a pain I’ve been accustomed to ever since the environment had noticeably became hotter. It may not be so obvious to the other countries, but here in my little side of the world, I could feel it stifling me and inconveniencing my way of life. ‘I don’t have worms, I know because I’ve studied parasites for years. But that doesn’t mean I don’t feel like I have them. Squirming, agitated, adult roundworms pushing and squirreling for a way out.’

    I shook my head. I shouldn’t be thinking of such nerdy things right now. It’s fun, but it’s not the type of fun I’m supposed to be having at the moment.

    It’s my birthday, and I’m supposed to have fun with my friends today while tasting every option we want and sharing how every food we bought tastes like. ‘That’s okay, I’m sure they don’t have any sort of pathogenic organism in their throats. They do not have the risky type of behavior. They don’t have boyfriends. I would have noticed. One of my friends keep coughing, but I’m pretty sure that’s stress-induced, because she’s had that cough for years and never had it ever sounded like it had phlegm in it.’

    So I listened to my friends chatter, smiled whenever they looked to see my face, and said things my mouth automatically made up.

    My mind was elsewhere. My mind is split in pieces, broken by an axe of a migraine. One part was on the pain, complaining to myself ‘why now, why do I always get migraines in the heat, and will I ever catch a break?’ The second part of my mind was trying its best to understand what my friend is presently speaking about, being an expert at what exactly would keep her story going, like ‘Are you happy with the other interns?’, or ‘are the patients rich? ‘ and ‘aren’t seriously schizophrenic people creepy?’ A third part of my mind was internally planning on how to buy the black mussels for my mother, like ‘I’ll walk later, I don’t care if it’s dark out. It’s dangerous, but I bet I’m crazier than any other addict out on the streets’ and ‘maybe I should buy something cheaper instead? I can get the crab claws, but that’s boring.’

    • Gary G Little

      Very good. But watch the tenses. You use “was” then “is” in the same sentence, bouncing the tense all over the place.

      • bien osorio

        Thanks! I’ll keep that in mind.

  • Jasmine

    She always thought she was too smart for the job. Still, it confounded her in ways nothing ever had before or since she started. The banging, clanging gates didn’t bother her nerves like they did others. Locking up riff raff seemed a logical thing to do. Conversations deep into the night about nothing and nonsense could even feel profound at times, much as people who’ve had a few too many who ponder the mysteries of life through lenses of booze. The sincerity of her fellow officers astounded her at times. They all seemed to be cut from the same cloth – a cloth she had never touched or experienced in all her touching. So she stood out. Badly and life-sized. But they needed bodies in the control rooms and walking the runs, keeping and restoring order on a moment’s notice; bodies with no record and no aversion to the surprise schedule changes or forced overtime. And she. She needed the money.

    Having quit her dead-end job and applied for welfare (again), her vision was not lofty. With two babies in diapers (and two out) and no child support, money talked and talked but the bills talked louder. She was trained for little, but could take a test like a drink of water. And she knew how to and when to keep quiet, a valuable tool in any job.

    The call center job had been stifling, and she went home hoarse from the calls that led nowhere and offered nothing of substance. But prison walls, fences, razor wire – now, there was purpose in all of those, urgent purpose. Everything had a purpose now. Her badge, black slip-proof boots, self-defense training, hair up in a bun, little makeup if any, the belt that held little in the way of protection, but that looked imposing. And at just over five feet tall, she needed help with the imposing part.

    The training had been long and short, but long. Seven weeks of immersion in a completely foreign lifestyle, much like the military, and intense. The only part that hearkened back to anything she could relate to was the book work. Although not an intellectually challenging scene, testing and literacy were vital to good report writing. Later she would help her fellow officers with their reports and she would often wonder how they had managed to pass the book work portion of the deal.
    There were simulations of cell blocks and of scenarios common to prison life but horrifying to any average person. They took turns being the inmate, the officer, the supervisor in a what-would-you-do cold call sort of way, which allowed for the exposure of false ideas and bad practices in the making. “You respond the way you train”, they were told, and often things needed to be trained out of would-be officers just as much as they needed to be trained in. Bad ideas would become dangerous ideas inside the walls. Dangerous for everyone.

    The sergeant in charge of her training class never smiled, and seemed to be scrutinizing every cadet, every moment. He seemed to because he was. He had so much inside knowledge to share and she listened intently to every word like he was the Lord himself. Having no foreknowledge of her own, she took everything literally and seriously and didn’t try to make anything up. She saw people doing that – doing their own thing thinking they knew better – and they were addressed. She was not. Some were not addressed. They were later terminated, at night, right before their shift, in the parking lot. That’s how it was done. Otherwise, the department might not get the badge back, and badges are a little bit like magic in some places.

  • TerriblyTerrific

    I have done some research on a story that I wrote. I didn’t want to look ignorant. Thank you for the article! ☺☺

  • EndlessExposition

    Reviews are always appreciated!

    The church was of the style classically associated with New England: boxy with a single ramrod steeple sprouting from the roof, all the wood painted a brilliant white. The first service of the day was wrapping up when Detective Cameron and I arrived. The parishioners milled around the room, chatting amiably amongst themselves. Calista Henderson wasn’t difficult to spot. She held court at the center of a group of housewives, dressed to the nines in her Sunday best. Detective Cameron and I approached and stood quietly a few feet away. But the detective is a hard woman to overlook, and Calista soon noticed her. She excused herself from the company of her acolytes and made her way over. “Good morning!” She saw me and did a double take. She smiled, but her eyes were narrowed suspiciously. “How may I help you?”

    “Calista Henderson?” Detective Cameron asked.

    “Yes.”

    She pulled out her badge. “Detective Alicia Cameron, Briar Creek CID.”

    Calista held out her hand. “It’s a pleasure to meet you, Detective! I’ve heard a lot about you. My husband has friends on the police force.”

    Detective Cameron shook hands with her and then gestured to me. “This is Dr. Alexandra MacBride, chief medical examiner at the Morton County Crime Lab.”

    Calista’s eyes narrowed further. “We’ve met.” We shook; she had the soft, delicate hands of a socialite, and her skin was cold to the touch. “Allow me to welcome you to our congregation,” she said as she pulled away. “If you’ve come for the 9:30 service, I’m afraid you’ve just missed it, but the next one begins at 11:00. We’re collecting for a mission trip to Brazil and every contribution counts!”

    Detective Cameron smiled politely. “As it happens, I’m a devout atheist.”

    Calista turned a questioning look on me. “Catholic,” I offered.

    Her mouth made a moue of disapproval. “Then may I ask what brings you here?”

    “We’re making inquiries into the death of your grandfather, Samuel Eldridge,” Detective Cameron explained. “We understand this must be a difficult subject for you, but we wondered if we might ask you a few questions?”

  • Maggie Cashman

    We sat around my grandmother’s table, which was covered in old newspaper. A heaping pile of naked pink shrimp bodies was looming impressively in the middle of the table, within arms reach of everyone, Uncle Mike, the Other Mike, Uncle John, Gramma, my parents, my sister, Lacy and Sissy, the cousins, and their mother, Molly. Steaming corn on the cob sat next to a dish of butter, and a few bowls of cocktail sauce sat between every few people. My sister had already grabbed two or three biscuits, trying not to draw attention to herself.
    “What are y’all waiting for? Go ahead and get started!” Gramma shouted from the kitchen. I groaned inwardly as I picked up the slimy little shrimps and dumped them on my plate. Pinch the legs, tear off the thin shell, dunk them into the cocktail sauce, bite ’em off at the tails. Repeat. I started to choke on my first one. It was a trial to swallow much less feel the almost plastic headless creatures against my teeth and the inside of my mouth as I mashed them up. My stomach started to heave, but I forced down two more. I drowned them in cocktail sauce, hoping they would slide down my reluctant throat quicker.
    Gramma came in from the kitchen, sipping ice tea from a styrofoam cup and sat at the head of the table. She rolled a few corn cobs over to my cousins, pushing the butter dish closer.
    “No biscuits, Mags?” She asked me, trying to pass me the plate. I hoped my face was as gray as I thought it was. I tried to smile around a stinking pile of shrimp pulp and shook my head.
    “Trying to diet,” I choked. That was a half truth. I couldn’t eat anything else right now, or I might throw it up, like I would undoubtedly be doing as we drove home afterward.
    “Don’t give me that,” Uncle Mike said loudly. Shit. “You know what this comes from?” He jabbed a headless shrimp body at my mother and father. “Letting your girls be Yankees!” Uncle Mike guffawed, and the Other Mike and Uncle John laughed with him. I knew he was just joking, but it wasn’t like I didn’t already feel like an outsider. I glared at the newsprint as my dad chuckled politely. “And besides, it’s not like I haven’t seen you chowing down before.” Uncle Mike continued. I bit down savagely on the next shrimp that I forced into my mouth. My stomach was starting to rebel.
    “Now Mike, no need to be rude,” Gramma rebuked her brother. “She’s just growing up. And she looks cute with a little weight.” Lacy looked across the table at me sympathetically. I reminded myself that Gramma was just trying to make me feel better.
    I accidentally brought my hands too close to my nose, and smelled the repugnant shrimp smell that was all its own, and would undoubtedly cling to my hands for a few days. My stomach had enough.
    I had just enough time to lean over and throw up all over the tile floor.